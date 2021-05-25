Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) CEO Stamatis Tsantanis on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stamatis Tsantanis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stavros Gyftakis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Poe Fratt - Noble Capital Markets

Stamatis Tsantanis

Thank you, [Indiscernible]. Hello everyone and thank you for joining our call. Today, we will discuss our results for the first quarter 2021 and we will provide you with a general update of the major corporate events that have taken place. After going through a transformational year in 2020, where Seanergy laid the solid foundation for the future through several inbound transactions from the beginning of 2021 that are focused mainly on positioning the company to take advantage of the strong drybulk market.

I must highlight the following important milestones for the company. Seanergy’s fleet will reach 16 Capesize vessels after agreeing to acquire one more Capesize ship since our last update. This represents a 50% fleet increase compared to the end of Q3 2020. Eight vessels acquired are built at the highest quality shipyards in Japan and with exhaust gas scrubber system installed.

On a fully delivered basis the market value of our fleet should be approximately $412 million against debt outstanding at about $207 million. The total investment of $134.3 million has been made in 2021 – and total new debt of approximately $42.3 million will be added to our balance sheet by the end of Q2 2021. This represents a loan-to-value of approximately 33% on these new five vessels. The value balanced interest rate of the new debt is about 3.1%.

As we guide that the measured developments, we have entered four new period employment agreements through time charters at index-link benefited benefiting directly from the strengthening of the market. One is at a fixed rate of 21,000 barrels per day for a period of 13 months. We have currently forced to see the best year for Capesize market in many years.

Our fleet achieved the first quarter 2021 daily time charter equivalent of 16,219 barrels per day increased by 92% from the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was equal to $7.9 million, slightly up from $1 million in the same quarter last year. At the moment, more than 95% of our fleet base for the second quarter are fixed at the level of approximately $22,400 per day and we consequently expect further sequential improvement in our financial performance.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 stood at $54.4 million, compared to $23.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was approximately $131.5 million. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter 2021 was $138.1 million, compared to $95.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2020.

Let’s move on to discuss the most important developments since our last earnings call. On May 10, 2021, we took delivery of a cape vessel Hellasship. The ship was built in 2021 in Japan. And this was a very first delivery of the five Capesizes to be acquired within 2021. The ship was fixed with a major charter on a 11 to 15 month index-linked time charter.

During the second week, the company also took delivery of the Flagship which was built in 2013 also in Japan. The vessel has commenced a time charter agreement with Cargill. The vessel will have an index-linked rate for a period of five years and as mentioned before, Cargill will fund the installation of energy saving devices on the ship in order to improve its environmental performance.

In June 2021, we also expect the delivery of the Tradership and the Patriotship which we had acquired in February and March 2021. These are third and fourth new acquisitions for the year. As a reminder, the vessels were built in 2006 and 2010 respectively at reputable Japanese yards.

Our fifth and final acquisition for the year so far is a top quality 2012 built Japanese cape vessel. This also fitted with an exhaust gas scrubber system. We expect the delivery of our 16th vessel in August. As a reminder, the special survey and ballast water treatment system installation for all vessels was completed by the previous and current owners, and therefore, we do not anticipate incurring significant capital expenditure for at least the next two years. Moreover, the vessels come fitted with an exhaust gas scrubber system.

Vessel volumes have been in a clear upward trajectory in the past months and given the spot and time charter market conditions, I strongly believe that further improvements are well within reach.

Moving on to a summary of our loan facilities, we have eight definitive agreements on three new financing transactions. Our CFO Stavros will go into more detail on these shortly, but the total amount of revenues approximately $73.5 million and the average interest rates will be approximately 3.1% margin of the larger. This represents a much lower cost of CapEx and the existing loan facilities that were prepaid in the past few months.

Seanergy is today in an optimal financial position to capitalize on improving market conditions with a goal of creating substantial value for our shareholders imminently and in the next years.

And with this message, I would like now to pass the call to our CFO, Stavros Gyftakis, who is going to discuss our financial results. Stavros, please go ahead.

Stavros Gyftakis

Thank you, Stamatis. I would like to welcome everyone to our first earnings call for 2021. Let me start by reviewing some highlights from our financial statements before discussing some of the important financing transactions which have taken place.

During the first quarter of the year, we experienced significant counter-seasonal market strengths even as the first quarter is traditionally the weakest each year, the Baltic Capesize Index averaged approximately 70,000 per day, compared to only 4.5,000 in the first quarter of last year.

Against this Baltic backdrop, Seanergy’s daily time charter equivalent improved from approximately 8,500 to approximately 16,200 during the quarter, which led to a 99% increase in net operating revenues from $7.5 million to approximately $16.3 million. Daily vessel operating expenses were stable compared to last year at approximately $5,500.

On a sequential basis, it is worth noting that daily OpEx improved from 6,100 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we are optimistic about achieving further improvement as the adverse effects of the COVID crisis have started dissipating.

EBITDA for the quarter was equal to $6.7 million, as opposed to approximately $1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-recurring, non-cash charges was $7.9 million. The Capesize market has already registered a notable consecutive improvement for the already strong level to the first quarter and our daily TCE for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $23,000 as seen from the forward guidance in our press release.

Our fleet’s daily cash breakeven rate per operating day for the rest of 2021 is expected to be equal to approximately $12,500 to $13,000 per day, excluding CapEx and we therefore expect our significant operating levels to result in continued profitability improvements for the rest of the year.

Moving on, I am pleased to note the large decrease in interest and finance costs during the quarter. Total interest and finance expense was equal to $4.4 million compared to $5.7 million in the same period of 2020.

The figure includes, large non-cash expenses relating to the accelerated amortization of deferred finance charges resulting from the early repayment of some of our loans in February 2021, as well as amortization expenses related to our convertible notes.

Cash interest expenses were approximately $2.7 million, down 38% from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Daily cash interest expenses amounted to approximately $2,700 in the first quarter, compared to $4,600 in the same quarter of 2020. Based on our current loan amortization schedule, the increase of our fleet size and operating days and the prevailing interest rate curve we expect this improvement in daily cash interest cost to continue during 2021.

For 2022, we expect the cash interest expense should be at or below 2,000 per day per vessel on the back of the increase in our fleet size. I am particularly happy to report that the financial restructuring, the early retirement of expensed debt and its replacement with low leverage competitively priced loans is having an immediate and visible positive effect on our financials.

Moving on to a discussion of our balance sheet highlights, Seanergy ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $58 million, up from $28.6 million at the end of 2020. Total debt outstanding was approximately $151.5 million of which $127.5 million represents senior secured liabilities. The book value of our equity was equal to $108 million, almost doubling from $95 million as of December 31, 2020.

The significant improvement in the company’s financial health during the first quarter came as a result of firstly, the accretive equity offering that was completed in February. Secondly, the early retirement of expenses and high leverage loan facilities and thirdly, from a significantly improved market condition. While the first two are self-evident, I wanted to note that the rapid increase in vessel values over the first quarter has led to a sharp disconnection between our vessels’ market value and book value.

As a result, our shareholders’ equity on a market value adjusted basis is even higher than the figure on the balance sheet. After considering various vessel acquisitions and the amortization schedule of our existing and prospective loan facilities, we expect that the pro forma disposition of the company at the end of the second quarter should be about $207 million with a fleet market value on a fully delivered basis should be approximately $412 million.

Regarding the important financing transactions concluded since our last update, the company has secured approximately $73.5 million in vessel financing and is currently in advance discussions for an additional $31 million facility that we expect to be able to announcing more details very soon.

More specifically, on April 22, we entered into a $15.5 million credit facility with Aegean Baltic Bank secured by the Tradership and the Goodship. The term of the facility is 4.5 years and the interest rate margin would be 4%.

On May 11, we entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with Cargill to partially fund the acquisition cost of the Flagship. The financing amount is $20.5 million at an implied interest rate of approximately 2% all-in, fixed for five years.

On May 20, 2021, we entered into a $37.5 million facility with Alpha Bank for the financing of the Leadership, the Squireship and the Lordship. The purpose of the facility is to refinance the $25.5 million Leadership and Squireship facilities while loans providing additional financing of $12 million secured by the Lordship.

The earliest maturing of the facility will be in December 2024 and the interest rate will be equal to LIBOR plus 3.5%. I am very pleased to note that through this transaction, the maturity of the Leadership and Squireship facilities was extended by two years from 2022 originally to 2024 now. Being able to address debt maturities proactively is an important indicator of the improved financial health of our company.

The terms at Seanergy is able to obtain on financing transactions are quite competitive at the moment and we expect to gain important factors facilitating our success for the company in the following years as an indication of this competitive term, the only – given the rate of our fleet excluding CapEx is now expected to be close to $30,000 per day in 2022 and onwards.

This is a significant improvement on what the company was experiencing in previous years and put Seanergy on a more sustainable track.

Lastly, concerning the levels of – through the second quarter balance sheet let’s turn to the update discussed previously, I wanted to note that we have taken a very conservative approach on leverage and therefore, we are confident that the sustainable leverage levels seen this report will not be sure.

To provide some more color, after concluding all the financings currently contemplated, the net debt that we have on our balance sheet as compared to year end 2020 is only $42 million, whilst on the same time we have added vessels with an aggregate acquisition cost of $134 million, i.e., the new vessels have been added at a debt to asset ratio of 33%.

Summarizing my remarks, I mentioned in our last update that the capital raising and the restructuring transactions that took place over the past six months allowed the company to access debt capital at competitive terms and that it would contribute to profitability and cash generation capacity. I am very glad to see all these materializing so soon.

This concludes my review. I would now turn the call back to Stamatis, who will discuss the markets and industry fundamentals. Stamatis?

Stamatis Tsantanis

Thank you, Stavros. Moving on to a brief overview of the market conditions, I am glad to say that the positive outlook presented in our last earnings call remains robust if anything drybulk market has shown even greater strength than expected. After years of market imbalances, we seem to have entered a long-term period of strong demand and slow fleet growth.

In 2021, drybulk demand is expected to rise by approximately 4% on a ton mile basis, while net fleet growth is projected to be around 2.8% in 2021, which will drop to only 1% in 2022. These figures are very constructive for the drybulk market especially when viewed in the context of very strong commodity prices and the post-COVID recovery that is driven by fiscal spending and infrastructure construction in many parts of the world.

As regards to the first quarter of 2021, the Baltic Capesize Index averaged about $17,000 per day and show significant improvement in sentiment after a relatively weaker Q4 2020 when the market was negatively affected by operational inefficiencies in Brazil. Capesize rates during the first half of – sorry, the first quarter of 2021 ranged from a low of about $10,000 a day to high as $26,500 a day. This performance was truly exceptional considering the weak seasonality.

Global demand for steel and iron ore remains very strong as China continues record volumes of steel making. In addition, Brazil iron ore exports are clearly recovering from the low levels of 2019 and 2020 and Vale recently stated its target of achieving 400 million of iron ore production by the end of 2022. This compares very favorably with the 320 million tons in 2021 and given the long distance voyages out to Brazil we generate substantial incremental Capesize demand.

In addition, coal shipment volumes are staging a very strong recovery from the extreme COVID-induced weakness of 2020 and the tensions between China and Australia has helped coal ton miles rise even more. Having in mind that Q1 is traditionally the weakest quarter for Cape vessels, we expect to see an even stronger market for the rest of the year.

We are particularly happy to see this optimistic sentiment reflected in one year time charter rates as opposed to being limited to spot earnings. Indicative one year time charter levels for a standard Capesize are currently around $28,000 per day, which is a big increase from $22,500 a day, which we reported in our last earnings call in March. Capesize asset values have risen by more than 45% since the end of 2020.

Looking at vessel supply over the next three years, we are very optimistic as the upcoming environmental regulations will have a positive effect in the market. The immediate reduction of emissions that will be enforced in 2023 will lead to the speedy reduction of 10% to 15% of the global fleet. This will result in an obvious supply squeeze that could leap an impressive further rise of the market.

The effect will be even greater when adjusted for the larger ships. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the future, prevailing market marine technologies in order to comply with the 2030 Global Shipping Emissions has led to the lowest newbuilding order book in decades.

Going back to my initial point, we have entered into a super cycle that is expected to be sustainable for years to come. Concluding, over the last years, we have carefully positioned Seanergy to take advantage of this super cycle. Our five quality fleet with full market exposure is expected to greatly benefit from this market. We are fully committed to creating strong shareholder value.

With that note, I would now like to turn the call over to the operator and answer any questions you may have. Thank you very much. Operator, please take the call.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tate Sullivan

Yes. Thanks and good day. First, thank you for all those details on 2Q 2021 guidance with the debt at the end of the quarter, but can you talk a little about 3Q – 2Q to May 24. I mean, to just recap it’s $207 million of debt by the end of the quarter with $412 million in market value the acquired vessels, is that what you said earlier?

Stavros Gyftakis

Hi, Tate, this is Stavros. Thanks for your questions. Yes, actually, this is – the figures – the figures that you mentioned, I mean, we have one facility – one financing that is currently being negotiated and we are close to completing that assuming that this proceeds are pro forma debt that we stand at $207 million and following the delivery of four vessels we have recently announced, the market value of the fleet will be at around $412 million - $417 million. So, yes, that’s the picture.

Tate Sullivan

No, thanks. Thank you. That helps for the forecasting on pro forma for the ships. And then, just can you give an update and it was great you included the detail on the shares outstanding after the Jelco warrant exercises. Are there additional shares – Jelco warrants outstanding related to the December SPA, please?

Stamatis Tsantanis

Hi, Tate, this is Stamatis. The answer is no. There are no additional warrants outstanding at this kind of levels with Jelco, so we’ve done that.

Tate Sullivan

Great. And it sounds like - I can do the calculations after, maybe pro forma with about a 3% spread on your new debt, can you just give us – and you commented on the cash, cash interest cost, I think it was about $3,000 – $2,000, little less than $2,000 per day per ship, means, so, all-in, what do you expect your interest expense to decrease to pro forma for all the acquisition of the ships are – is that better to follow-up with?

Stavros Gyftakis

I think, only including LIBOR was set to be around 5%, including LIBOR.

Tate Sullivan

Well. Okay. Great. Okay. Thank you for those follow-up details.

Stamatis Tsantanis

You are very welcome, Tate.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Poe Fratt of Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Poe Fratt

Yes. Good morning, Stamatis. Good morning, Stavros. I was hoping if you could just clarify how you are going to handle the asset base that you’ve locked in since second quarter? And whether you are going to report the TCE average of 22,400 or is it going to be higher and then you are going to back out below the line the FSAs?

Stavros Gyftakis

So, well, it’s actually, it’s been reported on a blended average. So, that’s why, we just provided the guidance that at the end of Q2 having known what we knew at the time, we decided to hedge very few of our ships at this kind of level, which might seem very low days. However, as compared to the information we had on the – and especially the way that the Q2 always works, I mean, it was remarkable work, we have to say Q2 what would work. So, we felt at the time it was a good hedge. Of course, we are proven not to be so correct about that. Still the majority of the fleet operating cost is at very, very decent levels, around $28,000. So, the blended overall average is about $22,000, $23,000. This is where we expect it to be for Q2, maybe a bit more.

Poe Fratt

Okay. Yes. I were to ask you more about how can recorded this. So, Stamatis, do you have an asset-based locked-in for the third quarter at this point in time? And…

Stamatis Tsantanis

We have. Yes, we expected that the first quarter will be substantially higher than that. First of all, we are going to have one fixed for 12 to 18 months surrounding at for $31,000. So the one big ship was rather substantially high level and then we have another of about $25,000 on four average ships locked in for Q3. So, we expect the Q3 figures to be – what we know right now, we expect it to be substantially higher than Q2.

Poe Fratt

Okay. That’s helpful. So, you have, I think a total of six Capes that are subject to where you can use FFAs to lock in. So, you’ve locked in on four of the six for the third quarter?

Stamatis Tsantanis

For the third quarter, we are going to have one fixed 12 to 18 months and five more converted, four at an average of 25 and one converted at 53. So, like I said before, it’s going to be substantially higher than that.

Poe Fratt

Okay. And then, is there anything fixed into the fourth quarter beyond that one year time charter at $31,000?

Stamatis Tsantanis

No, no. We have not fixed anything for Q4.

Poe Fratt

Okay. So you are completely open. Great. And then, could you just Stavros, maybe walk through how we should be trying to work through the change in the cash position. If you could just give us some of the major cash flow statement items like acquisitions that you set with the money that you spent on acquisitions in the first quarter? And then also, if you could highlight working capital changes, that would be helpful. I am just trying to get a cash walk between those year end and the end of the first quarter if you could do that?

Stavros Gyftakis

Yes. In the first quarter, I am going to have used the working capital by around $2.5 million. So you have this negative change in working capital by around $1.3 million or so. Then we paid around $22 million for our advances, our portfolio of revised vessel acquisitions. And I think that’s all for everything else, I mean, with the cash flow we see that from the P&L a reconciliation of the cash interest of interest expense to cash interest. I don’t think that if there is anything else missing. But I mean, if you need any more information, please let me know.

Poe Fratt

That’s helpful. Those are things…

Stavros Gyftakis

Major items.

Poe Fratt

And then, could you highlight how much you could – how much are you going to spend on acquisitions? Whether it’s advances or actually closing in the acquisitions in the second quarter?

Stavros Gyftakis

So, in the second quarter, we are going to pay around $90 million and we have grown debt of $100 million, less $25 million which reduced for the acquisition. So, let’s – so, we have added debt of around $75 million. We have paid $90 million for new vessel acquisitions.

Poe Fratt

Okay. And then, just…

Stavros Gyftakis

What is – for you, more to know coming this currently we have around – as we speak, now we have around $52 million, $53 million in cash. We have loan commitments of around $38 million. And we have around $352 million of outstanding commitments for our vessel acquisitions.

So, pro forma after the all the new debt arrangements have been concluded and after we have taken delivery of four of the six including the 16 ships that as Stamatis just talked about previously will going to end up with a cash position of around $35 million to $40 million. So, with the acquisitions are well funded and there is significant cash buffer in the balance for the company.

Poe Fratt

So, Stavros, just to be clear that you expect pro forma cash at the end of the third quarter to be $35 million

Stavros Gyftakis

It’s going to be around $35 million to $40 million end of Q3, I must project flat to one leverage ships. So the final ship will not have leverage for now. So, if we decide to have another 30% to 40% leverage on our ship, then the cash balance is going to be under $15 million, $20 million more.

Poe Fratt

Okay. And then, the $207 million that you referenced for the pro forma debt, does that include the convertible? Or is the convertible over and above that?

Stavros Gyftakis

It does not include the convertible. We are in the process of hopefully towards the end of the year with the current cash flows of the company to aggressively use it, as well.

Poe Fratt

Okay. And then, just to clarify to the comments on the number of shares outstanding, what – the 8 million warrants that were exercised by Jelco, those brought in $5.6 million, was that in the first quarter or the second quarter?

Stavros Gyftakis

That was in the second quarter.

Poe Fratt

Okay. And then, they did convert with that…sorry.

Stavros Gyftakis

Yes. So, that was vertically a negative thing that was negotiated back in December and it was shy into the beginning of January of this year without having no – what kind of pro forma. I mean, at the time when the stock was worth $0.50, obviously, providing some visibility at $0.70 or $1.20 appear to be significantly higher. So, that’s kind of a legacy situation that was done now and there is no more dilutions with Jelco expected to happen.

Poe Fratt

Yes. No. I just wanted to make sure that I was accounting for that and try to figure out the first quarter versus the second quarter. In April, they converted, Jelco converted $3 million of debt into essentially shares that 4.3 million. My understanding that results are like warrants issued like…

Stavros Gyftakis

Yes. Yes, of course. Full units, of course, yes.

Poe Fratt

Yes. So there is, Jelco still has 4.3 million roughly in warrants that they can exercise at $0.70?

Stavros Gyftakis

Yes. That [Indiscernible] I wanted to say and it kind of prior to Q4. So, these are not covered by any registration statements, nor did we expect to file any registration statement whatsoever to register vessels. So, if they become available for sale, it’s going to be not before another five, six months.

Poe Fratt

Yes. I just wanted to make sure that I – again, I had full clarity on what’s still potentially could be issued looking at the rest of the year and I thought you said that there weren’t any warrants outstanding that Jelco had. Thank you for clarifying that.

Stavros Gyftakis

Yes. Alright Poe.

Poe Fratt

Okay. I think I am done. Thank you so much for your time.

Stavros Gyftakis

No, no, no. You were going to have asked a question, sorry. There is some sort of a delay in the call. So, please feel free.

Poe Fratt

Oh, actually, if you could follow-up on sort of your decision to acquire the Worldship, and certainly how you – how that transaction came about and what you are thinking as far as potentially additional acquisitions you continue to look at growth as one of the corporate goals. So, I was just – maybe you could cover – give us a little more color on how the S&P market looks right now?

Stamatis Tsantanis

Of course, first of all, for us the investment into the Capesize segment, it’s not just speculative or a sleeping exercise. We are heavily invested in that segment where the world’s largest caterers operate and we have developed some excellent joint ventures and partnerships with some great names in this business. So for us, a commitment to Capesize, a commitment to the sector not just find a ship for serving another organization. And we have proven to be very right with the recent significant links into the market.

Now, regarding your question about the availability of tonnage, as we have been one of the most active buyers of second hand tonnage of – quality second hand tonnage since the beginning of the year, we have booked five out of the seven high quality Japanese ships that were available for sale. So, obviously, we have some internal edge to put it this way some good angle with full pick up on each others.

They make ships that are considered to be commercially superior to other assets and that has been proven to be right in the commercial arrangement that we have made. So, we are very proud that we concluded or agreed to conclude high quality Capesize vessels since the beginning of the year.

Now, going forward, we might be looking into additional balance depending on the cash flows and of course, whether that is an accretive transaction for our shareholders. So, we are not just going to be buying ships to buy ships.

We think that the average price that we have paid for this five acquisitions has been very, very, very good. So, we will just continue if another opportunity arises later in the year. But for now, we are good I think.

Poe Fratt

Okay. Great. Thank you very much, Stamatis.

Stamatis Tsantanis

You are very welcome, Poe.

Stamatis Tsantanis

Well, thanks, Sharon [Ph] and thanks to everyone for attending our call today. We are done. Please check out our website in the next few weeks. We are going to be focusing a very comprehensive presentation of what the company looks like today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. So, stay tuned and we are going to have some more information coming out in the website in the next few weeks.

Thank you very much for attending our call today.

Thank you. That does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.