Dividend Increases: May 15-21, 2021

Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Source: Created by the Author

In the last week, ten companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Chubb Limited (CB)

CB is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

On May 20, CB declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.56% from the prior dividend of 78¢.

Payable Jul 9, to shareholders of record on Jun 18; ex-div: Jun 17.

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)

CFFI operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank, which provides banking services in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as brokerage and wealth management services. CFFI was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

On May 19, CFFI declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 38¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

COR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires, constructs, and operates data centers in the United States. The company offers data center and interconnection solutions, as well as colocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud, and information technology service providers. COR was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On May 19, COR declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share.

This is an increase of 3.25% from the prior dividend of $1.23.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

On May 20, GLPI declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.08% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on Jun 11; ex-div: Jun 10.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

KRNY operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the states of New Jersey and New York. The company offers various deposit and loan products and engages in investment activities. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

On May 19, KRNY declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 9¢.

Payable Jun 16, to shareholders of record on Jun 2; ex-div: Jun 1.

LCI Industries (LCII)

LCII, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. LCII was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

On May 20, LCII declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Jun 18, to shareholders of record on Jun 4; ex-div: Jun 3.

Lennox International Inc. (LII)

LII, through its subsidiaries, provides climate-control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. LII was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

On May 19, LII declared a quarterly dividend of 92¢ per share.

This is an increase of 19.48% from the prior dividend of 77¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Founded in 1957 and based in Rochester, New York, MNRO offers maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans, including for brakes; mufflers, and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. MNRO also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

On May 20, MNRO declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Jun 21, to shareholders of record on Jun 7; ex-div: Jun 4.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)

MVBF, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. MVBF was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

On May 19, MVBF declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior dividend of 10¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 28.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cybersecurity; command, control, communications, and computers intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

On May 18, NOC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share.

This is an increase of 8.28% from the prior dividend of $1.45.

Payable Jun 16, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 28.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Contender Northrop Grumman, which yields 1.92% at $302.54 per share and offers a 5-year DGR of 12.8%.

NOC has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 609% versus that of the S&P 500 (282%), a 2.16-to-1 margin:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

NOC's outperformance of the past 20 years is even more impressive, with total returns of 1,208% versus 375% for the S&P 500, a 3.22-to-1 margin!

NOC's dividend growth history is impressive, too, with remarkable consistency over the years:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

The company's earnings more than adequately support its dividends, with double-digit percentage increases in most of the past 10 years. Estimates for 2021 and 2022 look to be smaller than usual, though:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

I'm not too concerned about the earnings estimates being lower than normal. NOC's earnings payout ratio is very low at just 23%, so the company has ample room for continuing double-digit percentage dividend increases:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Let's now consider NOC's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($6.28) by its 5-year average yield (1.59%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $395. Given NOC's current price of $371.04, the stock appears to be trading at a discounted valuation relative to its past yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $334, CFRA's FV is $416, Simply Wall St's FV is $428, and Finbox.com's FV is $439. The average of these fair value estimates is $404, also indicating that NOC may be undervalued currently.

My own FV estimate of NOC is $393, so I believe the stock is discounted by about 6%.

Conclusion

NOC is a high-quality DG stock trading well below my fair value estimate of $393. As such, it presents a good entry point for dividend growth investors. For conservative investors, look to buy below $354 per share.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!