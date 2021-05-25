Photo by Fudio/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) has filed to raise $11 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company sells hemp-based cannabidiol-derived products in North America.

GRVI is growing quickly from a low revenue base and achieved operating and net profit breakeven.

The IPO appears reasonably valued, so for investors wanting exposure to a growing micro-cap company, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Henderson, Nevada-based Grove was founded to create and sell industrial hemp-derived CBD products to various end markets in North America.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously a serial entrepreneur in the technology and cannabis industries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Botanicals

Beauty care

Pet care

Functional food

Grove has received at least $10 million in equity investment.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customer relationships through direct sales efforts with wholesale and retail sales channels.

Grove creates white label product versions and sells direct-to-consumer for its proprietary solutions.

Additionally, in 2021 it launched the CBD.io market platform 'for brands that manufacture' for the company and management expects 'this high margin business should be a driver for future growth in all segments of the business.'

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 11.0% FYE June 30, 2020 18.5% FYE June 30, 2019 7.3%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased to 5.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 5.6 FYE June 30, 2020 3.8

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cannabidiol products was an estimated $2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in state legalizations in the U.S. and related demand for cannabis' perceived health and wellness properties.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and future projected CBD U.S. market size by channel:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

3CHI

Spring Creek Labs

Kazmira

Global Cannabinoids

Triangle Trading Company

Harbor City Hemp

Others

Financial Performance

Grove’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing gross profit but uneven gross margin

A swing to slight operating profit and net profit

A swing to slight cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 13,449,850 163.4% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 7,412,860 235.7% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 2,208,052 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 6,645,581 314.0% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 2,569,963 148.0% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 1,036,197 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 49.41% FYE June 30, 2020 34.67% FYE June 30, 2019 46.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 11,923 0.1% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (4,838,330) -65.3% FYE June 30, 2019 $ (589,053) -26.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 260,210 FYE June 30, 2020 $ (5,384,872) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (587,040) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 97,628 FYE June 30, 2020 $ (4,164,746) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (1,194,439) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2020, Grove had $1.2 million in cash and $7.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($1.1 million).

IPO Details

GRVI intends to sell 2.2 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $11 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $58.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.48%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

(Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Kingswood Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $71,041,785 Enterprise Value $58,924,106 Price / Sales 4.51 EV / Revenue 3.74 EV / EBITDA -168.05 Earnings Per Share -$0.03 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.48% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $42,777 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.06% Revenue Growth Rate 163.38% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) Grove (GRVI) Variance Price / Sales 6.19 4.51 -27.2% EV / Revenue 5.20 3.74 -28.1% EV / EBITDA -13.92 -168.05 1107.2% Earnings Per Share -$0.37 -$0.03 -91.3% Revenue Growth Rate 3.0% 163.38% 5382.50% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

GRVI is seeking public investment capital despite having an annual revenue run rate of less than $20 million.

The company’s financials show revenue growth and operating breakeven.

Free cash flow for calendar year 2020 was negative ($1.1 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew to a strong 5.6x.

The market opportunity for providing CBD products in North America is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, so the firm enjoys a favorable industry environment for its growth initiatives.

Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (20.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook will be its ability to create brand recognition for its proprietary products while operating in a capital efficient manner.

As for valuation, compared to potential public comparable Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Grove’s valuation expectation at IPO appears reasonable.

For investors seeking exposure to the North America CBD products market through a small but growing firm, the IPO may be worth close consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.