Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Management Presents at UBS Global Healthcare 2021 Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Navin Jacob

Welcome to the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Our next session is with Bristol-Myers Squibb. As I said, my name is Navin Jacob, I cover large cap pharma and mid-cap biotech. Thanks for being with us. And from Bristol, we have Samit Hirawat, EVP and Chief Medical Officer; as well as David Elkins, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, gentlemen, for joining us today.

So, what we're going to do this afternoon is have a fireside session with the folks from Bristol, which will be driven by me, but folks online you are able to actually ask questions over the internet. At the bottom of your screen, you should be able to submit those questions. They will be anonymous, and I will try and read out as many questions as I can towards the end of our 45-minute session here. Maybe, David, we can start with you just given that during Q1, a lot of -- yourself and your peers, we're seeing still some residual lag from the pandemic, particularly to certain therapeutic areas; a number of oncology and hematology products came in a little bit lighter [ph]. How is the trajectory for Opdivo and other heme products, specifically as it relates to sort of foot traffic associated with a pandemic. Both, U.S. and international, are you seeing things getting back to pre-pandemic levels?

David Elkins

Yes, thanks for the question. And we, as well as some of our peers saw an impact in Q1 with the resurgence of COVID. But also, as you know, there is some significant weather that hit the mid-western part of the United States as well which we think probably added to that. We saw new patient volumes were down across oncology and hematology, as well. So, the market is still just proportionately off-limits to in-person medical and commercial interactions. But so, for the business overall, it has remained pretty resilient through that, and we reaffirmed our guidance based upon what we were seeing in the business, and we anticipate in the second half of the year returning more to normal, and we've been encouraged by what we're seeing out in the field with vaccination rates going up, and in some other parts of the business like our cardiovascular and immunology parts of the business starting to get access in to see physicians.

So, we're encouraged by what we're seeing and anticipate that we will be more back to normal as far as interactions in the second half of the year.

Navin Jacob

And then, a little bit longer term as far as Opdivo is concerned over the course of the next one to two years, how you think about growth drivers, especially as I see some competitors coming into the marketplace, such as Lilly or Chinese manufacturers or Regeneron; that could affect pricing in the PD-1 space?

David Elkins

Yes. Again, what we feel really good about Opdivo’s trajectory over the next couple of years and our return to growth, we’ve had several clinical and regulatory successes over the last year and that gives us confidence about our ability to grow the second half of this year and as we go into next year. And a couple of things, we're pleased with how first-line lung launch has been going, and the recent launches of Opdivo plus Cabo in first-line RCC with our 9ER study, with first approval I-O agent in first-line gastric as well and adjuvant esophageal; all of those things make us feel -- give us confidence in the ability to grow. We also expect the first approval on an adjuvant, a muscle invasive bladder cancer as well with a PDUFA date in September of this year, and we expect to submit a review, our positive clinical trial data on CheckMate-648, which could round out our presence across the upper GI cancer areas across histology as well as tumor locations.

So, we feel really good just about all the data we're having in approvals this year. And outside of these over the next few years, we have additional trials in early stage lung such as our CheckMate-73L and stage 3 unresectable lung cancer, and so plenty of other neo-adjuvant and pre-regiment studies that we're anticipating getting those clinical readouts and Samit can talk more about those but we have a lot to look forward in the IO portfolio. Thoughts on price competition; the second part of your question, as we think about the number of PD-1 entrants in the marketplace, we really look at it from two dimensions; there is competitive impact of having additional players in the marketplace, but we've been able to navigate competition well, and we think we're well placed with the relationships we have with physicians but as well as the strength of our sales and marketing organization.

And we believe two things really have to happen for commoditization of the market; first, someone needs to come in with a low-cost entrant. And second, there needs to be a perceived interchangeability by physicians and payers. And you know, given this, this is very much a market as we're just talking about based upon data, and having the clinical studies to support the program. We think that's the most important thing and what we'll remain focused on and ensuring that patients are treated with products that have the clinical data to support the efficacy and safety profile that we have. So, we remain confident in our ability to grow over the next couple of years.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And Samit, you have the upcoming ASCO event, and one of the key showcases there will be relatlimab and the anti-LAG-3; you're going to be showcasing PFS data there. I think there -- you know, folks are waiting also to see the OS benefit, it's still a little immature; the data showcases that. But how do we get comfort, I suppose that the PFS benefit that you've shown will translate to an OS benefit? And then, how are you thinking about the overall profile of relatlimab? And where that will play in the melanoma space, which obviously, you've done very well with Opdivo and Yervoy? Just wondering how we think about positioning of the asset as well?

Samit Hirawat

Yes, Navin, thanks for that question. We are very obviously pleased with the progress on our overall IO franchise, and this is the third IO therapy within the BMS portfolio, beyond of course, nivolumab and then Yervoy, and now comes relatlimab, which is added on top of a very active single agent therapy melanoma. And as has been published and shown now to the abstract and the data will be presented, we are showing a doubling of the PFS in this population where certainly, as you said, you know, we've done really well with Opdivo plus Yervoy, but still if you think about more than 60% of the patients still not getting the doublet therapy, so that's where I think the real benefit really lies of the doublet combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy versus when we are looking at the newcomer, Opdivo plus relatlimab. So, it's about optionality not necessarily competing versus that previously established doublet because still today one-third of the patients are being treated with single agent PD-1, and one-third of the patients are not getting IO based regimen; so that's where the real need to continue to evolve in terms of providing benefit for these patients with melanoma will be true, that we will be showcasing the PFS, we'll be showing the overall safety profile of combination, which we're quite pleased about in terms of the manageability of it.

I think it is very important to continue to follow these patients and evolve from our overall survival data perspective where we are currently blinded on, as well as the response rate that we are currently blinded on. But we've seen in the past that for IO agents, it's the longer term follow-up that really starts to separate the tail of the curve and starts to show the results. So, we have to just wait, it's an event-driven endpoint; so we have to wait and watch on that one. And as that data becomes available, we'll of course certainly be very happy to share that information as well. I think strategically it's very important to understand that this is an approach that fits very well with our portfolio, especially with our co-formulated first fixed dose combination of Opdivo plus relatlimab that we're going to be bringing out now through this study.

Navin Jacob

And what are patient's there in the Opdivo model arm; what are they allowed to do? Are they allowed to cross over to the anti-LAG or can they move on to a doublet IO-IO of Opdivo-Yervoy or what are they allowed to do? Just wondering, what the potential impact could be to the OS curve?

David Elkins

So, because the overall survival is our key endpoint within the trial, crossover within the trial is not allowed; so patients who are on nivolumab arm cannot go on to receive nivo plus relatlimab. But certainly, as you very well pointed out, they can go on to receive other doublets in the second line etcetera as per the clinical practice or what their physician decides. We cannot limit that, we cannot mandate that because it's clinical practice, but relatlimab will be protected from that perspective; we'll see what the data ultimately will roll out of changeover, but we have methodologies in place in terms of doing the analysis of looking at up to the time when the event occurs or progression-free and then from there onwards calculate the survival as well based on adjusting for the crossovers to IO therapies in the future.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And then, we do actually have a question from audience as it relates to the relatlimab program. Beyond first-line melanoma, what other indications do you see fitting well for anti-LAG-3, whether it's lung cancer -- non-small cell lung cancer or other indications? And just -- I guess, I'll just kind of add to that; when you think about anti-LaG-3, as a mechanism, where do you see that fitting the best from an indication standpoint?

Samit Hirawat

So certainly, this is just the beginning for relatlimab, and we are seeing the first data in the first-line melanoma patient population, but the natural progression from here, of course, would be to look into the adjuvant setting, and you will see that study going up very soon in progressing the combination of nivo-plus-rela in the adjuvant setting for melanoma patients. We currently have the Phase 2 program that is already ongoing, the first one in non-small cell lung cancer looking at nivo-rela-chemo versus nivo-chemo, it's a phase 2 study, which will set us up for not only looking at the doses but also in terms of looking at initial safety efficacy in combination, and sets us up for the phase 3 program starting late this year, early next year. And then of course, looking at hepatocellular carcinoma to generate the proof-of-concept from a phase 2 study that we can then take forward into the phase 3 program again looking to the next year.

Beyond that, we continue to evaluate now where else the applicability would be best. We will continue to follow the science, we'll continue to follow the data from preclinical as well as external data perspective, and that will then lead us to the additional indications in the future.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And then sticking within the IO theme, at one point you were talking about developing a subcutaneous PD-1, you know Merck has kind of showcased some early data with theirs. Can you remind us where you are in development with your subcu PD-1?

Samit Hirawat

So, we have just actually initiated the Phase 3 program for the subcutaneous nivo or PD-1 inhibitor, it is a non-inferiority study. We are evaluating that in the patient population that has been previously treated, that is renal cell carcinoma patient population, the CheckMate-6070 [ph] is the number for that, it's on clinicaltrials.gov. It is just beginning now, so we are looking forward to read out of the data, and that will set us up for the registration and bringing it to the patients.

Navin Jacob

And so, what's the registration about then Samit? Is it -- if you read out on that, can you get and show -- do you have to show by equivalents? What are the metrics that you're looking at? Do you have to show clinical endpoints -- hard clinical endpoints? And if so, and if it is -- does work, looks the exact same as intravenous; can you get broad approval across all the indications that IV Opdivo is approved for?

Samit Hirawat

Yes. So the general intent usually in these studies is to show the bioequivalence, and those are the primary endpoints related to this overall clinical pharmacology parameters that we have to define, and that's what the intent is. We'll have to collect the hard data points as well from an efficacy and safety perspective, that will become supportive during the discussions with the health authorities. But in general, the primary endpoint is the clinical pharmacology part of it, and showing the non-inferiority compared to those parameters, and then bring it forward. In general, the application will then apply to all indications, but those are again going to be points of discussion as we go forward with the health authorities if there are carve-outs that we don't know off.

Navin Jacob

And what would an ideal path forward be here for subcutaneous? Do you co-formulate it with other novel products? And -- and/or would you use it and sell it as an individual PD-1 by itself?

Samit Hirawat

So, it's a little bit early to be really commenting on that here. We do know that this is a recombinant human hyaluronidase, PH20, right; so it's got that in terms of the formulation of it. And you know, that we have backup CT&A [ph] programs that are currently running, we have the co-formulated or fixed dose combination of rela and nivo, at this time that we talked about earlier. So the possibilities are numerous, but it's a little early to talk about fixed dose formulations in the subcutaneous formulation; so those are plots [ph] that will start to -- we'll start to pursue in the coming time, but nothing that is primetime at this time.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And then, I saw you recently entered into a collaboration for anti-TIGIT. I'm curious about that product, it's a bispecific. What's the other -- sorry, I didn't get a chance to dig into that but what's the other target on that antibody? And what tumor types are you looking at for anti-TIGIT?

Samit Hirawat

So from the other target on that bispecific, we are obviously not disclosing that right now, due to competitive reasons; but certainly very, very excited to have that in our overall pipeline. It's of high interest, of course, with the emerging clinical evidence that TIGIT as a target is important, but having a bispecific provides us with a properly differentiated option for development in this particular exciting space. As you know, our internal TIGIT has an inert FC domain, right, and this one comes with the augmented really active FC domain; so science is not clear yet whether that is required or not but certainly, it gives us both ways of dealing with a TIGIT target, as well as being a bispecific trying to address other pathways that are open, by combining it as well as looking at a single agent activity. In terms of pursuing indications, the obvious one based on what data has been shown, and generated this far is going to be non-small cell lung cancer, but that doesn't mean that we will close the doors on the others, and we'll have to just continue to look at where the science leads from a preclinical, as well as the clinical perspective, as we go into the clinical realm. As you know, the IND is yet to be filed; and as we file the IND start the phase 1 which could encompass a much broader tumor type, and then from there on signal generation, and then leads to the next-generation of indications that we'll pursue.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And then, maybe back to David. So revlimid typically, it will be -- you know, will be starting to see some generic center in '22, '23. Typically when we think about a small molecule cliff, 80% of sales are lost in year one, but obviously, you have volume-based agreements in place with the generic manufacturers. So, you know, I think there is still some lack of clarity as to how this erosion curve might play out. How should we be thinking about that curve? Is it like a complex generic curve? A biosimilar curve? Or that there are that many analogs for either of those but any kind of color for how we should be thinking about this would be helpful?

David Elkins

Yes, and thanks for the question. I think as it relates to this, I mean, as we've been saying all along, that that's more of a slope than a cliff given the generic settlements we have. It's really difficult for us to precisely give you an erosion curve because many of the settlements are confidential, and because we're still under active litigation with other generics. But what I can say is that, we do view this as a slope given the settlements that we have, and for those agreements that have been disclosed, U.S. entry comes next year with one party in March, and that will be in the single digit range, and grow for each consecutive year after that. And for the subsequent settlers, they can launch someday after March 2022 [ph]. But, all in all, what we tried to do; we provided medium-term outlook which accounts for our LOEs that we have through 2025, and estimate that 90% of our business by 2025 would be from our inline products and new launches, excluding revlimid and Pamela [ph]. So, we expect revenue CAGR in the low to mid-single digits between now and 2025.

And so, more than offsetting both, confidence we have in aliquots [ph] continued growth, Opdivo's continued growth with all the tumor types I mentioned earlier, but as well with all the launches that we have, we have both cell therapies out there now, and suppose as you see launch coming, we're really pleased with how [indiscernible] is coming. And as you know, we also have the mavacamten PDUFA date coming up. So, we have a lot of products; I didn't even mention all of them, but give us confidence in our ability to have a CAGR that's driven through 2025 despite the revlimid LOE.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And then, with regards to the capital allocation, you've highlighted business development as an important part of your strategy. In fact, I think you recently noted it as a number one priority, you did a very interesting deal with MyoKardia for MyoKardia. What type of assets are you looking for both, from a stage development standpoint and a therapeutic areas standpoint?

David Elkins

Yes. So, I mean, correct -- sourcing innovation externally is critically important to our strategy. We have a broad set of capabilities and skills that we can apply. There are key therapeutic areas, and that's where we're focused; cell tumor oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular, as you rightly pointed out with the mavacamten deal that we did late last year. You know, mostly the opportunities we see are in the early space like the genus-1 that we recently announced but we look at deals of all sizes, and we'd love to get more deals like the mavacamten deal, which are broadly de-risked, and we can plug them right into our existing infrastructure and capabilities to get the products launched as quickly as possible globally. And that will further contribute to our growth into the second half of the decade.

Now, I think you were asking about -- the second part of your question was -- just if you could repeat the second part of question?

Navin Jacob

Development in therapeutic areas?

David Elkins

Yes, so I think I answered most of those. You know, it'll be a mix of, you'll probably see more of the early, but we're hopeful that some more of those, those later stage-1 will get that that would have a similar profile to math campton.

Navin Jacob

And then, with regards to when you're deciding on, you know, choosing between dividend, or share repo, you've reintroduced your share repo, and but you've also been growing your dividend. And so how do you think about what's more important there? And then do you have, do you set a target, do you have a sort of a target payout ratio in mind for the next few years?

David Elkins

No, we don't have a specific payout ratio on mine, but, you know, we've been very consistent our capital allocation approach and strategy, and, you know, returning capital to shareholders is critically important, and I think we've demonstrated that with our from a dividend perspective, the 12 years that we've increased our dividend.

And you know, that we know that's important to shareholders, and we'd love to continue to grow the dividend.

But also, at the same time, as you know, deals come, you know, you're constantly looking, but if we have cash, we're opportunistic, about returning that to our shareholders, we're not looking to continue to build up cash balances.

I think, we've demonstrated this year of being very prudent with our cash paying down the debt, we did a further $4 billion of debt buyback, which just further strengthens the balance sheet, and it gives us more strategic flexibility in the future.

But, as well as on the share repurchases side, we took some of our cash and increase the share repurchases to $3 billion to $4 billion. This year, we did about $1.5 billion last year, if you remember, we closed the Celgene transaction within an ASR $7 billion.

So, you know, dividends important, we're looking to continue to grow that were opportunistic on the share repurchase side, and but you know, our number one priority remains for punishing the portfolio. And, you know, bringing in assets that help us grow into the second half of the decade.

Navin Jacob

there's several companies of your size that are that are looking to do deals and the equity markets have been pretty favorable for the last few years to the biotech industry, so to that extent, does that make deals more challenging? If there's that much competition, either from equity markets, or from other your some of your larger competitors looking to do deals? What's your confidence in the ability to get deals done in this environment?

David Elkins

Yes, we remain very confident that able to get deals in this environment. I think, you know, we've demonstrated that we'd love to be a partner choice, we're very flexible on deal structures based upon what the other company is looking for.

I think, we're very attractive as a buyer in that the value that, you know, the asset many of these assets have, since they're in our therapeutic spaces. We can bring value right away increased probability of success from the development and the regulatory side of things, but also have the commercial infrastructure to be very competitive in the marketplace, and create value beyond the value that's in the current holders hands.

So, we remain very optimistic, we're very active, today we're open for business and you know, we're continuing to foster relationships, so that when, you know, material events happen, de risking events, like on my cardio, that we're able to move very quickly on those types of deals, because we've educated ourselves on the assets that we're interested in.

So a lot of this is just timing and waiting for the right opportunity.

Navin Jacob

Got it. Back to summit on some of your pipeline assets summit. In an E-mythology and multiple myeloma specifically, there's increasing investor interest in cell mod, Joseph BCMA, T-cell engager and Carty.

How should we be thinking about your strategy and in multiple myeloma at a steady state, assuming that all of these are successful and in some degree, or the other.

Where do all these position products positions, for what population, is there some cannibalization that may be occurring, or maybe not Between these products?

David Elkins

No, thanks again, I mean, the reality is in multiple myeloma despite the advances, we've made, the disease remains incurable, and we've been, certainly on a pursuit to find better drugs, which will have a larger transformative impact on the disease itself, and certainly we've contributed our part to the image thus far.

But now, our focus on the strategy of the coming years is based on three major pillars, number one, as you said, BCMA directed therapies, and we're very happy with the data that we saw with our T-cell, Car T-cell, a bank mark, where we is now approved in the US for forgeline plus, that's refractory multiple myeloma patients showing very high response rates as well as the CR rates that we've seen with your ability there.

second and third rung of that ladder of the BCMA is the T-cell engager, where we are now investigating the subcutaneous formulation to see if we can continue to see high efficacy but minimizing the toxicity, and the third one is the ADC, which is still very early in the Phase 1.

The second part of the pillar the cell lines, there, we have the opportunity to really see the future as replacement of the image to this new class of molecules, which are the protein decorators, and two of those opportunities have been amide NCC 480 could be a short term, new advances in bringing these medicines to late line, for five plus patients with multiple myeloma relapse refractory disease.

Then the third one, which is the most important pillar is the combinations there, and you will start to see already this year, some odd combination going into the Phase 3 trial, and one prior lines to two prior lines of treatment, with I better my standard of care versus standard of care combination, then we will start to see in the next year, in the years after combinations there off of car T-cell therapy with cell mods, as well as other thermal therapy combinations.

So, overall strategy, we know that curable curing multiple myeloma will require a multi-pronged approach combination , as we look forward. And that's what the focus will be, that to be able to take the two servers to deploy replace the two events, and then continue to build on the efficacy with combinations with diesel engager, as well with the carts of that.

Navin Jacob

Got it and then, you know, a notable area that from what I can from, what I'm wherever, at least within the mythology that you're not involved in, and please correct me if I'm wrong is CLL, you know, a couple of other your competitors have gone into the space now. And he's also known, and just wondering, is that because it's the view, that market is a little too competitive, it's good, little crowded, or just curious, as to whether you're going after that space, or purposefully not going after that space.

Samit Hirawat

But, I guess we need to do a better job of communicating it because we are CLL. In fact, we have a grantee study that's ongoing in third line plus CLL patients population, and that should read out at the end of this year, and we will be able to share that data.

We also presented some earlier data of single Agent B&C, as well as the ibrutinib combination at Asia, and showing really good outcomes are early response rates and these heavily pretreated patients.

So, we're really looking forward to sharing that, and as soon as that's available, we will continue to evolve, and then of course, we have more strategies in development to bring treatments further up.

And beyond CLL, we of course, just to plug that in, in terms of the cell mark platform, or the protein degradation platform, hematology, Python is very rich, actually, we do have early molecules in development for lymphoma, if you think about CC 282 is starting to generate data that will be very important in the future.

We have 90,009 looking at AML as again, a protein integrator, we have a SERP alpha, as you also mentioned, looking into AML as well.

So, the whole our breadth of our hematology pipeline is quite wide, and really promising. and we will continue to generate the data, and share that in the coming years.

Navin Jacob

Got it, and then you take to do Krav sitting and be showed very interesting, strong data and psoriasis is in the world, they're also developing it for GI on the one hand, guys a lot less penetrated there.

But, there are there are oral assets there that look quite potent to Jack's, and that's one piece, you have your own symposia.

What's your hope for two campuses they've been in, in ulcerative , and Crohn's disease?

Samit Hirawat

So, absolutely, you're right, we're quite pleased with the data that we've seen thus far. For bukoba, in the Phase 3 trials for psoriasis of course, the supported data are also inside calculators where we are just beginning the phase two program, as well.

And the goal for the puzzle, of course then brings in the first day of IBD, towards the end of this year looking at early or the first read out of also for ulcerative colitis for dhokra asthma.

So, the goal of any asset in development for ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease, is really to provide meaningful improvement, not only in patients symptoms, but also slowing down their disease and the endoscopic improvement, the clinical remissions, as well, and as a pile interferon alpha embitter read away, how they've shown.

Generally, if you look at ultra-inhibitors, they've shown good activity in IBD, so we're very hopeful that we can continue to further that science, and show that an oral agent can bring in efficacy that could look like a biologic, or close to that.

So, in terms of thinking of the future, with the readout coming now, for the first readout that is coming now, at the end of this year for ulcerative colitis with new grammar, we will start to think about when to initiate the Phase 3 program based on the data.

The distinction between the time when symposia will be available, which is by the end of this month, we will have the proliferation in the US and in the future in the other other geographies.

The time from symposia to ulcerative colitis, at least have to do crower is a few years, so we have time over there.

The second part is, unfortunately, these patients will cycle through multiple treatments, and physicians and patients are looking for new mechanisms of actions to really be able to continue the remission process for this disease.

So, in the coming years, when do crabber, if do crabber is supportive, and when to provide is available for that indication, I think, it would be an opportune time to continue to grow that GI franchise, as well as bring relief to patients with a new mechanism of action, which has activity in this disease.

Navin Jacob

And then you're also pursuing decribe in lupus, which is an interesting, completely underdeveloped space. Obviously, there's been very limited that's worked in that space.

And what is it that you've seen thus far preclinically that makes you interested in pursuing the tick to pathway in lupus?

And can you remind us of your timing of readouts in lupus.

Samit Hirawat

So, sure, as I was saying earlier do Kava has as a three pronged downstream effect based on the inhibition of type two, which is either 12 or 23, and most importantly for SLE perspective, or lupus perspective is a type one interferon inhibition.

So, preclinically we know that type one interferon plays an important role in the overall pathophysiology of lupus and lupus SLE, and we also know that in clinical studies, called interferon and l23 blockers have shown promising data.

So, based on that we are hopeful that we will see activity of do Cava in SLE, we have two studies on, one on SLE-1and lupus.

The readout, or first readout, and SLE is at the end of this year early 2022, and lupus nephritis, will take time for enrollment that will be in 2020.

Navin Jacob

Got it, perfect, and maybe back to David. David, you have quite a few assets that you're launching, currently, and hopefully some more in the in the future. You're also investing in a lot of assets and the R&D side of things just maybe first with SGA over the next two to three years. How should we be thinking about that line growing?

Is it at, Is it close to as sales growth rate? Is it more along the line of the low single digits like inflation? Maybe we'll start that and then talk about R&D.

David Elkins

Great. So, I'll just talk about our effect spending overall, and it's a great question. particularly as it relates to, you know, this year, and last year, you know, it's if you look at our expenses last year with COVID was really an annuity, it was a really unique year, in that at the first part of the year with COVID, and things shutting down in March q1, q2 and even q3 was very late on the expense side.

And then, as things started to normalize, were able to do more investments in the fourth quarter, and that was, you know, very unusual.

What we had guided this year is msnaMSNA growing in that low to mid-single digits this year, and as well as the R&D spend as clinical studies come back , and you know, as the things opened back up again, that was going to grow in the mid-single digits this year.

And you know, as far as the phasing of that it's about, you know, almost 50%, the first half of the year pretty evenly split, maybe slightly more in the second half of the year, which is typical for what, you know, are facing as in a non-COVID environment.

I'd say the other thing, I'd point to as well is, you know, we don't, you know, guide, individual line items will provide more insight to that towards the end of the year when we normally do.

But look, we're, you know, we're continuing to invest behind the business, we have a lot of flexibility in allocating resources, from older brands into the new launch brands, you know, we have a record number of eight brands that we're launching between this year and next year, and we have the ability to move resources around to, you know, support those.

So, when, and as you know, just as a reminder, when we did our long term guidance, earlier this year, at JP Morgan, you know, we gave the indication that, you know, we anticipate our operating margins to stay in, you know, that low 40% range, through the through 2025.

So, we got a lot of flexibility, we're, you know, investing when we're investing behind the launch products, and ensuring we're doing everything, we can to progress the portfolio, and, you know, we're really looking forward to, you know, the product launches that we have ongoing as well, the ones that are coming, you know, next year.

Navin Jacob

I don't know this, JPMorgan is, next year, maybe you can give your long-term guidance at the UBS global healthcare conference. But, just wait, maybe back to some of quickly on before we run out of time, I do want to touch on your factor 11A, the first of those phase twos reads out, maybe your -- how are you defining success? And that will get you excited about the Phase 3, is the go no go decision based on just this one, Phase 2 trial, or do you get to see both? Phase 2 out before you move to Phase 3?

Samit Hirawat

Yes, we are certainly looking forward to it as well, we, honestly, because this is certainly going to continue to increase our presence in the cardiovascular franchise. So, what we're looking for is a profile for the factor 11A that could be similar in efficacy to the factor 10A, with a better bleeding risk profile, which can open up of course, future opportunities, not only as a single agent, but as we think about combining with a background therapy of dual antiplatelet therapies. As you know, we are partners with Janssen, we're running two studies, the first study that we talked about that will read out is the monotherapy total knee replacement study, which is being run by Janssen. And that's where we will start to see the dose response from an efficacy perspective, and of course, the bleeding risk, but remember, this is only a 14 day dose. Second study that we are conducting, is a secondary Stroke Prevention study, and that is looking at the combination of factor 11A with dual antiplatelet background therapy, compared to just a dual background, platelet therapy, and that is three months dosing.

That collective viewpoint will be very important to really gauge the not only the dos, not only the safety, not only the efficacy, but the long term, or longer term delivery of factory.

So, that's why the collective nature, and the complementarity of each trial for the other is very critical for the overall clinical development plan to be really executed, as you can imagine, the single agent data will support the single agent use and indications where we go with single agent. But, increasing use of antiplatelet therapy as a background for some of the indications will also be important, and that's where the second study becomes important. So as data becomes available, as they are shareable, we will; and that will then generate the additional dialogue around what the indications we will pursue with our partnership with Jensen.

Navin Jacob

Got it. And you somewhat answered this question -- the question I was about to ask, which is around other indications and sub-markets. You're saying it will be dependent on how these readout but what are certainly some of the aspirations that you have with factor XIa? What are those sub-markets and indications just so we have a sense -- understanding it's still somewhat early stage of what the potential could be?

Samit Hirawat

So we have not actually publicly talked about this specific indications yet; so I will reserve that because we need to align with our partners before we start to convey that. And when that is synthesized and finalized, we'll certainly share. But one can imagine, we are conducting a study in secondary stroke prevention; so we're looking at the background therapy of anti-platelet agents. And so those will certainly be in our -- in the back of our minds as we look at the data and decipher what the next indications to follow in the phase 3 trials would be. Both companies have a very strong footprint in the cardiovascular space, so we will be able to execute, we're very confident of that, and we'll be able to come to a very good alignment around the indications to be pursued.

Navin Jacob

The mavacamten PDUFA as you said is this year; and so, how should we be thinking about the label expectations for that product? And then, maybe a question -- I don't know if it's fair, I realize it's hard to talk about pricing before you see the drug, but David, to any extent, are you able to share how we can think about pricing for [indiscernible] or any analogues that you guys were looking at? It would be helpful.

Samit Hirawat

Maybe I can start off with the PDUFA date first was January of next year, 2022; and we are continuing to work with regulators in terms of moving that file forward as soon as -- as much as possible, and as soon as the review can be completed. We obviously can't get into the specifics of what the label would look like, and what the attributes will be in there; but certainly, first of all, very excited about the data in itself, that we had showcased early on, but recent cardiology conference also showcasing the evolution from the additional data in the disease modifying aspects of mavacamten are very exciting. And we continue to look forward to additional data sharing of new trials that are ongoing, and the valor [ph] trial that is a randomized trial versus the surgical intervention as that continues to enroll. So those are all data that will come to bear towards the end of the year in exchange.

But David, anything on the pricing side?

David Elkins

No, it's really -- it's really too soon, anything about pricing at this point. I mean, we're really excited about the product, that's a huge unmet need in obstructive HCM. The patients really don't have too many other treatment options here, and other than eventually progressing to surgery. So, we need to wait and see the final label engaging with the HMOs and payers determine the appropriate pricing of the product. And it's just too soon from a competitive perspective to say anything about the price.

Navin Jacob

And then maybe in the final minute here; Samit, you mentioned the adjuvant long trial for Opdivo. How do we think about that opportunity because many non-small cell lung patients present as Mets [ph] patients. On a relative basis is the adjuvant opportunity 1x the size of the Mets [ph] non-small opportunity or is it half or twice as much? Any kind of color would be helpful.

Samit Hirawat

I would not want to comment on the size of the opportunity. But I think from a medical and clinical perspective, it's a very important element that we're going to try and answer. And that's why, as David had alluded to earlier, we've covered the whole gamut; the neo-adjuvant, the adjuvant, and the periadjuvant, as well as an unresectable population where we are continuing to enroll in the 73L study. It is true that even despite rejection in the early stages, at the current time, chemotherapy is not alone enough to control the disease and 80% of the patients will have recurrence of disease, especially in 2B3A [ph] population. So it is important to continue to develop these therapies, and of course, the data that has evolved with the PDL-1 inhibitors and others that will come through will be important to continue to look at it. We've ourselves shared the data from the new adjuvant trial on the pathological complete response rate which are very interesting, very important; which will contribute to the overall development with science and the data pool as we continue to evaluate the disease-free survival endpoint of that trial, and as we look to the readout of the adjuvant, periadjuvant trials as well.

So, I think totality of the program that we have, as David said, will contribute to the overall Opdivo growth strategy. We've got what 20-plus indications already approved in the U.S., for example, and we are now adding on top of that. Every few months we have an approval, and so we are very fortunate that the studies that we have planned -- the teams have planned early on are being read out and very happy that we are in a place of now beginning to see the impact on the upper GI malignancies, renal cell cancer with the doublets, and then more to read out in the coming years, not only lung, but gastric and renal and other types of cancers as well.

Navin Jacob

Perfect. And with that, we're at the end of our session. I want to sincerely thank Samit Hirawat and David Elkins from Bristol-Myers Squibb for joining us today. Thank you so much, folks.

David Elkins

Thank you very much, Navin, for having us today.

