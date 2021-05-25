How A Value Investor Invests In The Cannabis Space
Summary
- Investors are excited about the potential for federal legalization of cannabis.
- Unfortunately, the most direct ways to play legalization cannot trade on U.S. stock exchanges.
- That restriction could present opportunity, as many of the U.S. players trade for value multiples because of where they trade.
It's a weird time to be investing in the cannabis space. Because of federal regulations, companies that actually sell cannabis in the United States cannot list their stock here, so most of them list on secondary exchanges in Canada and trade for value multiples. Meanwhile, companies that sell cannabis in Canada or which sell the tools to make cannabis in the United States can trade in the U.S., and most of them trade for multiples that look relatively euphoric.
However, with potential federal legalization looming, U.S. cannabis players could be looking at massive tailwinds and a huge catalyst in the near future. Aaron Edelheit, author of The Hard Break and founder of Mindset Capital, discusses all of the potential catalysts for the cannabis space and why the pending deSPAC of Mercer Park (OTCQX:MRCQF) with Glass House Group might be the company best positioned to take advantage of legalization.
