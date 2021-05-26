Photo by agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the newest producers in the sector to report its results is Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF). While the company has not achieved commercial production yet, the results provide a glimpse at how the ramp-up is progressing, and so far, it's been a rocky start. This tough start with lower than expected revenue led to share dilution in May, and the share count growing to more than 460 million shares fully diluted. Grades have improved since, but Pure Gold is not cheap at current levels. Therefore, I continue to see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Pure Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold production of just ~4,200 ounces after announcing its first gold pour late last year. While pre-commercial production, this figure was quite disappointing, with grades well below expectations of 5.0 - 6.0 grams per tonne gold. The lower gold production led to much fewer ounces being sold than planned at just 3,100 ounces, generating only $5.5 million in revenue in Q1. Given the need for additional liquidity with softer results, the company elected to sell ~11.3 million shares for proceeds of ~$14 million, which led to 2.5% share dilution, pushing the company's fully-diluted share count to 461 million shares. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Pure Gold's production came in at 4,200 ounces in Q4, which was based on the processing of ~48,400 tonnes at an average grade of 2.86 grams per tonne gold. These grades were well below expectations of closer to 5.0 grams per tonne gold in Q1, with increased mine dilution resulting from significant overbreak in the first two stopes mined via the Main Ramp. According to the company, one of the three long-hole stopes mined encountered a significant volume of non-mineralized dykes, which resulted in internal dilution. The plan is to review some planned stops with the potential to convert the mining method from long-hole to mechanized cut and fill. While this is not a huge issue and all mines have teething issues, the softer start has led to additional dilution to shareholders.

The good news is that processed grades have been improving since Q1, coming in at ~4.3 grams per tonne gold in April and ~6.3 grams per tonne gold for the first half of May. The other piece of good news is that the mill has been operating well, with multiple days at above 800 tonnes per day, and a peak daily throughput of 897 tonnes per day reached in March. This is above the planned 800 tonnes per day in the 2019 Feasibility Study and suggests that the mill can run at well above nameplate capacity. The company noted that it would be installing interstage screens for the CIP tanks and a trommel screen for the SAG discharge in May to improve operational flexibility and position the plant for expansion beyond 800 tonnes per day in the future.

The improvement in grades from late April to May is encouraging, with ~1,900 ounces of gold produced in the three-week period from April 20th to May 10th, which translates to a quarterly rate of more than ~7,500 ounces. Pure Gold mentioned that its most recent mined stope yielded an average head grade of 10.0 grams per tonne gold, and 17 stopes are designed and ready for development over the next 3 months. These stopes represent 70,000 tonnes of ore at an estimated grade of ~6.5 grams per tonne gold, which is in line with the grades expected in Year 1 (7.03 grams per tonne gold).

Pure Gold's plan is to potentially ramp up throughput to 1,000 tonnes per day, which would make the production profile more appealing than the profile shown below, which displays only two years of production at ~100,000 ounces per annum or higher. As it stands, the project has a 12-year mine plan with average annual gold production of 80,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $787/oz. Given inflationary pressures and a much stronger Canadian Dollar than the $0.75 Canadian Dollar to US Dollar used in the study, I would not be surprised to see higher costs relative to expectations.

Generally, sub ~100,000-ounce producers do not get premium multiples unless they have costs that are dramatically below the industry average or material organic growth potential (20% CAGR). So, with a rocky ramp-up period, a sub ~100,000-ounce production profile, and AISC that's likely to come in closer to $850/oz over the mine life, I don't see any reason Pure Gold would trade at a massive premium to its peers. However, as the chart below shows, Pure Gold has one of the richest valuations among its peers, valued at a similar valuation per reserve ounce to Agnico Eagle (AEM), which is the gold standard for operational excellence in a sector with a strong track record of success.

Based on ~461 million fully diluted shares following the recent capital raise (11.3 million shares sold), and ~$60 million in net debt, Pure Gold has an enterprise value of $705 million at US$1.40 per share. If we divide this figure by its ~1.01 million-ounce reserve base, the valuation per reserve ounce comes in at $705/oz, which is miles above the trendline for producers currently (red line). This suggests overvaluation unless there's a distinct reason that the company should trade at a massive premium to its peers.

With larger multi-asset producers generally trading at a premium to junior producers like Pure Gold, I can't find a reason why this premium would be justified. This is because there's no immediate growth on the horizon to launch past the ~100,000-ounce per year mark, outside of the potential increase to throughput (1,000 tonnes per day vs. 800 tonnes per day). Still, this would only make Pure Gold a ~100,000-ounce producer, with no clear path to getting past that level on an average basis per annum.

Across the pond, Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) trades at a much more respectable valuation of $340.00/oz on reserves, in a more favorable jurisdiction and with organic growth potential as well given its mill expansion's that in progress and better operational flexibility than Pure Gold with multiple mining areas to feed ore from going forward. So, within the junior space, I think there are much better opportunities.

A rising gold price (GLD) will lift all boats, and this is one thing that Pure Gold has going for it currently. However, if Pure Gold were to rally back to US$1.70, the stock would be valued at just shy of ~$850 million, which is a steep valuation for a junior producer. This would also coincide with the stock re-entering an area of strong resistance where the stock broke down from earlier this year. It's possible the stock could get past this resistance area in the US$1.70 - US$1.80 region, but I would view rallies into this region as an area to book some profits.

Pure Gold seems to be seeing some improvements in mining at Madsen, and if the issues are behind the company, the company should be able to finish the year with just shy of ~45,000 ounces of gold production. This would make Pure Gold one of the smallest producers in the sector, yet it commands a massive premium vs. nearly every other producer in the sector (large and small) on a valuation per reserve ounce basis. This doesn't mean the stock can't head higher, but I don't see much of a value proposition here, and rallies to US$1.75 would make it even more difficult to find value at a valuation of $800 per reserve ounce. In summary, I see dozens of better ways to play the sector, and I would view rallies above US$1.70 as an opportunity to book some profits.