The story at Lottery.com, ahead of its merger with SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), looks like a slam dunk. Lottery.com serves a huge and growing market, and has room for expansion into new verticals and new geographies. Yet pro forma for the merger, when considering the projections Lottery.com has disclosed so far, TDAC stock looks like a steal.

But if you look more closely at both the story itself and how it's being told, concerns arise rather quickly. The business model has some serious question marks. The enormously impressive growth rate cited to this point is created mostly by comparing to a tiny initial base. And this is a company that looks rather promotional even by the standards of a SPAC category dominated by boundless optimism.

None of this is to say that the Lottery.com model can't work. But at the very least, the story is not nearly as attractive as it seems on the surface. And even with TDAC stock mostly flat since a letter of intent was signed with Lottery.com back in November, the story doesn't look nearly attractive enough to be bullish.

The Lottery.com Story

As the name suggests, Lottery.com offers lottery ticket sales online. The company isn't very big yet: at the end of 2019, it had agreements with just four U.S. states. But seven new states came onboard in 2020, according to a March presentation, with an additional six targeted for this year.

The company has posted strong growth so far, citing a 279% CAGR (compound annualized growth rate) between 2016 and 2019. It expects explosive growth going forward as well: in the same presentation, Lottery.com projected revenue to increase from $10 million in 2020 to $1.129 billion by 2025.

New states will obviously be a big part of that growth. So will be the presumed move of lottery ticket buying online, just like nearly every other consumer activity. Lottery.com has cited estimates that just 6.7% of U.S. lottery spend occurs digitally, which suggests likely decades of growth ahead. Taking a global view, the lottery market has a TAM (total addressable market) just shy of $400 billion, with estimates suggesting it could get to $650 billion by 2025.

So far, so good: a massive market facing secular changes that should directly benefit Lottery.com. But this isn't just a lottery story, either. The company has made acquisitions in Mexico that provided online gambling and sportsbook licenses. It's patented a blockchain platform that can be used for lottery efforts going forward. Subsidiary WinTogether.org runs sweepstakes for charitable efforts, with a portion of donations distributed to holders of the ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) platform. And the company has acquired the Sports.com domain, "signaling [its] expansion into sports betting."

Considering the potential, and all of the opportunities, this seems like one of the best growth stories in the entire market. Yet, fully diluted and pro forma for the merger with Trident Acquisitions, warrant exercises and one tranche of earn-out shares, the TDAC stock price values the Lottery.com business at less than $700 million.

A Closer Look at the Lottery Business

But when you look closer, serious questions emerge, starting with the core online lottery business.

It's important to understand a key aspect of the business. Lottery.com is not a partner with state lotteries; it's essentially a reseller. As CEO Tony DiMatteo has detailed, the company takes a convenience fee, rather than any portion of the ticket itself (unlike even convenience stores, which get in the range of 5% of the sales price).

This isn't a company that's actually driving the digitization of U.S. lotteries. Rather, it's simply won state-level approvals to buy tickets at face value and charge a markup to online customers in exchange for managing the tickets and delivering results (and winnings) through a website and app.

That problem alone seems to undercut both the idea that Lottery.com is some transformational company, and the projections of exponential growth in coming years. Lottery.com seems to be correct in forecasting a move in lottery revenue to digital channels. However, that doesn't mean it will be the company to benefit from those moves, because except as a reseller the company is not involved with the lotteries themselves.

The two U.S. lottery giants, Scientific Games (SGMS) and IGT (IGT), both are. And their commentary toward what is usually referred to as "iLottery" highlights the challenges Lottery.com is likely to face.

In 2020, SciGames' iLottery program in Pennsylvania did over $1 billion in ticket sales. Lottery.com launched in that state the same year; in 2020, its entire business generated $10 million in revenue. The two numbers aren't apples to apples, obviously, but SciGames' contribution from its Pennsylvania contract dwarfs the entirety of Lottery.com's business which by the end of last year had reached 11 states.

During the company's investor webcast (see roughly the 9:00 mark) in April, DiMatteo addressed his company's role in the coming digital age. As he put it:

[The states] are in desperate need of an online interface, an online arm to sell their games and that's sort of where we come in. And so for the states to do that themselves and go online — it can be, one, very politically difficult inside of a state with various parties involved there but also it can be quite expensive and just time-consuming and the states count on that revenue from the lottery to operate.

The statement is true as far as it goes: states do need an online interface. But understand the key point: that interface won't be provided by Lottery.com. Instead, the work will be done by SciGames and IGT, which themselves are projecting explosive growth. SciGames has projected 10 additional states adopting iLottery in the next couple of years, driving ~300% growth to an $11 billion market. IGT sees similar potential, and posted same-store digital lottery growth of over 50% in 2020.

As states go online with their own offerings, Lottery.com has a significant competitive problem. It will be offering tickets at a higher price than those sold through official channels, and possibly with fewer features. And while DiMatteo claims that moving lotteries online is expensive, the idea of massive upfront costs is incorrect: both SciGames and IGT (through its GTech business) work largely on a revenue-share basis.

There may be a small niche for Lottery.com to operate in states where the political will isn't there to move lotteries themselves online in full. But it's not a niche that's likely to hold for the long haul (and there are competitors out there as well, though DiMatteo has said they have higher customer acquisition costs). The idea that Lottery.com can garner material share of the domestic market in particular thus seems like a stretch.

And when DiMatteo is talking up the potential of international markets in part because of the legal ability to post massive markups, it's hard to see how attractive that value proposition is, either. Are that many overseas users really going to pay $5 for a $2 ticket (as in DiMatteo's example) when lotteries exist in over 100 countries already?

Concerns Elsewhere

It's possible that the online lottery market simply is big enough for even a niche business to post solid returns, though gross margins there aren't great (the company has cited a range of 17% to 33%). But on that front, I'm personally skeptical, and the rest of the business looks far worse.

The move into Mexico seems intriguing — but the business at the moment barely registers. Gross gaming revenue in the first 12 months for Juega Lotto was under $1 million, and came in about $6.50 per registered user for the entire year.

Blockchain efforts look like little more than a play to capture crypto buzz. WinTogether has had one campaign: a raffle for a Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck that ended back in March. A DeLorean is supposed to be the next prize, at a date that hasn't been disclosed.

Lottery.com says it's building a "patented next-gen blockchain platform" specifically for games of chance. The company did get a patent, but back in 2017, and simply for a "trustless and/or semitrustless wagering system and method." There's no sign of technical prowess, or any evidence that the system has seen much in the way of development, let alone is anywhere near commercialization. As with WinTogether, the blockchain platform seems a way to get exposure to crypto/blockchain buzz rather than a real initiative that can drive near-term revenue.

As for the acquisition of Sports.com, it's hugely difficult to see how Lottery.com expects to compete in the online sports betting space. Even if it launched tomorrow, it would be starting at a massive disadvantage against entrenched competitors. It has a minimal user base, while land-based operators like Penn National (PENN) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) have tens of millions of loyalty program members. And, of course, Lottery.com has no experience in the industry. Reselling lottery tickets does not instantly lend itself to bookmaking.

There's certainly a highly promotional bent to this company, and a lot of the same concerns that have pressured SPACs over the past few months. DiMatteo is making the Internet podcast/webcast rounds, which doesn't strike me as a good thing. (Admittedly, some investors may seem this differently). Blockchain and sports betting efforts seem more a way to gain a halo effect from still-hot sectors rather than initiatives that can actually move the business forward. The same is true for a payment partnership with crypto exchange Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF).

Even Trident Acquisitions Corp itself raises some questions. The SPAC went public all the way back in 2018 (which is why it's required multiple extensions to keep this deal alive.) It originally was looking for oil and gas industry targets in Eastern Europe. As a result of substantial redemptions in 2019, it's only providing $63 million in cash. That's a small hoard by recent SPAC standards, and seemingly not commensurate with the opportunity Lottery.com cites.

All told, there are a lot of questions here.

What the TDAC Stock Price Means Now

It's worth repeating: this story can still work. The market is huge, it's possible Lottery.com finds success domestically and/or internationally, and there is optionality in the initiatives beyond lottery sales.

And the market already is discounting the story quite a bit. Figures from the presentation suggest a pro forma share count of 51.4 million. But Trident Acquisitions also has 21.5 million warrants outstanding (at an exercise price of $11.50), and a purchase agreement for 1.75 million units at $12. Another 5 million shares go to the founders of Lottery.com and the sponsor if TDAC stock has a daily volume-weighted average price of $13 or better in 20 out of 30 trading sessions by the end of 2021. A second tranche follows if the stock clears $16 on the same basis by the end of next year.

Assuming the $13 tranche hits, the pro forma share count gets to 78.2 million, moving the market capitalization to $974 million. Net cash pro forma for warrant exercises comes in at $294 million, leaving an enterprise value of $680 million.

That figure is 0.6x projected 2025 revenue, and less than 4x 2025 EBITDA. If Lottery.com can hit those targets, the upside is enormous. It's not difficult to model TDAC being a 10-bagger in that scenario, with 6x revenue and 40x EBITDA both conservative, let alone reasonable, multiples for a business growing both lines at a triple-digit clip.

Trident Acquisitions Stock Forecast

Of course, that valuation alone highlights the core point here: the market doesn't trust the projections.

This is not a problem unique to TDAC stock. As the Wall Street Journal has promised, multiple SPAC targets have promised to set the all-time record for revenue growth. Obviously, not all will. Most SPAC stocks, both before and after so-called de-SPAC mergers, similarly discount the optimistic projections that dominate so many merger presentations.

And with an enterprise value below $700 million, an investor perhaps can talk herself into the idea that what will be LTRY stock can soar even if Lottery.com falls short of the projections — and even well short. Growth from $10 million in revenue (and a $2 million EBITDA loss) in 2020 to, say, $100 million in 2025 and $25 million in EBITDA is a huge miss against projections for $1 billion-plus in revenue and nine figures in EBITDA. But that miss might be enough to drive some upside from current levels.

Put simply, at this valuation Lottery.com doesn't have to be perfect. Blockchain efforts don't have to work. iLottery efforts from state lotteries can take their own market share. The story is grandiose, yes, but the TDAC stock price suggests this will be a niche business. A niche business might be enough.

Is TDAC A Buy or Sell?

That said, I'm skeptical it will be. All of the efforts Lottery.com is undertaking have significant stumbling blocks toward creating even the relatively modest amount of value that's priced in.

The core lottery business simply doesn't seem like it will be that profitable, and its competitive position against state-run alternatives seems tenuous at best. Blockchain efforts barely exist at this point. Sports betting right now is just a domain name, and the path to success there seems blocked by existing competition.

There will be cash assuming warrants get exercised (though it's not guaranteed that TDAC/LTRY hold $11.50); even if they don't, the de-SPAC merger leaves Lottery.com with seemingly enough cash to drive mid-term growth. But that alone isn't enough. It's the business that has to drive upside. And after considering that business closely, I'm honestly not sure how exactly that's supposed to work.