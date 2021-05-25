ForU Worldwide Files U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- ForU Worldwide has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides transportation logistics services to shippers and carriers in China.
- FOYO has returned to significant growth but appears to be a low margin business.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
ForU Worldwide (FOYO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a 'freight-as-a-service' platform to road carriers and shippers of freight in China.
FOYO is growing revenue again but profits are elusive.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
Beijing, China-based ForU was founded to digitize all aspects of the road transportation logistics supply chain process throughout China.
Management is headed by founder, Chairperson and CEO Ms. Dandan Shan, who previously founded a technology company and a logistics company.
The company's primary offerings include:
Freight-as-a-Service
Data insights
ForU Brain - machine learning system
ForU has received at least $344 million in equity investment from investors including Miracle Dream Investment, Shanghai Dingxun Enterprise Management, LC Entities, Wellink Investments, Shenzhen Yingxin Capital, JD Amarantine Investment and Matrix Partners China.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm pursues KA and SME shippers as the 'growth engines' of its business and also seeks relationships with carriers and their driver partners.
Management says it is the largest 'technology-driven road freight transportation platform in China in terms of revenue in 2020.' (Source)
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
3.1%
|
2020
|
2.7%
|
2019
|
2.7%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased sharply in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
14.0
|
2020
|
1.8
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a market research report by Beroe Procurement, the Chinese market for road transportation services was an estimated $25 billion in 2020.
This represented a CAGR of 6.5% in recent years.
Logistics participants tend to be concentrated in the Southwest and Southcentral regions of China
Also, the report indicates that many industrial companies prefer third party logistics providers [3PLs] because of their ability to organize a range of trucking contractors, provide service coverage in diverse areas and have longer payment periods than other participants.
Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:
Carriers
Brokers
Freight matching companies
Tech-driven freight transportation firms
Financial Performance
ForU's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharp growth in Q1 2021 topline revenue
Uneven gross profit and gross margin
Continued operating and net losses
Uneven cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 180,615,000
|
76.1%
|
2020
|
$ 544,266,000
|
5.1%
|
2019
|
$ 517,708,092
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 2,710,000
|
28.2%
|
2020
|
$ 16,430,000
|
-1041.8%
|
2019
|
$ (1,744,580)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
1.50%
|
2020
|
3.02%
|
2019
|
-0.34%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (7,796,000)
|
-4.3%
|
2020
|
$ (16,166,000)
|
-3.0%
|
2019
|
$ (31,627,786)
|
-6.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (8,319,000)
|
2020
|
$ (17,670,000)
|
2019
|
$ (35,708,397)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (6,969,000)
|
2020
|
$ 6,723,000
|
2019
|
$ (77,368,855)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, ForU had $79.2 million in cash and $141.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.9 million).
IPO Details
ForU intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.
Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive twenty votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 50% for developing our business with SME Shippers;
approximately 30% for research and development; and
the balance for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. (Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank and CICC.
Commentary
ForU is seeking U.S. public market funding for its general corporate expansion initiatives.
The company's topline revenue growth showed a strong bounce back in Q1 2021 but that was probably due to a low comparable against Q1 2020 which was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.9 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have slowly risen; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew sharply due to the aforementioned rebound in revenue growth.
The market opportunity for providing a digital logistics solution for road shippers and carriers in China is significant.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
FOYO is attempting to create an effective shipping marketplace that is optimized for market participants in a large market.
However, margins appear relatively low and the firm is challenged to turn a profit on even large revenue figures.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.