Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management Presents at Barclays High Yield Bond Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Barclays High Yield Bond Conference Transcript May 25, 2021 12:45 PM ET

Executives

Paul Herendeen - Chief Financial Officer

Art Shannon - Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Sam Eldessouky - New Chief Financial Officer

Will Woodfield - Vice President, Treasury

Allison Ryan - Director, Investor Relations

Analysts

Unidentified Analyst

[Started Abruptly]

… at Barclays. I am pleased to have this fireside chat today with Bausch. With us today we have Paul Herendeen, CFO; Art Shannon, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations; Sam Eldessouky, new CFO starting June 1st; Will Woodfield, VP, Treasury; and Allison Ryan.

I know we only have 40 minutes. So I’m just going to jump into questions. Paul, thank you so much and just as a side note for me, it’s been great working with you for all these years and I wish you the best in your next endeavor.

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. That’s a great way to start, Rishi [ph]. I want to say to that, Barclays has been a spectacular bank for us and we surely appreciate the help that we’ve got on the banking side, on the investment banking side and on the analysis side. So right back at you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Now we’re going to jump into XIFAXAN first and then after we go through that, we’ll go through RemainCo and then we’ll touch upon some of the other business segments as well. But XIFAXAN as you can probably understand is a clear focus for us. You’ve noted in the Q1 call that volumes are down because of Long Term Care. Now this could be a long -- a trend at least through the first half of this year. Who knows if it continues to the second half of this year? I guess, can you just give us some insight as to what you’re seeing and then how should we think about this trend going forward? And then if I could just add another one, what percentage of your volumes come from the Long Term Care side with regards to XIFAXAN?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. Why -- and why don’t we start with the volumes and then take it from there, because the Long Term Care segment or that setting is an important part of the XIFAXAN market. If you go back to a pre-COVID or before COVID disturbed everything, the number of TRxs that you’d see in our Long Term Care setting was something like round numbers, fives and zeros, 25%.

Now interestingly, it’s about 15% or was about 15% of extended unit Rxs and so I think of UV TRxs is being a better proxy for overall volume for that XIFAXAN franchise. So think of it as 15% of the volume of the XIFAXAN franchise. And as you look at how it played out in Q1 of this year versus Q1 of last year, our Rxs in that space were off about 14%.

So, they didn’t go to zero, they didn’t -- they knock down 50%, 60%, but there are off 14% and then it’s a meaningful component of the drag on XIFAXAN and not getting back to where we had been at pre-COVID days.

Importantly, and I’ll come back to the Long Term Care in a second and how that might play out. But importantly, as you at as I do, the week to week to week TRx progression of XIFAXAN, we’re getting back to the point where we’re getting close to the pre-COVID levels. For example, TRx is a Q1 of 2021 versus 2020. We’re off like 4% versus the prior year. And frankly, Q1 of 2020 was not all that affected by COVID. It was really late in the quarter. And so to get back to them only minus 4%, I use the quotes here, sorry, about that, to only minus 4% is pretty good.

And the trend is, we’re closing that gap and going to get back to pre-COVID levels. But in order to get back to there and then continue the growth that we’ve seen over an extended period of time with the franchise. We really do want to see that Long Term Care segment come back and how will and when will that happen? I said this on our Q1 call, but it bears repeating here is, in that Long Term Care setting, it’s all about the census number of individuals that are in that setting that as a highly productive setting for us for as I just pointed out for XIFAXAN prescribing and if you don’t have the individuals in that setting where there is extremely good compliance. You’re going to see the hit as we have seen in XIFAXAN volumes, in the XIFAXAN prescriptions.

When will that come back? I mean, we are seeing improvement in that. But I think as you can and all the participants on the call here can imagine as well, until people broadly are comfortable with the safety of putting a patient or having a patient it could be your mother, father, brother, sister, whatever into a Long Term Care setting. Then that census is going to come back slowly. It’s surely nowhere near back. I characterize that as a different tailwind. It’s coming back. And I have no doubt that as it comes back, we will see the return to pre-COVID prescribing levels for XIFAXAN in that setting.

But it’s a question of when, you suggest maybe, I think, it’s improving. I think, it will continue to improve over the course of the next, it could be a year, year and a half. I mean, I’m surely not an expert on that topic. I went pretty long there out, let’s move on.

Unidentified Analyst

No. Of course. XIFAXAN, I think, the consensus is that, after the spin is affected, XIFAXAN is going to represent about 40% of EBITDA. I would love to see if you could confirm that? But based on our numbers we are estimating that XIFAXAN over the next six years, seven years could exceed over $2 billion in sales. The big question is what happens once we get to 2028? We know that you have a pipeline of XIFAXAN products. Is the pipeline deep enough to offset the anticipated decline once you lose exclusive in 2028? How can you just maybe frame that expectation for us?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And there are a whole bunch of cool things that you mentioned in there that I do want to cover. One is, XIFAXAN, I’m not going to comment on what percentage of pro forma EBITDA it is, but it is clearly material. It is clearly a material part of the revenue stream and clearly a material part of the profit stream. Like all specialty pharma products that, once you achieve operating leverage on your sales and promotion resources, it’s very profitable, very profitable and big contributor, not just the profit, but also the cash.

And so, that’s a very valid point. I love the way you think about the $2 billion. We surely believe that even now and looking ahead from this point forward, XIFAXAN as a long, long runway to continue to be an important growth asset for Salix and once post-separation for Salix as part of the PharmaCo.

Now, where I think you will go on with this is it’s like you look out to 2028, and say, wow, that’s a lot of revenue and that’s a lot of profit and how do I think about replacing it? And what I’ll say is, even if we’re sitting here right now, a high priority for us is to further develop our competency capabilities, and the breadth and depth of our pipeline for our U.S. branded pharma assets generally.

We -- that has been a very high priority since Joe and I got here in 2016. I think you’ve seen some progress in certain areas on that front. And we expect to continue to make progress in building out that that pipeline for what will become the both pharma business.

And let me talk about a couple of things that are already in there and I’ll go from there and then I’ll be quiet down and let you ask another question. But first of all, we’ve had favorable results for in the Phase 2 trial for our 40-milligram IR version of SSD of rifaximin and there are a number of these rifaximin programs that are going on.

So that favorable results and essentially informs our view of how to proceed with a Phase 3 study for what we call RED-SEA in 2021. RED-SEA, if you want to think about it is, you have a patient who’s an HIV patient that the way XIFAXAN 50 is used now. It’s used mainly to prevent future hospitalizations for somebody who’s already been hospitalized.

The RED SEA program is meant to try to pick off that patient prior to their having that first episode and being hospitalized. So be a very helpful both to patient and to the healthcare system generally from an economic perspective asset. So I think you can see that that would be a very attractive asset with a large market opportunity, so it flows from OAG to the RED SEA study. Now separately and with a different formulation we’re working on rifaximin for in -- for the indication of sickle cell. I think you saw that we got the, come on, the…

Unidentified Analyst

Orphan.

Paul Herendeen

Thank you. The orphan drug…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Paul Herendeen

… designation for that product for sickle cell and so that is going to be important, that’s also something we are looking to advance here in 2021. Both of those are big opportunities, and I want to say, there are other opportunities with where rifaximin as well. But I think what from my perspective, that’s -- those are the key ones and I think we’ll continue on those other fronts as well, because we can have lots of irons in the fire with respect to rifaximin.

Completely unrelated to rifaximin, we have the amiselimod drug where we’re looking to develop for UC. We’re looking to get that into Phase 2 in the first half of this year. To be clear, that’s an asset with a higher risk on the scale of regulatory and technical success, but a product that with success can be a good value driver for us.

Med derm, we’ve definitely changed up the way we think about the pipeline for our med derm products. I mean, that market has undergone an incredible change and shift into what the market and payers particularly are willing to pay for. And so we’ve abandoned some projects. We’ve shifted our focus. Right now our lead asset is being developed for the med derm spaces IDP-126. That’s a triple combination drug being developed for acne. We had encouraging results from our second Phase 3 and we look to file an, excuse me, an NDA for that sometime, like, maybe the second half of 2022.

Now, we’re looking -- if you’re thinking ahead to the Bausch pharma business. We’re looking ahead to say, a very, very important element of offsetting this 2028 situation with XIFAXAN 550 is, we need success in our pipeline. We’re looking to build out that pipeline in a similar way that we built out the pipeline for our Optho Rx component of the B+L business. You look back, call it, 30 months, 36 months ago, the pipeline there was not in good shape.

And over the course of last couple years through what I will call clever, relatively low cost business development activity, we’ve been able to add to that portfolio so that as we’re sitting, thinking about the Optho Rx part of B+L, that business is well positioned.

Well, it’s that same sort of thing that we intend to do with our -- the med derm, excuse me, med derm. The med derm business, the GI business, frankly, the neurology business, frankly other specialties that maybe adjacencies for places where we already have a footprint and at least we think a competitive advantage relative to other pharma company.

So that was extremely long winded, but we certainly need to offset what will be assuredly a decrease in the revenues that we see from XIFAXAN 550 in 2028 and the profit in 2028? And the answer to that is success in building out that pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think the pipeline is deep enough to be a material offset or do you think it’s going to have to build from where we see it today to get to that point?

Paul Herendeen

Well, I think, it certainly needs to build from where we are today, Rishi. As I said, I mean, when I talked about the success we had in Optho Rx. I’d love to tell you, it’s because we focus solely on Optho Rx and that’s -- and lo and behold, that generated the opportunities.

Having sat in the CFO chair for a long time, I can tell you that, when you go out looking for opportunities, more often than not, they turn up in the place where you weren’t looking or were in an area that was not your primary area of focus. We were very fortunate about Optho Rx. We’ve had some very good opportunities in GI. That simply we didn’t get to the finish line on. But we need to fill out that portfolio with more shots on goal and more shots on goal that can start to help us as we approach the lots of exclusivity for XIFAXAN.

Very important, though, in the way people think about this is, I’ve had a lot of people characterize it as all or nothing. It’s like, oh, my god, you need to offset $2 billion using your number, $2 billion of revenue and an enormous amount of operating profit in 2028.

Say, one, it’s not likely to be one asset. So it’s going to be a variety of forces. And the objective is, if we can offset a good chunk of that, it’s a very good outcome, because what we need to do from an equity perspective is demonstrate that this company has a very strongly positive terminal growth rate too and enter people that we’re not a melting ice cube here. We’re a very viable long-term global diversified pharma business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Now moving on to the RemainCo and SpinCo questions, I guess, you’ve -- you’re targeting a 6.5 times to 6.7 times net leverage at the time of the spin. Two things I want to confirm, I guess, first, even if the spin happens, whether it happens in Q3 2021 or Q3 2022, the idea is that leverage is still going to be 6.5 times to 6.7 times and not lower if you wait longer?

Paul Herendeen

Well, I mean, the leverage, I think, well, by providing that range we see -- what we’re trying to do was to provide some guidance to the debt markets about what we would be -- where we would be prepared to go forward. But you’re correct.

I mean, it is -- with the passage of time, it makes it easier for us hit that target and that’s -- mainly that’s an expectation of expansion of operating earnings, it’s a continued deployment of free cash flow to reduce debt. It’s the prospect of the potentially completing other transactions that generate cash. It -- but when we pull the trigger and actually execute the separation into the two companies, who wanted to let people know, it’s like, that’s kind of the maximum leverage that we would entertain.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to spend just a few minutes going through some of the moving parts to get to that leverage number. Now, you have Amoun coming in, let’s assume about $740 million coming in, I’m not sure if there’s any taxes associated with that. But you have Amoun coming in. You have your free cash flow that you generate this year. And then you have the 2.5 turns that you’re going to -- the leverage that you’re going to put on SpinCo. So if you net out the difference you need -- it seems like you need another $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. Now you’ve talked about IPO a portion of SpinCo. Because this is a tax free spin, can you walk us through any limits that you might have on that IPO? Is it limited to 20%? Is it limited to 25%? And can you use those funds immediately or deploy it immediately to pay down debt?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. I mean, without getting into exactly things on the spin. So just suffice it to say is, we’d have the capacity to sell equity in B+L, an equity of some scale. To be crystal clear, as we think about preserving, first and foremost, preserving value for the shareholders of BHC, I would submit that the -- at the time you execute, say, an IPO of B+L, you’re having some value leakage there because you’re necessarily going to see as a meaningful IPO discount, et cetera. And so there’s some -- there’s a constraint that is not related to tax. It says it’s better for BHC shareholder to sell less equity and so that the point you in a direction.

And again, why I come back to, why did we provide a range of leverage on the PharmaCo. It’s so that you know that we need all these things in order to fall into place, in order to be able to execute it and when we do, this is what you could expect as the max leverage on the PharmaCo. But we can complete a meaningfully -- meaningful size equity offering at B+L and then still preserve the ability to distribute those shares on a tax free basis.

And you’re quite right, the 2.5 times or less that we put on B+L, that money flows directly back to the company and meaning to essentially for the PharmaCo as a direct opportunity to reduce the debt, as is the net proceeds from any equity offering that we complete.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, in addition, most of the tax free spins that I’ve seen, in addition to, say, this IPO, I believe you might also have the ability to own PharmaCo could own some of SpinCo and you might have to hold it for a couple of years, is that an attempt as well or are you intending to do that or is that not an option?

Paul Herendeen

Well, I mean, I’m not going to speak to that, I would say, that all options will be evaluated at all times as we get closer to it. But I think a more reasoned approach is that, the goal, as we’ve articulated many times now, since August of last year is to set up the P&L is a free standing trading entity in a tax efficient manner, transition net equity to our shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So then, clearly, asset sales and you’ve talked about this before, are also a big part of this moving part. You’ve talked in the past and we’ve had the conversation as post Q3, et cetera, in terms of the international assets. You’ve just sold Amoun and I believe the international -- and international assets still carry significant value. You spoke about Solta? Can you just walk us through what you’re thinking from an asset sale standpoint and are you also considering any of the B+L assets as part of that process?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And without getting into specific with this at any particular entity, I’ll say the line that, you’re hired to hearing, it’s like, if we have an asset and we own it, and someone wants to buy it, and they come up with the right amount of money, we’re going to not just engage, but we’re going to engage in a big way and try to find the intersection of interest and value.

We have done that. We will do that. We will continue to do that. And interesting and I love the way you phrased it because people look and say they -- the assumption -- the operating assumption is always, well, the only asset you’d sell would be on the pharma side because people are focused on that increases the revenue and profit concentration of XIFAXAN and then that’s bad. It’s like, look, we have assets and that are on B+L side, they’re attractive as well.

So I’m not going to comment on any one specific asset, just to say that, if we have the opportunity to accelerate the deleveraging of the company, which accelerates the time at which we could complete the IPO and still -- IPO, the separation and still be within the -- still be within the parameters that we have outlined, we’re going to do that. And I think your expectation and the markets expectation, the equity markets expectation should be that that’s something that is on our minds and something we’re actively pursuing each and every day.

Unidentified Analyst

And not to put you on the spot, but if you were to wait, do you think that the remaining just to get to your target leverage is going to come mostly from asset sales or do you think it would have to be the IPO?

Paul Herendeen

Well, I think, you missed one, I think, with the cash of time and the other way, our company today generates cash that certainly helps us delever and number two, back to earnings expansion. I think our company as we exit from the impacts of COVID has every opportunity to experience significant earnings expansion that accelerates our delevering if you think about it is holdco, which accelerates the time at which we can go forward. No question in my mind, though, that the monetization of a high multiple asset absolutely brings forward the time at which you could complete this transaction.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can we talk about free cash flow, you’ve said that, you could delever by roughly three quarters of churn per year, I want to just maybe walk through those moving parts real quick, just because we’re getting to about a half a churn and it’s a pretty sizable difference about $400 million to $500 million, I get that post-2021, you could see EBITDA improvement, because post-COVID, et cetera. But can you just walk us through is how are you getting to that three quarters of a churn and delever it?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. I’m not going to online build a model with you. But I certainly will point to our Q1 call, Rishi, where we tried to outline as many factoids as we could, I will provide as many factoids as we could, that would enable you to fine tune your models.

You mentioned the piece where I suspect maybe that -- maybe the disconnect here is, go to the slide in our slide deck from Q1 and look at the sequential movement of our adjusted EBITDA. Look at Q2 and we like many, many, many other companies got really, really pushed down by COVID and we were nowhere near out of the woods in Q3 and nowhere near out of the woods in Q4.

Unless you thought there was some hanging thing out there that’s going to cause our revenue growth to subside, there should be every expectation that we can dramatically improve our operating earnings as BHC totalco here over the course of the near-term, and the PharmaCo is a big part of that.

Right now we started by talking about XIFAXAN and XIFAXAN has been an incredible growth driver for us right up until Q1 of 2020, when COVID derailed us, when that comes back as a growth driver, that is a big time helper.

The other part is, I think, that people, it’s again -- it’s in the deck, you can find it or you can find it by looking back at sequential decks. We’ve had tons and tons of losses of exclusivity that have affected our overall total company over the course of the last, while the entirety of my tenure here and look at the expectations that we have for total year 2021 v 2020. We’re down to around $100 million a drag, which is still a lot of dough. But it is nowhere near the kind of revenue and profit drag that we’ve been experiencing and trying to work our way through as we go forward.

So you kind of take that significant or LOE headwind and take it away and try to think back to pre-COVID how we were trending. I have every reason to believe that our OpEx -- operating earnings have the opportunity to expand in a meaningful way and that obviously is a -- is going to be part of how we get to that deleveraging scenario.

You can imagine, I have as I bet my team here, access to all sorts of information and a level of detail, pretty confident that we can delever this company pretty quickly if we prioritize free cash flow for the reduction of debt and we do our damnedest to ensure that we optimize in the near-term our operating earnings.

That doesn’t mean you’re not investing for the future, it means doing the same things that I think we’ve been doing since Joe and I got here in 2016 and that’s we deploy capital internally that moves the needle and drives revenue, profit and cash flow.

We don’t do the things that we don’t -- we don’t need to do and we’re going to maximize that operating earnings, but do it in a way that balances the requirement to invest for the near- and intermediate- and long-term versus that desire and need to delever increasing and growth in operating earnings.

Unidentified Analyst

And I’ll get to the investment in a second, but before I get to that, the proposed tax laws that we’re seeing out there from Wyden and Biden, any comments or views on how that might impact PharmaCo?

Paul Herendeen

Well, sure, I think that, first, I want to say, let’s wait and see exactly how this works out. And I’m not sure what the probability is of any just getting passed in the near-term and I mean even a couple years out. But that’s good material for debate on another day.

I just say this, one of the things I’m extremely proud of that, is my -- is within our company, we have an incredibly well managed global operating model and footprint that has enabled us to do -- to have attractive tax rates relative to our peers. It’s allowed us to monetize assets without having dramatic tax leakage on the play.

That stuff doesn’t come by accident. I’ve met probably one of the best tax guys in the businesses. His name is Jeremy Lipshy. He says don’t try to hire him anybody. He does -- he’s done a spectacular job of putting us in a position of where whatever occurs, we have the opportunity to attempt, to optimize our structure, to deal with the changes.

Now, some of these changes, whether you’re talking about guilty or especially you talk about guilty and all sort of things, look, it’s going to impact us and it’s going to impact others as well. What I would say is, on a relative basis, I think, we have -- we are better positioned than most in order to be able to manage through whatever may be thrown at us by the folks in D.C.

Unidentified Analyst

Just going back on your comments on investment, you’ve noted in the past that obviously because of the consolidated leverage that you’ve had to manage through that it’s limited some of the R&D investment, you just noted that obviously you’re going to continue investing in the business, but you still have the same type of leverage profile with RemainCo without the growth and expansion of SpinCo. So how should we think about investment and what’s the optimal leverage for RemainCo before you actually have to start thinking about diversifying the product base? And I realized that the new management team will be on and they’ll have a view as well, but just love to get your thoughts?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean and I might start by saying that, for the entirety of my tenure here, about the third time I’m saying that is, we’ve been highly levered. We’ve been highly levered, when I first joined in a situation where as we pored through and looked to --look hard at what our future look like we knew we were going to see shrinking operating earnings with a very hefty debt load and we knew we needed to manage through that and I just said on the immediately prior one on one.

The thing about being highly levered this is up, put this the category of a good thing about being highly levered, is it makes you incredibly disciplined in the way you deploy capital, whether it’s inside or outside. And it doesn’t mean that you’re incredibly disciplined and you don’t do the things you should do. The examples of the things like I parked out at the last meeting was we invested in a sales force for -- in Salix incremental 200 person sales force, $60 million annual cost, definitionally reduced our adjusted EBITDA, but was absolutely the right thing to do and we did that.

And then, secondarily, we started the process of investing in, what I’ll call, growth CapEx for our Lens business, so that we could develop and now introduce a daily SiHy lens. But the offset two that was, we looked at the OpEx intensity way back then of our med derm business and said, and we significantly changed that. We did cut back significantly in some other businesses -- in businesses as well.

And so the point of the story is, you get to be very, very thoughtful, as you should be all the time about how you deploy your capital internally. In R&D, we’ve been ramping up over a number of years and increasing that investment even though that definitionally reduces your adjusted EBITDA and slows the pace at which you could have delevered.

But we are confident that we are making the investments in the right area in R&D. I articulated some of the things I’m excited about in the near-term for, not just for the pharma business, but also for the B+L business in Optho Rx and surgical and in other areas. But we made those investments and those are going to pay off over the long-term.

But to be clear, think about it, day one, you start up as PharmaCo, you’re highly levered, you’re right out of the chute, your top priority is going to be to prioritize the use of free cash flow to reduce debt.

Now, that doesn’t mean you would ignore an excellent op -- investment opportunity be that modest BD or an incremental investment inside just that we did back in 2016 and 2017. But it means you’re really thinking long and hard about paying down that debt first and if you can find an opportunity that is of greater long-term strategic value, you are likely to pursue it. It’s got to be the same mindset when it’s PharmaCo as it has been here for the last five years call.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Just going back to -- just going to your covenants, now you’ve confirmed that the loans must be repaid or amended to facilitate the spin. And then yesterday, I think, Will had also noted that the 6.125 have the tightest RP language. At this point, do you feel that you need to address those notes to facilitate the spin or after yesterday’s transaction, do you have ample RP capacity ex the loans and ex any opportunistic refis to facilitate this spin?

Paul Herendeen

I’m smiling, Rishi because, one of the phrases somebody called beyond, now you just said, a lot of wood to chop. There’s a lot of wood to chop here to in order to be able to facilitate the ultimate separation these companies and I think the transaction that we had yesterday was one more step towards that.

I’ll give you some numbers to frame this. When -- before that transaction, so pre that transaction hasn’t closed yet, pre that transaction, there was a roughly $9.4 billion of debt that would need to be paid off or refinanced in order to facilitate the actual separation of the two companies.

Will did point out yesterday, because someone asked the question, what’s your most restrictive bond from an RP capacity perspective and it was the 6.125 bonds. But in total including our term loans, those term loans would either need to be amended or redone or refinanced in order to be able to facilitate this deal.

And so, there are plenty of deliverables for the team here in order to facilitate the spin. We -- we’re not there yet and you need the proceeds from the levering of B+L, you need the proceeds from the presumption of some form of equity offering, you need cash flow from operations, today it’s -- you need the proceeds from Amoun, the net proceeds from Amoun, you perhaps lay some additional proceeds from another transaction in there. You need all those things and you need to get this debt redone in order to be able to conclude this deal.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I do have a ton of follow-ups, but before we get there, I want to also talk about credit ratings, as you could probably imagine, many of us on this call are extremely concerned about the corporate family rating and the unsecured rating, especially given all the parameters that they have outlined that could lead to a downgrade and just based upon what we’ve seen in the past and other credits, S&P has taken action, Moody’s has made some comments here and there, but how confident are you that RemainCo unsecure based on your conversations and your targets, does -- is not downgraded CCC? And are you aggressively focused on making sure that that doesn’t happen? And then just the third question is on SpinCo, do you anticipate SpinCo will be rated IG or is that not even a focus for SpinCo?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. Let me start with SpinCo, like, SpinCo, I’m not going to apply, and say, it is -- it isn’t. It certainly has the opportunity to be in that range. It -- then I’m going to turn that one to my partner Sam and to deal with what the strategy out of the chute is in order to see whether that gets the IG rate or not. It’s certainly is in -- well within the range of possible outcomes.

I think you referenced our ratings and our focus on our ratings and I’d start by saying that, we as a company, we pride ourselves on the degree to which we maintain open lines of communication with the rating agencies. And when we, for example, announced to the market with our Q1 results, that the leverage targets for the PharmaCo and for B+L, clearly, we had had advanced discussions with the agencies in order to understand as best we could in advance what they would think of that.

I think that you said that, S&P took action, I put -- they put us on negative outlook. I think they were half notch or they were a click above where we are with Moody’s and if they took us down, well, if they took us down a click, they’d be consistent with Moody’s who has a stable.

Now those things are not -- the rating agencies are rating agencies, they do what they do. But I think that that right now with Moody’s at stable and S&P was a notch above at -- with a watch on the negative side, where I think we’re okay.

I want to address your question regarding, thinking about the unsecured. We got this question a lot yesterday. We’re doing as -- we did a secured for secure transaction. And I think there’s a lot of focus on what’s your secured capacity and you are going to use all that secure capacity to do X, Y and Z.

I would say, well, important component of that corporate family rating and that unsecured rating is, how much secure depth there is on top of that unsecured debt. It’s not something that’s mysterious to Will and myself in our discussions with the rating agencies and we understand that there is certainly a limit. We do our best to be informed when we think about the decisions that we’re making, to ensure that we give ourselves the best prospect of maintaining our ratings.

There are no guarantees. But I think that I love to say that when we think about our constituencies, we think about our equity holders, for sure. We think about our debt holders in the aggregate. But more importantly, we think about our debt holders both the secured and the unsecured and they’re different. And we think about all that and we’re trying to balance it. We’re trying to be as responsible as we can and we will endeavor to ensure that we do our best to maintain the ratings.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two minutes and I really wish I had another hour, I always do this, I list out a million questions and I realize I have two minutes left. You know what can we just quickly talk about diversified? Since it’s a going to be a bigger component of our focus now that you post the spin? How should we think about the segment? It’s been declining at roughly 15% to 20%, really high margins? I get that the LOE environment you’ve faced your pressures in the past, but then there are some drugs that haven’t seen that level of competition yet. How should we think about that forward trend?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. I mean, first of all, it’s mainly -- we run out of time because I talk too much. But that’s just a fact around. I diversified, I mean, interesting. I said this earlier about the LOE thing, that neuro segment was our business within diversify was the business that was the most impacted by LOE since I got here and that is receding as a growth drag.

But to be clear, that neural business is not going to be a grower. But it’s got some nice, better duration to its assets in portfolio I think and people give credit for us. So you had a relatively high decline rate there. I might submit that I don’t think it’s going to decline quite to that degree.

You got two other businesses in there, the dentistry business. We granted has been shrinking. But we’ve kind of reposition that in a way that we significantly reduce the OpEx intensity. Shifted it from a kind of a branded Rx business with ARESTIN where it was reimbursed by Managed Care to one where we now are mainly in a buy and bill model with dentists. And we’re looking at ways that we can turn that back into a growth mode. It’s not a giant business. But we’ve seen what businesses can do when you return them to our growth mode.

And then our generics business, you got to think of as a business that has great days, great days, great quarters and some great years, but generally it is a collection of assets where you’re just monetizing or capturing the economics associated with some brands that you had that lost it exclusivity.

So that segment that is going to be a decliner, but I don’t think it’s going to be a massive decliner. As you say, I got -- I know I’ve run out of time, but take a look at that international Rx or that international pharma business too, you see it as a segment, diversify in every sense of the word, very little product revenue concentration, that can be a nice grower for you over a long period of time with none of the -- I should say none, a very modest amount of LOE type impact that you see in the U.S. business. So please focus on that business. It is a real good one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Paul, I can’t thank you enough. This is -- this has been great. I wish you the best. Enjoy retirements and we’ll definitely hopefully stay in touch.

Paul Herendeen

Thanks very much, Rishi. Very much appreciate…

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Paul Herendeen

… being on the conference.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Take care.

Paul Herendeen

Bye-bye.