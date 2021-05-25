Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:37 AM ET

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

May 25, 2021, 09:00 AM ET

Eyal Sheratzky

Thank you, Ehud. I’d like to welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter which outperformed our expectations. It demonstrated that Ituran is well on the way to full recovery and renewed growth. This is despite ongoing impact from the pandemic which still affect many of geographies in South America in which we operate.

Not only have we maintained our profitability and strengths, we grow our subscriber base at the highest rate we have seen for many quarters, at 20,000 net adds while the OEM segment is stabilizing. The stress was driven by the aftermarket segment, which grow up a remarkable 25,000 net. This is a rate which is nicely ahead of our typical range of between 15,000 and 20,000.

We are very happy with this strong increase and it is a promising sign for potential growth in subscription revenues over the many quarters ahead. For the first quarter of 2021, revenues were $67 million, 6% ahead of those of the fourth quarter and just 1% behind the 68 million reported in the first quarter of last year prior the pandemic. All these demonstrated Ituran is now recovered to its former strengths and is primed for renewed growth in the quarters ahead.

On the profitability side, as you know, over the past year, we carefully managed the business which allowed us to maintain our cash generation and profit. As we return to the growth strength in the coming quarter, we expect that the operating leverage inherent in our business model which enables us to add subscribers on a more or less fixed operating base will allow us to see the top line revenue growth from the increase in subscribers drop down to the bottom line.

From the profitability standpoint for the quarter, we reported EBITDA of $17 million, our highest level since before the pandemic. Again, it is strong statement to the overall resilience and stability of our business model. On the cash side, we had first quarter cash flow from operating activities at $9.2 million, bringing our cash and marketable securities position to $70 million.

I'd like to go into more details on the various parts of our business. During the quarter, as I said, our aftermarket business returned to above its normal growth rate of 25,000 new net subs. The regions that were particularly strong were Israel and the U.S. It is worth mentioning that in Brazil, even though the situation with the pandemic still remains tough, we are pleased with the stabilization in the aftermarket subscriber base.

I note that in Q1, Israel had its highest level of new car sales in history, an increase of 18% year-over-year increase. This is another sign that 2021 has started well in our key geographies. Many countries in South America are still highly impacted by the virus and their economies remained weak there. But we are seeing improving trends in Brazil and in Mexico.

During the quarter, we saw an overall decline of 5,000 OEM customers. This decline has slowed from last year and it's moving in the right direction. One of the major goals of the acquisition of the OEM business was to harvest synergies across our entire business, and in all the various geographies cross-selling and replicating successful business models and sales from one region to another.

We are very much in the process of doing this now and tapping our large subscriber base of almost 1.8 million regularly paying customers to bring them new and valuable telematics and related services by which we can organically grow ourselves. And in summary, overall, we are pleased with our start to 2021. Ituran has resumed its growth strength and a strong increase in subscriber base sets as uptrend for the coming quarters.

And I will now hand the call over to Eli for the financial review. Eli?

Eli Kamer

Thanks, Eyal. I note that the results we’ll present will all be on a GAAP basis, including adjusted EBITDA, which excludes revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. We believe this will provide a better understanding of our ongoing performance.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $67.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared with revenues of $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. In local currency terms, first quarter revenues were at the same level as those of the first quarter of last year.

Revenues from subscription fees were $45.6 million, a decrease of 7% over first quarter 2020 revenues. In local currency terms, first quarter subscription fees decreased by 4% year-over-year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,788,000 as of March 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 20,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter.

During the quarter, there was an increase of 25,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscriber base. Product revenues were $21.7 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the first quarter of 2020.

The geographic breakdown of revenues in the first quarter was as follows; Israel 52%, Brazil 22%, rest of world 26%. Operating income for the quarter was $12.8 million, or 19% of revenue, an increase of 27% compared with an operating income of $10.1 million, or 14.7% of revenues, in the first quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $17.1 million, or 25.4% of revenues, an increase of 12% compared with an EBITDA of $15.3 million, or 22.4% of revenues, in the first quarter of last year. Financial expenses for the quarter were $1 million compared with the financial expenses of $700,000 in the first quarter of last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million, or 12.3% of revenues, or earnings per share of $0.40. This is an increase of 30% compared to a net income of $6.4 million and an earnings per share of $0.31 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operation for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million.

As of March 31, 2021, the company has cash, including marketable securities, of $17.1 million and debt of $41.8 million amounting to a net cash of $28.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million as of December 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Peter Zdebski

Hi. This is Peter Zdebski on for Tavy. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the quarter. You had another very strong quarter in hardware, both on sales and margins. I recall last quarter that was related to some inventory restocking. Could you give some color on whether that continued in Q1? And then as a follow up, have you or your customers been impacted by any supply chain shortages this year that we should consider for the outlook? Thank you.

Eyal Sheratzky

Yes. Usually Q1 is very strong in terms of the OEM purchasing process since in Latin America, the OEM plants are -- the last quarter of the year, this is how they consider it. So they are increasing their volumes and their inventory. So this is typically I would say the highest season from the OEM purchase point. Also in Israel, as I mentioned, Q1 was the highest ever of sales of new cars in Israel, which, of course, create correlation between purchasing the hardware and install it. So it was strong. And it's not a one-time but it shows a little bit of seasonality in hardware sales for us. Usually Q2 and Q3 are a little bit weaker than Q1 and Q4. But as you remember, still the contribution of hardware sales to our overall profits is lower than, of course, the service revenues. But still, this is the reason for Q1.

Peter Zdebski

I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from David Kelley of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Kelley

Thanks for taking my questions. Two for me and maybe to start, the step up in the U.S. aftermarket subscriber business, just hoping you could provide a bit more color, the drivers of the contribution there and maybe remind us of the size of your U.S. business and kind of how the competitive landscape shapes up there would be great?

Eyal Sheratzky

Okay. So just to remind everyone that our main segment in the United States market is what they call buy here, pay here, which represent financing people to buy the cars in the dealers’ shops. And in some events, those finance dealers would like to control payments of their customers and using the systems, like our systems and others in order to control payments. And during last year, I think that after a while, our solution showed a very, very excellent application solution, very reliable and we succeed to increase our penetration to additional master [ph] dealers in the United States, a trend which I believe will continue. We are now putting more resources in marketing and sales, because we found that we have an advantage which we have to turn to sales. So I think that we are gaining more market share. I think we have a better solution. And fortunately or unfortunately, during the pandemic, we succeeded to increase our market share and grow the subscribers there. Now, the American or the U.S. market is very competitive. So the price issue is based on this competitive landscape is creating low margins. So this is why when you see our annual results, and we are providing some data, the U.S. market profitability is low compared to the number of subscribers that we have there. But this was always like this. This is the mentality and the DNA of the U.S. competitive markets. But we are there. We are growing. We’re gaining market share. And in the end of the day, we are increasing our profits, we grow our sales. And if this trend will continue, which we do our best that it will happen, I believe that it will be more material year-over-year.

David Kelley

Okay, got it. Thank you. That's helpful. Maybe just to clarify on that last point, it sounds like you're expecting to continue to be selective and your U.S. business is, while still trying to grow market share where it makes sense from a profitability standpoint. So just making sure that we understand kind of the approach there.

Eyal Sheratzky

Can you repeat it? I didn’t understand -- maybe I didn't understand clearly your issue?

David Kelley

Yes. So just maybe another way of putting it, do you expect to remain selective with your approach to the U.S. and kind of focused on the profitability? You've noted it's a region with a historically lower profit margin. So should we expect kind of your approach to the market to remain as you've always approached it historically, meaning you're not willing to sacrifice margins for growth?

Eyal Sheratzky

Okay. So we -- I would say our strategy is to keep profits, keep profitability, even giving up some growth, because when we are analyzing the market for more than 15 years, we sold it most, if not all of our competitors, which are bigger than us, always lost money, most of them bankrupt and changed ownership during the years. We have always made money. Now, fortunately, we succeed I think to show that we have some advantages and we succeed to increase our growth, so maybe to create new growth without sacrificing our profitability. Still compared to other regions that Ituran operates, like Israel and Latin America, the U.S. business for Ituran has lower margins. But still, we always keep everything for profits, because to start giving, for example, units for free or going and advertising for $50 million, and then sells hundreds of thousands a year, it's very nice, but no one proved that even in a long term, it's turning to profits. And the business in the end of the day is to serve shareholders by creating profits. So we will not sacrifice our profits. We always try to balance between growing and profitability. Now we are in a trend I think which we start reaping the fruits also grow, but results are giving up for our profits. Of course, for a short term and I'm saying that we will increase some marketing resources, of course, maybe we will not grow our profits in the next one or two quarters in the U.S. But we do it very, very consciously. And we always know that this will lead to increased profits. This is our holy thing; profits, profits and profits.

David Kelley

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then last one for me and I'll pass it along. Just curious to get your views on the setup in Brazil. I believe you noted stabilization in the aftermarket segment there in the first quarter. Can you talk a bit about what you're seeing in Brazil Q2 today?

Eyal Sheratzky

First of all, when we compare the situation today to the situation during 2020, we are in a much better solution, because during 2020, until about October, the sales was very zero -- a very low, not zero but very low. On the same time, the churn is something that's not depended on the market. There is a churn. So we lost or we had the minus and a negative growth in our subscriber base, which typically it's the opposite of what we are aiming. But the pandemic hurt and changed a little bit shake the situation. Since October or up until today and we show it's also in the Q4, we succeed to overcome the situation. We’re back to at the beginning, the decline start shrinking. And then we see now that the trend will lead us very shortly to change to a growth of net subscribers. So looking back is not the idea. But when we look forward, we are very optimistic. We see the graph growing. We are now close to the full recovery. And when we look on the market, we have to understand that there is less car sales which has influenced us. People have less money. Some people with a second car decided to sell it and not buy a new one because most of the people are in the quarantine for a longer period of time. We see and we learn it from Israel, and we see it now in Europe, in the States and we know that it's now turn to be the situation also in Brazil. The Brazil vaccinations start late, but they are now in a very strong trends with very impressive goals of vaccinating the population, which for us is very important the situation in São Paulo or so for them because it's the main commercial area for Brazil. And I believe that once it will be more free from the pandemic and people will back to work, et cetera, it will allow us to grow because even today with Brazil still in the pandemic, we see that we are in a very good trend of recovery. So when it's turned to a free market at all, from the pandemic, I'm totally sure that we will back to the best times. And in terms of our market share, we have to understand that our position is very, very strong in Brazil. We are the strongest player during the pandemic. We didn't see -- or we even saw that we are gaining more and more market share. Our competitors were also from the economic point of view is a worse situation. So overall, looking forward, I'm very optimistic that Brazil contribution will continue to be more and more on the positive results.

David Kelley

Great. That's helpful. Thanks so much.

Operator

The next question is from Asaf Barel of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Asaf Barel

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a very strong quarter. Maybe we can just kind of revisit the product segment because that's what really stood out to us in terms of surprise versus estimate. And obviously, I think that's part of what drove the kind of sequentially higher EBITDA generation. How should we be thinking about a normalized product revenue run rate? Should we go back to thinking about this as a $15 million kind of quarterly business or should we be kind of adjusting that number up, given maybe some newfound strength in the auto market globally and of course in the specific countries where you operate like Brazil, Mexico and Israel, obviously. So any color there would be helpful.

Eyal Sheratzky

Asaf, as I said before, there is a specific issue, which is the situation on the OEM during Q1 and in Israel based on the high growth so far in new car sales. But, of course, when we look backwards to 2020, it's wasn't a regular year. Meaning when we I would say talked with you guys, with the investors and the shareholders three months ago, six months ago, don't forget that we've been in the middle of a pandemic. Even in Israel, it was only the beginning of the vaccination. So based on conservative reasons and based on the last year data, which we had to count on, we couldn't, of course, forecast this change on this trend so fast. So, first of all, when we compare it to a year ago, of course, it's a different times. Israel is free for everything. I would say it very clearly, no corona at all in Israel. We know it. Now when we go to the States and when we go to Latin America, things are -- even the pandemic is there, people get used to live like this and they also get out of it now. So Q1 was strong in terms of the car industry compared to the same time as a year ago, or the beginning of Q2 and end of Q1, which was dramatically low last year, which of course affected us. Now looking forward, as I said, I don't think that we will back to the lowest our numbers of sales, but if we've been last year in about $17 million per quarter, I believe that we will be somewhere between the sales that we have been last year to the sales in Q1. We will not drop dramatically now. It's not what I mean. But Q1 was strong. Again, don't forget that difference of about $2 million of sales, which $2 million in revenues, it's a high number, when you go to the margins of our hardware is less than 20%, which means it’s low. So I'm less sensitive to change in sales of other than I think of selling out in the end, it's turned to subscribers. A few months later, it returned to subscribers. And this was nice and this is what's important in sales hardware, not the sales of the other by itself. This is good, but it's in the end, it's not major portion of our profits. But when you talk about those numbers turned to subscribers going with our six, seven, eight years, then you've talked about high numbers, and this is what is optimistic in the sales of hardware during Q1, and I'm expecting that we will show always a growth in sales. But there is some volatility between the quarters. That’s what I want to say.

Asaf Barel

Okay, it's very clear, very helpful. You mentioned earlier about obviously the subscriber growth being strong above the 20k [ph] run rate that you were at prior. When you talk about operating leverage, can you walk us through how that plays out between the services gross margin, which has stabilized, that 54.5 for the last couple of quarters? And then maybe just kind of walk us through the operating expenses? Because I think we're all asking, what is the normalized operating expense run rate looks like post COVID. G&A is pretty modest at these levels, but we've seen R&D come up. I know that there are some currency effects maybe playing in here, but what is the normalized spend rate look like in terms of OpEx? And then any color you can give us on the services gross margin over time.

Eyal Sheratzky

Last year, and I mention it every call, we did a lot of decreasing in our cost for the period of the pandemic because we want to be conservative and I was happy that all our employees and managers were shoulder to shoulder with the interests of the company. After we showed that we overcome the pandemic, after we showed that the company's still alive and kicking, during mid -- until Q1 and during Q1, we back to the cost before the pandemic. Meaning the cost that we show in Q1 across the board, including operating, including margins and everything, I think that this represent -- this is a normalized cost of a quarter we need to run now. Of course, if we will grow our profit, our sales, we need to sell more. So, of course, from time to time, we add some costs. But again, the operating leverage allows us to add cost less than the profits that we generate from ourselves. So looking for the short term, I don't see growth in I would call it budget, our cost. We are now back to almost the highest cost in every division, every region. So this I would say that Q1 is a very close to a normalized cost situation of the group.

Asaf Barel

Okay, it's very clear. Can we get an update on maybe the outlook for the Mexico aftermarket business and how that's going to play out maybe over the next year, because I think we all expect for it to maybe more meaningfully impact numbers in 2022, but kind of really start to take shape this year? So any color there will be helpful.

Eyal Sheratzky

Again, this is something that I discussed at last shareholders’ meeting -- shareholder conference call. And as we said, we delayed a little bit our launch of the ICS date, Ituran Com Seguro, day to run insurance plan in Mexico. And we started only in the end of 2020 when we felt together with our marketing advisors that this is the right time to launch because to launch it when everything was in quarantine and lockdowns and people were in a very bad mood is not the right time to launch a new product and to do it. So we did it in the end of 2020. And we see the graph growing. We sell every day more and more, but we have to understand when you have 1.8 million subscribers, adding few 100s for the first month and then even 1,000 for the next month, et cetera, in percentage and in the planning is even better than our plan but it has no meaning in terms of showing now results in our quarterly financials. I'm not expecting that it will affect in the coming quarters. But I think that as it was in Brazil when we started, it's looking that we entered the right market, we put our legs in the right door and now we are again adding more and more direct cost, more insurance companies and more sales discussions, et cetera. I don't think that it will be material in 2021. And in 2022, I hope that somewhere in the middle of the year, we can be in a position to start talking about 1,000s of new subscribers per month from the ICS. And today’s [indiscernible] in Mexico, we also do what we call a regular aftermarket, which is not to run insurance solution. But we’re selling now to more insurance companies. We’re selling to leasing companies. We’re now in a pilot with a large company of pay here, buy here which they tried to copy this, I would call it a standard for startup, but they are a very large company today, try to compare deal finance and leadership in the U.S. to Mexico. So we are there too also to monitoring their subprime customers. And I must say that this pilot it going very well. They are very satisfied with what they see. But, of course, again, it will take time to educate market. Overall, I'm very satisfied with our penetration to the aftermarket segment in Mexico, but it will take time to be a more -- a major to our results no doubt.

Asaf Barel

Okay, great. Yes, it's very clear. Thank you for the color. We noticed that -- you can dismiss this if it's not relevant, but in case it gives us any insight into any other kind of subsidiaries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest was quite strong this quarter, around I think $700,000. Anything you can comment there. If anything, it looks quite positive. But you can correct me if I'm misreading it.

Eyal Sheratzky

Asaf, as you mentioned, we have the minority rights, which, of course, contributed to the consolidated into run a profit at this [indiscernible]. Of course, some quarters it will contribute more, some quarters it contributes less. As of today, I think it's very important for us to keep this minority as this minority is also acting as an active position in the company. And it's very, very relevant. So I think as of now, what we see is a good position for us.

Asaf Barel

Okay, great. I'll just finish up with a technical question here. Can we get an update on what the effective tax rate should look like? It hasn't been around 30% for a while. I know it fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter and there's a very big difference in marginal and effective, but given maybe some of the shift in revenues and profits, can we get an update there on how we should be thinking about effective tax rate longer term, or even from just the next few quarters?

Eli Kamer

Yes, I think more or less approximately 27% as a tax rate makes sense for us.

Asaf Barel

Okay, great. Thank you for taking all my questions. And, again, congrats on a great quarter and hope to speak again soon.

Eyal Sheratzky

Thank you, Asaf.

Eli Kamer

Thank you. You’re welcome.

