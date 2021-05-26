Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) CEO Tim Archer Presents at JP Morgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX) JP Morgan's 49th Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference May 25, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Doug Bettinger - EVP & CFO

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Good morning, good afternoon. And thank you for attending JP Morgan's 49th annual technology media and communications conference. My name is Harlan Sur, semiconductor and capital equipment analyst here for the firm. Very pleased to have Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for Lam Research here with us today. I've asked Doug to start us off with Lam's view of the way for equipment spending environment this year, Lam's growth outlook with him back and then we'll go ahead and kick off the Q&A.

So thank you for joining us today, Doug. And let me turn it over to you.

Doug Bettinger

Yeah, Harlan thanks and thanks for hosting us. The 49th annual event, I'm looking forward to the 50th. Maybe face-to-face again, Harlan, I don't know. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

Hope so. Anyway, let me give you a little a little summary of what we saw as we began here or what we updated, earnings call and kind of put some [Indiscernible] relative to that.

Yeah, we came into the year; I guess I'd call it beginning of the calendar year, seeing a [indiscernible] at outlook that was approaching $70 million and at that point, we described a view that was going to be our first half weighted outstanding year. Then as you fast forward to March for earnings call, we updated the outlook and basically what happened Harlan is every segment of our business got stronger and I almost describe it as the second half till then.

As we got a little bit better visibility in the second half of the year. So our update then became and is today, we expect WFE trending above $75 billion is what we described. And I think you're kind of hearing the same thing from everybody in the industry. That's what we're seeing and in fact that first half waiting became more of a second half waiting as we look at our end markets and our customers' plans.

We have semiconductor and we'll talk more about this in the Q&A. Demand for semiconductors has got very, very strong as digital transformations have accelerated and the demand for semiconductors is very strong across all aspects of the industry, be it logic devices, the foundry business, low-latency DRAM, storage demand. When we look at our customers, every segment is stronger from a WFE spending standpoint in the second half now than it was been in the first half. So demand is good. Things look really, really strong in the industry. And we're very excited about what this means for the next I guess, let's call it for the foreseeable future. The demand for semis is enabling digital transformation of society in a way that's accelerated from what I would have expected in the pre-COVID environment 12, 18 months ago. Harlan?

Harlan Sur

Yeah, no, thanks for that overview, Doug and speaking about it, let's talk about digital transformation and how that is driving, sort of the long-term view on Wafer Equipment spending? If I look at wafer equipment spending intensity, that bottomed in 2013 at 9%. In other words, industry equipment spend as a percent of semi industry revenues was 9%. Now starting in 2014, which was actually the first year of 3DNAND production ramp and up until last year 2020, WFE intensity rose to 14%.

And so another way to look at it is that over the past seven years, wafer equipment spending has grown at an 11% CAGR versus semiconductor industry revenue growth of CAGR of 6%. Lam has grown its revenues at a 17% CAGR over that period of time. So very, very strong performance by the team. So given the complexity challenges, the need for more installed capacity, to support strong demand trends, does the team anticipate WFE to continue to outgrow industry revenues and what are going to be the major drivers?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah, a couple of things I think about relative to this and I'll ramble on a couple of points Harlan and maybe you can redirect me a little bit. So yeah, your observation on capital intensity, when we think about WFE as a percent of revenue, it's a -- no question it's picked up a little bit.

I think an important metric that I always look at is WFE as a percent of industries' operating income or EBITDA is actually a more important metric to look at when you think about affordability of the industry and whatnot and when you look at that metric, it's actually been pretty steady over the last five, six years. So that's the metric, I think that's most important because that frames the question of affordability for the industry. Pricing is good in semis. The industry getting paid for the value that we're all creating and that's a good thing for all of us. We all need to make the right level of profit to and invest accordingly in the business. So that's one thing to think about, capital intensity as a percent of OPEX or excuse me, operating income is more important in my mind.

And then, when I talk about capital intensity, I also will describe CapEx per wafer metric because I think that's an important aspect at least as it pertains to WFE and we've consistently described in particular, a lot of this is growing in our addressable market, right?

We've described the view that as you walk down the process nodes and foundry logic from 14 to 10 to seven to five to three and beyond, our Sam grows, our addressable market for wafer grows, every single node in Foundry and logic, in NAND as that stack gets taller and that edge gets longer as well as in DRM, as you have incrementally more patterning and its something like DRAM, I think will become a three-dimensional device.

And we get excited about that because when you look at all of that, capital intensity per wafer goes up and it goes up more in our markets and actually deposition when I look at it than anywhere else. So that's what gets me excited about what we're doing, the value we're adding for our customers, the investments we're making to take advantage of the opportunity that we see from.

Harlan Sur

That's great. And, then you gave us great overview of the spending trends and I would agree with you that I think we need to start looking at WFE versus industry profitability, because you're absolutely right because I often get asked that question around how can our semi companies continue to afford the rising capital intensity and, the answer that I give them is exactly the answer that you gave us.

Well, look at it as a percent of their EBITDA and industry possibility and semiconductors has continued to rise much faster than revenues and so that was a very good point. We know the team didn't provide out here WFE expectations for 2022, but at a high level, what reasons can you provide us in terms of sustainability of their strong spending profile that we're seeing this year that should addressed investors here of some sort of peaking of spending this year?

Doug Bettinger

Harlan again, I get back to what I talked about when I first in your opening question to me, which is, what is going on in the industry? This digital transformation we've all seen happening is accelerating, right? Everybody's business has changed in some way shape or form, and maybe later I'll talk about what it's meant for some aspects of our business, but increasingly you're seeing business conducted the way we're conducting this conference and it's enabled by our industry. And so when you think about that, do you believe this growth in the semiconductor industry revenue stream, of course there is. Is it going to continue -- is three to five years down the road, this industry going to be bigger? It is going to be bigger. And does that mean that there's a need to have more production capability in the industry?

I believe that is absolutely the case. And so when I think about the multi-year direction the industry is having, it still require a multi-year investment in wafer fab equipment, full stop. I mean, that's just what I see happening. And I think anybody that understands this industry will describe it to you in a similar fashion.

And so that's important not to lose sight of because when Tim and I are thinking about how we're positioning this company, how we're getting ready for what the future holds, how we're investing to enable the roadmaps, we see our customers working on -- you're thinking about where are we going three, four, five years from now? You have to have a long-term view because the investments, the R&D programs that we're investing in this year are programs intended to generate revenue three to five years down the road.

So you have to have that long-term view of the industry, and that's what I see. I see a growth industry that has just amazing opportunities in front of us. I've been telling people -- I've been in the industry a long time now. I've come through the PC era and then PCs had mobile on top of it and we are now in the data era is what I'd like to describe, right?

Business models being transformed by data, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, increasingly monetized in the cloud in these very complex computer architectures that are heavily driven by logic devices, accelerators, low-latency memory and storage and that's what we do in this industry. And so thinking about, okay, where are we going to be three to five years down the road? The industry continues to grow, by how much, we can debate it.

But what I know is; we need next generation capability in our equipment. The spending on equipment is going to be bigger years down the road than it is today and that's how we think about things. That's how we invest. That's how we run Lam Research. Now that doesn't mean every single year will be a growth year. I don't know any business where, or any industry that that's how things play out inevitably there will be a flat year or maybe even a down year, but what I do know is the long-term opportunity for the industry is really, really good right now.

Harlan Sur

I know you mentioned you came into this year with a view of WFE around $70 billion and you're like you said, we revised that hirer to greater than $75 billion in the last earnings call, which strengthening in the back half of the year. In what segments of the markets over that three month period of time, did you see the incremental strengthening of the pipeline for 2021 versus, your expectations at the beginning of the year?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah, Harlan. It was really every segment of the customer base. We saw strengthening in Foundry, in logic, in DRAM and in hand. And so when you look at all of it, everything got stronger in the second half of the year, compared to our outlook as the year began. So there wasn't any one single area. It was pretty much everything to be honest.

Harlan Sur

So looking at, so then looking at the 2021 your new outlook, maybe what type of growth are you seeing across Foundry logic, DRAM and NAND? I don't know if you can prioritize it in terms of growth relative to 2020?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. We haven't quantified at Harlan, but maybe it'll helpful. I'll just talk about what I see happening in each segment of the customer base. First of all, I'll talk about NAND. This year NAND, I see a combination of investments in new wafers and it convergence. You always hear a combination of things happening, but it's a blend of both.

And really where things are going in NAND is the move from kind of a 9x layer device, which is what the investment is today, later in the year to a 128 class device. And the beginning of the investment beyond that, a 17X or a 19X, depending on the customer base. That's where the NAND investments are going.

In DRAM it's one Y and one Z. DRAM spending grew a little bit behind NAND and so when I look at it, things are still really tied from a supply growth standpoint. And so you're getting a little bit of a wafer edge there as well, and a lot of conversion spending. And then in foundry and logic, you have investments in two, two areas. The majority of the spending is at the leading edge, kind of 10, going to seven and five in three as well. Right? You get a little blend maybe seven, five and three this year at the, at the leading edge, more concentrated set of customers.

And I think everybody on the on the webcast knows who, who those customers are, but then you also have the strong investment at the trailing edge right. W lagging edge notes, call it 28 nanometer and above with a broad geographic footprint in, enabling markets like automotive, industrial power image sensors in.

So there's kind of these there, there's two nodes of, of where you see things in Connery and logic. And when you think about all of that things are tight everywhere today. And so you're seeing growth, enabling and markets in all of that in, in technology evolution, some capacity coming in. Yeah, it's just it's basically good right now,

Harlan Sur

The strong demand environment and, lamb historically has had relatively short lead times, and I've always been impressed that Lamb's ability to scale up the business in times like we are right now. But how has the COVID-19 industry-wide semi shortages, just all overall strong demand impacted your lead times? I don't know if you can maybe give us a percentage of maybe how much lead times have expanded, let's say relative to last year, and you've discussed, taking control of your Taiwan, JV continued ramp up your Malaysia operations. So how do you expect leap, do, do you expect, or when do you expect we time to sort of normalize for the lamb team?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. Maybe I'll talk just a little bit about what's going on with the company and make some observations on the industry. The first thing I'd say is we haven't quantified where lead times are, but they are stretched out to a certain extent because of the strength of demand?

And so your observation on the comments we made are spot on, we're doing our best to increase our output capacity pretty much across the entire global footprint of a company's manufacturing capability. We were fortunate in that we were already investing in a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia, again with an eye towards a multi-year need to have a greater output capability.

And so we're doing our best right now to pull that roadmap in, to get more production as sooner than the original plans there. And we're having some level of success there.So we're working on the ledge. It'll pull in the ramp, I guess, if you will. So that's one second you're right. We commented about the fact that we bought out our joint venture partnership in Taiwan, where we serve the reliant product line, the lagging edge product line, so that we can really more directly control the output capability of that facility.

So that's another thing we're working on. And then when you look at the rest of our factory network, as well as our collaboration with our supply chain partners, we're doing our best to expand our output capability everywhere else. And that means the output of our factory in California. The output, which were primarily rebuild our extra equipment,the output capability of our manufacturing facility in Oregon, where we primarily are manufacturing our deposition equipment.

And then we also have a factory in Korea that we're working on expanding our output capability there. So, when you look at the whole network of manufacturing at lamb, including our supply chain partners, we're trying to expand a little bit everywhere to the extent that we're able to do that so that we can meet a customer. What customers are asking us for, can you have your Malaysia operations. We know that there has been some factory shutdowns in Malaysia due to the surgeon COVID-19 is this, is this impacting your Malaysia operations?

We're managing things pretty well for our line, actually pretty pleased with the performance of our global operations organization in terms of just not just in Malaysia, but over the last year, plus dealing with operating in this environment, right. We're working our way through things. there have been off and on travel restrictions in Malaysia and we've needed to hire and train people. And so we figured out how to do it in a different way.

We adopted our plans for how are we going to train our new, our new workforce to manufacture our equipment. We adjusted things right with a different kind of travel profile, a different approach to training. And for the most part, even operating in that environment, we've been able to pull our schedule in to a certain extent, again, to meet that strong demand from the customer base. So I I've been just really impressed with that portion of the organization at lamb. I mean, the, they have risen to the occasion for what we've needed to take care of our customers.

Harlan Sur

Let's talk about some of the strong out-performance by the land team, looking back historically, and also I would assume on a go forward basis, but no lamb expanded. If we look at the market share statistics from 2020 lamb expanded its share of WFE by 120 basis points, you outgrew the market by 10 percentage points. That's according to Gardner and at the 2020 analyst stayed the team outlined at Sam opportunity, continuing to go for Nan, for DRAM, for Foundry and logic down to two 56 layer, the one beta, no, the three nanometer no's respectively that takes you out. I think that takes us out another two, three years for the industry beyond that, does the Lam team continue to see it, Sam opportunity growing in all segments,

Doug Bettinger

We do Harlem. And that's the exciting part about kind of when you look at etch and deposition and how architectures are evolving from a, if I could generalize it, you, you see things moving in the third dimension, think about that. A man I observed when I see how Foundry and logic is evolving 3D type structures in FinFET go into a date all around and DRAM evolving in the, in the planner world enabled by patterning.

And eventually, the industry is beginning work right now on 3D evolution of DRAM. If you step back and look at all of that, it is enabled largely by etching deposition, we're in the right place at the right time executing well as an example in Nando's that stack gets taller, you're depositing more films, the edge time takes longer.

It's just the physics of how the edge forks we're beginning work. Like I said on what does a DRAM 3D structure going to look like too soon for me to give you numbers, but it will be etching deposition intensive. And so when you think about those things you're seeing more and more need for atomic level control in both deposition in dialectics and metals the level at right meeting atomic level precision I used to Tropic type selective etches in the gate all around and manner sheet structure.

So when you look at all of those things, I'm just really excited about our opportunity because our addressable market gets bigger. Every node, when I look at each aspect of our customer base. So that's what we're working on trying to help enable customer roadmaps in all of these areas.

Harlan Sur

And back at your last analyst day, the team had put out a target of, growing it's or driving cumulative share gains in etching deposition by, 400 to 800 basis points. By 2023, is the team confident on being able to hit those targets?

Doug Bettinger

Still feel really good about that Harlan and your observation of the third party data spot on good year. Last year, you're going to be a good year this year for us, I believe investing for those growth opportunities. Like I said, in every aspect of our, our customer groupings in Mandy around Foundry logic in addition to looking at new opportunities and, drivers, this is a new area that we're working on extending into.

And so that's very much how we think about the business enabling growth, investing for growth, enabling for the success of the customer doing the right thing for the customers, such that we're enabling the roadmap. And the fortunate thing is, like I said, we see growth everywhere we look. So we're excited about this.

Harlan Sur

Absolutely, a big part of the share games has been best in class tools and number two, strategic vision in term, and working with customers on, technologies that are few years down the road, you talked about some of the Sam expansion opportunities, like, dry UV resist. You've also talked about the atomic layer deposition as two large opportunities. For these particular opportunities. Does that have clear line of sight to either process tool of record wins on any of these technologies? Or are we just still in their early stages for both the XY resist as well as for ALD

Doug Bettinger

It varies by application. It varies by each segment, ALD has been around for a while. So it's, it's further along in its evolution. We see ALD replacing what I'd characterize as legacy technologies, batch, and single way her spin on type dielectric and whatnot. It's all about productivity, enabling a roadmap drivers is, is earlier in its product life cycle, obviously. But I would describe, excitement from the customer base is what I hear.

I see, every customer wanting evaluation tools and collaboration with Lam to enable this. So they see the value in it. I'm so excited about that. And then you're probably going to ask me about our Sensai platform, right? Our first bottoms up redesign of etching, 20 years really excited about that too. So those are some of the things we're bringing to market to try to, again help enable customer roadmaps.

Harlan Sur

Exactly. And as you mentioned, I mean on sensei, which is, which is a platform that the team is launching today, right? I mean more sensors, integrated process control, lower cost of ownership, higher throughputs. I mean, where are we in the launch cycle with Sensai? what types of applications are you guys seeing the most traction and what types of customers have adopted the new Sensai platform?

Doug Bettinger

No, hardly when we I guess we announced since I, at our investor day a little over a year ago now, right. And it's just what we've talked to. Every customer, every customer has looked at it and said, why I see the value there. We're excited about it. We have announced bank tax, our dielectric etch chamber on the sensor platform. And so we're in evolution with every customer.

Looking at this in various levels of some customers have evaluation tools, we're collaborating together with them to, tweak things, fine, tune the performance of the tool showing them a communicator. Here's a roadmap for, conductor, chambers and beyond and so forth. We're really excited about this. The reason we're excited about this is, Lam is the leader in Ash. This is our first bottoms-up redesign of the edge platform.

In over 20 years, you have to go all the way back to the 300 millimeter transition for the last time, we've actually done a complete redesign of the platform. And we've had many, many ideas over the years about, if we weren't constrained by the biobank configuration platform, what would we, what would we do? And so we're bringing all of Bill's innovations. Again, the later edge completely redesigning the platform to enable our growth for the next decade or B and beyond. So it's about technology, right?

It's a chamber design and technology in terms of subsystems, RF, and so forth to enable the roadmap for the next decade and beyond it's about the most intelligent edge tool that we've ever brought to market in terms of the number of sensors, the tool, some aspect of being self-aware and understanding the use condition in the platform and knowing when certain things need to be done as well as it's an extremely cost efficient tool in terms of output per square meter of Bab space.

When you put all of these things together we're really excited. And I, I would tell you, our customers are really excited about what this tool is going to enable. And when I talk about four to eight points of edge market share, this is a key aspect of how we intend to go get that market share, which is new capability from a brand new design of the tool.

Harlan Sur

Absolutely appreciate that. Let's talk about your services business. Boy, this is a business that's been going quite strongly, right? I mean, it grew 22% in calendar year 20, it's up about 50% year over year in the first half of this year. And you guys have targeted your CSBG or your services business, cumulative revenue growth of greater than 40% by 2023. So that's like a 10, 11% CAGR right. So your, a team is Chloe tracking. Well ahead of that we just have to understand what has driven the growth of the business and know there's a classical services part.

There's a spare as an upgrade. There's the reliant business and also the strong growth this year. I think there is some concerns by investors about the potential for some sort of shock sharp drop or, deceleration in growth rates. But we do know that a big percentage of the business is also recurring revenues as well. So how would, how, how should we think about the services business? Let's say off of a strong year, if let's say WFS is spending as flat, maybe even slightly down next year, can the services business continue to grow?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. Harlan I've described. Firstly, let me describe a little bit of OCS, Virginia. You alluded to it. I think of four components, it's spare parts, service it's equipment upgrades, and it's our reliant product line. All of that is managed as one business unit at lamb. And so all for this, I describe it as we're hitting on four cylinders here. Everything is it was doing really, really strongly.

And the tail end of the business is all about the fact that we're shipping a lot of chambers this year. And so that is, we, we just, we did disclose chamber con every year and we'll give it to you at the end of this year, but given the strength from WFE this year, that will describe the opportunity to continue to grow this business as chamber growth is going to be strong.

But if you think about the components and relative to what's going on this year, spares and service tend to be strongest when utilization is strong. And right now utilization in the industry is very strong and consumption, spares and services is doing really well right now. We've already talked about the strength in the lagging edge investment anatomy and above and the reliant product line.

We have an outlook and we describe it as this specialty Foundry business. We have a view that that will grow faster than overall WFE maybe two times faster, maybe three times faster, but faster overall, when we look at where, where things are going. And so that's what's going on there, or the need for that trailing edge equipment. And then when you look at the upgrades piece of this, it's always a high return for our customers to upgrade the equipment from a productivity or a technology standpoint, because they get incremental output in terms of productivity.

They get next generation technical capability from a technology upgrade. And so when I look at what's going on in our customer support business group, we just have it hitting on all cylinders right now. And I continue to believe that this business every year because of the growth and chambers and the opportunity for us to continue to grow at dollar per chamber with some of the more leading edge capability that our customers needed from the installed base.

So really, really pleased with and you're rightly observed that business from a quarter on quarter of 50% from a year ago, from the quarter a year ago. we delivered revenue last quarter of $1.3 billion. So just really, really solid performance of that recurring installed base revenue.

Yeah. And whether it's the growth of the Foundry and logic part of your business or growth in services, the comment one of the common themes has been this a sort of mature technology, special specialty technology segment of the market. you said that it's been growing two to three times faster than let's say the leading edge part of your markets.

And I mean, we're seeing strong demand for analog and mixed signal microcontrollers, MEMS devices and so on. And so we've talked about the growth but I'm curious as to know what approximately what percentage of your overall business is mature and specialty technology notes.

Yeah. heard that I haven't given specific numbers except that, that legging edge it's a portion of the $1.3 billion you saw on CSBG last quarter, even though it's growing faster than overall, WFE the majority of the spending is still at the leading edge, given the capital intensity at five and three and so forth. So the majority of the dollars continues to be at the leading edge,

Our get model. You know what you're invested today, the team put out a target six at $60 billion in WFE at seven 70 billion in WFE in 2021, as you already pointed out how to, because you're targeting over 75 billion in WFE. So if we look at fiscal 2022 consensus estimates, right projected revenues of $16.8 billion, that's within the targets that you outlined at analysts, however, consensus operating margins and EPS are below your targets put out at analyst day, is this more a function of just some of the additional costs associated with COVID-19 higher costs associated with ramping new facilities, help us help investors bridge, the operating margin and EPS gap, target relative to what you're delivering today.

Doug Bettinger

Yeah, sure. Thanks for the question Harlan. Yeah, the revenue is kind of in that model because a is stronger. And I just guided the June quarter, but 32% operating income and the model implies 33 or maybe 34. And so why the gap there it's because there's a time component to some of the improvement operating margin. And really, I think about two things first is right now we have incremental costs associated with operating in the COVID environment, primarily due to freight logistics costs.

Right now the volume of air freight available to fly are inbound and outbound freight. We fly things around relative to manufacturing in the U S where most of our manufacturing is on our customers primarily in Asia. So we're flying stuff back and forth. And right now, because of the volume of air freight, it's incrementally expensive to be flying this stuff around. So it's a noticeable headwind. When I look at gross margin today, from where we are today to where we will be whenever freight lanes normalize. So that's one thing.

The second thing I would point to Harlan is that Malaysia manufacturing facility. We selected Malaysia for a couple of reasons. One, it's closer to the customer base. So even though we're still going to be flying things, we are going to be flying things a shorter distance. So there's some level of benefit there.

And obviously I think everybody on the webcast knows Malaysia is a lower cost location. So we're going to benefit from that, in addition to the fact that we're bringing the supply chain along with us to Malaysia. And so there's a level of cost benefit associated with that as well. So when I think about those two things, so logistics -- headwind, we're seeing as well as we're early in the ramp of a lower cost manufacturing location. You put those two things together and that is the differential in profitability right now from the model.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Well, we're just about out of time, Doug. Thank you for joining us today. Looking forward to another very strong year by the Lam team, solid execution, keep up the great work. Thank you.

Doug Bettinger

Harlan, thanks for having us.

Harlan Sur

Yeah, absolutely. Thank you.

