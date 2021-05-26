Photo by spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities

This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment to Rida Morwa’s High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Service. Our goal is to provide greater context as to where price is within the trend for the opportunities being presented by Rida Morwa’s group. This will include support regions for potential entries and target regions for the bigger trend.

This current article regards Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) with a current dividend of 7.62%.

“EPD has long been one of the safest of the midstream companies to invest in. It proved its resiliency last year and even raised the dividend this January. This is thanks to conservative leverage and good management," stated Morwa from his Feb. 15 "Picks of the Week" article

Economic Growth:

The US economy is growing. Recent economic figures show 6.4% growth in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, real GDP is nearing the Q4 2019 Peak. As challenges related to COVID-19 diminish growth is expected to continue.

“The entire energy sector is rebounding and will only get stronger as economic activity picks up. EPD is one of the best picks in the sector with excellent locations, a solid investment-grade balance sheet, and a conservative payout ratio.” stated Morwa from Weekly Picks "Earnings Edition" article from May 2, 2021.

Inflation:

Along with this tremendous boom in the economy and the huge expansion of federal spending, the prospect of inflation continues to loom large. However, this may not be bad in itself for energy investments. Instead, investments in energy could be considered as a hedge of sorts, with the prospect of performing well in an inflationary environment.

“The United States has not really had an inflationary period in which energy prices were not strong. As a general rule, energy (gasoline, heating oil, etc.) is not including in calculations of "core" inflation but the reality is that rising energy prices affect transportation costs throughout the economy, feedstock costs for many industries, and space conditioning costs for a multitude of businesses, so that rising energy prices work their way quickly into core inflation through these indirect channels.

Thus energy stocks - including midstream energy companies such as Enterprise Products Partners, which yields 7.8% - would be expected to do relatively well during a period of inflation and may serve as a partial hedge against inflation risk,” stated Morwa’s April 5, 2021, article "The Inflation Problem For Investors, And Hedging Solution."

Additional points:

EPD has 32% insider ownership (data source: Fintel.io), it has an investment grade credit rating at BBB+, and has raised its distribution every year.

From a technical standpoint:

EPD has formed a very bullish Elliott Wave pattern off the March 2020 lows. Specifically, the pattern has taken shape as what is referred to as an impulsive (1)-(2), 1-2 setup. This particular formation typically results in a very strong rally. That is, they precede 3rd of (3), which is characterized in Elliott Wave as the strongest portion of a cycle.

The first wave of this rally, labeled (1), started from the March 2020 low into the June 2020 high and price gained a whopping 117% in 30 months. The structure of the rally from an Elliott Wave standpoint can be viewed as a leading diagonal. A leading diagonal is a type of motive pattern that occurs at the beginning or in the first wave position of a much larger 5-wave rally; motive, meaning that it’s showing the sentiments of market participants in the direction of the trend, in this case, establishing a new bullish trend.

The subsequent correction, labeled wave (2), was quite protracted in time, lasting nearly 38% longer than the wave (1). However, price corrected to the 50% retracement level, equidistant between the .382 and .618 Fibonacci retrace levels. In the process, EPD declined 33%.

Price resoundingly struck an intermediate low in September 2020 and rallied into the January 2021 high in a nearly picture-perfect impulsive pattern. Impulses are, as well, 5-wave motive patterns that indicate strong trending action as their internal waves i and iv do not overlap after a strong breakout in the wave iii. Notice the wave structure in the accompanying chart. This portion of the rally off the March 2020 lows rallied 58% to complete the first wave, 1, of the wave (3).

The subsequent correction for the smaller degree minor wave 2 was this time very short-lived, lasting just a bit over a week before EPD struck a low and reversed on Jan. 28.

The rally from the last January low has meandered higher without clear structure but has now broken above the Jan. 20 wave 1 of (3) high. In addition to the dividend on this stock, we see the prospect for substantial gains ahead in price.

As mentioned, the structure off the March 2020 low portends continued bullish strength and more strong rallies ahead. In fact, seeing EPD reach the $32-$39 region, the latter of which is more than 60% from current levels, is quite possible within 2021.

On the downside, a more near-term correction is possible, but so long as EPD manages to remain above the late January low of $19.99, a bullish outcome is favored. If price drops below $19.99, the outlook would become neutral from an Elliott Wave standpoint.

In addition to our aforementioned targets for 2021, $50+ in the next few years also is quite viable. An entry at current regions offers a 7.62% yield, with a very favorable risk-to-reward for the long term.