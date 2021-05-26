In Memory Of SA Contributor Jeff Miller: More Thoughts And Tributes

It was with great sadness that we learned of the recent passing of a longtime contributor and friend, Jeff Miller, who had been an active part of the community since Seeking Alpha's early days - 2006. In that time, Jeff amassed a following of close to 40,000 readers, published more than 1,500 articles and started a popular Marketplace service, Yield Boosting Corner. He always was warm and friendly in his interactions with both SA staff and users alike, acknowledging even the shortest of comments on his articles and treating everyone with the utmost respect. His generosity of spirit was unmatched.

Jeff will be sorely missed by all those who were privileged to be counted among his many colleagues, fans and readers, as clearly reflected in just a handful of the many tributes that have been posted in recent days.

The following are brief tributes from a collection of contributors and others who are part of the Seeking Alpha family. Also, please feel free to add your reflections in the comments section below:

Eric Basmajian:

I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of such a valued member of our Seeking Alpha community. While I never had the fortune of personally meeting Jeff, I did have the privilege of becoming a colleague of his for a brief time, exchanging phone conversations and ideas about the macroeconomic landscape. I will never forget how rigorously Jeff would scrutinize a new economic indicator for accuracy, timeliness, and revision susceptibility, all to ensure he brought the most valuable and accurate analysis to the public.

Jeff was a seeker of truth and always looked to dispel sensationalism with facts and practical advice for the regular investor.

His contributions over the years helped thousands of his readers and secured his rightful place as one of the most trusted sources of economic and investment analysis.

Jeff will be missed by us all.

New Deal Democrat:

I first interacted with Jeff Miller about 10 years ago, as part of a successful group undertaking to reverse engineer ECRI's Weekly Leading Index (WLI). Our communications continued thereafter on many topics, including "permabears," or "DOOOMERS," as I called them, and their ever-shifting rationalizations for why a new depression was imminent, commodity prices as leading indicators (or not!), the yield curve, the QCEW as the best measure of employment, and Jeff's "silver bullet" award for debunking poor analysis, among other things, including, last year, the impact of COVID on the economy.

Jeff also helped me understand and implement Seeking Alpha's guidelines for writers and my "onboarding" process as an SA author. Most weeks, Jeff would briefly mention and link to my "Weekly Indicators" post as helping to bring him up to the moment on the current economic situation.

Throughout my dealings with Jeff, I always found him professional, intensely intelligent and thoroughly analytical, and above all, committed to finding the truth. At one point, he wrote me that he typically spent five hours simply drafting the theme and overview of his "Weighing the Week Ahead" columns. As a commentator, he had a career well-lived.

In his columns "Quant Corner," he always included an economic indicator that he and Robert Dieli jointly developed called the "C-Score." I'm pleased to announce that, in partnership with Robert Dieli, the metric will be continued hereafter in my weekly columns, and in tribute has been rechristened the "Miller Score."

Robert Dieli (a partner with New Deal Democrat):

I had the pleasure and the privilege of working with Jeff for almost a decade. Together, we developed several metrics he used in his portfolio management system as well as others he published in his blog. His generous references to my website (nospinforecast.com) spurred the expansion of my client base. His comments on my work always led to improvements in their form and content.

Jeff's market analyses and quick wit provided me with more than a dash of insight. He will be sorely missed.

Jim Sloan:

The loss of Jeff Miller came as a shock to me, as I'm sure it did to many on Seeking Alpha. While I did not know him personally, I felt that I did, and I think that says a lot about the directness and honesty of his writing and his rare ability to make the reader feel like the single person he was talking to. I can't estimate how many Sunday mornings I asked my wife to hold breakfast for 20 minutes while I did a quick first read of the one article I needed to start the day with. His articles were probably unique on the site for providing overview and perspective. He did a good job of debunking nonsense, particularly charts which seduce and mislead, but he also linked points of view which differed from his own but deserved to be considered. His columns were filled with data, generously assembled for readers like me, and he introduced me to other writers who became favorites. His references to his wife, Mrs. OldProf, were warm and human, and his Good, Bad, and Ugly headers showed a humane concern with things which were often more important than pure economics. Jeff could be relied on for common sense, and he had a special sense of the different time frames involved in investing. My condolences to his family. I can only imagine their feeling of loss. My own Mrs. OldProf (Jeff and I were contemporaries) introduced me to a Farsi expression from her culture often applied to the loss of someone important: "His spot is empty." I'm sure that many of his SA readers share that sense of loss with his family and business colleagues.

Georg Vrba:

I am sad that Jeff is no longer with us.

I have known him for about 10 years, starting after the Financial Crisis recession. In 2011-2012, there were many commentators warning of a new recession, but Jeff and I disagreed with them and showed why they were wrong.

He gave this very generous comment about my work:

The average investor reads the financial news and thinks that gives him an edge. That only tells him what everyone else knows and is worried about. We follow the excellent work of Georg Vrba, who has a top-rated coincident recession indicator as well as a successful stock/bond asset allocation model. Here is his most recent comment: "My own composite short leading economic indicator, which has the highest score of all indicators so far tested, does not support the notion of a recession anytime soon." I listen to Georg, and you should too.

After 2012, we continued to communicate with each other, and Jeff periodically featured some of my research on his website. He helped me a lot to get my website iMarketSignals established.

Jeff will be missed by many. My condolences go out to his wife and family.

George Moriarty:

I first met Jeff when he started writing for TheStreet.com, sometime around 2004. We struck a great rapport immediately, and we remained in contact from that day, until our most recent conversation earlier this year. His gentle demeanor masked a steely sense of propriety and intellectual rigor. When challenged, he wouldn't resort to bombast or ad hominem, but rather would defend his perspective with thoughtful, clear prose of a talented mind. Knowing him was a privilege, and we are all a little poorer having lost him.

Mark Hines with Blue Harbinger:

I had the honor of knowing Jeff Miller. I knew "of him" for about 10 years before I actually met him in person because I would occasionally stumble upon his successful investment writings (at Dash of Insight and on Seeking Alpha), and I always got a kick out of knowing he lived in the same town as me. However, in 2015, I reached out to him for advice on how to become a good investment writer, and little did I know at the time what a valuable connection and mentor he would be. I'm only one of many people lucky enough to have crossed paths with Jeff, but I'd like to take a moment to share some of the positive things that came from knowing him, and to remind everyone that life is short and the people you meet make all the difference.

As mentioned, I first met Jeff in person in 2015; he agreed to meet with me to discuss his online writings and investing in general. I wanted to become a good investment writer, and I figured why not try to learn from the best. He graciously invited me into his office, introduced me to his team, and that was followed by lunch at Schmaltz Deli (one of the best kept secrets in Naperville, Illinois, that I'm embarrassed to admit I didn't even know about prior to that visit). I continued to keep in touch with Jeff, and that eventually led to me doing a small part in helping him and his team pull together a weekly investment report for about two years.

I enjoyed working with Jeff, and I got a lot of unexpected positive things out of it. For starters, I was always extremely impressed with Jeff's discipline in completing his regular investment reports. And if you've ever read through the comments section on one of his articles, you'll see how much people looked forward to and appreciated Jeff's weekly insights.

I also really admired how he steered away from writing about certain sensationalized topics that may have gotten him more page views, but he recognized they may not be the right kind of page views. I know he'd often have phone conversations with readers, and they were even more impressed speaking with him than just reading his writings. I know this because he often ended up managing their investment accounts for them, and because I'd occasionally hear about it through the grapevine from people who met him.

I also learned a lot of additional things that may have seemed trivial at the time, but ultimately turned out to be quite valuable. For example (and aside from Schmaltz Deli), I learned what trading platform he used (and why), his strategy on getting the most out of Twitter, and his approach when speaking with investors. He also introduced me to people and investment opportunities, and I got to see how he ran his investment firm. Further still, I learned the importance of networking. In my interactions with Jeff, I realized how easily he met people and how that could lead to opportunities. I also was very impressed with his team and the way they worked together. My sincere condolences to all of them as Jeff will be missed.

I am just one person lucky enough to have crossed paths with Jeff, but it taught me the value of making connections with good people. Life is short, and the people you meet make all the difference.

Shareholders Unite:

I'm very sad to hear the passing of Jeff. While I didn't know him personally, starting the week with his outlook on the week was as if I one had a conversation with a good friend. These outlooks were a gem, they were extraordinarily rich in insights and perspectives, and were written in a characteristically mild-mannered way as if one was in the midst of a Tsjechov story.

Jeff was at pains to provide multiple perspectives on almost any issue these outlooks provided, and almost always let the reader arrive at his/her own conclusions, rather than feeding them canned ones.

This is a feat that's rare these days in a world dominated by strong opinions. In doing that, he set a standard not just for Seeking Alpha, but for online discourse in general. He will be sorely missed.