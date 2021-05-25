Columbia Care: Massive Cannabis MSO On The Cheap
Summary
- Columbia Care continues to build into a massive MSO with 2021 revenue guidance at $515 million and 2022 analyst estimates topping $750 million.
- The MSO has a strong position in the combined $8 billion market opportunity in New York and New Jersey.
- The stock trades at less than 3x 2022 revenue targets.
Along with the general cannabis multi-state operatorspace in the U.S., Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) has seen a pullback in the last few months. The stock is down ~$2 as the excitement surrounding federal cannabis legalization has faded recently. For this reason, my investment thesis remains very bullish on the MSO building into one of the leading players in the sector.
Massive Market Opportunity
As some investors continue to focus on the global cannabis opportunity outside the U.S., most states offer market sizes far in excess of the European market in the next few years. States such as New York and New Jersey are forecast to generate 2026 revenues of $5 billion and $3 billion, respectively.
Source: Columbia Care Q1'21 presentation
In total, analysts estimate that the 17 markets where Columbia Care operates will see their total addressable market grow from $14.3 billion in 2021 to $31.6 billion in 2026. When one excludes the highly completive, unlimited license California market, sales of the other markets are forecast to surge from $10.2 billion to $24.7 billion, or nearly 150% in the next 5 years.
The MSO reported Q1 sales of $92.5 million for 220% growth over the last year. Technically, sales missed analyst estimates by $4.1 million, but Columbia Care maintained 2021 revenue targets of $515 million. These cannabis companies are hard to analyze on a quarterly basis due to the timing of new store openings and acquisitions altering revenue levels within quarters.
The key to investing in the space is whether the MSO makes constant progress toward growth. In the case of Columbia Care, sales have grown from only $33.0 million last Q2 to an analyst estimate at over $104 million in this quarter. The current analyst estimates don't even have the MSO topping their own low-end revenue estimates for 2021 so the numbers appear very conservative.
The ultimate key to the investment story here is New York and New Jersey where Columbia Care is one of the better positioned MSOs. In Q1, New York revenue was up 60% YoY. As New York transitions from medical to recreational cannabis in 2022, the MSO is positioned to add four incremental medical dispensaries and co-locate three adult-use facilities for a total of eight locations.
The New York market is poised to only reach $150 million this year so the upside potential is massive. The company just bought a large 1 million square feet cultivation facility to position Columbia Care for the massive market opportunity in the next few years.
Source: Columbia Care Q1'21 presentation
The New Jersey market is another great market opportunity. The company saw retail sales double this quarter sequentially, but the whole state is only forecast to reach $250 million in sales this year. Columbia Care is expected to open two additional retail stores this year to reach the states maximum of three by year-end.
Booming Sales
As with a lot of the smaller, developing MSOs, the shares trade at major discounts to the larger MSOs. In a lot of cases, MSOs like Columbia Care have acquired or are in the process of acquiring several companies at low EBITDA or sales multiples where current market values are 2x to 3x higher.
Analysts have the MSO generating over $750 million in 2022 sales. The stock has a market value of just $2.1 billion based on 346 million in outstanding shares as of May 13.
The Green Leaf Medical deal will add another 43.9 million shares once the deal closes in Q3. The company paid $240 million plus additional performance-based milestones for a leading MSO in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. At 4.8x adjusted EBITDA targets for 2021, Green Leaf is on a pace to generate $50 million in adjusted EBITDA and over $165 million in revenues based on 30% EBITDA margins.
Columbia Care is exceptionally cheap trading at less than 3x 2022 sales estimates and even lower when fully factoring in Green Leaf Medical bought for closer to 1x 2022 sales.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Columbia Care remains an exceptionally cheap MSO. The company is poised to beat analyst estimates for 2021 while the stock trades below 3x 2022 revenue targets. The access to the New York and New Jersey markets with only a $2 billion market cap will make the stock an acquisition target of bigger MSOs. Investors should use any weakness to load up on Columbia Care.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.