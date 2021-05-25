Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Management Presents at Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference 2021 (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference 2021 May 25, 2021 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Bendza - Director, IR

John Waldron - President and CEO, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Nigel Coe

Mark Bendza, Investor Relations. So Mark, I think you want to kick-off with some opening remarks and then hand over to John.

Mark Bendza

Sure, Nigel. Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. First many thanks to you, Nigel for the opportunity to participate in this year's conference. We certainly welcome the engagement. And before I turn it over to John Waldron, I just like to quickly highlight Slide 6 of the deck that we posted on our Investor Relations website this morning, we’re reaffirming our second quarter and full-year 2021 financial guidance, and wanted to make sure that everyone noticed that in the deck. So with that, I'll turn it over to John.

John Waldron

Well, thanks for having us, Nigel. It's great to see you. It's great to be with your audience today. And I know we've got a couple slides prepared. And I'll maybe briefly speak to those. And then we can get into the Q&A. And but before I do that, I want to just reiterate that it's really a great time for Honeywell and to be here at the company. I know the last 15, 16 months has been difficult for most people in the world, it's been a challenging period, we've come through this crisis stronger than ever, we protected our investments while managing fixed costs.

We've pivoted as our markets have changed and double down on innovation, which has been fun for a technologist like me. And one of the things, I'm very proud of is how we've engaged in our local communities around the world, to help both our employees and the people that are in our families and networks in our communities. And whether that's leading mass vaccination efforts, like we've done here in the United States and elsewhere, or supporting local businesses through our grant programs. We're expanding production of critical safety technology like N95 Masks. We've done many things, and we're still doing many things, as you know that there are employees around the world, people around the world still living through this crisis in India and Brazil, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

So those folks are on my mind and in our hearts and encourage you to keep them in your prayers. So maybe moving forward, just talk a little bit about the business and teed up. And then we can dig in Nigel. We've started the year pretty strong here at SPS. We're a very complex business. As you can see from the first chart, if you move to the next chart, you'll see kind of the composition of the business in our four reported elements here on the right hand side, Warehouse Workflow Solutions, Safety Solutions, Productivity Solutions, and our Advanced Sensing Technology business.

We delivered 47% growth in the first quarter, a pretty strong quarter to start the year, orders are strong, backlog has started strong. And all of our segments are participating. And I think what that really speaks to is the markets that were a part of, and I'll talk a little bit about those macro trends here in a moment. But you can see we tried to characterize that in the right hand bottom graph there in terms of those trends driving the growth in our segments and all of our businesses are performing well in the first quarter of the year.

And all of our markets are really showing strength. And so if you go to the next page, I'll talk about the trends that we're excited about in those end-markets because I think it really speaks to how we're positioning the portfolio at SPS as a part of the overall Honeywell corporate portfolio. There are really three things, three big wins in the sale of SPS. The first is e-commerce and consumer buying behavior. We're all consumers of online delivery for the most part, and whether it's online, delivered home, online pickup on store, retail is changing, and we make the automation technologies, we make the new workflow technologies and the new retail technologies that make that all possible here at SPS.

And so we're expecting that growth to continue through this pandemic, the retailer roadmaps that we've talked to are accelerating, they're moving in their capital plans, their automation plans. That's big trend number one, big trend number two's in the middle, this pandemic is really thrust into the importance of healthcare technology. Now, whether that's the availability of protective equipments, or the availability of monitoring equipment or treatment technologies, we make technologies that go into critical care all over the world.

And for example, our Advanced Sensing Technology business, puts it sensor technologies into ventilators, oxygenators, things like dialysis machines and CPAP machines. We really make the fundamental technologies and the building blocks that make next generation healthcare possible. And as those modalities shift more toward home care and remote monitoring, we're well positioned to take advantage of those growth trends. Similarly, whether it's in the hospital or outpatient, workflow automation is going to become more and more important, our productivity solutions business is really well placed in this part of the healthcare market and the focus that that is being placed on in many of the markets that we serve around the world. So Healthcare is the second trend that's really driving growth in the business.

The third is another fun and exciting one to talk about, which is this emerging and evolving energy ecosystem. We used to talk about this as oil and gas. And then our investors would largely think about the PMT part of the portfolio, as being driven by the trends in the oil and gas industry. Well, Honeywell, as a company is now finding itself in the midst of this evolving energy ecosystem, the shift is more toward electrification, the shift toward monitoring, managing, and really lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Our businesses like our gas detection business, our electrical safety business are turning into businesses that serve these new and evolving elements of the energy ecosystem. And of course, we've still got great technology and a terrific presence in fundamental gas detection as well. But we're very excited about where the energy ecosystem is headed, and how that's going to lead to growth in our portfolio. Similarly, we make current sensors in our advanced sensing and technology business and all electric vehicles, electric transport devices need current sensing technology.

So we're well placed in many areas of that part of the world's growth. And so I hope Nigel, this gives you a quick backdrop of kind of how we're thinking about growth opportunities in this post-COVID world. I mean, obviously, we're still between the pre and the post in terms of COVID’s influence on the world. But we're well positioned to take advantage of the growth ahead of us.

Nigel Coe

Great, thanks, John, that’s a great setup. I think when most folks think about your business, they think about warehouses, and N95 Masks, don't think about healthcare necessarily. I thought was interesting that 14% of your sales go into healthcare market. So I was wondering what scope is to increase that mix of the time and where do you see the growth opportunities?

John Waldron

Yes, well that's a great question. So we see the investments in technology and healthcare really being the growth driver there. And toward the end of remote patient monitoring, remote care delivery, as well as advanced care. And then similarly, we think efficiency throughout the entire healthcare network is going to be a bigger and bigger area of focus and importance.

We hear a lot about the shortage of expertise throughout the healthcare world. And so that's going to put a greater emphasis on the ability to deliver care efficiently and ability to deliver it remotely. So those are really the drivers. So what does that look like in our portfolio? Well, we're investing heavily in the next generation of sensor technologies, that gets embedded into diagnostic devices, patient monitoring devices, and advanced care.

We're investing in our productivity solutions and services business, barcode scanning, RFID, location tracking, those are the technologies that are really going to underpin the healthcare environment for years to come, as they focus on better care, remote care, and really more efficient care. So that's just a couple examples. There's others out there, but we're very excited, it's a huge space, that's really well set up for the kinds of things that we do.

Nigel Coe

Great. Let's take a step back and think about the first quarter, the quarter that just passed and the current quarter right now, your growth was of scale strong in 1Q in 40% range on organic sales.

Sounds like 2Q is kind of set up to be very similar, maybe slightly slower, but certainly in that full handle, any changes and the way that you're thinking about 2Q and I was thinking here, but more about supply chain pressures you talked about and how has that developed since last opening?

John Waldron

Yes, well, we don’t have any significant changes relative to, what was talked about on the earnings call and the challenges that we're experiencing are largely those that we've been forecasting and talking about, and we're managing through them with daily rigor, whether it's the needed components that have to go into our products or the chemicals and resins that go into making some of the devices and products that we manufacture. Our outlook, I'd say is consistent with the challenges and those dynamics as they're playing out. So really no changes or surprises there. And we're expecting a strong quarter.

Nigel Coe

Great, and hence pretty much every company still has supply chain as a pressure point, is that causing lead times to extend in your business, so is it leading to some share shifts as extended, some companies are able to deal with us better than others?

John Waldron

I think both are outcomes of that dynamic, lead times on the inbound side are certainly extending, lead bounds and the outbound -- lead times on the outbound side are extending as well. We’re trying to be transparent with our customers about the challenges that are playing out in those constrained spaces. We're a fairly large buyer of many of those commodities and components. So we work very closely with our suppliers and we're trying to engage at very high levels to make sure that our interests are met, so that we can deliver on our commitments to our customers, so that's kind of what that daily management looks like. And it's got because Darius has communicated generally, the full attention and weight of the company, we're operating at a very high level on this regard.

Nigel Coe

Great and John, before we get into deeper into some of the sub businesses, maybe just talk about what you describe as your top sort of three priorities for the next 12, 24 months, what's top of your mind supply chains out there, but what’s top of your mind right now?

John Waldron

Yes, so clearly execution is top of the list. And execution for us comes by way of the supply chain execution we're talking about, it also comes by way of making sure we're gauging with directly and closely with our customers and making sure that that's a daily exercise. One of the big MCs we've put throughout the company, and in my business is on direct engagement with our customers. I know, it sounds like a simple, a simple initiative.

But it's really, really important that our customers know that they’re a top priority for me as a leader, for Darius as our leader and the others around the executive board table, and non down in the organization. So customer focus is a top priority, we're not going to take our eye off the ball of innovation, if there's one thing that we've learned and re-emphasize through the course of this last 15 month period is that innovation can happen anywhere at anytime. And it can happen rapidly.

And so we've continued to come up with great ideas, we've continued to get our teams together, cross functionally to exercise on those ideas and launch new products, that's not going to stop. And it's going to continue to be a big focus for me. Last, and certainly not least is productivity and continuing to really run the tried-and-true Honeywell toolkit around productivity and cost management whether it's fixed, controlling fixed cost and fixed cost management, whether it's mix management and managing costs in our variable ledgers, that continues to be a focus for me, it's part of our weekly management exercise and our daily work. And it's really a continued focus. It's what's made us a great company.

Nigel Coe

Great, Intelligrated, not sure if it's the best acquisition, Honeywell has ever done, but it's got to be top three, maybe top two. How is the business evolving? And I'm thinking about, this was pretty much a U.S. centric business when you acquired it. To what degree is that internationalized since Honeywell ownership and to what degree are we seeing some of the backlog strength developing outside of e-commerce and going more into traditional warehousing?

John Waldron

So well, I don't know if it goes down to the best acquisition or not, but it is probably the most fun. I mean, it is an awesome business to run. It’s a fun business to be part of. And the customers we serve are really demanding. They make us a better company, they have very high expectations, and they’re growing like crazy.

So what I would say in terms of how the business is changing, we’ve owned it for four and a half years give or take, and the business has grown tremendously. And so, operating it now the scale, we are as required different management techniques, it’s required different tools and different visibilities and different capabilities. So kind of on the internals of the business, there’s a lot of transformation that has happened and is continuing to happen as the business grows. In terms of what we deliver to customers, that’s also changing pretty substantially, used to be largely just a sorting and conveying business.

We have world-class technologies now in storage, in warehouse execution software, in labor management software, predictive analytics for our customers managing their employee base, remote technologies for managing a warehouse from a 1,000 miles away and knowing how its assets are performing, those are all real technologies now. Those are powered by Forge, those are part of our portfolio that when we bought the company, they were not. So that’s a very different go-to-market, a very different set of value propositions that we can deliver to customers.

And then to your point on international expansion, very exciting progress that we’re making. And really, we’re focused on two markets primarily outside of the United States and in North America. We’re focused on Europe, where we have -- we bought Transnorm almost three years ago, and we have now added another manufacturing location. We’re growing rapidly in Europe, and increasingly delivering more comprehensive solutions there. So very exciting progress and more to come. And expecting that to grow to be a very large part of the business.

The other is China. Chinese e-commerce is I think, well chronicled in terms of the volume that they delivered whether it’s on 11/11, or 7/7 or any holiday, I mean, their volumes are really mind boggling. But it’s the automation that’s going to make it all possible and efficient long-term. And we have a terrific Chinese business there. We have a fantastic team, local R&D, local project engineering, and we’re taking the best of what Intelligrated is and knows how to do and localizing it for China, and really starting to see the shoots of growth there that I think will pave the way for years to come.

Nigel Coe

And then, I mean, obviously today, Intelligrated is mainly an installation business, an equipment business. Where are we on services right now? And where do you think services can get to and then talking about software, warehouse executions software? I mean, these are what I described what I viewed as potential areas of acquisitions maybe three or four years ago, it sounds like you’ve got capability there today, and what is the software kind of vision going forward?

John Waldron

Okay, well, that’s a big set of question, let’s try to take them one at a time. So in terms of our lifecycle service business, it’s actually an excellent part of the business and it performs extremely well. It gets kind of drown out a little bit by how fast the rest of the portfolio is growing, but it’s multiple hundreds of millions of dollars, think about it that way. And it’s growing very rapidly. It’s growing double-digit pace. And, but it kind of trails behind the projects business. So if you were kind of wind back the clock and think about the process solutions business, it has a pretty similar growth model, pretty similar business model.

And we’re taking the tools and techniques from that business, and deploying them at Intelligrated. And so we have a very sophisticated model around contract management, lifecycle management, and selling outcomes to our customers, increasingly, like I was describing, we’re able to remotely manage those sites after they’re deployed. And so now we bring all that data back into Forge, and we analyze it, and then we can tell customers about failures that haven’t yet happened. And we can prevent them from happening and do preventative maintenance on those assets before they create downtime.

We’re delivering those outcomes today. So that’s not science fiction. That’s not in our roadmap, that’s happening today. So that’s really where the LSS business is at Intelligrated. It’s come a very long way in four years, very proud of what the team has accomplished. And there’s a lot more excitement to come because as your second part of your question, I think pieces out.

We have developed some very sophisticated warehouse execution software. We’ve done it all organically. It’s done in a very contemporary architecture. We’ve got the world’s best both cloud and platform architects working on this. And we’ve deployed it in nearly a dozen customer sites. So we’re really far down the path of integrated both planning and execution software, with visualization that gives an operator a total view over $100 million asset, right.

We’re talking about a very sophisticated integrated machine. Storage, picking, movement, sortation, outgoing, right, very, very complex buildings that our software is planning and orchestrating. And then all of that, again, can be remotely managed back to a remote location. So we’re investing in that technology. We're continuing to evolve it with our customers partnership, and I’m very excited about what’s to come there.

Nigel Coe

Great. We’re running really long here, sir. I’m not getting through the questions very quickly. But it’s fascinating topics. One more on Intelligrated, you’re having a tremendous year, you got $2 billion plus backlog in place. But is the constraint creating really tough comps, as we go into 2022? How confident are you, we can continue to grow here, recognizing the opportunity, but also recognizing the fact that we’re coming off some pretty strong growth here?

John Waldron

Well, we haven’t sat down and fully forecasted 2022 yet. We think that the e-commerce market, the underlying market, that that’s a part of contemporary retail, the transportation infrastructure is still highly unautomated. So we believe that there is a lot more growth out there, whether we can continue to post 47% growth, probably not a sustainable growth number. But we think that e-commerce and fulfillment market is a double-digit grower for a while.

Now, we’ve got to deliver on our current set of commitments, and we’ve got to continue to expand our capabilities to deliver, but it’s a very robust market, and we’re excited to be part of it.

Nigel Coe

Great. Moving on to Productivity Solutions, this is a business has had some challenges in the last four years, there’s been a little bit of volatility caused by channel movements, et cetera. What’s changed in the last couple of years both technology wise, and the way you manage this business. Thinking about the last quarter, where seems like you grew in line a little bit better than your big competitor?

John Waldron

That’s a business that I’m really proud of Nigel. You’re right, we’ve had some challenges in that business, and we missed an investment cycle in the technology a few years back. And that caused us to really struggle for a bit and lost some share in the market. We put our minds together, we put our pencils to paper, we developed an awesome technical roadmap around our next generation architecture and we drove it through the market. We put an entirely different set of channel programs in place, set of management techniques in place and like I was describing before, we went out and spend a lot of time with our end-users.

And we’ve spent an inordinate amount of time at our competitors end-users. And we’ve done a nice job of winning market share. The business is performing really well. We’ve recently added the Voice business to that portfolio to give them a huge shot in the arm relative to solutions and services, used to be called productivity products, if you remember, now it’s Productivity Solutions and Services. And that’s not an aspiration, they have a very sophisticated set of capabilities around application software, around workflow software, and service portfolio to complement it. So I'm very excited about what they’re doing. And I think there’s even greater things to come.

Nigel Coe

Quickly on safety PPE. Maybe just give us an update on how that ramp-up progress versus plan? And, what sort of outlook is for that business for the remainder of the year?

John Waldron

Yes, sure. Well, the dynamics in PPE are mixed. What we’re seeing in the industrial end of the business is pretty robust demand as some of the end markets grow, and industrial production improves, categories like Fall protection, hearing protection. We’re actually seeing quite positive dynamics. In terms of the more COVID related categories, we’re seeing softening. And we feel like we’re in this period between the pre-pandemic period and the post-pandemic period. And, we believe the long-term demand profile in those categories is elevated vis-à-vis the pre-COVID demand levels.

We think that’s because there’s going to be a lot more focus on health and safety, people who have pre-existing conditions are going to buy us up in terms of levels of protection. And there’s always the threat of another pandemic out there. I mean, we haven’t exited the current one. So we’re kind of in the -- in-between period so to speak, where the dynamics around stockpiling are unclear, the dynamics around imports, and market regulations are still a bit unclear. But we’re managing through it.

Nigel Coe

And you come from this bigger business post-pandemic, that was pre-pandemic?

John Waldron

Yes.

Nigel Coe

Yes, okay. Margins, you’ve got a good problem. And that’s the mix kind of down if you will from Intelligrated has restrained your margins a little bit here, but I’m just wondering, what the path is to the high teens margin target longer-term, and what sort of [indiscernible] margins, do you think you can generate over the next several years?

John Waldron

While we remain committed to our long-term margin targets. And I think as you've rightly pointed out, the growth in that business has created some challenge in the timing of the achievement there. And we don’t want to restrain growth. I mean, this is a structural change in the retail and manufacturing industry, and we want to be as big a part of it as possible. We’re not going to put our foot on the brake, it’s going to go on the accelerator, and we’re going to continue to capture that growth.

So we’re going to focus on the things, the other things that offsetting can control, like simplification, mix management, pricing activity in our portfolio, continuing to focus on our 80/20 toolkit to make sure that we’re really focusing on the things that matter, as well as our fixed cost portfolio and making sure that we’re making good investments in the portfolio and simplifying the footprint along the way. So we think those things have positive offsetting characteristics, but the timing is a bit uncertain, just relative to the growth that we’re experiencing in that part of the portfolio.

Nigel Coe

And then finally as you focus on execution and coping with this incredible growth, how much scope is there for building an acquisition pipeline, and what do we see as the M&A opportunity sets for you going forward?

John Waldron

Yes, well, we characterize this as the need for end, right. We have to develop great organic products, technologies, innovations, and we have to energize an M&A roadmap and an M&A agenda. And we’re doing both internally. I mean that right now, I mean prices are relatively high in the market for M&A. We’re continuing to energize activity to look at properties and to be involved.

And so we’re going to pick our spots. We’re going to be disciplined buyers, though, that’s not going to change. And so we’re going to continue to do both. We think there’s still a large opportunity and a long runway, our overall market space is well over $100 billion that we’re a part of. And so we’ve got, pretty small positions. That’s a great opportunity for us to pick spots over time to acquire great properties.

Nigel Coe

Great. Well, John, I think that’s a great discussion. I think we’ll leave it there. But again, thanks for your time. Sorry to being little late starting here and good luck into that backlog.

John Waldron

Thanks, so much Nigel. Have a great day. Be safe.

Nigel Coe

Good, thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -