Photo by Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts in Canadian dollars

When we last covered Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), we took a contrarian stance to the selloff after the Q4-2020 results. While investors were panicking on the large write-offs, we focused on the broader fundamentals of the business. We were bullish and suggested that investors have a long bias on the midstream play. Since then, PBA has emerged as a definite winner and outpaced all its Canadian peers.

Data by YCharts

We would note that Inter Pipeline's (OTCPK:IPPLF) ultra-weak relative performance is thanks to the fact that it received a bid earlier in February and made up all of its returns for the year prior to our PBA article.

PBA's performance, though, does stand out, and with the Q1-2021 results out, we took a fresh look to see if we wanted to stick to our long case.

Q1-2021

For PBA, the operative word for Q1-2021 was "flat". Both the volumes and adjusted EBITDA came in about where they were a year back.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PBA, and many other midstream firms, had gone relatively unscathed in Q1-2020 as the business had not felt the full impact of the pandemic at that point. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities or AFFO for Q1-2021 was $582 million or about 1% percent higher compared Q1-2020. With PBA's share count remaining about flat, per share AFFO increased by 1% as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company guided for $3.2 to $3.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the year, and that was about in line with previous numbers. The company also broke down what factors would push EBITDA towards one end or the other.

Source: Q1-2021 Presentation

Our take here is that PBA is being conservative, and we should hit the high end quite comfortably. Hitting the high end would put its debt to adjusted EBITDA under 3.8X, a number that is quite good considering the relative stability of its operations.

Source: Q1-2021 Presentation

The AFFO payout numbers for the dividends also look impressive, and PBA should have no issues maintaining or even giving a slight bump to the dividend later in 2021. The dividend bump is also more likely, considering that the entire growth capex program is internally funded.

Source: Q1-2021 Presentation

Valuation

PBA has outperformed its peers recently, but it remains the cheapest on an EV to EBITDA valuation (calculations based on our estimates). It is tied for net debt to EBITDA at the lowest level alongside Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF). Alongside this, its yield is comparable to the group.

Data by YCharts

PBA is also investment grade like its peers, and DBRS recently gave it a small bump, thanks to exceptional management during COVID-19.

Source: Q1-2021 Presentation

PBA continues to enjoy some of the lowest financing rates on its debt as well.

Source: CIBC

All of this gets us to where we think PBA is the safest among the Canadian midstream group when we account for the leverage and the multiple. At this point, if we were to pick just one for a long-term holding, it would be PBA. We do like IPPLF a lot on account of its huge capital appreciation potential, but there is definitely more risk there.

Verdict

PBA has delivered during the last one year. This has come about due to the extremely stable nature of its revenues.

Source: Q1-2021 Presentation

But far more importantly, its customers, the Canadian oil and gas companies, are in general far better off than the US counterparts. They have used less leverage and have far better resources with lower decline rates than their US peers. PBA also continues to benefit from a very restricted build-out of midstream assets in Canada. There is a big irony there as the US "free for all" midstream asset cash deployment has completed decimated the pricing process as supply exceeds demand. PBA continues to enjoy steady revenues and EBITDA on its business, and that looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

Investors looking for steady income here will definitely get it, and we are forecasting at least one dividend bump this year. Although, we would be careful not to expect fireworks on the EBITDA as PBA has prudently maintained (as shown above) very little commodity price exposure. Its growth projects are more of a 2023-2024 story as well. So, the next two years should be just the same boring, steady cash flow, story. We are still maintaining a "buy" here, but the stock has obviously been flying, and investors should look to get in on a pullback.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.