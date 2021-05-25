Photo by Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It is a time of great change in the personal transport industry, with increasing clarity that new vehicles with an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) will begin to be banned in this decade. European, US, and Chinese manufacturers are all realigning their manufacturing towards BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and away from vehicles with an ICE. Only in Japan has there been reluctance to use the BEV word, with still a strategy of hybrids (electric drive train with substantial ICE) in the short term and dream of an eventual transition to FCVs (Fuel Cells Vehicles). Toyota (TM) has led the Japanese resistance to BEVs, but Honda (NYSE:HMC) has closely aligned itself with this strategy too. Now Honda has a new CEO Toshihiro Mibe, who has started to use the BEV term. Here I consider new directions for Honda and what it might mean for Honda and the Japanese vehicle manufacturers.

Language is important because it helps convey true intentions. In the vehicle manufacturing area Japanese vehicle manufacturers have made an art form of obfuscating about the electrification of transport. Toyota uses the term “electrification” which in today’s climate conjures a picture of BEV transport for most manufacturers, but in the case of Toyota it mostly means hybrids with a substantial ICE.

Honda breaks ranks

Japan is the fuel cell country, where BEVs are not often spoken of and Toyota is the most adamant about avoiding the term BEV. Recently Honda has come out openly with a BEV sales target for 2030. Honda's goal is globally for 40% (2030), 80% (2035) and 100% (2040) of its vehicles to be BEV or fuel cell vehicles. Curiously the goal is different for Japan, with just 20% BEV + FCV by 2030, but 100% “electrified” vehicles by 2030 (80% hybrids?).

Honda still keeps its hopes for hydrogen alive by including fuel cell vehicles with BEVs, but it does not give an indication of penetration it expects for its Clarity FCV. The Clarity was released in 2016 and so it is no longer a new vehicle. Curiously Honda’s global website looks dated concerning the Clarity, seeming not to have had updates since 2016. Its Californian website does promote the 2021 Clarity. It comes with the following qualification: “The 2021 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is currently only available through authorized Honda Clarity Fuel Cell dealers in California to residents of California living or working in proximity to a hydrogen fuelling station”. In California the Clarity comes with up to $15,000 worth of hydrogen fuel during a three year lease. There are 45 retail hydrogen fuelling stations in California, with 9 further stations in construction and 36 in permitting and 16 proposed. The hydrogen fuelling stations hug the coast, with most in the San Francisco area and the LA to San Diego stretch.

Honda BEV partnerships

Late last year Honda announced a substantial partnership with GM (NYSE:GM) to grow its US BEV business. While Honda has previously had partnerships with GM on hydrogen vehicles and autonomous vehicles, the BEV partnership is much more substantial, encompassing shared platforms, propulsion systems and manufacturing efficiencies.

Honda is also partnering with CATL concerning batteries and BEVs. Honda anticipates launching its first BEV with CATL batteries in China next year. Honda has taken a 1% stake in CATL to ensure stable supply of batteries at a competitive price.

What does “electrified SUV” mean?

For Toyota the term “electrified” is all about fitting into the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) category. Despite it becoming clear in a number of world markets that the focus is on banning the presence of an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) rather than the electric status of a vehicle, Toyota keeps obfuscating. So it was no surprise when Toyota made an announcement recently about a major investment in the US ($803 million) to produce two new “electrified” SUVs that this almost certainly means hybrids.

Conclusion

There is so much global focus on the transition from ICE to BEV powered vehicles that one needs to be paying attention to realise that Japan is almost the only country with a strong focus in another direction: hybrids and eventually fuel cell vehicles. This focus does not translate into actual penetration of fuel cell vehicle sales in Japan, but it is reflected in a globally low uptake of sales of BEV vehicles in Japan, as hybrid vehicles (with an ICE) are a major feature of the Japanese market.

Here I’ve noted that Honda’s new CEO looks like he will bring Honda into line with the international decision about BEVs, although he is not ready to change the focus from hybrids to BEVs in Japan yet.

Toyota is well recognised as the outlier in the transition to electrified transport as it holds on to having an ICE in virtually all of its cars for the foreseeable future, while other car manufacturers are either new companies that are dedicated to BEV production only, or ICE manufacturers with plans to transition in the near future to becoming fully BEV manufacturers. Toyota still hopes to avoid the BEV era by transitioning to hydrogen powered transport.

It is a fast moving time for the motor vehicle industry. Japanese manufacturers are major global players but until they address directly the rise of the BEV, I’m cautious about investment in Japanese auto companies. Honda seems to be moving towards full electrification, so it might be valuable to watch closely these developments.

