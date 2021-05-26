Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: NYSE:CMA) will benefit from the first quarter’s large reserve release and subdued provisioning for loan losses in the year ahead. On the other hand, earnings growth will get constrained by pressure on the net interest margin due to low reinvestment rates and sticky funding costs. Overall, I’m expecting Comerica to report earnings of around $3.67 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $6.10 per share, up 87% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Comerica Incorporated.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain Subdued

Comerica released a large amount of provisions for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. After the release, the allowance has gone down to 1.5% of total loans from 1.8% of total loans at the end of December 2020. The current allowance level is close to the average allowance of 1.4% of total loans from 2016 to 2019. As the allowance is now close to a normal level, I’m not expecting further material reversals of provisions for loan losses.

Nevertheless, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain subdued in the remainder of 2021 because the net charge-offs have substantially decreased. Net charge-offs made up just 0.03% of average loans in the first quarter of 2021, as opposed to 0.68% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the investor presentation for May. Moreover, COVID-19 related payment deferrals made up just 0.17% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing.

CMA has considerable exposure to risky loan segments, which is why the credit risk is still at a moderate level. The following table shows the vulnerable loan segments.

Considering the high allowance level and the moderate level of credit risk, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain subdued at $20 million a quarter in the year ahead. For the full year, I’m expecting net reversals of provisions of $122 million.

Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness to Reduce the Loan Balance

Comerica’s loan portfolio has declined for the last four consecutive quarters. As the commercial segment made up an overwhelming majority, i.e. 80% of the loan portfolio, the decline in portfolio size amid the pandemic is not surprising. As the economy reopens, commercial line utilization and credit demand should pick up.

However, the total loan portfolio size should decline in the year ahead because of the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As can be calculated by information given in the 10-Q filing, CMA had $2.9 billion worth of Round 1 PPP loans outstanding at the end of March, representing 5.7% of total loans. I’m expecting most of these loans to get forgiven by the mid of this year. At the time of forgiveness, CMA will book the unamortized fees. As a result, the net interest income will temporarily jump up in the second quarter before trending downwards in the second half of the year.

The management mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings presentation that it expects growth in all businesses to get more than offset by the bulk of PPP forgiveness. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to decline by 0.3% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March 2021.

Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely decelerate in the year ahead. The management mentioned in the earnings presentation that it expects deposits to decline as customers put cash to use. As a result, I’m expecting the deposits to increase by only 1.5% by the end of December from the end of March 2021, as opposed to a growth of 5.9% in the last three quarters of 2019 (pre-pandemic). The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Net Interest Margin to Face Further Pressure

As mentioned in May’s presentation, around 27% of the total portfolio is comprised of fixed-rate loans. The maturity of some of these loans and the reinvestment of cash flows from the maturities into lower-yielding assets will pressurize the net interest margin this year. Additionally, available-for-sale securities made up 20% of total earning assets. These securities had a weighted average duration of 3.6 years, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. Therefore, it's safe to assume that a material amount of securities will get repriced in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, the funding cost will remain downward sticky. The deposit cost is already quite low with limited room to further decline. As mentioned in the May presentation, CMA had a deposit cost of only 0.08% in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, the borrowing cost has limited room to decline now that CMA has extinguished a large part of it in the first quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the net interest margin to decline by six basis points in the remaining three quarters of 2021. This will lead to full-year net interest margin being 39 basis points below the average margin for 2020. Based on the outlook for net interest margin and loans, I’m expecting the net interest income to decrease by 9% year-over-year in 2021.

The net interest income is quite sensitive to an interest rate increase, as can be gauged by the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis. A 100 basis points increase in rates can increase the net interest income by 9%, according to the results of the sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing and reproduced below.

Despite the recent hike in inflation, the yield curve has remained stable so far this quarter, as shown in the chart below.

I’m expecting rates to continue to remain stable for the remainder of the year as inflation was recently driven by the federal stimulus whose impact should naturally taper off going forward. If rates start increasing this year then actual net interest income can beat my estimates.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $6.10 per Share

The reversals of provisions in the first quarter and anticipated below-normal provisioning for the remainder of the year will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, the pressure on the net interest margin will constrain the earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting CMA to report earnings of $3.67 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, which will take full-year earnings to $6.10 per share, up 87% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, an earlier than expected interest rate increase can result in Comerica beating my estimates, as discussed above.

Price Upside Not High Enough

Comerica is offering a dividend yield of 3.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.68 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 45% for 2021, which is higher than the average ratio of 30% from 2016 to 2019. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Comerica. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.41 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $56.6 gives a target price of $79.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 5.2% upside from the May 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.10 gives a target price of $85.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 12.7% upside from the May 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $82.6, which implies an 8.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 12.5%. As this return is not high enough considering the moderate risk level, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Comerica Incorporated.

The company’s earnings will benefit from a subdued provision expense in the last three quarters of 2021 and the big provision reversal in the first quarter. This earnings outlook appears to be only partly priced-in as the current market price is at a material discount to the year-end target price. However, this discount is not high enough considering the moderate risk level. I would only consider investing in Comerica Incorporated if its stock price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.