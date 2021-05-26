Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is my largest US holding, at nearly 3.9% of my total portfolio value. It's a position, that even with poor FX, has provided RoIC including dividends of more than 38% - and that's with part of the position being bought at pre-pandemic levels worth of YoC.

However, since I filled my position to the gills under the expectation that a full reversal would take place, large portions of such a valuation reversal have in fact materialized.

In this article, I will show you why I consider Simon Property Group to still be a worthy "BUY" for those of you looking for a best-of-breed mall operator.

Simon Property Group - How has the company been doing?

It doesn't need much explanation that Simon Property Group has been beating post-pandemic reversal expectations. The share price is showing a very clear case of what's been happening with company results for the past few months.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, this also shows us that people who invested in SPG when things were better are, like as not, at least somewhat underwater even when including overall company dividends. What I find most interesting to note in this, however, is that less than 1.5 years ago, you were literally able to pick up shares of the REIT at below $55/share. Really consider that for a moment. During the pandemic, when everyone was running around as though their hair was on fire, the market was asking less than 5X P/FFO for this business.

Today the same number is $120+/share, and more than 12X average weighted price/FFO.

This goes to show you the incredible opportunities that are available during downturns when you invest in quality.

And make no mistake - Simon is quality.

This is an A-rated business with ample dividend coverage, which is expected to bump the dividend steadily during next year and the coming year. In fact, it's even forecasted to grow FFO by 4-5% annually for the next coming years until 2024, and even if the pandemic was a major doozy, analysts are fairly accurate here.

But let's begin with earnings - the latest, which came in a few weeks back. The improvements and the reversal have been quicker than expected, and the company generated nearly $1B worth of operational cash flow, with an increase sequentially of around $150M, or $0.31 on a per-share basis. The company has both international and domestic operations, and the international portion continues to see a significant impact due to closures, with $0.08/share of negative impact that we can expect to improve when things reverse here. Domestic operations are also impacted, with around $0.07 on a per-share base in overall impact.

The occupational headwinds aren't all done either. Despite COVID-19 sort of abating in the US, the company still saw a 50 bps occupancy drop on a sequential basis - but this decline is actually smaller than the typical 4Q-1Q decline outside of pandemic trends - which means this decline isn't as bad as one might think.

The company has also showcased some pricing power - in an average base rent increase, up 0.6% YoY. Leasing spreads fell but spread calculations resulted in an average closing rate rent increase of $8/sqft on a TTM basis, and pricing continues to improve. The current average opening rate on the market that SPG sees for its properties on a TTM basis is around $60/sqft. The expiring rents, on the opposite side, are actually less than this number for the next twelve months.

Again, improvement.

Collection data, given that we're talking COVID?

It's good - the company collected 95% of its rents for the quarter, and in-line tenant collections are back to pre-COVID levels in the 98% range. SPG has signed 1,100 leases for 4,4M sqft, with plenty of new leases in the pipeline. Leasing volume was firmly up, with numbers greater than both 2020 and 2019, therefore showing a sort of full recovery outside of COVID-19 here.

Traffic numbers and reversals have sort of done their thing here. Suburban centers and open-air foot traffic are up firmly, with higher sales volume even than 2019 during the same comparable period. SPG even managed to open a new center in the UK, again despite the pandemic.

The company also has outlets in South Korea and other parts of the world.

Again, what I want to point out here is that SPG numbers are better during 2021 than in the pre-pandemic 2019 period. This should be seen as a major indicator of reversal and positivity, and the market has responded in kind.

SPG has also become not only an operator but also a store owner, with its J. C. Penney M&A. The company's position in the new operations is solid, and debt is very low. The company intends to add more brands, and the company expects this to grow in the future.

Taubman? According to Simon, things are going okay - we'll have to wait more for concrete numbers here.

Also, and important to consider, SPG has the monetary backbone to handle these sorts of things without really any issue at all. SPG has over $1B cash on hand, and over $6-7B easily available.

Finally, the company is increasing its full-year guidance - and not just by a few cents, but by 13%, representing a 6-7% growth rate compared to 2020 results. The expectation is therefore that recovery is going far quicker than initially expected, and I believe this is the takeaway from this entire quarter. There is also the firm expectation, that results maybe even better than this revision suggests.

Rich Hill Hey, David, good afternoon. I had a quick question on the guide. Look, we've argued that the guide looks pretty conservative because I think if you assume no NOI growth versus 2020, you can sort of get to the high end of the prior range. And so the revision looks fairly conservative to us. I recognize there was some lease termination benefits in this quarter. So maybe you can just walk us through how you think about the cadence of that guide in 2Q, 3Q and 4Q? David Simon Well, Rich, you can't blame us for being conservative, can you? Rich Hill No sir. (Source: Simon Property Group, 1Q21 Earnings Call)

Simon is one of the most careful companies I've encountered when it comes to guiding for post-pandemic results - which I think by the way is a good thing. Even if it means that full reversal may take some more time, given the signals to the market, it's a good thing to be conservative.

I also want to mention, that the company is actually seeing very good demand for its space. So those that expected demand to go to the toilet, simply due to COVID-19 and even post-COVID putting everyone from shopping "at home", let's be very clear.

This has not happened.

People are still shopping in malls - higher than before the pandemic, in fact. Numbers are showing solid gains, and overall the trends seem quite promising, with many of the sectors that were suffering showing very good demand right now - such as restaurants.

Let's look at those valuations to see where we are going into May and June of 2021.

Simon Property Group - What is the valuation?

So, I've alluded to earlier that the valuation has grown progressively more expensive since COVID-19. However, to say that the company is overvalued at this point would, in my humble opinion, be a step too far.

SPG typically trades at a 15.9X P/FFO premium, established on a 10-year average basis. I don't live premium averages for REITs at this point, so I'm taking this down to a 15X P/FFO valuation target. However, I won't go below this. The reasons are:

* A-grade credit.

* Excellent dividend safety, despite a slight recent cut due to the pandemic.

* Superb management, and proven ability not only to weather the pandemic, but excel from it, and leverage its size and operations to include valuable brands (Imo) and taking advantage of market opportunities (Taubman, etc.).

For those reasons, I believe SPG to be worth at least 15X P/FFO or at least 100% to NAV value.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see, the reversal to fair value is complete - but we're nowhere near where the company typically trades. Given that we're seeing a reversal in terms of operational results, shouldn't that mean that mall REITs should trade at historical values?

I'm not so sure about this. The fact is that consumer trends are changing, and while I'm a stalwart traditionalist, and like visiting shops, restaurants and do things traditionally, I know that's not necessarily the case for most.

Moreover, I like being a conservative investor. Buying things, anything, at a premium, that isn't a high degree of conviction is a bit of an exercise for me. Do I think SPG is a quality company? Undoubtedly. Do I think it warrants a high premium?

Time will tell - but I'd rather not participate in "hoping" for it to be so.

That's the reason why I'll take a bit more of a conservative stance for this company than others.

Let's start out simple. Based on a 4-year forecast of a 15X P/FFO, based on current forecasts, you're looking at an 11% annual CAGR at current valuations. Not only is this great, but it's also from an A-rated, inarguably, part of the best-of-the-breed REIT.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So, that's a fairly simple "base" case, and one that I think has a high likelihood of actually materializing, based on a 75% 10-year historical forecast accuracy from FactSet.

What if things go lower? Well, the fact is that valuation could deteriorate as far down as 9.5X P/FFO without you losing money, inclusive of dividends, on a 2024E basis. So, your downside is protected, I would say.

Higher? Things have the potential to go all the way up to 13-14% annually for this company based on current forecasts - and remember, Simon himself said that the company is being conservative. We need to take that into consideration as well.

What about other modes of valuation? What of NAV?

(Source: TIKR.com)

In terms of NAV, I always find it valuable to look at where the price tracks NAV/share. For Simon, we see that since 2010, the premium has actually declined almost on an annual basis - which goes hand in hand with some of the REIT trends, and worries on the market. The valuation took a dive, and I draw your attention to the time when you could buy Simon at 0.27X P/NAV. Yes, 0.27X. Of course, back then, people were literally doubting the survivability of any mall REIT, but it goes to show you the illogical concepts that the market, as a result of fears, can come up with.

The current level is actually at a premium of 1.03X, which is slightly above the 10-year mean of 0.98X.

NAV isn't everything. Based on a 5-year 15X P/FFO average, I would give the company a $150.87/share, or make it a simple, $150/share price target. That is including the 2020 results.

Based on these multiples, SPG is currently trading at a substantial discount. While S&P Global analysts agree that there's a discount visible here...

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

...the perceived analyst discount is in my estimate far too low. To doubters, I say look at the 2020-06 price target - and consider just how wrong analysts were to give the company that targets about a year ago. The amount of money you would have missed, had you listened, is disheartening.

These trends are what I base the company's appeal upon.

How to invest in Simon Property Group

Option 1 - Long-term investment

I consider the common shares to be the most attractive investment available by far. While you won't get the 7-8% yield that we could get during the pandemic, you're still looking at yields well over 4%, which is a great deal at this valuation, to my mind.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This is a surprisingly solid put. The only problem is really the timeframe and the capital you're committing to. But at 13.4% annualized, and 5.22% options yield, the theoretical yield on this contract could be better than the stock. I'm not in a position to commit 30% of my capital at once, so you won't see me writing this, but if I was more liquid and more of an active options trader, you would definitely see me writing a few contracts here.

The flip side is that I believe the company will appreciate above $150/share before 2021 is over - so you're missing out on those capital gains.

Option 3 - Selling covered calls

No. Just don't put your shares at risk here - don't even look at the options available to you in terms of calls at these valuations. If you're writing SPG calls, I don't think that you're believing in the fundamental thesis of the business, and you should probably just go ahead and sell the stock and invest elsewhere.

Thesis

So, Simon Property Group.

You're still looking at one of the best REITs on the planet, in my mind, led by superb management that's proven that they can survive, and thrive, in a brutal downturn.

Current valuations are promising enough to make me write this article, despite being invested to the gills in SPG. I couldn't buy another share even if I wanted to, and still, maintain my allocation targets - which is a pity. This is one of those times where I wish my portfolio was 5X the monetary size it is, due to the relative position I would have and the cash position I would have in SPG if that was the case.

What I can say about SPG relates to my investment goals.

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills every single goal I have.

What I'll tell you is that it's time, if you haven't, to look at Simon Property Group again, and consider a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.