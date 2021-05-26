Photo by Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is a name which I have covered with admiration in the past, as I have held quite substantial long position over long periods of time, recognizing that this is a quality company in a very cyclical industry.

Late in 2018 I wondered if the free fall was going to end soon as the market cooled off in a big way, as the timing of the cooldown was concerning after the company pursued a large deal for European-based Erwin Hymer just before.

Fast forwarding to today the company has been integrating that deal and while performance has been sluggish, it is the pandemic which now reveals the potential (again).

Back to 2018

The cyclicality of the RV market and dealmaking pursued in 2018 triggered a huge sell-off, with shares down from a high around $160 to $55 per share, as the market took a turn for the worst amidst higher interest rates, higher gasoline prices, tariffs and lack of labor.

To avoid the pitfalls in an industry which has seen many bankruptcies in the past, Thor has typically been led by management which pursues savvy deals, refrains from too much leverage, and employs conservative accounting practices. This management style has created a lot of value, even in a cyclical industry, although a high of $160 in 2017 reflected quite some optimism, perhaps a bit too much indeed.

The conglomerate of RV subsidiaries (with more than 200 facilities) generated $7.3 billion in sales in 2017, as the decentralized structure is another hidden driver behind the success of Thor. In fact, in its 40 years of operations the company never posted a loss. Long term secular trends related to wealthy baby boomers and millennials embracing nature have been long term drivers behind the boom times in 2017. With the company having grown sales to $8.3 billion in 2018 (fiscal year ends in June) the company announced a huge deal, paying $2.4 billion for Erwin Hymer in a deal adding $2.9 billion in sales. This deal gave the company a bit foothold in Europe.

Pro-forma numbers suggest an $11.2 billion business with a billion in EBITDA and net debt around $2 billion, thus resulting in a 2 times leverage ratio. Pro-forma earnings could come in around $10 per share, yet that was based on the 2018 run rate. Based on that logic I bought some shares again around the $80 mark (on top of a long term long position held already) yet with first quarter sales for the fiscal year 2019 down a fifth, doubts were arising and shares fell to the $50 mark.

Despite the fact that leverage ratios were increasing quite a bit, I used that dip to aggressively expand my position, as I saw a clear roadmap for shares to trade above the $100 mark again in the long haul.

What Happened?

Since the 2018 deal shares have been trading in a $50-$75 range for most of 2019 as this was a year of consolidation. The results were painful with full year sales down from $8.3 billion to $7.9 billion, even as the Erwin Hymer deal contributed roughly half a year to the results, but moreover operating margins fell some 5.3% percentage points to 2.3% of sales. Fortunately, and despite the lack of profitability, the company managed to cut net debt quite a bit, alleviating concerns in that area.

Shares recovered to levels in the eighties in early 2020, fell back to $30 as an initial reaction to the pandemic, yet by June shares topped the $100 mark again. This came after the initial negative reaction to the pandemic was a false move, with people spending more on outdoor as this was a save way to travel and enjoy the holidays as well.

During the pandemic struck year, the company managed to grow sales from $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion, as organic sales declines were still observed with Erwin Hymer contributing a full year to the results, opposed to half a year contribution in the year ahead.

Reported operating margins improved a point to 3.3% of sales, as the real impact of the pandemic was not yet seen, as the fiscal year ends in July of the year. With net debt down to $1.1 billion and the business being well-positioned in this environment following a 17.5% increase in first quarter sales for the fiscal year 2021, Thor announced a $300 million deal for Tiffin Group late in 2020. This deal added $800 million in annual sales, which makes that this is more than a bolt-on deal, taking place at relatively compelling sales multiples.

More good news arrived early in 2021 as the term loan was repriced with spread narrowing up to a full percent, implying significant interest expenses savings and second quarter results showing a dramatic improvement. Sales for the second quarter rose 36% as operating margins improved to 6.0% and in the way Thor reports this is after interest expense already! With net debt around $1.6 billion following the Tiffin deal and following an increase in working capital, investors have little reasons to be really concerned as earnings power has improved to a run rate of around $10 per share again!

Interesting Pullback

Amidst the good news and rising equity market at large, shares hit a high of $150 earlier this year as I trimmed my position slightly, that is around the $140 mark. Ever since we have seen a pullback to $118 per share, in part because of inflationary pressure, a reopening trade, higher gasoline prices, among others.

All of this created a challenge, as based on the run rate at the time of the Erwin Hymer deal and more recent acquisition, I see potential sales at $12 billion or more, to be accompanied by earnings of $10 per share, or more. I recognize that this might be above the long term average earnings rate, that is the level of sales and the associated margin profile.

With leverage down a lot and refinancing only adding to the earnings power I like the set-up, here as Thor remains absolute quality in my eyes and quality will prevail, while RV is set to benefit from strong trends related to travel closer in the region, closer to nature and camping having less of an impact on the environment. All of this makes me still upbeat in the long haul as the company is best of breed, which makes that if shares dip a tiny bit further, I am adding to an existing long position again.