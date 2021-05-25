Photo by Halfpoint/iStock via Getty Images

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF), an Apple device management company with a customer base over 40k, recently reported a solid set of FQ1 '21 results on the back of broad-based demand tailwinds led by the ongoing work-from-home shift. This was followed by an encouraging FQ2 '21 guidance, which points to a bright near-term outlook as well. But I think the key to longer-term upside lies in the strengthening macro picture - Apple (AAPL) continues to gain market share in the enterprise, and with execution also solid, the firm appears to have multiple levers to future growth. At present, JAMF shares remain inexpensive at the current c. 10x EV/Revenue relative to its growth potential, keeping me bullish.

Broad-Based Strength Underpins FQ1 '21 Strength

Jamf posted impressive growth numbers for the quarter, headlined by c. 37% ARR growth and yet another quarter of accelerating device count growth to +34%, turning cash flow profitable for the first time in years. Encouragingly, much of the underlying strength was broad-based across its products, geographies, and customer segments. Another key positive is the fact that this is the fourth quarter now that ARR growth has been 30%+. At this rate, its FCF margins of 24%+ should continue to rise over the medium term.

Source: Jamf FQ1 '21 Investor Presentation Slides

A closer look at the ecosystem reveals some impressive metrics as well - Jamf added 300 new Protect customers for the quarter, which puts it on track to far exceed historical levels (note that only c. 400 were added in all of 2020). Interestingly, its ten largest annual subscriptions signed for the quarter were also largely driven by Mac growth in commercial business, accounting for 93k Jamf Pro for Mac seats. Meanwhile, the Business Plan bundle appears to be working as well, which should allow for plenty of cross-selling - ~60% of Jamf customers have also signed up for either Jamf Connect and/or Protect as part of their deals.

Near-Term Outlook Improves as Guidance Range Moves Up

Looking ahead, Jamf increased its full-year revenue outlook by c. $5 million following the outperformance. While this is slightly ahead of the FQ1 '21 beat, it still leaves room for an upside surprise. On the bottom line, Jamf also posted an implied EBIT margin guidance of c. 7% at the midpoint, which seems conservative considering it remains in line with expectations despite the quarterly beat. Beyond FQ2 '21, it is worth noting that FH2 '21 revenue growth will be impacted by a c. $9 million revenue headwind, as Jamf will recognize an additional product delivery change for Connect (which will be recognized as 100% ratable vs. c. 20% ratable previously). Nonetheless, as this simply defers recognition on some revenue into fiscal 2022 and will not affect ARR, I view the net impact as neutral.

The industry outlook also appears favorable, with the current demand backdrop for Education likely to persist through the upcoming quarters. Also notable from the FQ1 '21 call is the fact that management remains hopeful on a rebound in Commercial vertical spending in FH2 '21 to balance any potential slowdown in education, which should offer some cushion. Apple's M1 chip transition is another key longer-term positive for Jamf, as Mac penetration increases in the enterprise.

Source: Jamf FQ1 '21 Investor Presentation Slides

Wandera Acquisition Extends the Growth Runway

In conjunction with the FQ1 '21 earnings release, the company also announced its intent to acquire Wandera, a cloud security and access solutions provider to mobile devices, for a total consideration of $400 million. The strategic rationale makes sense - considering most of Wandera's employees are on the product side and the firm is primarily Apple-driven, the technology should benefit from the exposure to Jamf's sales network. Furthermore, the acquisition is also set to add c. $5 billion in new addressable market opportunities in Commercial markets and c. $1 billion in Education, which should significantly boost the growth outlook. The key here is that while the Connect and Protect add-ons were primarily Mac products, the addition of Wandera means Jamf will be able to tap into the entirety of the iOS ecosystem via commercial iOS (its fastest growth segment) as well as connection and protection.

Source: Jamf Wandera Acquisition Investor Presentation Slides

Looking into fiscal 2021, Jamf expects an incremental revenue contribution of $9-11 million from the deal. As none of this is currently included in company guidance, however, there is room for an upside surprise here. As for the implied purchase multiple, I would note that this also brings the valuation for the Wandera acquisition up to c. 20x sales, which seems pricey at first glance. However, with the transaction expected to add significant growth opportunities to Jamf post-close (expected in FQ3'21), I am upbeat about Jamf's prospects.

Source: Jamf Wandera Acquisition Investor Presentation Slides

Final Take

With yet another positive quarter and the acquisition of Wandera closed, Jamf is well positioned. Not only will the company have additional secure network access for mobile devices to complement what it is already doing on the Mac platform, but it will also benefit from the ability to support non-Apple mobile devices. This should significantly expand the addressable market opportunities and help it tap into enterprise contracts (which typically have mixed device environments). With the number of devices on the platform also now up to c. 22 million, Jamf should benefit from the opportunity to cross-sell Wandera's zero trust and other security solutions as well. Overall, at the current c. 10x EV/Revenue multiple, I believe Jamf remains attractively valued relative to its growth potential.