Photo by antares71/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of Antares Pharma (ATRS), we can see that we potentially have an inverse head and shoulders pattern or an ascending triangle pattern forming at present. Both are bullish patterns but as the long-term chart depicts, shares have very heavy overhead resistance at approximately the $5 level to take out first. As alluded to in previous commentary, the play here is to wait for some type of breakout to occur on strong volume. From a strict technical standpoint, the upside in ATRS is significant given the height of both bottoming patterns on the long-term chart.

To see if indeed shares can gather enough momentum to break through heavy overhead resistance, we go to the most recent first quarter earnings numbers. We acknowledge that ATRS most likely has many disgruntled shareholders on its books (due to poor share-price past performance) but we believe it is important to remain focused on the principal trends here.

In 2012, for example, when shares topped out just above $5 a share, Antares reported approximately $23 million in annual revenues. Fast forward to a trailing 12-month average (including Q1 this year) and sales are at $159 million. We acknowledge how the company has changed and the dilution which has taken place since then, but trailing gross margins for example of 59.3% are at their highest point since 2012.

Suffice it to say, we saw meaningful momentum in the first quarter numbers in 2021 and growth doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. Gross margin topped 61% in the quarter due to strong showings from XYOSTED and royalties from EpiPen. These trends led to operating profit of $5 million and earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Recent trends in the company's profitability metrics are the first reason why we give validity to the bottoming patterns above. In any potential value play, the importance of sustained profitability cannot be overstated. Antares' return on assets metric comes in at 28.54% over a trailing average while ROE almost comes in at 70% over the same period. These metrics are elevated at present due to how top-line sales of $42.1 million in Q1 drove profitability forward. Here are some insights why we soon see another onslaught at the key $5 level sometime this year.

First off is that there was nothing really adverse in the first quarter report which illustrated that top-line guidance of approximately $188 million will not be achieved this year. XYOSTED (Testosterone Booster) is expected to drive sales forward as it remains very early in its lifecycle. Total prescriptions for this product grew by approximately 50% over a rolling year basis so XYOSTED has clear momentum on its side. With society now opening up much faster as a result of ongoing vaccinations, management's aim here is to aggressively market XYOSTED to prescribers as higher levels of prescribers will have a direct effect on repeat business. Initial results have been very good with respect to market penetration so we expect reps to make some solid gains in upcoming quarters as patients slowly but surely come back to doctors' offices.

Then with respect to EpiPen, we do not believe the momentum here is just off the back of the pandemic-related vaccines. In fact, given the fact that many of the vaccine manufacturers have already come out and said that extra boosters will be needed, EpiPen demand should continue to remain strong going forward. Prescriptions increased also at around 50% for the generic EpiPen from Teva in the first quarter, so there has been solid momentum also in this category. We believe that demand will remain high here given how these products must be consistently refilled along with the fact that ongoing inoculations will result in corresponding growth in EpiPens.

Furthermore, the market will undoubtedly take into account the multiple pipeline opportunities that Antares Pharma has presently at its disposal (see below). In the near-term expected approvals for Forteo, 1901 and 1902 will drive top-line sales forward. Furthermore, NOCDURNA (drug for frequent urinating at night) was only recently launched for the second time, so it will be interesting to see how sales ramp up here. The potential in NOCDURNA (especially in older people) is huge but since it is a very new product, a lot of initial marketing will be about building the brand and educating both the customer and the physician. Given the size of this market though, if Antares can begin to give the market positive news with respect to how the drug is being received, we expect shares to be priced significantly upward as a result.

Source: Recent Earnings Presentation

Therefore, to sum up, shares of Antares received a much-needed boost post Q1 earnings and we do not believe momentum will stop here. Due to how trading conditions have improved in recent months, XYOSTED will continue to drive sales forward and we do not see EpiPen sales slowing down anytime soon. Antares has a strong pipeline of candidates and NOCDURNA remains a wildcard for explosive growth. We look forward to continued coverage.