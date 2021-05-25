Yesterday's Strong Gains Were Squandered (Technically Speaking For 5/25)

Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The global economic outlook is bullish (emphasis added):

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) released this April that, after registering a large decline of minus 3.3 percent for 2020, the growth rate of the global economy will see a significant increase of 6.0 percent for 2021. This projection indicates that, within 2021, global GDP is likely to recover to a level that exceeds the pre-pandemic one. The global economy is projected to register high growth for 2022 as well; the growth rate is expected to be 4.4 percent, exceeding the past average. These IMF growth rate forecasts have been revised upward from the previous ones made in January, on the back of the conduct of additional economic measures in advanced economies and progress with vaccinations

When these projections are considered in relation to current market valuations, perhaps the high levels are justified.

The US economy is nearly "back to normal:"

Here's some more on the index:

More than a year after the pandemic began, the US economy is on the cusp of a full recovery. But reaching that milestone still won't be easy. CNN Business' Back-to-Normal Index, developed in partnership with Moody's Analytics last year, shows the US economy is 90% of the way back to where it was before the pandemic began over a year ago. The index, which is comprised of 37 national and seven state-level indicators, had bottomed out at around 57% in April 2020.

This jibes with the analysis contained in a recent speech by Cleveland Fed president Mester(emphasis added):

What a difference a year makes! The pandemic has made the past year an incredibly challenging one for so many in the U.S. and across the world. In the U.S., the economic effects have fallen disproportionately on those segments of the population whose economic situations make them the most vulnerable: low-income workers, minority workers, and women and working mothers. Many households and businesses continue to struggle. But with the positive developments on the virus front, including widespread deployment of COVID vaccinations throughout the U.S., with continued support from fiscal and monetary policy, and with the remarkable adaptability and resiliency that households and businesses have shown throughout the pandemic, an economic recovery is now clearly underway. The tone of my talk today will be decidedly different from what you would have heard a year ago. While risks remain, the outlook is bright.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables (from stockcharts):

The QQQ was the biggest gainer, which was only up .13%. Smaller-caps were the worst performers, but the worst drop was slightly more than 1%. The long-end of the treasury market caught a mild bid. Only one sector -- consumer discretionary -- was up in any meaningful way and that was a paltry gain of .34%.

Let's look at today's screens from the author's Quotetracker: Right out of the gate, all the indexes were moving lower. The DIA had the biggest counter-rally starting about 10:30, but it faded in the afternoon.

The 30-day charts show that the markets are mostly grinding right now. IWM 30-Minute

The IWM trended lower from late April through mid-May. It's rebounded somewhat since then, but is hitting resistance at the 223-224 level. DIA 30-Minute

The DIA has spent most of the last month in the 336-345 area. SPY 30-Minute

Once again, the SPY is above the 418-420 level. But it's had a hard time maintaining this position. QQQ 30-Minute

Finally, QQQ has rebounded from recent lows, but is just barely over the 38.2% Fib level.

Yesterday, the markets came out of the gate strong. Today, they ground lower, which is not how you want to follow through on a strong rally. Let's see if the bulls can retake the market tomorrow.