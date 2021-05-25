Photo by Andrey Zhuravlev/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation

Inflation has recently become a favorite topic for market observers. It is possible to see a plethora of articles about inflation, and this point will not be belabored in this article. Even the CPI, which is manipulated by the BLS, has indicated that there is inflation in the US.

The fact that inflation is increasing rapidly means that fixed income is not really a good investment at the present time because of low yields, and the Fed is keeping interest rates low. The high prices of equities means that the long-term prospects for profits are not favorable. It is obvious that inflation poses serious problems for investors. This writer has been warning about inflation for a long time.

The Dollar Index

The dollar index is closely watched as usual and has headed south in the last few months.

The index is now below 90, but seen historically the recent weakness would not seem to be a cause for alarm. Of course a fall in the dollar index is an indication of devaluation.

Looking at a one-year chart shows that the index has fallen from around 97 to 90. If this is taken together with another factor, namely, the percentage of central bank reserves in US dollars, one has an argument for apparent US dollar weakness.

Central Bank Reserves

The percentage of central bank reserves in US dollars has fallen to 59%. This is a 25-year low. This obviously indicates that central banks are willing to have their reserves in another form or in another fiat currency.

The long-term trend is down, from over 70% to under 60%. This can be understood as a gradual loss of faith in the greenback.

Global Debt

It should be kept in mind that a very high percentage of the amount of global debt is still in US dollars. Total global debt is over $281 trillion. The chart below from 2015 gives a good idea of the extent of exposure to dollar appreciation emerging market economies are exposed to.

US dollar depreciation helps emerging market economies while dollar appreciation does the opposite. This topic was treated in detail by an IMF study.

It is not surprising that dollar debtors would welcome a weaker US dollar since that would mean that servicing debt would be easier and the repayment of the principal would be less onerous. On the other hand dollar creditors, like the PBoC, would be less enthusiastic about a rapid decline of the value of the dollar. China has over $1 trillion of US debt.

Fiscal Policy

The bottom line is that a rapid and significant decline of the value of the greenback, that is, depreciation, is unlikely because of the large amount of dollar-denominated debt and the reluctance of creditors, notably China, to suffer huge losses because of the fall of the dollar. The PBoC would also not welcome a rapid decline of the US dollar because that would increase the prices of Chinese goods imported into the US. It is far more likely that the decline of the value of the greenback, that is, depreciation, will be gradual and extend over several years. A blow-up event could, however, accelerate the fall.

and

US Federal Debt

The national debt is now well over $28 trillion. See the debt clock. In relative terms the debt has increased disproportionately in the last decade. This occurred under the Obama and Trump administrations.

The US debt clock indicates that the debt to GDP ratio is now 128%. The situation is probably going to deteriorate further due to the spending projects the Biden administration is currently trying to push through Congress. The debt may well be over $30 trillion by 2025. The Fed balance will also probably increase in order to finance the Treasury’s need for cash.

Investment Strategy in a Weak Dollar Environment

The points made above argue for a continued gradual decline in the value of the US dollar, that is, depreciation, in a period of higher inflation. Investors should take this into account and adjust their investment strategy accordingly.

Gold has almost always been a safe haven, and the new Basel III rules for the gold market should bring about a much higher gold price as soon as they are implemented or even before that. Given the exceedingly high current prices for equities, it would make sense for investors to shift a portion of their portfolios to physical gold. In the past this writer suggested that physical gold holdings should make up 5% to 10% of a portfolio. Note that paper gold, derivatives and ETFs were not recommended. With the new situation and fundamental changes in the gold market expected soon, a 15% share of an investor’s portfolio in physical gold is feasible.

Diversification into foreign currencies is also a possible strategy. This writer likes the Swiss franc. The euro may survive as the currency of the EU and is therefore another candidate for allocation of funds. More speculative currencies for diversification are the Russian ruble and the Chinese renminbi.

Real estate is also a good choice, provided one chooses well. Location, type and condition are essential factors that investors have to take into account. Investing in shopping malls is not a good idea at present.

Conclusion

The long-term prospects for the US dollar are not particularly encouraging. A gradual depreciation of the greenback is highly likely due to inflation, an increasing lack of faith in the American fiat currency (which is reflected in the dollar index) and the ballooning federal debt resulting from budget deficits and excessive borrowing on the part of the administration to cover the cost of increased spending. Investors should position themselves accordingly in order to protect their wealth. They should start diversification now. Careful planning and timely execution are important. A blow-up event in the future cannot be excluded.