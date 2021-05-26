Photo by Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

WER and I want to get right into evaluating Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) today. So let's turn to its website for its "At a Glance" stats, quoted exactly and in order.

The real estate investment trust describes itself as "a leading diversified real estate finance company with:"

Shares publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and a current market capitalization of approximately $5 billion.

Total capital deployed since inception of over $63 billion.

A portfolio of over $17 billion across the company's commercial and residential lending, infrastructure, lending, investing and servicing, and property business segments.

Over 350 dedicated employees.

The ability to leverage the platform of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm with 29 years of experience and broad operating expertise across virtually every real estate asset class.

The size and expertise to successfully execute large, complex real estate transactions.

One of the largest commercial mortgage special servicing businesses in the United States.

A strategy of mitigating risk by maintaining a diversified portfolio of investments.

A focus on providing a secure dividend for investors.

As we've noted previously, it's also rather unique among mortgage REITs. Starwood utilizes a "hybrid" approach of owning equity through physical buildings alongside its traditional mREIT lending segment.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

Its evolution is illustrated above and shows its newest segment: infrastructure lending. Executed correctly, we think this could significantly augment STWD's future performance.

Portfolio Structure and Trends

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

Like we said, Starwood's mix of assets and revenue streams is distinctive among its mREIT peers. While 64% is derived from traditional commercial mortgage lending:

13% is allocated to physical real estate (similar to an equity REIT)

10% is infrastructure lending

8% is real estate investing and servicing - REIS

5% is dedicated to residential lending

Equally important is the cash flow breakdown from these assets. Commercial lending, though the largest segment at 58% of its portfolio, doesn't generate the greatest margins.

Neither does physical property. And infrastructure might account for 10% of its portfolio. Yet it's only 4% of earnings.

That doesn't mean the infrastructure segment is inferior, for the record. But the exposure only makes sense if associated risk is considerably lower than the rest - or that it will improve meaningful in the future, which also is possible.

Starwood's two smallest portfolio segments (REIS and residential lending), meanwhile, generate double their proportionate level of profits.

With that established, it's difficult to overstate what a major player Starwood is in the loan servicing domain, though the 18% of its Q1-21's profits derived from that segment demonstrate its importance.

Really, this division could be a successful business on its own.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

While far from a seismic shift, it's worth noting that STWD's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) - a measure of a loan's risk based on the principal amount compared to the property's market value - did decline since the shutdowns began.

Today, its conservative portfolio level LTV is 60%, among the lowest and therefore least risky of its peer group.

Starwood's Commercial Lending Segment

This article would be a novel if we discussed every segment in detail. So instead, we'll concentrate on the largest one and touch on critical aspects of the rest.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

The chart above does a great job of summarizing Starwood's commercial lending activity's key characteristics. Ideally, in this sort of business, we want to see:

Excellent geographical and property type diversification Primarily senior or first mortgage loans Majority floating rate loans for interest rate and inflation protection

That's exactly what Starwood delivers, with material international exposure as a bonus.

No company is perfect, of course. And this one's portfolio entered the shutdowns with approximately 20% exposure to both the Northeast and West - the hardest hit by lockdowns.

And while STWD has minimal office or hotel exposure to NYC or San Francisco… Los Angeles is a top-five metro statistical area for STWD in both categories. Fortunately, those properties are doing relatively well, all things considered.

But still, it needs to be said.

So does STWD's 19% of commercial loans tied to hotels in general in late Q1-20. That drove investors into mass panic at the time.

Then there's its significant asset ownership in London, which has seen some of the Western world's harshest lockdowns.

Yet Starwood still managed to fare better than almost all other mREITs, as shown in blue.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Ladder Capital (LADR), the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)…

All faced similar or worse declines with slower recoveries.

Now, they're commercial rather than residential mREITs. But the basic story remains.

So does the conclusion so far.

Examining Starwood's Key Balance Sheet Metrics and Activity

A common and valid investor concern is that mREITs are too complicated. In which case, Starwood's strategy and business are arguably the most complicated.

Take it from WER, who studied the subsector for years before publishing a single report on it.

For starters, STWD deployed $2.7 billion in capital in Q1-21 alone. And since COVID-19 first took center stage, it's put $5.7 billion to work - a significant figure, even for something its size.

That begs the question: Where did all this capital come from?

To answer that, we turn to its Q1 balance sheet activity, including two collateralized loan obligations it closed on:

An inaugural infrastructure CLO representing $500 million A more traditional commercial real estate CLO representing $1.3 billion.

360Law.com provides a good overview of such assets:

"CRE-CLOs are special-purpose vehicles that issue notes primarily to institutional investors, invest the proceeds mainly in mortgage loans, and apply the interest and principal they receive on the mortgage loans to pay interest and principal on the notes that they issue. "CRE-CLOs allow banks… REITs, funds and other mortgage loan originators to finance their mortgage loan portfolios, thereby freeing up capital that they can then use to make or acquire additional mortgage loans. "By issuing multiple classes of notes into the capital markets with different seniorities and payment characteristics backed by a pool of mortgage loans, CRE-CLOs appeal to investors that may not be willing or able to invest directly in mortgage loans."

Now, only the largest mREITs (e.g., STWD and BXMT) can frequently, cost-effectively utilize these assets. They're meant to reduce the provider's cost of capital and improve returns for external managers and investors alike.

Examining Starwood's Key Balance Sheet Metrics and Activity Continued

Put simply, CLOs are just another tool alongside traditional notes offerings, credit facilities, and equity offerings.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

All of Starwood's tools add up to $20 billion in available financing across 29 counterparties. The $7.3 billion at the bottom of the last column above indicates the amount of liquidity at its disposal.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

We prefer to see minimal debt maturities less than 24 months out. Almost any unexpected challenge or tough market conditions can be overcome with that much time - as we saw in 2009 and 2020 alike.

STWD has a $700 million tranche of senior unsecured notes coming due in December of this year. That's a decent chunk of change but less than 10% of current available liquidity.

This next part might sound counterintuitive, in which case, we understand. But this is actually a positive for Starwood.

It can easily refinance this tranche of debt for a lower interest rate. And our proprietary and institutional data sources suggest it has the lowest cost of capital in the sector to work with.

The Cash Flow and Dividend Scoop From Starwood

Starwood Property Trust uses "distributable earnings" just like Hannon Armstrong (HASI). Actually, the firms have many similarities when viewed from a high level (our recent article on HASI is here).

STWD generated distributable earnings of $0.50 in Q1-21 against a dividend of $0.48. We prefer payout ratios no higher than 90%, but most mREITs fall in the 95%-100% range.

STWD's 96% is fairly safe concerning its commercial lending portfolio. Not so much for its physical properties, but the other segments are also probably fine as-is provided they're well run.

And, to STWD's credit, the higher-risk elements of its business - like the coastal and hotel exposures - are performing well enough to suggest strong overall risk management.

(Source: STWD Q1 2021 Supplemental Filing)

Consider its very low credit loss allowances of about 1% of the commercial portfolio throughout 2020 into 2021. Its weighted average risk rating improved slightly from 2.7 to 2.6 between Q4-20 and Q1-21.

Also worth noting is how only one loan worth $188 million was classified at 5, the highest risk. It's a retail loan representing most of Starwood's modest retail exposure.

Meanwhile, several of its loans that entered non-accrual in the past ended up in positive territory in the end. That's another sign of good underwriting.

Two percent of commercial loans are on non-accrual. And almost every previously COVID-deferred interest payment regime is back to current status.

(Source: Starwood May Investor Presentation)

STWD's 2.3x adjusted on-balance sheet leverage is among the lowest in the sector. It's still rated right below investment-grade at BB-/Ba2, but still…

It's sitting quite pretty all things considered.

In Conclusion…

All of Starwood Property Trust's available financial data indicates it capitalized on last year's market volatility. That was thanks to the lending relationships and liquidity it developed before the crisis took hold.

Everything considered - including its healthy $0.50 per share in quarterly distributable earnings generated - it's no surprise that STWD is back to pre-pandemic trading levels.

The mREIT has material asset exposure to Florida, where recent regulatory and tax changes there significantly augment the value of its properties. That's one of many small tailwinds for the mREIT.

Starwood has generated a bit over 13% annualized since its IPO in 2009. And we're forecasting $2.05-$2.10 in distributable earnings in 2021. FactSet, our institutional data source provider, pegs them at $2.06.

That should result in a reasonable payout ratio of about 95%.

The stock trades at 12x cash flow, making it one of the best mREITs from an asset and balance sheet perspective. Though to properly prepare for inevitable volatility, we recommend a target entry point/Buy Up To price of no more than $23.50.

You might also want to build your position in tranches rather than all at once.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

