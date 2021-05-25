Photo by chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

ForU Worldwide (FOYO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a 'freight-as-a-service' platform to road carriers and shippers of freight in China.

FOYO is growing revenue again but profits are elusive.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based ForU was founded to digitize all aspects of the road transportation logistics supply chain process throughout China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairperson and CEO Ms. Dandan Shan, who previously founded a technology company and a logistics company.

The company's primary offerings include:

Freight-as-a-Service

Data insights

ForU Brain - machine learning system

ForU has received at least $344 million in equity investment from investors including Miracle Dream Investment, Shanghai Dingxun Enterprise Management, LC Entities, Wellink Investments, Shenzhen Yingxin Capital, JD Amarantine Investment and Matrix Partners China.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues KA and SME shippers as the 'growth engines' of its business and also seeks relationships with carriers and their driver partners.

Management says it is the largest 'technology-driven road freight transportation platform in China in terms of revenue in 2020.' (Source)

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 3.1% 2020 2.7% 2019 2.7%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, increased sharply in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 14.0 2020 1.8

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Beroe Procurement, the Chinese market for road transportation services was an estimated $25 billion in 2020.

This represented a CAGR of 6.5% in recent years.

Logistics participants tend to be concentrated in the Southwest and Southcentral regions of China

Also, the report indicates that many industrial companies prefer third party logistics providers [3PLs] because of their ability to organize a range of trucking contractors, provide service coverage in diverse areas and have longer payment periods than other participants.

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Carriers

Brokers

Freight matching companies

Tech-driven freight transportation firms

Financial Performance

ForU's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in Q1 2021 topline revenue

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

Continued operating and net losses

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 180,615,000 76.1% 2020 $ 544,266,000 5.1% 2019 $ 517,708,092 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 2,710,000 28.2% 2020 $ 16,430,000 -1041.8% 2019 $ (1,744,580) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.50% 2020 3.02% 2019 -0.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (7,796,000) -4.3% 2020 $ (16,166,000) -3.0% 2019 $ (31,627,786) -6.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (8,319,000) 2020 $ (17,670,000) 2019 $ (35,708,397) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (6,969,000) 2020 $ 6,723,000 2019 $ (77,368,855) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, ForU had $79.2 million in cash and $141.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.9 million).

IPO Details

ForU intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive twenty votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% for developing our business with SME Shippers; approximately 30% for research and development; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank and CICC.

Commentary

ForU is seeking U.S. public market funding for its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The company's topline revenue growth showed a strong bounce back in Q1 2021 but that was probably due to a low comparable against Q1 2020 which was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.9 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have slowly risen; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew sharply due to the aforementioned rebound in revenue growth.

The market opportunity for providing a digital logistics solution for road shippers and carriers in China is significant.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

FOYO is attempting to create an effective shipping marketplace that is optimized for market participants in a large market.

However, margins appear relatively low and the firm is challenged to turn a profit on even large revenue figures.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.