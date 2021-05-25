Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) has filed to raise $500 million from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides localized financial services in emerging markets for global companies.

DLO is growing revenue and gross profit quickly, producing profits and strong free cash flow.

But the IPO is excessively priced, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Montevideo, Uruguay-based dLocal was founded to develop a platform of technologies and APIs to enable companies to accept payments and conduct their financial activities in emerging markets such as those of Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Kanovich, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of AstroPay.

Below is a brief overview video of dLocal:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

dLocal API

Fraud management tools

Compliance

Merchant dashboard

Marketplace service

dLocal has received at least $60 million in equity investment from investors including General Atlantic, Andres Bzurovski Bay Izba, Aqua Crystal Investments and Unsal Holdings.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks relationships with cross border oriented firms via its dedicated sales and marketing team as well as through a third party sales force and partners.

The company's cloud platform can provide cross border and local-to-local transactions in 29 countries via over 600 payment methods.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 2.6% 2020 2.7% 2019 3.7%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased to a very high 21.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 21.4 2020 17.1

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

DLO’s most recent calculation was 170% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm is performing at an extremely high level in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 124% EBITDA % 47% Total 170%

(Source)

Management reported that its net revenue retention rate for the year of 2020 was a very high 171%.

A figure of over 100% means the firm is generating additional revenue from the same cohort of customers, indicating strong product/market fit and efficient sales & marketing process. The company’s result of 171% is perhaps the highest figure I’ve seen in this context.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Juniper Research, the global market for B2B cross border payments was an estimated $27 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $35 trillion by 2022.

This represents a forecast growth of 30% over the time period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in instant payments, where funds settle in 10 seconds or less.

Also, blockchain-based services have significant potential, but require additional development to achieve their ultimate value.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

AstroPay

Directa24

Others

Financial Performance

dLocal’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit but slightly variable gross margin

Strong growth in operating profit and net profit

Drop in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 40,256,000 123.7% 2020 $ 104,143,000 88.4% 2019 $ 55,289,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 23,267,000 111.5% 2020 $ 60,078,000 67.9% 2019 $ 35,786,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 57.80% 2020 57.69% 2019 64.73% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 18,785,000 46.7% 2020 $ 30,945,000 29.7% 2019 $ 17,564,000 31.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 16,927,000 2020 $ 28,187,000 2019 $ 15,602,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,036,000 2020 $ 90,640,000 2019 $ 88,486,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, dLocal had $127.5 million in cash and $309.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $124.1 million.

IPO Details

DLO intends to sell 29.4 million shares of Class A shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $500 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing investor Fidelity has indicated an interest to purchase 20% of the IPO shares at the IPO price.

Class A common shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have five votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $4.8 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.04%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to accelerate investments in technology to complement our product portfolio and address current and future merchant needs; to manage potential working capital needs that may result from offering advanced payments to our merchants before we collect payments from acquirers, processors, or collection agents; to pursue opportunities that allow us to expand our footprint more rapidly and roll out our services to new emerging markets faster, including through the acquisition of cross-border payment processing companies, software development companies or other payment related companies; and for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value $4,979,568,005 Price / Sales 39.39 EV / Revenue 39.39 EV / EBITDA 102.87 Earnings Per Share $0.15 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.04% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00 Net Free Cash Flow $124,114,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.49% Revenue Growth Rate 123.71% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

dLocal is seeking U.S. public investment for its general corporate growth initiatives.

The company’s financials indicate high revenue and gross profit growth, operating income and profits.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was an enviable $124.1 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate is an extremely high 21.4x.

Its Rule of 40 performance and dollar-based net revenue retention rates are off the charts sky high.

The market opportunity for providing global companies simplified access to emerging market economy payment systems is extremely large.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the overall rate of change in the payments and related financial services industry, which requires companies to invest greater in technology upgrades to stay relevant to prospective and existing clients.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value / revenue multiple of over 39x at IPO.

By comparison, fintech firm Square (SQ), which is growing revenue at a rate of 156%, higher than DLO, is currently valued at an EV/Revenue multiple of 6.93.

So, given the firm's ultra-high valuation expectations, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 2, 2021.