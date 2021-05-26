A Tribute To Jeff Miller: A Legendary Teacher And Investor

Photo by Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

2020 was an extremely hard year for everyone, and 2021 has had its obvious share of troubles as well. But for Seeking Alpha in particular, these sorrows have once again been compounded with the loss of yet another essential part of our community, Jeff Miller.

While I never met Jeff face to face, we certainly knew of each other, frequently interacting on chat boards through his weekly series, “Weighing the Week Ahead.”

So I’m very well aware that he was a talented writer, a gifted analyst, and a knowledgeable teacher of research methods at the University of Wisconsin.

That last role played out in the articles he published, which were full of a fervor to reach his “students,” both inside and outside the classroom.

With more than 1,500 articles and around 40,000 actual followers on Seeking Alpha, I would say it’s safe to say that Jeff taught millions of investors. As his bio states, he was “committed to the individual investor,” something that people recognized in him.

It wasn’t just a slogan to draw readers in. He meant it.

Investing “is not a one-size-fits-all approach,” he explained. That’s why he made sure to emphasize “the unique circumstances of each client” whenever he could and as best as he could.

And “as best as he could” was extremely well. There’s no other way to put it.

Source

A Sample of Wisdom

While I was writing this article, I decided to scroll down the long list of articles written by Jeff, only to discover something new. I never realized before that he was one of the original writers here on Seeking Alpha. His first article was published in 2006 and was titled, “Fed Ex Gets $1 Billion Haircut From Questionable Downgrade.”

It was solid coverage of a major market moment at the time – something he did every bit as well as whenever he wrote about less headline-grabbing turns of events.

A year after that was this one called, “The Card Counter: Investing Lessons From Blackjack,” which taught me something else I hadn’t known before about my Seeking Alpha colleague.

Jeff had an interest in cards too. Perhaps not as much as mine, but he still understood the valuable lessons they can present.

As many of my followers and subscribers know – especially after my recent articles about cryptocurrency and other speculative opportunities – I like blackjack in particular. That and roulette.

Before COVID-19 struck, I would visit Las Vegas at least once a year. Not for gambling, for the record. That was a fun sideshow. The main events were the real estate conferences and conventions held in Sin City on a regular basis.

I’ve got to say that I miss all of that. So when I saw Jeff’s “Card Counter” article, I clicked right on it, only to find some very sound advice.

Just That Kind of Guy With That Kind of Advice

Here’s what he wrote:

“Many years ago, preparing for a holiday in Las Vegas, we decided to study blackjack. There were some good computer programs. One could learn a system, practice on the computer, and prepare to play. “For someone with a quantitative bent, it was not that difficult. The method, briefly put, is straightforward. If the remaining cards in the deck have extra tens, face cards, and aces, the player has an advantage. If many of these cards are gone, the player has an extreme disadvantage. By “counting” the cards, one can determine whether the situation presents a positive expectancy. The player increases his bets in the favorable situations.”

Of course, that’s exceptionally frowned upon in casinos since it greatly reduces their chances of winning. But Jeff wasn’t encouraging people to “cheat,” as the house would deem it.

Instead, he was encouraging investors to think.

After observing four different real players in live situations, he concluded with:

“Blackjack players always seek a big score. They try to infer odds from sparse data, thinking that they see something special, something that others at the table do not see. The only winning player in our four cases had a method that drew upon the fundamentals of the game, acting aggressively only when the odds were in his favor. “He always knew the quantitative effect of the recent data, while considering all of the cards dealt. “A thoughtful reader might draw some useful investment parallels from these true stories.”

I wish I could have read that commentary back in my younger days. It probably would have saved me a tidy sum of money.

Even as it is, I know he saved many a pretty penny for many a reader.

Impressive All Around

I know I already touched on this, but Jeff wore many more hats than I’ve brought up so far. You don’t have to look further than his bio for proof of that.

Knowing him was an honor and a privilege in and of itself. His personality. His ethics. His thoughtfulness: Those characteristics alone made him the kind of guy you’d be happy to know on a personal level. And his professional side was just as impressive.

As a registered investment advisor and Portfolio Manager for Incline Investment Advisors, LLC, he oversaw individual and institutional investments alike – which I can only imagine he did well on both counts.

Before that, he was President of NewArc Investments Inc. – which he founded – a small investment firm in Illinois that makes sure to limit its clients in order to give them its best.

That doesn’t surprise me considering his “individualized” focus. Yet it also makes sense that “his quantitative modeling helped inform state and local officials in Wisconsin for more than a decade.”

Or that he started out in the financial realm as research director for a trading firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where he “investigated anomalies in the standard option pricing models, taught classes for beginning options traders, and developed new forecasting techniques.”

Or that he was on the board of a small technology company. And he apparently served as an expert finances-specific witness in legal cases too.

Jeff Miller, his expertise, his style, and his genuineness will be sorely missed by many now that he’s gone. May we all strive to live as full and memorable a life as he did.

Thanks for everything, Jeff. You did a great job, to say the very, very least.

You will be greatly missed.

From one of your many fans across the globe!

CEO of Wide Moat Research and Editor