Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is a major medical distributor, providing a wide array of products and services to hospitals, pharmacies, surgery centers and others. The company serves 90% of U.S. hospitals and 3.4 million home healthcare patients, along with 6,200 laboratories, and 29,000 U.S. pharmacies. The stock closed at a short-lived peak of $62.03 on May 4th, falling to $56.54 after a disappointing earnings report on May 6th. At its current price of $55.67, CAH is 10.8% below its 12-month high close of $62.46 on March 29th. At the current price, the forward P/E is a modest 9.45 and the forward dividend yield is 3.47%.

Cardinal Health’s stock price has declined almost 27% over the past five years. The total return on CAH has substantially lagged the Medical Distribution sector over the past 1-, 3-, 5-, 10-, and 15-year periods.

The estimated EPS growth over the next 3-5 years is 7.92% per year. Given that the payout ratio is a very reasonable 32.7%, there should be room for faster dividend growth in the coming years.

To formulate an opinion on CAH, I consider the fundamentals and compare two forms of consensus outlooks. The consensus of Wall Street analysts provides a summary of the views of sell-side equity analysts. The consensus of analyst price targets is a valuable form of guidance. The second form of consensus that I look at is the market-implied outlook that is derived from the prices of call and put options on CAH. The market-implied outlook is the probability distribution of future CAH price returns that reconciles the current options prices. The prices of call and put options capture the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the price of CAH will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) from now until the option expires. By analyzing options at a range of strikes and a common expiration date, it is possible to estimate the consensus outlook for price returns. For those who are not familiar with market-implied outlooks, I have written an overview post that provides examples and links to the finance literature on this topic. I have also written a substantial number of stock analyses using this method.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook

E-Trade’s Wall Street consensus outlook for CAH includes the ratings and price targets set by 9 ranked Wall Street analysts over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 15.8% above the current price. Even the lowest of the analyst price targets is above the current price. While there is a fair amount of dispersion among the analyst price targets, which tends to reduce confidence in the predictive value of the consensus, all of the analysts see some price appreciation.

Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street consensus outlook combines the views of 19 analysts from the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus price target is 11.4% above the current price. None of the analysts give the stock less than a neutral rating.

In light of the decline in CAH over the past 5 years, along with the recent earnings miss, it is of interest to see how the consensus price target has changed over time. The consensus price target has fallen by 31.4% over the past 5 years, during which the stock price has dropped 26.9%. After falling as low as $48.80 in August 2019, the consensus price target has risen fairly consistently to reach its current level of $62.19. In other words, the analysts are seeing consistent improvement in the outlook for CAH.

If we believe the consensus price target is a reasonable prediction, is CAH attractive with 11.4% to 15.8% expected price return? The answer depends on the expected volatility of the stock, which is addressed in the next section.

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analyzed call and put options on CAH at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook over the next 7.9 months. I chose this specific expiration date because the next-furthest options expire on January 20, 2023. I wanted to build an outlook into 2022, so the January 21, 2022, options were the choice.

The market-implied outlook is typically presented as a standard probability distribution, with probability on the vertical axis and price return on the horizontal axis (going from most negative on the far left to most positive on the far right).

The market-implied outlook is fairly symmetric between positive and negative returns, but there is a sharp peak in probability that corresponds to a price return of -5.6% over the next 7.9 months. The median price return (50% probability of being either above or below this level) is -3.1%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 29.5% which is moderate for an individual stock.

To make it easier to directly compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution (the left side) about the vertical axis (see below). From this view it is clear that there is a consistent modestly-higher probability of negative returns than for positive returns of the same magnitude (the red dashed line is consistently above the solid blue line). This suggests a slightly bearish view from the options market, although there are two mitigating factors. The first is the dividend. Stocks that pay dividends have reduced upside, which tends to make calls cheaper and results in a slightly higher probability of negative returns as seen in the chart. The second factor that tends to create a negative tilt in the market-implied outlook is that risk-averse investors may tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. Considering these two factors, the market-implied outlook is neutral with perhaps a slight bearish tilt. The peak-probability price return over the next 7.9 months is -5.6%.

Some investors may want to consider selling covered calls against a long position. This morning, I purchased CAH at $56.06 per share and sold call options with a $60 strike and a January 21, 2022, expiration date for $2.99. This net position provides option premium yield of 5.3% ($2.99 / $56.06) over 7.9 months (8.1% annualized) while retaining 7.0% in potential price appreciation (before CAH exceeds $60). With the 3.47% dividend yield, I expect to receive 3 quarterly dividend payments before the options expire: 2.6%. Between now and January 21, 2022, this net position should provide total income of 7.9% (5.3% option premium + 2.6% dividend). The market-implied outlook estimates that there is a 68% probability (slightly more than a 2-in-3 chance) that CAH will be below $60 when the options expire.

Summary

CAH has been a long-term disappointment to investors, with 15-year total returns that slightly lag inflation over the period. In light of the broader U.S. equity market returning 10.8% per year and the Medical Distribution sector returning 8.47% per year, the opportunity cost to CAH shareholders has been substantial. Wall Street’s consensus 12-month outlook is for 11.4% to 15.8% in price appreciation. The consensus rating is bullish or neutral, depending on which consensus you look at. The current valuation is reasonable for a slower-growing stock and the 3.47% dividend yield will provide a bit of help if the stock remains range-bound. The market-implied outlook is neutral with a slightly bearish tilt and the implied annualized volatility is 29.5%. If one were inclined to believe that the expected 12-month price return will be around 13.6% (the average of the two consensus outlooks), CAH would be a fairly attractive bet, given the expected volatility. My final rating is cautiously bullish so I have implemented a covered call position as described in the previous section.