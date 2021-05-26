Photo by Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

My today's note on the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) is a new article in the series that has a purpose to deliver quality insights to my dear readers who are considering passive-investing options in the dividend ETF space at the moment.

In short, RDIV offers an interesting blend of upper- and mid-echelon U.S. equities that exhibit unquestionable value characteristics coupled with robust overall profitability that somewhat instills confidence that the consistency of its distributions is relatively protected. Growth stocks are not where RDIV allocated most of its assets, so fervent supporters of growth or GARP styles should opt for better alternatives.

Regarding fees, RDIV's expense ratio is on the expensive side: an investor should be prepared to pay 39 bps yearly for this dividend stock mix. For a broader context, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), with its much simpler investment strategy, charges only 3 bps.

But though the fund's fees are not wafer-thin, a 3.1% standardized yield that is net of expenses looks decent, especially assuming the prevailing low interest-rate environment in the U.S. and other developed economies coupled with the compression of the dividend yields precipitated by a year-long stock prices rally.

Investment Strategy, Sector Allocation

RDIV was previously known as the Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. Since OppenheimerFunds was acquired by Invesco in 2018, the ETF was reorganized and renamed as a consequence.

The fund replicates the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index, a composite one. Its investment strategy is to combine large-cap and mid-cap U.S. stocks, or, put another way, the constituents of the S&P 500 and the S&P MidCap 400 that pay a dividend in order to benefit both from income and capital appreciation. Unlike many dividend ETFs, RDIV welcomes real estate investment trusts.

As clarified on page 5 of the methodology, to compete for a place in the RDIV portfolio, a company must have positive last twelve months' revenues. After that remark, a dear reader of mine will likely ask a question about how a public company can have zero sales, at all. Barely imaginable. But yet, such cases do exist, for example, among early-stage oil & gas exploration & production companies like FAR (OTCPK:FARYF), an Australian Africa-focused small-cap E&P player. The next example is the much-hyped Virgin Galactic (SPCE) that has yet to prove it is capable of delivering remarkable sales.

If the stock is for whatever reason in "the top 5 percentile rank in the universe by the average of 12-month trailing dividend yield," it would be banned. That is quite a rough quality screen that, in my view, was incorporated in the stock-picking routine to minimize the index's exposure to names with yield-trap symptoms.

Additionally, to enhance the overall dividend sustainability of the portfolio, the payout ratio is considered: the top-5% cohorts regarding dividend payout in their respective GICS sectors (those companies that retain fewer earnings or simply do not cover DPS by basic EPS, at all) are removed. It is worth remarking that the payout definition that is used by the index provider has an evident drawback: it ignores operating and free cash flows that can be positive despite sub-zero profit and thus still secure shareholder rewards coverage.

When everything is ready, the top-60 stocks with the highest yields are selected for the benchmark. To determining a constituent's weight, the index provider divides its revenue by the total revenues of the benchmark. A 5% single-stock weight cap is also applied. The benchmark is rebalanced in January, April, July, and October.

Given the fund is currently long only 60 stocks, the portfolio would likely seem too concentrated for many investors. It is also somewhat top-heavy, with top-ten holdings accounting for close to 34% of the NAV.

There are six dividend aristocrats (NOBL) in the fund, namely Walgreens Boots (WBA), IBM (IBM), Franklin Resources (BEN), Amcor (AMCR), Realty Income (O), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

Its sector mix makes it almost ideal for an economic expansion period, with financials that account for almost 22% of the net assets being the key beneficiaries of the tailwinds spawned by reinvigorated economic activity (e.g., higher loan demand) both in the U.S. and globally and the accommodative policy of central banks. Financial stocks have been among market darlings this year which can be illustrated by the price performance of the IYF and IXG ETFs vs. SPY.

Data by YCharts

Materials have also been exceedingly popular among investors as commodity prices have been soaring bolstered both by current demand and short-term demand expectations. LyondellBasell (LYB), the fund's key holding from the sector and a stock with a Very Bullish Quant Rating, easily trounced SPY delivering close to 20% price return vs. the U.S. market's ~12%.

Data by YCharts

The information technology stocks are in third place with a weight north of 13%, which may look too risky for investors who believe inflation will take its toll on the sector's multiples. So it is worth clarifying that all four IT players in the portfolio, namely IBM, HPE, STX, and XRX, are essentially value stocks, with a B Value Grade or better. For example, XRX is trading at an over 50% discount to the median sector Forward EV/EBITDA. This implies they should be less sensitive to tighter credit conditions and thus fare well in the case bond yields rise.

Quant Data Analysis

After analyzing Quant data, I can say that RDIV has a pronounced value tilt coupled with a large-cap focus. Over 57.4% of the fund's large-cap holdings have Value Grades above B-, including IBM, HPE, PFE, WBA, EIX, and MPW that have A- or A scores. Overall, over 68% of the fund's net assets are allocated to companies that have a B- or a higher score. The flipside is that most stocks have lackluster growth profiles: over 60% of the RDIV capital is allocated to companies that have subpar expansion prospects implied by the Growth Grades equal or lower than D, including those that are facing revenue and EBITDA contraction like HollyFrontier (HFC), a U.S. independent oil refiner.

Apart from that, since RDIV is a dividend fund, it is worth analyzing if its holdings have acceptable profitability and capital efficiency that are of paramount importance for dividend sustainability. The Quant data shows that over 73% of RDIV's investments have Profitability Grades equal to or above B+. For example, Pfizer (PFE), one of the fund's essential holdings with a close to 5% weight, has an EBITDA margin of over 36%, while the healthcare sector median is only 5.7%. For a broader context, in the last twelve months, PFE delivered an FCFE of close to $13.5 billion, covering its dividend paid 1.58x. So it seems dividend sustainability is anything but the fund's Achilles heel.

Brief View on Total Returns

RDIV's total returns since reorganization in 2019 have not been exceedingly robust since the ETF underperformed SPY and a few of its dividend-focused peers, namely DVY and DTD.

Data by YCharts

But in the last six months, RDIV was literally on a tear as value stocks were back in vogue.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

RDIV's revenue-weighted methodology makes it less exposed to devaluation shocks. Frothy valuations are currently being questioned by the market, and if the trend accelerates, growth names will suffer badly. In this environment, value-focused dividend funds should do better.