In November 2020, I published my last article about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), which was titled "UPS Probably Overshot The Mark". Back then, the stock traded for $170, and I already considered the stock fairly valued at best, but already assumed the stock increased more than fundamentals would justify. Since then, the stock could increase about 25% and was outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), which increased about 15%.

Since November, when the article was published, the stock was caught in a sideway range between $160 and $180 for most of the time. The price movement up only came in the last few weeks and was actually a result of the quarterly earnings. On April 27, 2021, UPS reported first quarter results and within a few days, the stock rallied from about $180 to almost $220. In the following article we will start by looking at the last quarterly results and then focus on one pivotal question: What growth rates are realistic for UPS in the years to come and is the stock fairly valued?

Quarterly Results

About one month ago, UPS reported quarterly results and could beat earnings and revenue expectations once again. While revenue was $2.22 billion higher than estimates, earnings per share could beat estimates by $1.05. When looking at the screenshot below, we can see that UPS could beat earnings per share and revenue estimates for four quarters straight. And in many cases, we are talking about quite impressive beats.

UPS could not only beat estimates, but the reported numbers were also quite impressive in itself. Revenue increased from $18,035 million in the same quarter last year to $22,908 million this quarter - a 27.0% increase. Operating profit increased from $1,072 million in Q1/20 to $2,765 million in Q1/21 - an increase of 157.9%. This also resulted in an operating margin twice as high as in the same quarter last year - 12.1% compared to 5.9%. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased from $1.11 last year to $5.47 this quarter - an increase of 392.8%.

We can also look at the adjusted results. While the adjusted operating margin was even higher (12.9%), adjusted diluted earnings per share were "only" $2.77, reflecting an increase of 140.9% compared to Q1/20. The huge difference between the GAAP and adjusted numbers was due to the pension MTM adjustment. During the last earnings call, management commented on this aspect:

For the first quarter of 2021, GAAP results include a net benefit of $2.4 billion, or $2.70 per diluted share, comprised of an after-tax mark-to-market pension benefit of $2.5 billion and an after-tax transformation and other charges of $140 million. The mark-to-market pension benefit was primarily driven by the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act, the resulting elimination of our balance sheet liability related to the Central States Pension Fund, as well as the remeasurement of the UPS IBT Pension plan at the current discount rate. Together, these reduced our pension liability by $6.4 billion.

The Pivotal Question

As impressive as the results in the past quarters were for UPS, the pivotal question is quite simple: Are these high growth rates sustainable for UPS and has the company entered a new era of high growth rates?

How are Competitors Doing?

When trying to answer this question, it might help to look at UPS' peers FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF). The following chart is showing the revenue growth in the last four quarters (it is not a perfect comparison as Q1/21 for UPS is not the same as for FedEx, but it will do).

Q2/20 Q3/20 Q4/20 Q1/21 UPS 13.36% 15.94% 21.04% 27.02% FedEx -2.52% 13.33% 18.70% 23.01% Deutsche Post 4.6% 9.0% 17.6% 22.0%

When looking at these numbers I want to highlight two different aspects:

Outperformance of UPS: In every quarter during the last twelve months, UPS could outperform its two peers and could report the highest revenue growth rates of the three companies. This is a good sign and is showing the strength of UPS. It could also indicate that UPS might be able to take market shares from its competitors. Similar Performance: But despite the outperformance of UPS we see a more or less similar performance of the three companies. All three companies could increase revenue with a higher and higher pace from quarter to quarter. And therefore, the conclusion, that it is mostly the current environment (pandemic) which is leading to high growth rates for the entire sector seems plausible. And this is making it more likely in my opinion, that these high growth rates won't last - not for Deutsche Post and FedEx and also not for UPS. It seems implausible in my opinion, that an industry, which has only been growing in the mid-single digits at best in the past, can suddenly grow 10% or 20% annually.

Analysts' Expectations

This assessment is backed up by different studies, which are also expecting the overall market to grow "only" between 6% and 7% in the years to come (see here and here). Before the pandemic, UPS could grow its revenue about 4-5% annually and it might seem realistic that growth will be a bit higher in the years to come and therefore a CAGR between 6% and 7% in the next few years might seem realistic. But it also seems quite likely that UPS and its peers will grow with a much lower pace in the coming quarters and years as a big part of the growth that would have happened in 2022 or 2023 might already have happened in 2020 and 2021 and revenue might form some kind of "plateau" in the coming quarters.

And not only estimates for the sector indicate a slowdown of growth rates again. Estimates for UPS are also hinting towards that scenario as analysts are still expecting rather high growth rates for 2021 (about 10% growth), but from 2022 till 2025 growth rates are expected to be in the low-to-mid-single digits again. And especially for 2022 and 2023 we see the extreme level of uncertainty with revenue estimates ranging from $83 billion till $102 billion in 2022 and therefore some analysts are also expecting that revenue could decline again.

Management

And finally, we can look at the information management is providing. And here, it is striking that management actually isn't providing information. Management does not give guidance for 2021 due to the uncertainty ahead.

During the last earnings call, management made the following statement:

Moving to our outlook for 2021. We recognize there is still uncertainty ahead related to the pandemic and other factors that could interrupt the recovery, so we are not providing revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance at this time.

And if even management has difficulties to make more or less accurate predictions for the company they are running, we should not be too sure about current growth rates lasting for the years to come.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

The fact that UPS has no plans to repurchase shares while share buybacks were a tool management used quite frequently in the past two decades (although management never bought back share aggressively) might be another sign that management is moving rather cautious right now. UPS reduced the number of outstanding shares from about 1.18 billion in 2000 to 873 million right now (resulting in an annual average decrease of 1.44%). I would assume that management just does not know if these high growth rates will last and if UPS will generate enough capital to start buying back shares again.

In February 2021, UPS also announced another dividend increase - the 21st annual dividend increase in a row. But UPS increased the quarterly dividend only from $1.01 to $1.02. Considering the high growth rates UPS is reporting right now, many market participants obviously expected a higher dividend raise. Similar to the share buybacks, this is also showing that UPS is rather cautious.

Balance Sheet

And the plan to preserve capital by not buying back shares and increasing the dividend only slightly might be a smart move as UPS' balance sheet is also not perfect. On March 31, 2021, UPS had $1,811 million in short-term debt and $21,916 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. When comparing the total debt to the total shareholders' equity ($7,159 million), we get a D/E ratio of 3.31. While the D/E ratio seems to be too high, we can also compare the total outstanding debt to the annual operating income (which was $9,377 million in the last four quarters). It would take UPS about 2.5 times the annual operating income to repay all the outstanding debt, which seems acceptable. Additionally, UPS also has $7,731 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as well as $351 million in short-term marketable securities. Finally, we can mention $3,346 million in goodwill on the balance sheet, but compared to $63,312 million in total assets, this seems more than acceptable.

While the balance sheet is not perfect, we also should not be worried about solvency or liquidity at this point and we certainly should not be afraid that UPS will face serious troubles.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Above, I talked a lot about different reasons why the high revenue growth rates of the last four quarters might not be a realistic representation of the growth rates UPS can achieve. When looking at the last 25 years, we can see that UPS could always grow about 5-6% and I would assume that UPS will grow with a similar pace in the years to come.

CAGR Since 1994 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 5.78% 5.50% 7.78%

When looking at the reported earnings per share in the last two and a half decades, we see a clear upward trend, but we see also huge fluctuations. Since 1997, earnings per share could increase with a CAGR of almost 9%.

Let's be optimistic and assume that UPS will grow its bottom line 9% annually (combination of revenue growth, share buybacks and margin improvements) for the next decade and 5% till perpetuity. Let's be even more optimistic and take the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis. When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $214.81, and UPS would be fairly valued right now.

But as I already pointed out in my last article, the high free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis in our discount cash flow calculation might be a bit too optimistic:

The most important aspect, however, is the free cash flow we took as basis. A free cash flow of almost $7 billion is an extremely high amount, and we have to consider that UPS had not only huge FCF fluctuations in the past (in 2019, free cash flow was only $2.3 billion, and in 2017, the free cash flow was even negative). In addition, UPS had only an average free cash flow of $3,471 million during the last ten years and an average free cash flow of $2.7 billion during the last five years. As the high free cash flow is also a result of the good quarterly results of the last two quarters, we should be a little more cautious and assume an FCF between $5 billion and $6 billion as more realistic basis for our calculation. This would lead to an intrinsic value somewhere between $128 and $153 for UPS.

UPS could be fairly valued at this point, but the assumptions are all rather optimistic. Not only are we using a rather high free cash flow. We are also using 9% growth for the next decade, which seems realistic, but is at the higher end of what we can expect for UPS. And the combination of high growth rates and a high free cash flow is rather optimistic.

Reasons to be Cautious

And while UPS could be fairly valued, there are several reasons to be cautious at this point. As I mentioned above, we have to assume that people will return to brick-and-mortar shopping - at least to some degree. Right now, about 40% of the US population are fully vaccinated and normality is returning more and more in several countries around the world (at least in the highly industrialized countries). And while I don't assume we will return to pre-crisis levels, at least some people will stop buying online.

And we also have to consider new competitors entering the space. In past articles, I already talked about Amazon (AMZN) entering the sector. And while I pointed out the difficulties for companies entering this sector due to the wide economic moat of UPS, I also argued why I think Amazon is a competitor that should be taken seriously. In my last article I wrote the following:

Last year, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans to strengthen the company's last-mile delivery network, and according to Morgan Stanley, Amazon increased the share of deliveries of its own packages from 20% to over 50%. Amazon delivered about 2.5 billion packages last year versus 3 billion carried by FedEx and 4.7 billion by UPS. And Morgan Stanley also estimated that Amazon Logistics will reach a volume of 6.5 billion packages per year by 2022 - exceeding both UPS and FedEx. These numbers might already show that Amazon is a serious competitor. In addition, it is rather easy for Amazon to attack the economic moat of UPS. Amazon has not only the financial resources to copy the distribution network. Amazon also has about 110 fulfillment centers in the United States, which are a good basis to build up a distribution network. Many other competitors would need a lot of time and money to install a network of strategically located distribution centers. And aside from the already existing distribution centers, Amazon has another huge advantage. The challenge when competing with UPS is the fact that new competitors need to copy an extremely dense network with millions of nodes and even more connections. It is not enough to copy just a small part of the network and focus only on densely populated areas. However, Amazon can do exactly that: Amazon only has to establish a network between the recipients of the packages as the sender is always Amazon and its fulfillment centers. Amazon started by establishing a distribution network in the big cities - New York, for example, and could offer shipping from a fulfillment center that is nearby. For a company like UPS, it doesn't make much sense to establish a distribution network only in New York as packages can only be sent from New York to New York but to no other city - for a retailer like Amazon, it makes a lot of sense.

And considering these "challenges" in the coming quarters and years, we should be cautious about what growth rates we are using for UPS and what we consider a fair, intrinsic value for the stock.

Conclusion

In my opinion, UPS is overvalued at this point. Considering how overvalued the US stock market is in general, UPS is certainly not among the extremely expensive stocks, but it is certainly no bargain at this point, and I also don't consider the stock fairly valued. One might consider UPS trading at a reasonable price, but the assumptions we have to make to justify the price seem a bit too optimistic in my opinion - especially when considering the return to a pre-COVID-19 normality and the increased threat from Amazon.