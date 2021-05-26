Photo by SAV_____A/iStock via Getty Images

While the pandemic was a generational and disruptive event for many industries across the economy, some businesses hummed along at a "business as usual" pace. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) thrived through the pandemic as the lockdowns didn't prevent people from generating garbage during Covid. Waste Management is a blue chip business, and operates a very resilient business model.

While these strong fundamentals remain intact and the company is working to innovate its business, investors should use caution at the current price that shares trade at. The share price has appreciated considerably in recent months, and the valuation has now outrun the stock's near-term growth trajectory. We can't be bearish on a quality business such as Waste Management, but we are neutral with a "hold" rating until the valuation makes sense again.

Waste Management Has Held Up Well

The pandemic was brutal for many companies, but Waste Management was able to remain relatively steady throughout Covid. It wasn't perfect, as the company did see a dip in revenue and EBITDA during 2020. The lockdowns had an impact of increasing waste collection in residential areas, but commercial business suffered (restaurants, offices, hotels, etc.).

Still, operating margins remained stable and revenues dipped about 10% before perking right back up as lockdowns eased.

The worst of it is certainly over for Waste Management, and it's expected that the business will continue to bounce back over the coming years. Waste Management's 2020 annual revenues only contracted a couple of percentage points from 2019.

Meanwhile, the company is set to resume growth in 2021 and beyond. Analysts have pegged 2021 revenue growth at 12.88% as the business snaps back. Growth in the following years is set to go back to longer term averages, at around 4% per year.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

The great thing for investors about Waste Management, is the company's pairing of great fundamentals with this steady growth. Waste management isn't a "flashy" business, and the company has to spend to grow and maintain its fleet of vehicles and equipment. However, Waste Management is well run and uses its scale to produce very solid operating metrics.

Waste Management boasts steady operating margins, and the company is a solid cash flow generator. It converts more than 11% of its revenues into free cash flow. We would like to see Waste Management generate a higher return on its invested capital, but we anticipate that it should recover to pre-pandemic levels over time.

Waste Management also has a solid balance sheet. The company has $476 million in cash and equivalents on hand, and is leveraged to 3X EBITDA. While this is slightly above my cautionary threshold of 2.5X, the company's resilient business model earns it a bit of a longer leash than others.

A defensive and consistent business model, strong operating metrics that produce cash flow, and a solid balance sheet combine to make Waste Management a good stock for dividend growth investors.

Waste Management is on its way to becoming a "dividend champion". The company has increased its dividend for each of the past 18 years (and counting). The dividend doesn't offer the greatest yield at 1.6%, but it's very safe with a payout ratio of just 40% of cash flow.

A manageable payout ratio will foster years of future increases, and Waste Management typically grows its dividend at a mid-single digit pace. Over the past five years, Waste Management's payout has grown at a CAGR of 7.2%. The breathing room that the dividend has will ensure that payouts keep coming, while Waste Management moves to bring new growth to the business.

Innovating Into Green Energy

Part of Waste Management's ability to drive shareholder value comes from innovation that benefits Waste Management inside and out. The company is investing in its landfills to utilize the methane gas that organic material produces as it decomposes.

source: Waste Management, Inc.

Waste Management is primarily harvesting this gas to power its collection vehicle fleet, which it hopes will power 70% of its fleet by 2025. Beyond that, Waste Management has its sights on reselling gas to utilities in a business segment that is currently very small relative to Waste Management, but could grow larger over time.

The Valuation Is Too High

Shares of Waste Management have been very strong during the recent market rotation into value stocks. At $140 per share, Waste Management is up 42% over the past year, and trading near highs.

The sentiment around Waste Management's stock is that the company makes for a "reopening play" but it appears as though a recovery has already been priced into shares. Despite analysts estimating a rebound in the business this year to the tune of 13% revenue growth and 21% EPS growth, the stock is trading at nearly 29X these estimates.

Over the past decade, Waste Management has averaged an earnings multiple of approximately 23X. If we look further out, it would take until the end of FY 2023 for the stock to grow into its average multiple. Waste Management is a business of modest growth, so I expect long term growth to level off over time. This wouldn't warrant a rerating of shares, so Waste Management appears highly overvalued at current prices.

Wrapping Up

A strong, defensive business can anchor a portfolio and steadily produce upside over time for investors. Waste Management fits that bill, and is poised to continue being a reliable investment. However when a business is a defensive investment, valuation becomes critical to get right. With shares pricing several years of growth into the current price, there is no real reason to consider buying shares at these levels.