Pembina Pipeline: The 6.6% Yielder Will Deliver A Dividend Hike
Summary
- We were bullish on this Canadian midstream last time we covered it.
- It has delivered a scintillating performance in the last 3 months.
- We review the recent results and tell you why a dividend hike is very likely this year.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Note: All amounts in Canadian dollars
When we last covered Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), we took a contrarian stance to the selloff after the Q4-2020 results. While investors were panicking on the large write-offs, we focused on the broader fundamentals of the business. We were bullish and suggested that investors have a long bias on the midstream play. Since then, PBA has emerged as a definite winner and outpaced all its Canadian peers.
We would note that Inter Pipeline's (OTCPK:IPPLF) ultra-weak relative performance is thanks to the fact that it received a bid earlier in February and made up all of its returns for the year prior to our PBA article.
PBA's performance, though, does stand out, and with the Q1-2021 results out, we took a fresh look to see if we wanted to stick to our long case.
Q1-2021
For PBA, the operative word for Q1-2021 was "flat". Both the volumes and adjusted EBITDA came in about where they were a year back.
Source: Seeking Alpha
PBA, and many other midstream firms, had gone relatively unscathed in Q1-2020 as the business had not felt the full impact of the pandemic at that point. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities or AFFO for Q1-2021 was $582 million or about 1% percent higher compared Q1-2020. With PBA's share count remaining about flat, per share AFFO increased by 1% as well.
Source: Seeking Alpha
The company guided for $3.2 to $3.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the year, and that was about in line with previous numbers. The company also broke down what factors would push EBITDA towards one end or the other.
Source: Q1-2021 Presentation
Our take here is that PBA is being conservative, and we should hit the high end quite comfortably. Hitting the high end would put its debt to adjusted EBITDA under 3.8X, a number that is quite good considering the relative stability of its operations.
Source: Q1-2021 Presentation
The AFFO payout numbers for the dividends also look impressive, and PBA should have no issues maintaining or even giving a slight bump to the dividend later in 2021. The dividend bump is also more likely, considering that the entire growth capex program is internally funded.
Source: Q1-2021 Presentation
Valuation
PBA has outperformed its peers recently, but it remains the cheapest on an EV to EBITDA valuation (calculations based on our estimates). It is tied for net debt to EBITDA at the lowest level alongside Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF). Alongside this, its yield is comparable to the group.
PBA is also investment grade like its peers, and DBRS recently gave it a small bump, thanks to exceptional management during COVID-19.
Source: Q1-2021 Presentation
PBA continues to enjoy some of the lowest financing rates on its debt as well.
Source: CIBC
All of this gets us to where we think PBA is the safest among the Canadian midstream group when we account for the leverage and the multiple. At this point, if we were to pick just one for a long-term holding, it would be PBA. We do like IPPLF a lot on account of its huge capital appreciation potential, but there is definitely more risk there.
Verdict
PBA has delivered during the last one year. This has come about due to the extremely stable nature of its revenues.
Source: Q1-2021 Presentation
But far more importantly, its customers, the Canadian oil and gas companies, are in general far better off than the US counterparts. They have used less leverage and have far better resources with lower decline rates than their US peers. PBA also continues to benefit from a very restricted build-out of midstream assets in Canada. There is a big irony there as the US "free for all" midstream asset cash deployment has completed decimated the pricing process as supply exceeds demand. PBA continues to enjoy steady revenues and EBITDA on its business, and that looks to continue for the foreseeable future.
Investors looking for steady income here will definitely get it, and we are forecasting at least one dividend bump this year. Although, we would be careful not to expect fireworks on the EBITDA as PBA has prudently maintained (as shown above) very little commodity price exposure. Its growth projects are more of a 2023-2024 story as well. So, the next two years should be just the same boring, steady cash flow, story. We are still maintaining a "buy" here, but the stock has obviously been flying, and investors should look to get in on a pullback.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.