Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) reported Q1 2021 results in early May and the market yawned as Tepezza was not available in the first quarter. The guidance was also updated - the net sales guidance range was slightly increased and the EBITDA range was reduced to reflect the integration of Viela Bio. Management provided information on how Tepezza is doing after last month's sales resumption. And it is doing very well – last year’s patients are restarting therapy and patient enrollment forms (‘PEFs’) were at a new all-time high in April as Horizon has continued to promote Tepezza throughout the supply disruption period.

Tepezza appears well-positioned to exceed the company’s full-year guidance of greater than $1.275 billion, though the cadence will be somewhat unusual with management guiding for Q3 being the best quarter of the year.

Krystexxa is doing well despite the disruption caused by the pandemic and sales growth should accelerate in the following quarters, and especially in 2022, assuming we see positive results from the MIRROR study in Q4 2021.

Horizon also announced plans to expand internationally with Uplizna in NMOSD in 2022 and its intention to put more resources behind Uplizna in the U.S.

Q1 2021 results offer no major surprises

Horizon slightly beat revenue estimates and slightly missed on EPS. Tepezza sales were almost non-existent ($2.1 million due to the sales disruption) and the rest of the product portfolio performed in line with expectations. The exception was Duexis with a 38% Y/Y decline in net sales.

The orphan segment did well with Krystexxa, Ravicti, and Procysbi net sales delivering 13% to 19% Y/Y growth while Actimmune net sales grew 9% Y/Y.

Krystexxa did well despite the pandemic-related challenges and growth will likely accelerate in the following quarters, helped by last year’s comps, especially in Q2, as last year’s second quarter was the worst in terms of the impact of the pandemic. Management noted on the earnings call that 35% to 40% of new patients are being treated in combination with immunomodulators. This should help increase the response rate to Krystexxa and the average time on therapy for these patients.

Tepezza relaunch off to a strong start

Tepezza was back on the market in mid-April, but Horizon wasted no time during the supply disruption. The sales force was actively promoting Tepezza in the first quarter and these efforts resulted in PEFs reaching new all-time highs in April. Patients from last year are restarting treatment and this dynamic should result in a somewhat unusual sales cadence this year – management expects Q3 to be the strongest quarter of the year. That is because of the bolus of patients that stopped taking Tepezza last year. Most of these patients will restart treatment during the second quarter and complete their treatment course by the end of Q3 and new patients are unlikely to offset this bolus in Q4.

And there are several important growth drivers for Tepezza in the next few quarters:

The expanded sales force. Horizon doubled the size of its commercial and field sales force at the end of 2020.

Direct-to-consumer (‘DTC’) campaigns – a disease awareness campaign and a branded campaign. Horizon is also planning to expand the DTC program to accelerate the education of Graves' disease patients around the impact of eye disease. 40% of Graves' disease eventually gets TED and the company wants to prepare them to find the right specialist and get treated with Tepezza once that happens. These campaigns should have both a near-term and long-term impact on demand for Tepezza.

Chronic TED data. Emerging investigator data point to Tepezza having a similar impact on chronic TED patients. The data should help increase uptake in chronic TED patients (Horizon estimates the use of Tepezza in chronic TED patients to be in the high single digits), but I expect a stronger boost in 2022 when Horizon reports the data from its randomized, placebo-controlled study in chronic TED patients. This patient population is included in Tepezza’s label, but they were not included in phase 2 and phase 3 trials.

Horizon has also made conservative initial estimates about the chronic TED population, limiting it to patients with diagnosed TED in the last seven years. That population was estimated at around 70,000, but the cutoff may not be just seven years. Investigator case reports show that patients diagnosed more than seven years ago are also seeing a treatment benefit. The actual chronic TED market could be more than double the size estimated by Horizon.

There are also some use trends that are going in Horizon’s favor. It is still early, but patient compliance and adherence are very high, above the company’s estimates, and this could lead to a higher net price per patient than Horizon shared last year. The additional upside driver is average vials per treatment course which is also higher than in clinical trials, due to the higher average weight of patients compared to clinical trials (29 vials in the real world compared to 23 vials in clinical trials). Tepezza is dosed based on the patient's weight (20mg per kg).

Overall, everything I noted is consistent with Horizon’s approach – start the life of a product or product candidate with conservative guidance and raise it along the way. My current net sales estimate range for Tepezza is $3 billion to $3.5 billion while Horizon itself expects greater than $3.5 billion in annual sales for Tepezza, including $500+ million outside the United States.

I believe we will see the company raise its peak sales projections after chronic TED data are announced next year (if not sooner), and I want to see a few more quarters of Tepezza sales and also the chronic TED data before raising my estimate range. But if Tepezza works as well in chronic TED patients and regardless of the time since diagnosis, it is not unreasonable to assume annual sales will exceed $5 billion in 3-4 years.

The risks to Tepezza getting there are competition (though there is a long way for competitors to reach the market as the most advanced candidate is still in phase 2 trials) and the potential emergence of yet unknown safety issues as clinical trials were done in less than 200 patients. However, there are no indications of new safety issues more than a year after Tepezza’s launch and in longer-term follow-up in clinical trials. Hyperglycemia and transient mild to moderate hearing impairment were the most notable side effects of Tepezza but the benefit/risk profile is overwhelmingly on the benefit side.

Horizon to relaunch Uplizna in the U.S. and expand internationally

Viela Bio has done a decent job launching Uplizna in NMOSD. Uplizna was launched less than a year ago and after a relatively slow launch with Q3 2020 net sales of $2.3 million, Uplizna generated $9.4 million in Q4 2020 and $12.5 million in Q1 2021 (pro-forma, as reported by Horizon).

Horizon noted that Uplizna was launched during the pandemic and with "relatively minimal resources" and that the company is planning a full relaunch with an expanded commercial organization. Horizon will apply key learnings from the successful strategies it used to launch Tepezza and relaunch Krystexxa. The key for these launches is ensuring the optimal support as these are infused medicines, and that includes the expanded sales force, comprehensive patient services, site of care, and payer support.

Horizon’s launch strategy is to show differentiation to rituximab, which is used off-label to treat NMOSD. From the Q1 earnings call:

One important distinction is that UPLIZNA is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CD19 receptor, while rituximab is a chimeric molecule targeting the CD20 receptor, which does not deplete plasma cells or plasmablasts. In NMOSD, autoantibodies are secreted by plasmablasts and plasma cells, and UPLIZNA depletes these pathogenic cells. Additionally, UPLIZNA has shown a relatively low rate of anti-drug antibodies and infusion reactions, with recent data also confirming its long-term efficacy. Other benefits of prescribing UPLIZNA are resonating with physicians, including its convenience, favorable safety profile and well-understood mechanism of action.

Horizon also recently shared data showing good safety and tolerability and a treatment benefit out to several years.

Putting more resources behind Uplizna should accelerate its uptake in the second half of the year.

Horizon also announced that Uplizna will be the first product Horizon will launch internationally. The company anticipates EMA approval in Q1 2022. International presence is something Horizon was lacking until now as the company has divested ex-U.S. rights of its orphan products Ravicti and Procysbi and as there is no viable path forward for Krystexxa in ex-U.S. territories or for Tepezza in Europe (at least not until it gets orphan drug designation). So, this was good to see as Horizon is now creating the global infrastructure to launch its existing and future products and product candidates.

I continue to see Uplizna as a $500 million a year product for Horizon in NMOSD while Horizon itself sees Uplizna as an asset with annual peak sales potential of $1 billion or more, but that includes the additional indications such as generalized myasthenia gravis, IgG4-related disease, and kidney transplant desensitization.

Pipeline update

Enrollment was initiated in the Krystexxa monthly dosing trial in combination with methotrexate in people with uncontrolled gout. The goal of this study is to improve convenience while maintaining strong efficacy. Krystexxa is now dosed once every two weeks.

Enrollment was completed in Krystexxa’s PROTECT trial. This is an open-label trial evaluating Krystexxa to improve the management of uncontrolled gout for adults with a kidney transplant. Results are expected in Q4 2021.

The results from the MIRROR study of Krystexxa and methotrexate are also expected in Q4 2021.

Horizon has completed dosing in the first trial of the subcutaneous formulation of Tepezza utilizing Halozyme’s ENHANZE drug-delivery technology. A subcutaneous Tepezza would offer improved convenience and flexibility for physicians and patients.

Conclusion

Q1 2021 was a decent quarter for Horizon considering the circumstances – the poor seasonality and, more importantly, the negative impact of the pandemic. Tepezza was also not available during the first quarter, making the results less relevant to investors. Going forward, investor focus will be on the relaunch of Tepezza and on the MIRROR study results of Krystexxa and methotrexate in Q4 2021.