Whenever I look at an index-tracking ETF, I first look at the macroeconomic environment to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. Then I look at the charts of the index ETF to determine if this is an appropriate time to take a position.

Investment thesis: the markets are likely consolidating. Keep a position if you've made a profit but hold off on new positions until we get more clarity.

Today, I'll be using the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicator method developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore of the Federal Reserve.

Long-Leading Indicators

Money stock (left) is still growing while there is little stress in the bond market (right).

Corporate earnings are strong:

The year-over-year growth numbers were very strong in Q1, partly reflecting the easy comparisons to the year-earlier period. The easy comparisons issue will be even more pronounced in Q2 as the corresponding 2020 period represented the pandemic's severest impact. We should keep in mind, however, that the strong earnings growth we saw in Q1 and the even stronger growth expected in Q2 is also reflective of genuine growth in the absolute sense, not just a result of easy comparisons.

Leading Indicators

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) have returned to pre-pandemic levels, although they've weakened a bit in the last few reports. New orders for non-defense capital goods (right) are near a 5-year high. While building permits have come down (left) they are still very high. Average weekly hours of production workers (right) are rising. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to move down. The treasury curve (left) has widened while the stock market (right) continues to rally.

Coincidental Data

Personal income less transfer receipts (left) has risen strongly. Total job gains (right) are moving in the right direction. Retail sales (left) have skyrocketed higher. Industrial production (right) has regained about 80% of its losses.

Economic conclusion: all the data is moving in the right direction. All the coincidental numbers are rising. Leading indicators are pointing toward continued growth while there is no evidence of weakness in the long-leading indicators.

The following table uses data from Finviz.com to compare the NYSEARCA:DIA's performance to a small but representative universe of index-tracking ETFs (IWC, IWM, IJH, QQQ, SPY, and OEF).

Week Month 3-Month 6-Month 1-Year DIA's performance ranking 5th 1st 1st 5th 6th

The DIA did well during the last month and three-month time frames. However, its performance has petered off during the last week.

There are two charts that are relevant. The first is the weekly chart: DIA Weekly

The DIA's weekly chart shows that the index has been in a solid uptrend since last June. Prices are using the 10- and 20-week EMA for technical support. Also notice, however, volume picked up in late February while price gains slowed. The higher volume could be an indication of a buying climax, which would indicate the index is topping.

DIA 6-Month

Overall, the trend is still higher. But since the end of the first week of May, prices have been consolidating sideways.

During the last few weeks, I've documented a potential short-term topping in the market (see here, here, and here). This doesn't mean that a large sell-off is imminent. In fact, I doubt that is even likely given the strength of the underlying economy. But the markets have made strong advances during the last year and may have gotten ahead of themselves relative to the economy. If you have a DIA position, keep it and maybe take some profits. But hold off on a new position until we get a better idea of the overall market direction.