Verizon Communications Inc.'s (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg Presents at JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 25, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Phil Cusick

Hi, I’m Phil Cusick. I cover the Comm Services and Infrastructure space here at JPMorgan. I want to welcome Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon since 2018. Hans, thanks for joining us. How are you?

Hans Vestberg

Thank you, great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Cusick

Thank you for kicking off the second day of our conference. The U.S. seems to be more open every week. Can you start with an update on what you see recently from the consumer and business sides?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, thank you, Phil. Yes, absolutely it has gone pretty quickly recent, I think as we said there already when we reported our first quarter somewhere in the end of April, we said that we are seeing good traction [Indiscernible] and much more traffic coming into them, that has continued up to now, much more so called interest from consumers, and also seeing that our offerings have good traction, both in Fios and of course our Mobility as well and we continue with our offerings like now yesterday or the day before yesterday we came out with our gaming offering which is part of our migration story for our customers. So clearly we see definitely that the market is coming back there.

And another point of data is that we usually talk about handovers in the networks which were down in some urban areas, may be 60%, 70% during this time last year. They are almost back to pre-COVID, meaning that people are moving around much more. There are of course pockets, but we don’t see [indiscernible]. But in general almost back and we’re seeing a steep curve up on how people are coming back to urban areas and moving in between the sales. So clearly, I think we are all seeing it what’s happening around us and we see it also in our distribution chains.

Phil Cusick

Okay. You’ve been CEO for nearly three years and spun-off a huge number of non-core projects of Verizon, including AOL and Yahoo, which was a big effort a few years ago, and there was another media spin-off by one of your peers recently. How do you think about your relationship between content and distribution over time? Does scale and content mean that distributors need to get bigger?

Hans Vestberg

If you look at our strategy as we outlined three years ago, we said we want to be a network as a service. We wanted to see that we have the best network, the best distributor and the best brand and that’s what we have been, and that’s where we can partner with content instead of owning it and that was a very deliberate decision already three years ago when I declared that we are not going to buy linear content, because we have all the sort of DNA for running the best networks, having the best distribution and as well having a great brand. And as you can see, we have continued that migration process started with Apple Music exclusively and then went to Disney, then went to Discovery at last and now we’re in the gaming.

Yesterday, as I said we launched Apple and Google’s cloud gaming, [Indiscernible] of our valuation. So I think that’s how we find it to for us being a very valuable way of doing it. And for us it’s accretive, because ultimately we found a formula, where Ronan and team has done a great job, where they actually can both attract customers with this content because of our distribution, but also retain them and that’s how we get out payments also because many of the DTCs coming out in the market today, they need guys like us in order to get to the market. I mean we are the biggest DTC in this market when it comes to payments paid.

So I think that’s how we found it and that’s one of the five pillars we have in the five vectors of growth, to have his mix and match and this value upgrades and there’s probably more to come. I mean the guys in the consumer business are finding many, I would say, any subscription business in the U.S. want to partner with us right now. We are looking for the right type of brands and which is really giving value to our customers, and ultimately it is a win-win, because it is accretive to us and it is accretive for the ones that we’re working with because we are adding a lot of subscribers for them.

Phil Cusick

You know, let’s followup there. You and I have talked in the past about the difference between saturated market and non-saturated, so moving toward a farming of the base rather than hunting for more customers. Is the gaming effort is one more thing you have going there. Talk about the value creation you can drive here versus chasing after customers, how do you think about that?

Hans Vestberg

No it's a balance. I mean, I think that first of all new customers are always important, but they need to be accretive to the bottom line. I mean, and we have always been disciplined how we bring in customers. And if you look at our numbers, I mean, the last three years, I mean we have continuously been growing our service revenue on wireless, because we know how to migrate the base, and we give more value to our customers, rather than bringing unprofitable customers, which seems to be of interest.

But in a saturated market you need to think of how you treat your customers and how you move them up the value chain. That doesn't mean that we are not looking into how to bring in customers, neither I mean, I am finding new ways, and I think we have room to be more aggressive in certain areas. And I would say Ronan and the team have all confidence that they know how to make profitable growth, both by bringing in customers, but also to manage the base we have and that's very important in mature market.

I've been working [180] (ph) countries; I've seen carriers coming to mature markets, and I think the leading indicator ultimately should be your service growth, that's really what's important and if you look at our numbers, our service growth is continuing to go up and our guidance for this year and the guidance for the next four years. But it's not one thing, it is several. We have five vectors of growth which is us differentiate our strategy to anybody else that we have outlined in our five year or over the last three years. And one of those pillars is of course new customers and for 5G and et cetera, but there are so many other things we're also adding in to grow our business.

Phil Cusick

In the near term the cable companies are sort of your agents to go out and get new customers on the network. Is that how you think about it and so you need to chase them less and does that create risk long-term for the business overall?

Hans Vestberg

I think that's one other pillar of growth for us which is unique to us. I mean, new subscribers on the MSOs is also coming in to us is accretive to us and it is accretive to the cable companies. So you need to think that we’re building a network, the Verizon Intelligent Edge Network to cater for any type of customers. We have consumers, Ronan is running that with the Verizon brand, then we have MSOs that are running with their brands, still using the same network that [Kyle] (ph) are building the state-of-the-art network, and we have also TracFone that is also we're serving millions of customers on.

So that's what we are defining our network on and that's why we get better return on investment on our capital investments. And also how we see that we get accretive, because ultimately I'm looking for both having top-line growth, but continuously having a bottom line growth and following it, and that's the guidance we have for this year. And if you looked couple of years back, that's how always Verizon has delivered. We execute on a strategy that's going to deliver profitable growth.

Phil Cusick

How do you think about convergence between fixed and mobile? You have the 5G home effort that you're rolling out nationwide, is convergence sort of inevitable as the market matures and does that create risk in the mobile business?

Hans Vestberg

I think it's not a risk. For us we see it as a huge opportunity. I mean, of course we have broadband in our Fios footprint which is doing extremely well at the moment because broadband is a necessity in our society. Now outside that footprint, we can now actually get broadband business which is basically for us, yes net new revenues. So I see it as a great opportunity rather than a risk. I see it is an opportunity also that I have so many customers on wireless and knows my brand and know how well we're performing, and that also will be extremely interesting in our Fixed Wireless Access.

We have now been working for two and a half year with our portfolio on Fixed Wireless Access, all the way from the network, from the devices, from how to self-install, to the building, to the pricing, to the offerings on top of it. And I said, this year we're going to go for 50 million households a combination of 4G, the 5G mmWave and C-Band, so we're opening up open for sale right now and that side is a great opportunity rather than any risk at all.

For us it's accretive anything we're adding, because ultimately we'll build the network once, and we have several ways to monetize it. And remember also, when we talk about Fixed Wireless Access, I also see a great opportunity for our small and medium businesses to get rapid lap on broadband by using Fixed Wireless Access, instead of waiting for internet connections to fiber, or something that takes far longer time and much more complicated.

Phil Cusick

One of the debates that I have with investors is that as networks converge between fixed and mobile, is it easier for cable which has a very low sort of per gigabyte yield to move up the stack into mobile, versus Verizon which has a very high per gigabyte yield to use that capacity to drive fixed, which is where the prices are much lower. Does that create a risk for you or is it something, how do you think about balancing that?

Hans Vestberg

No, I think that there are a couple of factors that has changed quite dramatically why this is making economic sense for Verizon shareholders. A couple of them is, first of all is that we build the network once, and that's why we can monetize different types of access. So that is for Mobility or Fixed Wireless Access or Mobile Edge Compute, we build it once.

The second is that we're also sitting on a fantastic position in spectrum, which usually is a limitation that we don't have especially millimeter wave where we are way ahead of anybody else and have a very good position. And then adding C-Band in the right sort of positioning in the band, that's also giving us, so those factors are giving me all the economics to actually be [Indiscernible], then I can scale my billing as a service, my distribution as a service.

I can scale the way our CRM. So basically, all the platforms behind now can be scaled until we get to the customer offering, and there of course we decide what type of access is it, et cetera. And that was the whole idea from the beginning and that's why you see us believing so much in that we can continue to grow, and also expand our bottom line and our cash flow. It is just another model than anybody else has in the market, but we've had traction for that more than now for the last two-three years, and we have a couple of years more which I’m really looking forward to.

Phil Cusick

Another discussion I get into with people is whether the 5G Home is an incremental model, or model that justifies its own capital spending. How do you think about that? Is 5G Home mostly about using capacity that's already latent in the network, or do you anticipate putting more capital into the network for those sort of low bit rate prices?

Hans Vestberg

Initially it's basically the same network that's built for Mobility. So it's basically incremental on the investment [Indiscernible], so it's incremental revenue. Of course when we are going to see opportunities that arise and we need to add some capacity in certain areas we will do it because that's what we'll do with Fios, but initially, we build one network and has several different business opportunity.

That is a unique opportunity, which we have never seen in our industry before because of economics I talked before, nobody has been able to build a fixed wireless access in the mobile network. They have used a separate network, which has no economics. So initially, I would say we're using the same grid, the same mobility grid, and we're going to offer a fixed wireless access which is a great opportunity for us to add bottom line and top line to our business.

Phil Cusick

Okay and you talked about fixed wireless access being available to think it's 50 million homes over time?

Hans Vestberg

Yes.

Phil Cusick

Why that number, is this just a prelude on the way to nationwide over time?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, technically, anywhere we would have mobility we can do fixed wireless access over time. It's just that you need a certain amount of scale when you come into a zip code or something like that in order to make all the efforts in distribution, marketing and all of that. So it's more of that, but technically you can say that wherever we have mobility over time, or millimeter wave and C-Band, we can have fixed wireless access.

Phil Cusick

So you spent, you just mentioned, you have a huge spectrum war chest now. You've spent a lot of money on it. How do you think about the network competitiveness over the next few years? We hear a lot from your competitors about how much money they're spending to catch up to be the best. When you think about where you're starting from and what you've put into it, what is your network look like in a few years?

Hans Vestberg

So we're starting from the position of having the best network and the least spectrum, and I'll have the more spectrum as well. So we feel really good about how we build the network. I mean, money is not the only thing that is only defined here, it's also how you have designed the network from the beginning, how you worked with the ecosystem to get the consistent experience to the network and then of course that you have the spectrum. And right now we have all of that and we have the best engineers where we've been - win the RootMetrics and J.D. Power for, I'm not sure if its 15 years and 15 times in consecutive times, and so we feel really good where we start, and now we know also that we have the best position in spectrum.

So I think that we will extend our lead when it comes to network performance, and of course everybody wants to catch up and say what they are going to do in three years from now, but remember where we are right now in here, we have the best network and now the best position of spectrum, so we feel really good about our network and we [lit] (ph) the torch and we execute as usual.

Phil Cusick

Is your spectrum position essentially complete for now or do you need to buy more in the upcoming auctions?

Hans Vestberg

I always answer in generic term we will always look into spectrum and see if it makes sense for us economically and all of that. But clearly we are in a really good position on the spectrum right now that we feel very confident, but of course we are going to assess if spectrum comes up, but it's not like that there's something major we are lacking in our spectrum portfolio right now. The guys are working all the way from millimeter wave, CBRS to C-Band down on the low bands in order to see that we get the fantastic experience for our customers.

We are building in stadiums, venues, urban areas and as I said in the beginning all the traffic is coming back to where we now have built a tremendous capacity and experience that nobody else have. So, I think we feel good. We are on track an all the deployment that we committed for the year. We have started with the C-Band. We are doing so many millimeter wave radio base stations, basically we're going to double this year and we're on track for that.

So, no, we feel really good about the network but it's not only that, it’s also how you dealt with the ecosystem. As Roland said at our Investor Day the majority of all the 5G handsets already have sold the 10 million. They have millimeter wave and C-Band internet because we want to give the experience to our customer that they can follow us through these improvements in the network.

Phil Cusick

Yes. You've talked about 10 billion of extra spending over a three-year period, how are you confident that that's enough and that at the end of three years you're not sort of continuing that excess level of spending, why does it come down at the end of that period?

Hans Vestberg

I'm confident. I spent my first year only working with CapEx at Verizon and understanding how we're deploying and also together with Kyle and team redesigned all the CapEx process and also redesigned the whole network. That's why we are confident, we know our grid. We know the capacities. We know we perceive gold [ph] we know exactly how we're -- what we're building right now. So the confidence is high that this is years to get the initial build out, to get the spectrum in use as soon as possible.

Then as I said before, then I think after these three years our CapEx capacity intensity will go down, meaning our BAU, our business as usual CapEx will go down as well, because we have done a tremendous push for millimeter wave. We will continue, but not on the same level. We have pushed out fiber that is unheard of in the market. That also will come down and 4G capacity will be going down as well because over that time we are going to see the migration to 5G. And then on top of that we'll build the capacity on C-Band.

And also that of course is going to be BAU, but clearly this is how we built Verizon Intelligent Network that was launched when the [indiscernible] got back. Because if you follow us we have said things that is coming through fruition in our strategy, now and time and time and again, and that's what you are going to see in a couple of years’ time and that's why I'm confident that $10 billion is enough and then we are going to BAU and that BAU have lower capital intensity.

Phil Cusick

You know one of the things that that had been management's message until pretty recently was, that spending more than 18 billion or so a year, it wouldn’t be efficient. So the question what I was coming up, do you need to spend more? It would mostly be the systems are set up for about that level. What do you have to do to gear up to go up by another $3 billion or $4 billion a year, is it still an efficient level of spending?

Hans Vestberg

Your memory is good, but not super good, because usually I say that 18 billion is what we were geared for, but if we find opportunities that is have a good return on investment, we will increase it, and that's what we found with C-Bands. So, that's usual, well that’s my second part of that answer. And what we need to gear up that we already have these resources out there. And remember we're using the same grid as we already have deployed on 4G to deploy C-Band.

We are not building new towers. We are basically going once to the site and upgrade. And when you go to C-Band, any new frequency you need a new radio. So, that's what we need to do. So that's a very different deployment than actually, hey I want to deploy 10,000 new sites or something like that because then you need to do all the gearing from the beginning to down. So, this is just an upgrade on existing grid that we have and that's why we feel good that we can handle it from the resource and that we now have the capital allocated to it, that's why.

Phil Cusick

Okay. You know Verizon is really the only I think of the old like dividend players, they're still paying out the original dividend from 20 plus years ago and grown over time. How do you think about the sustainability of that payout over time? Do you -- does it make sense when your peers are not putting out as much of their cash flow in dividends that you continue to?

Hans Vestberg

I think that's what is different with us is that we are a strong believe in that we're going to grow both our topline and our bottom line and that's why we feel good about the capital allocation. I mean number one, we put money into the business and it's clear what we're doing. We're adding over 50 billion in C-Band and then more CapEx, that's our business. So, that's the number one priority. Number 2, Matt and I, we are continuing putting our Board in a position to continue to increase our dividends, 14 consecutive years. And we can do that because we know that we can continue to create better bottom line and top line. That which is -- might be very different from others.

And then thirdly, we have our commitments to -- for C-Band coming back or pre-C-Band coming back to those financial metrics to pay down our debt, that's going to take us some four years or five years. But remember also what great work Matt and the Finance rest of the team have done with the latest bond offering, we brought in some $25 billion, tenure over 17 years with a great interest rate. So, we have also changed the situation on our balance sheet quite dramatically during COVID, both with new bonds, as well as reshuffling our debt.

And then finally when we've sort of have done those three priorities in that order, we will look into buy backs. That will probably not be in the near term, but over time we feel that that is an important instrument as well. So, that's how we see it and we think it's important for our shareholders and that we put our Board in that position that they then continue to increase the dividend.

Phil Cusick

You've talked about accelerating growth from roughly 2% this year to roughly 4% in a couple of years and you've mentioned many times the five pillars of growth, I understand that.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you.

Phil Cusick

Can you be maybe more precise on what's going to drive that acceleration, because I don't think that's reflected in the market or generally accepted by investors today? So, what really is going to make that incremental growth come through and when are we going to see the proof points of that?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, I think you’ve already see certain proof points. Number 1, you see the 5G migration, that's why our service revenue is growing all the time because we have this migration going from limited to unlimited premium. And Ronan has given all the numbers, how we are growing that and also our plan where we want to go in three, four years from now. So, we are going to have the majority of our customers unlimited. So, that has already happened. Sometimes people ask about when will you monetize 5G? We're already doing it, remember that. Because that's why our ARPU [ph] and that's where our service revenue is growing.

Fixed Wire Access, we have said it all the time. We will start seeing some movements on that later this year and then in '22 we will start seeing that as a more important piece of our growth. So, that's number one. Number 2, the network, so called network monetization, you talked about yourself in the beginning, the results, we are already monetizing that, working with MSOs and the platforms of the world that are using our networks, that is accretive to us.

Then we have the next generation Business-to-Business application, the Mobile Edge Compute, where we are pioneering, we are basically roll along commercially in the world having 5G Mobile Edge Compute with Amazon. We have private Mobile Edge Compute with Microsoft, that's a 2022 thing when it comes to revenue, but clearly with all the corrections and announcements you've seen, we basically work with all the large enterprises to understand the private 5G Mobile Edge Compute what you can do. Not only that, on the public we're working with Amazon to see that now all the developers, all the developer application on 5G as handsets are coming out.

And then finally, we have the customer differentiation, the mix and match, the thing that you brought up in the beginning, very unique position in the market with Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Music and the gamings which is creating a totally different way how we can give value to our customers, which already today is giving revenue. And finally new markets, we've created a visible brand later this year, end of Q3 probably, we're going to have TracFone coming in, so we're going to be the biggest value player in the market as well.

So all five vectors are in growth, that's why we are confident that we -- our numbers that we have put out as a guidance is happening, and some of them already generating growth today and that's why we have growth both top line and bottom line in our business and had so for quite a while except second quarter last year which of course was the big impact from the COVID and that impacted all results?

Phil Cusick

Yes. You mentioned the Amazon relationship a couple of times. Do you have a special relationship with Amazon or is it really a natural starting place for each of you to work together before you start working with others over time?

Hans Vestberg

I feel it is very special, because we are the only one having it. So, but of course, anybody else can cancel it. But remember, we have been onto this for two and a half years, it requires integration between the radio access and the cloud software. And you need to tune every port on the network all the way from the device or the infrastructure to the cloud infrastructure in order to have a quality of service that we can commit to. So yes, anybody can start, but they are probably two years behind us when they start.

And I think that’s what our engineers are doing great every day in our company, they think ahead. You might remember that in 2017 we talked about mobile edge compute and I don’t think that anybody really understood and I’m not sure I understood neither. But my engineers understood and that’s where we are right today and the team is doing a great job. We work in a very close collaboration with Amazon, but probably others can do it as well. But we feel fortunate that we were the ones that started that journey with them and been ongoing for more than two years right now.

Phil Cusick

Can you contrast that deal with what we know publicly about Dish’s deal with Amazon?

Hans Vestberg

Yes. I can, but I will not tell you, what is very different.

Phil Cusick

Yes. Okay, what problem are you trying to solve with Amazon? And what problem do you think the Dish relationship solves with Amazon instead?

Hans Vestberg

I think that there are two different ways, two different things. I mean, we are creating applications for customers in low latency, enormous throughput and highest security in a private confined area like a campus or a factory, or either that you can develop an application on 5G using the edge capability of 5G that’s all. There are other companies that are thinking about offloading their software, their radio technology and being run on a cloud infrastructure. That’s a different way. We are doing it as well. We are virtualizing our network as well. But we’re not doing it on standard cloud infrastructure. So that’s one of the big differences. Yes. Where do you run your radio software?

Phil Cusick

Okay. You mentioned earlier the private edge relationships you have, and private networks are a significant opportunity. Over time as we evolve to 5G, what interests are you seeing from customers and what’s the addressable market of that business look like?

Hans Vestberg

I would say any competent CIO or a large enterprise not thinking about millimeter wave these days is probably not the having the right focus. Because Finally, I mean having a private 5G network all the time will create security in the network, reliability on the software over time, because it’s going to be upgradeable, and of course, you can use commercial devices. So at that starting point, we see a great interest from private networks, where we can dedicate, either we can dedicate our millimeter wave to a confined area, or we can do a slice on the network from a 5G slice, which we never would that is impossible in a 4G era to do slices on the network and that was a big difference when 5G was designed and again with the slicing and the big difference was also that millimeter wave was not the 4G spectrum and now we have so much so we can dedicate it to the customers.

So I think that’s where we see use cases and interest to have that private network, so you keep your data secure. Not only that, you can have a real-time experience and security that is far better than any other wireless technology ever thought about. And then the uplink is just extremely big if you go to venues like stadiums, et cetera, where you can upload basically equal as much as download or at least 10x, 20x better than existing wireless technologies.

So yes, that’s where I see it right now and we Tami and our team is doing a great job talking to all the enterprises. And remember we rebuilt the whole goal to market with key account management, scalable platforms et cetera in Verizon Business Group as well. So the whole idea comes back to how we design the network, the platforms and how we can go-to-market and how we can work with our customers.

Phil Cusick

So is -- you mentioned stadiums, is that the sort of early adopter vertical, what other verticals are coming in here, I’m really interested?

Hans Vestberg

Stadiums is for sure and now if you went to the Knicks game earlier this week, there is a lot of people coming back to stadiums. And so I think we’re going to see more and more people being in urban areas. So stadiums is one, but I would say manufacturing is another big area for 5G mobile edge compute or private 5G networks. And then in the big logistics centers is another one, all of them are coming very early on. And then finally healthcare companies seeing the opportunity to have a private network for their IoT and for their services to their customers.

Phil Cusick

Okay. You mentioned Tami, who now runs the business side of Verizon, what are the opportunities to grow that business, the legacy wireline side has been declining for years, can that turn around with all these other things coming in or can we just see an acceleration of the growth of the combined business side?

Hans Vestberg

As in any business, there are already some interest and intrinsic declines in our business, where which will continue on the wireline for certain reasons will continue. But there are many other things that can grow. When we remember she is a clear leader on wireless for enterprises, and small and medium business and public sector already. And now we’re adding to that portfolio of course, Mobile Edge Compute. And over time, we’re also adding far more fiber in that area, not immediate but over time. And that’s why we also feel that this is the right investment we’re doing right now.

Remember, we were never designed to keep a Verizon Business Group as one unit. It was different networks, different go-to-market, different incentives. And sometimes I’m not sure you appreciate how much work it is to get all that to work, even including the IT system and the CX system and all of that. And I think that I would say that Tami is halfway through it. She is managing the P&L at the same time with growth and profitability. At the same time, as we’re invested quite heavily to see that we will have a great opportunity to serve our customers with new products that we’re coming out with.

So it’s part of the 5x percent growth, it is part of our go-to-market, and part of our scalable solutions. Again, come back to a very clear strategy from the gaming a differentiated strategy from anybody else in the market, as we’re using this networker as a service and the five vectors for growth.

Phil Cusick

Okay, you know, you mentioned the One Fiber again, where are we in the context of the One Fiber build? We’ve been talking about this capital project for three or four years? And are we starting to get a real return on it, in terms of either operating cost reduction or revenue coming through?

Hans Vestberg

You have already seen it, because you haven’t seen any increases in our costs for fiber. So I think what you’re seeing is that again our long-term planning and how this financial discipline will have. So initially, our fiber is focused on our 5G build. So add fiber to that. Now, we’re also pivoting to taking more and more of our 4G side with our own fiber, we will not ever have 100% of it, but we have a big piece of it. And after that, then we’re going to be opening [indiscernible] this they can see which enterprise do we have here, which small and medium business can we do as well.

But clearly, we want to have the owner’s economics for our own networks with our own fiber, especially on the 5G, but also on the 4G, that’s going to help us with the financials over time, but it also with create new opportunities. So you can say that we have some four different business cases on the same infrastructure, and we are realizing two of them right now and then we will add into the enterprises wholesale and small and medium businesses.

Phil Cusick

Okay. Yes speaking of fiber construction, the Biden Infrastructure Bill seems like it’s moving a little bit closer to consensus. Can you talk about where you see that coming together now, and what Verizon’s opportunity might look like?

Hans Vestberg

I don’t know where it’s coming together, but I know what I think. I think that first of all, we have leapfrogged five to seven years in this market when it comes to uses of broadband. And it’s, of course, essential and critical for each and every one in this country and in the rest of the world to be connected. And I think that I divide the problem in three problems, accessibility, affordability, usability. I think that when it comes to accessibility, I think that all carriers are building quite extensively. I mean, we have the most extensive network in the country, covering basically almost all individuals in this country with our network, and now we’re turning that into fixed wireless access or using our Fiber-to-the-Home.

So we are clearly doing that and I guess my competitors are doing the same. So accessibility is actually happening. Where I want focus, that’s around affordability, because we want solutions that are catered for each and every one for their use cases, and low income families might not have those needs. So that’s why I think the government should work on subsidy much more and seeing that they can afford it instead of building products that are actually not meeting the demands of those families.

And now I’m talking about, they need to be able to do remote learning. They need to be able to have telehealth, they need to be able to work from home, and they need to be able to have BlueJeans video conferencing only in two different places. I was almost saying something different but BlueJeans is the best solution.

So yes, so that’s how I think about it and what we’ve seen, is, of course, that during the pandemic, the networks in the U.S., they held up very well. I mean, we moved our traffic dramatically from urban to suburban to rural and the network just kept up. We saw other parts of the world where there had been regulation on governmental networks that couldn’t cope with these traffic demands. So I think that the government should focus on affordability and that’s why we wrote a white paper to the administration; how we think they should use these means in the best way when you’re using these tax money for a bill on infrastructure.

Phil Cusick

Okay. We started off talking about how you’ve, divested Verizon of a lot of different sort of legacy pieces. And I think you’re down mostly to the core of the business. Are there areas where you’re not strategically complete and that you want to involve this company over time or do you think you’re in pretty good shape in terms of overall structure?

Hans Vestberg

I’m in pretty good shape. I am in pretty good shape. I mean, we have done a tremendous job. I mean, the team has done a great job for Verizon to the top. Remember, we changed the go-to-market, we took out 15,000 people, we changed the brand values. We work with a brand, thrust and innovation. We have made a process reengineering. We have rebuilt our network. We have changed and worked with our culture. And that’s not saying that we were a bad company before, because Verizon has always been great. It is more that times are changing and where we want to be a leader and continue to lead this market.

So, I think we have the majority of things that can be some patching here and there, but in general, we have the five vectors of growth; we have all the resources, people, capital to be there in order to grow and see that our shareholders be part of that journey, both from how we manage our P&L and how we can continue to give dividends.

Phil Cusick

