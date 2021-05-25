Chinese Yuan Continues To Rise Against The Dollar

Photo by MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

The Chinese Yuan reached a three-year high against the value of the U.S. dollar giving further support to the picture that the investment community continues to focus on the positive coming out of China, while at the same time it focuses upon the turmoil-ridden challenges of the United States.

The onshore-traded currency reached Rmb 6.4052 on Tuesday, May 25, the highest level it has achieved since June 2018. Check this out in the accompanying chart.

Value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the U.S. dollar

Thomas Hale writes in the Financial Times:

The renminbi has gained more than 10 percent over the past year, buoyed by China's economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and foreign capital flows into the country."

The currency has also gained by all the disruptions going on in the United States related to the hugely aggressive monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System, the ambitious program of fiscal stimulus of the Biden administration, and the political battles going on in the U.S. Congress.

Right now, China seems to be riding on a wave of investor support while the United States is being questioned as to its place within the current global political community.

Overall, the value of the U.S. dollar is falling as confidence in the U.S. also falls. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has reached 89.67 on Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021. This is down from over 94.00 at the end of October 2020, just before the recent U.S. presidential election.

This movement in the Chinese currency, along with the decline in the value of the dollar against other major currencies, really needs to be taken seriously by U.S. policy makers and by U.S. investors.

One reason is that this decline in the value of the dollar against the Chinese currency points to another issue that the U.S. federal government needs to focus upon.

Chinese Investment-Led Economic Policy

Over the past year or two, it has become more and more obvious that the focus of the Chinese economic strategy is achieving greater success than that of the United States.

As I have recently written, the Chinese are getting higher growth rates from its investment-led model of government stimulus than is the United States with its focus on consumption-led stimulus. The major focus of the Chinese model is direct capital programs that direct spending into the right investments. Currently, the Chinese are focusing on high technological investments with much of the effort going into the "massive funding" of new semiconductor plants.

The United States, on the other hand, is still emphasizing a consumer-led growth program, based upon the foundational efforts of Ben Bernanke former chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. This has been continued by both Republican and Democratic administrations.

But, the U.S. economy has never really "taken off" under this policy focus and the economic growth of the full period of expansion, the longest since World War II, remained modest. The compound annual rate of growth, which ended in March 2020, was 2.3 percent, the lowest rate of growth in the post-World War II period. And, expectations for future growth remain modest.

The Chinese economy is expected to growth around 5.0 percent over the next several years.

Market Realization

This is why the value of the Chinese Yuan, relative to the U.S. dollar has taken off in the last year.

Value of the Chinese Yuan Relative to the Dollar.

Whereas the People's Bank of China is very aware of this strengthening of the Yuan, the central bank has not moved strongly, as in the past, to resist the movement.

Two things are going on here as far as the Chinese are concerned.

First, the major cause of the Chinese Yuan getting stronger is the fact that the U.S. dollar is getting weaker.

Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System are giving no indication that they are thinking of "backing off" from their aggressive monetary stance. And, President Biden and the Democrats in Washington, D.C. are keeping on with their efforts to provide plenty of fiscal stimulus to the U.S. economy. This is giving traders sufficient reason to continue to push the value of the dollar lower.

In previous posts, I have written about it taking $1.30 or more to buy one euro before the end of the year and taking $1.49 to purchase one British pound. The U.S. is creating its own dollar value decline…not the Europeans, or the British, or the Chinese.

Second, a stronger Yuan plays into what China hopes to achieve in the future…global recognition of its currency, possibly as a reserve currency.

It will work to stabilize the value of the Yuan, keeping down it volatility…again a strong sign to the world…but it will not interfere with the value of the Yuan continuing to increase against the dollar.

Little Recognition Within The U.S.

Whereas Chinese officials are very aware of where their currency sets relative to the U.S dollar, one gets the sense that neither Mr. Powell at the Fed, nor leaders within the Biden administration are giving much attention to the value of the Yuan, let alone to the value of the U.S. dollar, in general.

Mr. Biden and his administration and Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve are giving most of their attention to the consumer. I don't see this changing anytime soon.

And, this is just the way the Chinese want it.

But, the American investor needs its government to give more attention to building up the investment focus on U.S. government policy. Over ten years of primarily focusing upon the consumer has resulted in mediocre economic growth, yet major changes to the relative wealth position of the top 10 percent of the population. Continuing to give its primary focus to the consumer will not change this picture.

The Chinese, however, are living high off the investment-led economy and the stronger value of their currency. This is not likely to change in the near future.