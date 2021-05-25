Photo by chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

Connectivity company DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is in the midst of a bold ambition to diversify from a pay TV business into a total connectivity company by entering the wireless telecom space. A difficult endeavor, we previously wrote about the tough road ahead for DISH Network. More than a year later, there are some red flags appearing. The company has had to dilute shareholders with an equity raise to boost capital. Furthermore, DISH Network is struggling in a competitive landscape and is bleeding subscribers across its business.

With the lack of execution and the dilution of investors, it's difficult to formulate an investment thesis at this time. Industry incumbents such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) remain superior players. Until DISH Network can prove that it can establish a footing in the space, we are skeptical of DISH Network's long term prospects.

Author's Note: For my previous article on DISH Network detailing the company's wireless carrier venture, please go here. This article will detail the struggles of DISH Network that have become apparent over the past year.

DISH Network Is Bleeding Subscribers

The most obvious and concerning trend in DISH Network's business is the established trend of subscriber loss. We wrote our original article on DISH Network in early 2020. For the 2020 fiscal year following that time, DISH has seen material subscriber loss.

Pay TV Segment

Subscribers are down across the company's pay TV business, despite 2020 being a year where lockdowns should have helped sustain business as consumers were forced to stay home for much of the year.

Pay TV as a whole saw subs contract 5.8% from 2019 to 2020. This was led by DISH TV (the company's legacy business) with sub losses of 6.2%. However, the company's SLING TV streaming offering didn't fare much better. SLING TV is supposed to be DISH's modern streaming business model, yet it also lost subscribers in 2020 (YoY losses of 4.6%). The company blamed competition, and the disruption of live sporting events due to Covid for the losses.

Unfortunately, this trend has continued thus far in 2021. The company reported Q1 earnings in late April. While SLING did rebound some in Q1 (2.7% YoY growth), the losses in DISH TV outpaced them, bringing net subscribers down 2.3% YoY.

Wireless Segment

While it's still in the very early days of DISH's wireless venture, the segment's operating metrics are also off to a poor start. The company lost 575K subscribers in 2020. The segment's churn rate of 4.76% is very poor, as industry leaders such as Verizon and AT&T feature churn rates of less than 2% typically.

The company's 2021 Q1 results showed that while losses slowed some, the company is still losing subscribers. Net sub losses for Q1 YoY were 161K. The churn rate of 4.44% improved some from 2020 year end, but remains terrible. Is the loss of subs across DISH Network a sign of a learning curve or a poor business overall? It's too early to know, but DISH needs to figure this out soon as the company's balance sheet doesn't leave a ton of room for error.

Mediocre Financials Led To Dilution

One of the primary concerns when we last covered DISH, was that the company featured poor financials that would put pressure on the company's efforts to grow its wireless business.

Since then, DISH Network has had to raise capital to continue funding its wireless expansion. With leverage already at elevated levels, equity was issued to bring the leverage ratio down and restore the company's cash balance.

After the leverage ratio exceeded 6X EBITDA, the raise has brought it back down to 3.6X EBITDA. While this still exceeds my cautionary threshold of 2.5X, this is at least manageable for the time being. The company's $4.4 billion cash reserve also gives DISH Network some capital to deploy in the meantime.

Investors should hope that the company can avoid additional equity raises in the future, though that remains to be seen. There are additional investments needed over the coming years as 5G continues to be built out, and if the business continues to bleed subs over the coming quarters, it could pressure financials further.

Looking At Valuation

These "ifs" and question marks create uncertainty that investors should keep in mind when approaching the stock. In the face of the dilution shareholders endured, the stock still trades near highs at more than $43 per share.

While successful expansion into wireless would give DISH Network growth prospects that aren't currently present in the industry, I think that it's far too early to count on successful execution. Despite this, DISH Network currently commands a premium valuation compared to the established players in the field.

I think this is an example of a growth focused market putting the cart before the horse, as I find it difficult to justify a premium on DISH Network when considering the material loss of subscribers across most of the business. Therefore, it's my view that DISH Network stock is not pricing in the various risks that are not yet disproven from DISH Network's business model.

Wrapping Up

When we last covered DISH, we declined to put a "fair value" on shares as the company had to prove itself as a potential investment first. Our opinion remains unchanged, as we would like to see momentum with subscriber growth before considering DISH Network further. I think it's clear that DISH Network does not deserve a premium valuation relative to industry leaders, and thus we remain bearish on DISH Network at these levels.