Crescat Capital Investor Letter: May 2021

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm. Our mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term. We deploy tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Our goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. We apply our investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client’s unique needs and objectives:Crescat Global Macro: Our flagship hedge fund invests long and short around the world to take advantage of opportunities in any asset class. The strategy exploits both cyclical and secular macro themes throughout global equity, commodity, currency, and fixed income markets.Crescat Long/Short: The cure for the common index fund. Guided by Crescat’s fundamental stock-scoring model and macro themes, our equity-only hedge fund seeks to deliver alpha from long and short stock picking combined with intrepid navigation of the business cycle. This fund can be tactically net short in highly overvalued markets ahead of and during probable bear markets.Crescat Large Cap: An actively managed portfolio of global large cap equities. Crescat’s longest running strategy has outperformed the S&P 500 over the long term through multiple business cycles. It is a long-only, separately managed account (SMA) strategy. In extreme times, this strategy can hold up to 50% cash and precious metals to protect against expected macro downturns.Crescat Precious Metals: A core macro asset class for a variety of economic conditions. Offers strong appreciation potential during both inflationary and recessionary environments. We navigate the precious metals cycle through this long-only SMA strategy focused on a well-researched portfolio of global all-cap gold and silver mining equities. Precious metals securities offer healthy long-term total return prospects with low correlation to more highly trafficked asset classes.Important disclosures can be found here.