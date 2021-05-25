Iron Mountain's (IRM) Management on 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference - Transcript

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference May 25, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Mark Kidd – Executive Vice President and General Manager-Data Centers

Jon Atkin – RBC Capital Markets

Jon Atkin

Welcome everybody to our fireside chat with Iron Mountain. With us from the company is Mark Kidd, the Executive Vice President and Global General Manager of Data Centers. I think we're going to go through 25, 30 minutes of – kind of combination of operational and strategic topics. But first Mark welcome. And maybe give us a little bit about your background and the evolution of the data center franchise to date within the company.

Mark Kidd

Sure. Thanks, Jon. Really appreciate you having me here today. Just by way of quick background, I've been with Iron Mountain over 17 years now, a number of different roles from leading the corporate strategy group and then started and incubating the data center business probably seven or eight years ago now. And the data center business in Iron Mountain really was a growth and offshoot of the strong customer relationships that we have in the enterprise, really the top 2,000 plus companies in the world to 250,000 customers worldwide. And we saw an opportunity both to extend our REIT franchise from a real estate perspective and also go deeper with those IT infrastructure buyers from the data management business. Obviously that's evolved as the markets evolved the last few years and so today we have much more of a blend of those core original customers, but also ramping that out with the larger content cloud providers as well.

Jon Atkin

Maybe talk a little bit about, at high level, how the management team thinks about returns in the data center segment? What's driving whether it's expansion in M&A, do you expand in existing markets, do you enter new markets? You've done all of the above. But talk about target project IRRs development yields for the different flavors of your business.

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. And so when we think about target yields, target returns IRRs, and we do sort of use all the different metrics at different times sort of like speaking a few different languages at once, but in a good way. I think the way that we think about it and looking at it is that broadly those returns and those targets are a function of our customer mix. And so, we have a pretty good understanding that different segments of customers really want different product and different pricing. And so I think when we look at the market holistically today and look at it around the world, there is a broad range of expected yields and returns. And so as we think about portfolio allocation, we certainly keep that in mind.

For instance when we think more about the hyperscale segment, we've seen in the market returns sort of yield based returns come down below even at 8% and some of the most highly competitive markets in the United States, whereas in Europe or Asia, we can see markets that might have yields for hyperscale transactions 12, 13 plus percent. And so there's a broad range. And so when we think about that in our business, the other segments usually have higher returns. And so on average in the portfolio, we're certainly aiming for double digits. But there could be a cider project, which take that one direction or the other as we go forward, but certainly a good blend and we see a lot of strength to keep those numbers high as we look at allocating capital around the world.

Jon Atkin

And are there segments within the industry that you see yourselves being more active in? Or are you going to be offering essentially all products from say cabinet level connectivity sorts of needs all the way up to hyperscale? There is a wide range. It might be geography and metro dependence. But where – what you play and where do you prefer to play?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. So the way we think about it is a combination of both market and then the customer segment within the market. Our preferred approach which isn't always the approach we ended up taking sort of again situational is that we're able to get campus level economics and so far us we can get a large plot of land with a lot of access to power, which enables us to on that plot offer potentially build to suit hyperscale transactions, but equally put aside space for more network dense retail type transactions, where we can start to pull in some of those platform type customers. You've seen us do that in markets like Manassas in the U.S., Phoenix in the U.S., [indiscernible] on a much smaller basis in Singapore. We're being really intentional about the blend and mix of customers and sort of pulling in those that have more attraction bringing other customers with the mother network connectivity with them.

And if we can accomplish that through a campus level, then we're in really good shape because we can create those options. Inevitably if you can't do it at the campus level, you start to run into sort of the challenges that everybody does. And so far us that build to suit construction is a different model when working with the hyperscalers in terms of the capital that's included. And so, we do try to keep that separate because you can't compete on those types of transactions with a higher cost base that you would have in normal retail type product. So, overall, I would say we recognized we're certainly not in the category of like an Equinox by any stretch of the imagination in terms of connectivity, but we do try to recreate some more connectivity rich tethered type hubs cloud in those larger markets. So kind of an underlying theme across everything I just said there is we do like generally the bigger markets in so far as that we can attract that range of customers across the campus setting.

Jon Atkin

And then how do you think about capital allocation across geographical regions, you are global, you've been earlier than some of your global pure-play peers in entering some countries. And then you've been kind of a fast follower and others, but a geographic mix. Is there any kind of high-level strategy driving that?

Mark Kidd

I think there is, and it comes from a few different angles. The reason I pause is I think our comfort with geographic mix is much higher where in our other businesses we operate in 50 plus countries that sort of gives us a higher comfort level entering some of these other markets where we see growth and returns to be higher. And so, as we think about extending the portfolio and capital allocation, making decisions like getting money to work in India, for instance, where we see both growth and returns higher, we're certainly – and we have a very large franchise in our core business there already. We see that as a big opportunity to jump out. And I think as Bill mentioned – Bill Meaney, our CEO, mentioned on the last earnings call, I think we continue to have appetite looking at some of those more emerging type markets even on a global basis. They're often Tier 1 cities. They just aren't Tier 1 data center markets. And so, we certainly are keeping our eye on those and paying attention to kind of how we could approach in a capital sensible way.

Jon Atkin

Got it. So maybe hitting a little bit more to operational topics. You had a leasing target for new and expansion signings of 15 to 20 megawatts in 2020. You exceeded that. You signed more than nine megawatts in 1Q and raised your target for 2021 to 25 to 30 megawatts. What type of demand are you seeing that's driving this expectation?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. So, I think a small correction there, I think we actually kept the guidance the same for year on 2021. So, I think we were kind of starting at 25 to 30 and reiterated that kind of out of the gate here. Really demand is – it's twofold and you saw that in our numbers and results last year, where we really saw kind of a nice core demand from more of a retail and I'd call maybe kind of scale kind of going up to two-megawatt type transactions. It really drives that sort of 20- to 30-megawatt number very routinely. And then as we start to broaden the portfolio, we have a little more capacity, a little more power at the sites. There is an opportunity to catch more demand, which is what you saw happen at some of our larger locations last year.

And so over time, we hope to position ourselves to do a bit more of that, but we certainly are in a position where that's recurring by any means that's a bespoke opportunity that we're able to take advantage of and continue to take advantage of. So, I think, if you look back two or three years, we have had a really nice increase in that sort of core demand below those larger transactions where we have been able to kind of continue to increase that year-over-year. And that certainly comes as we look at new markets and we continue to grow the franchise and the brand as we go forward. So, good question.

Jon Atkin

Your core business can't exist in the enterprise relationships. So how has your sales and marketing approach within the data center segment kind of evolved in that context? And I imagine it must differ to some degree from that of pure-play data center operators.

Mark Kidd

It does. And so it's a really good question and it's been a journey to be very honest. And so when you think about when we started six, seven, eight years ago, it really was on that enterprise outsourcing and we knew that it was being driven by cloud growth, but that was really sort of our core permission to play. And in fact a lot of our lead gen very early on, before we're a public segment and those types of things was very much driven from that data – what was Tate backup data protection organization, where we're very disproportionately focused on enterprise. And so today as we've expanded the Iron Mountain commercial model across all the other products and services that remains a really important channel, in particular verticals like U.S. federal business that's a very big segment that we continue to rely on those relationships and drive from global financial services is another area that we take advantage of.

And you've probably heard Bill on our earnings call – Bill, our CEO, on earnings calls talk about our investment in those core global account coverage. And we're able to kind of continue to drive and take advantage of that as we go forward. Now on a percentage basis, even though it's grown on a dollars basis year-over-year and we get more and more from that, the percentages have actually shifted because the mix of the overall market has shifted and we continue to have coverage and direct sales into those cloud and content providers, which have become a bigger part of the business.

And so that core channel without a doubt is still a strength and something that we focused on and take advantage of and lowers our cost of sale. Because if you think about kind of the typical financial services firm, they might have a couple of small deals somewhere in the world once or twice per year, and having a data center dedicated salesperson cover that is very costly where in our model, where we can take advantage of is we have a dedicated Iron Mountain person covering it and then we can kind of come in and play the subject matter expert role in the data center transaction. So our cost of coverage and relationship in those gets a lot more scale.

Jon Atkin

Got it. Question about customer behavior and then a follow-up one about maybe development timelines resource procurement, but on the customer side how is 2021 looking compared to last year as it relates to things like decision timeframes move in cycles overall demand levels?

Mark Kidd

Sure. I think, 2020, we saw sort of – in the first six months of the pandemic, we saw that a huge spike in conversations and demand, not just for us, but for the industry where the large cloud providers were pulling forward demand from their demand cycle. And so there definitely was like a visceral acceleration in conversations in the systems and the pace of just things going on in the market more broadly. I would say that we're sort of back to normal. I think a lot of that capacities have been caught up, absorbed. And the way we think about it as you know from our seat, we're having more conversations than ever, which is great. I think from an industry that – some of that is, I'd say, a little bit industry as usual and we've continued to kind of change our position inside of it. So, I think as we look forward to 2021, we still see strong demand. Cycles aren't quite as compressed as they were last year, but they certainly aren't elongated from our position.

Jon Atkin

Got it. And then as it pertains to resource procurement, land power permits development around construction, labor materials, any kind of general comments as we look at through the remainder of 2021 versus what you saw last year.

Mark Kidd

I think two big themes. One is just, there's a slight slowdown in supply chain and some of that's manufacturing then there's this depending on where you're building in the world, if you have labor crossing boundaries, some of that's been restricted because of COVID type items. I think on any given project, those delays are measured sort of in the two to three-month timeframe. I think there probably isn't a project that hasn't had some type of delay in the entire portfolio, but nothing that's impacted revenue or customer relationship. And so I think we continue to see those. I actually think the supply chain elements have elongated a little bit in the last six months, but some of the other things that were causing delays have come back in. So I think the net-net is sort of the same.

I think those delays are kind of in the same zone they were last year. It definitely – we aren't fully back to kind of that condition where everything is available perfectly, labor, supplies, everything around the world all the time. The other angle I would say, you didn't explicitly raise this in terms of power sourcing, because we definitely are hearing more concern from governments around kind of overall data center power usage. And obviously we've talked about Singapore and Amsterdam and their efforts in the past to sort of get their arms around it.

I think, coming earlier this week some early – I think it's use is probably premature, but early indications that Frankfort might be kind of thinking about a similar type of step back and evaluate the market. I think that's just a big global trend that we have to be very eyes wide open on. And in these larger markets that haven't sort of really thought about, what's their long-term, sort of country level green procurement strategy, is it aligned with their country level goals? And how does that impact the data center industry? I think it'll just continue to be ongoing in our day-to-day life and we have to be ready for it and aware of it.

Jon Atkin

Yes. That certainly there's what I've been seen as well. So power procurement taking a little bit longer, obviously details defer by Metro and country. Now post-quarter end shifting to Italy, you closed on the JV with Web Werks, and how does that acquisition compared to say the GPX acquisition that Equinix made? Or the position – or the company's position differently, how are they similar, maybe provide a little bit of comparison there?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. So I think the intent of the two companies is different. I think the starting point is sort of similar with some important differences. And so Web Werks, which you mentioned we closed in India, I guess a month or two ago now losing track of time. We really to focus there in that business historically, was there one of the most network dense facilities in Mumbai proper. And so if you use sort of [indiscernible] database they're very high up, there you can sort of, if it's number two or one, or somewhere near the top of the list.

The difference with Web Werks is that the vast majority of their appearing is within inside of India companies. And that's really how they built their business model historically. And so they haven't had that opportunity to take advantage of pulling in more network connectivity from some of the global providers that would normally have network type deployments that you'd have a little bit of that, whereas GPX definitely that was a primary focus and success story for them.

And so from a distance, I don't know Equinix's strategy, completely intimately. I think what they did is they bought sort of the leading network provider that also has that strong global connection already set up. I think, as we go forward, what we like about Web Werks is twofold, one is it has a really nice connectivity base and a strong retail customer base in India, which we see as part of any story.

But we also see that as a platform to go in and start to go after more scale and potentially sort of market appropriate hyperscale opportunities. That's obviously not the same level as like a Virginia or someplace like that. So I think as we look at it, our view is to use it as a jumping off point for that campus led approach where we're initially in three cities, we'll be expanding.

We already announced the expansion to a second building in Mumbai. And we have other markets that we've identified in India that we want to get into in that press release. So I think we're excited about it. We think it's a really good foundation, great team and a lot of energy. And even in the first 30-, 60 days here with the customer conversations we've seen globally in terms of interest demand in India and being able to pull our global customers into that market where we're able to put the Web Werks and Iron Mountain brands together. We see that as a really, really strong play and we're looking forward to seeing how that plays out as we bring more inventory online.

Jon Atkin

That makes a lot of sense. Can you remind us that the path you have in place for increasing ownership over the next few years given that it's a JV currently?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. So we announced it as $150 million investment, effectively the way that it's structured is three tranches of $50 million over two-year period and at the second traunch and there's some valuation metrics that go on related to growth as a business during that two-year period. But no matter what, at the second traunch we'll be in a control position of that business, so sort of somewhere in the middle of the two year period.

And then at the end of the $150 million, again, a little bit based on kind of growth and value, we anticipate that being in a neighborhood of 70-ish percent ownership at that point. The thing I would say was that with any of these transactions that we structure, we always, at some point in the future have a right to buy in the whole business. That isn't the case – that isn't our immediate intent here by any stretch of the imagination. I think we have great partners and they're very excited to stay in the business and we see value with them for a long time. But with any transaction, would you build that mechanism infras in the future.

Jon Atkin

Great. Maybe you mentioned Manassas and so a lot of activity there, maybe a little bit more weighted towards self-bill, but you obviously have your legacy presence Powerloft, I believe. And then kind of built upon that, but how do you – how did you that market, I was told that there's more construction there in the past 18 months in the entire Chicago market. So that's quite a lot of growth, but it doesn't get as much airplay as say Ashburn nearby, slightly different operating environment. But how do you think about Northern Virginia in general? The role of Manassas and Ashburn and kind of your growth path within natural framework?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. So interestingly we were not the Powerloft asset that was with COPT, but you are, Jonathan you're showing how long you've been around the industry here to be able to do a talk about the Powerloft asset. But in all seriousness, we went in 2017 and to Manassas with a large Greenfield site. We initially sort of targeted about 35, 40 critical megawatts for that campus in terms of the power that we'd secured out of the gate. And we went Greenfield and we went kind of a hope of making it something bigger. Now I will say why we went there a few years ago when we did his power rates at scale are slightly cheaper than some of the surrounding markets, tax rates are slightly more favorable.

And there's a ton of data center deployed there to your comment a minute ago. Some of the self-build hyperscalers had really sort of paved the way in that market and demand. And so as we set that up and get going there was really just a great opportunity. And so in a couple of years, we had over 20-plus carriers on that, in a market – in a campus that didn't even exist. I think that was 2, 2.5 years in, and we continue to be able to build that up as we go. And the network density, the customer mix has been really good and equally it sets us up for some overflow capacity on these larger hyperscalers.

And we've started to take advantage of that. I think we see, see really good depth in that market long-term. We recently announced sort of site expansion where we took more land and increased the total power at the site. I think the – or adding 150 megawatt MVA substation. And so we walked through the math on that in our last press release. And so I think that campus, which was originally slated for sort of 35 megawatts, we hope to be able to put a significantly more capacity onto as we go forward.

Jon Atkin

So I think we're nearing the end. I want to maybe close this out by giving you an opportunity to talk about M&A and the sector both as it pertains to your strategy, as well as just what you've seen in the broader market. There's been some cap rate compression on things like Amazon, Shells in Northern Virginia, for example, but thoughts on overall activity, and then your role within the broader M&A framework?

Mark Kidd

Absolutely. I think M&A has become a sort of in sort of the broader market has become a really complicated issue, because understanding the difference in yields and growth rates around the world and markets, and sort of the credit quality of those yields in terms of what customers might be there. I think there's a pretty broad range of outcomes in terms of valuations and multiples. And so I think sometimes numbers that appear big are like really big and other times when they appear big, they actually are much more reasonable when you look at kind of the yield that's being achieved and the growth rate you can have really – your arms really around for the next three or four years in the market.

And so I think when we look at the world, we see we're always paying attention to the M&A market. As you know, we haven't been active in that in a material way besides the Web Werks transaction, which was joint venture in the last few years. But we certainly pay attention to it, and I think we know what we believe has value, and yes, we've been really clear. We're not kind of overextending or going forward in any big way on M&A, but on the flip side, we also are intelligent market participants and want to make sure we know what's going on around us.

I do think as we look forward, I think there's a lot of single city or maybe two city providers around the world probably, 15 to 20 that have emerged in the last few years with really nice growth rates. And these are businesses that no one had heard of a few years ago, but suddenly have 20 million, 30 million, 35 million of EBITDA. And so I think there's going to be another wave. This is more, this is an industry comment. I do think there's going to be another wave of consolidation here over the next couple of years with the global providers really pulling some of these in. And so we're still working on our strategy and we continue to get for today to drive aggressively against that organic growth with those intelligent market entries like we did with Web Werks.

Jon Atkin

So we got a little bit of time. So we talked about Asia, talk about the U.S. maybe put up press releases, I think about some of your recent success in Phoenix. But Europe given the way you've entered that market and then some of the metros in which you sort of targeted for expansion, any kind of regional strategy that you could articulate for us specifically within EMEA?

Mark Kidd

Yes. So I think, EMEA, we definitely want to further bolster our presence in Frankfurt, London, and Amsterdam. We're building actively in all three right now. We probably don't have as much capacity on the shelf as we'd like, given the demand that we see in the market. And so I think those are markets where you see us investing very aggressively moving forward. I do think there are other markets in Europe that have quite nice supply demand characteristics. And so as with many parts of the world, I think, are there opportunities for us to infill some additional markets in Europe, really bridging off those same customers, those relationships, and taking advantage of a little bit of that its supply demand and balance, and certainly something we'd look at, think there could be value in, but nothing acted on so far.

Jon Atkin

Great. That will be the last word. I really appreciate you're taking the time with us. Covered quite a lot of grounds, and thanks once again.

Mark Kidd

Awesome, Jon. Thank you so much and have a great day and good conference.

Jon Atkin

Thank you.

Mark Kidd

Thank you.

