Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years. - Warren Buffett

A biotech investment constantly undergoes changes. Sometimes, a company can experience years of failure before the management in-licenses stellar medicines for development. Make no mistake that when a company "figures it out," the revenue growth ramp-up can be quite powerful. As such, the share price usually rallies toward the higher intrinsic value of the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is one such company that completely turned around after a name change from Aastrom Biosciences. In recent years, the company has now focused on regenerative medicine (i.e., autologous grafts) which has been delivering impressive sales growth. I first recommended Vericel back in May 2018 when it was trading at only $14.35. Fast forward today, the stock is exchanging hands at $51.02 for 255.4% gains. Now, don't shoot the messenger, I'm not bragging about profits. I simply want to show you that, despite the 2.5 fold gains, there are more to come due to a binary catalyst. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis on Vericel and provide my expectations on this growth equity.

Figure 1: Vericel chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vericel is a leader in advanced cellular therapies for regenerative medicine and severe burns. As shown below, Vericel is brewing a pipeline of autologous cellular therapies - via either the infusion, injection, or transplantation of the patient’s manufactured whole cells (for damaged tissues and organ regeneration).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Vericel)

Strong Industry Tailwind

Shifting gears, it's crucial that you check to see if your company is operating in an industry tailwind. A business that fights against an industry headwind would face nearly insurmountable challenges. In contrast, operating in accordance with an industry tailwind is like swimming downstream with the current. Simply put, a little effort goes a long way.

Here, Vericel is banking on the strong industry tailwind because regenerative medicine is enjoying significant expansion. Growing at 15.9% CAGR, the global regenerative medicine market is projected to reach $17.9B by 2025. Of that segment, sports medicine will hit $7.2B. Though the CAGR for sports medicine is only 5.7%, the prevalence of patients afflicted by knee injury is huge. Therefore, Maci should continue to garner increasing shares of this market.

Figure 3: Strong industry tailwind for regenerative medicine (Source: MarketsAndMarkets)

Maci

Asides from the industry tailwind, you should take a deeper look into Vericel's pipeline. In addition to Epicel, Maci is the other product being commercialized in the USA. There is also another molecule (NexoBrid) that is waiting for FDA approval. As the crown jewel, Maci is special.

Being autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane, Maci is a cellularized scaffold product for repairing cartilage defects in the knees for adults. As you can see, chondrocytes (i.e., cartilage cells) work well because they play crucial roles in the natural rebuilding of the knees. I noted in the prior research,

It is interesting that Maci is the first FDA-approved molecule that applies the process of tissue engineering (to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage from the patient’s own knee). There are key advantages to autologous cell therapy that, in and of itself, serves as the moats for Vericel’s business. Most importantly, autologous cell therapy employs the cells from the patient’s own body. The tissues are collected by a surgeon, processed, and subsequently expanded by Vericel into the specific cell types or multicellular therapeutics. The harvested tissues are leveraged by the physician for the delivery back into the patient. Since the new tissues were cultured from the patient’s own cells, they are not rejected during the reintroduction process. Therefore, this is a significant advantage. Without the autologous graft, tissue from other sources will be rejected by the body, thus subjecting the patient to the requisite immunosuppressant drugs (that are laden with significant adverse effects).

Figure 4: Maci administration process (Source: Vericel)

Banking on the sound underlying science, Maci is able to garner the bulk revenues for Vericel. Of the $34.6M total revenue for Q1, Maci accounts for $23.8M. In terms of growth, Maci implants and biopsy enjoyed 20% growth year-over-year (YOY). With the pressure due to COVID abating, you can expect this growth trajectory to ramp up higher.

Epicel

As the other key franchise, Epicel delivered significantly top-line growth for Vericel. For Q1, Epicel registered $9.8M in sales which is a remarkable 54% revenue growth year-over-year (YOY). Interestingly, February marked the record volume month and the second-highest quarterly Epicel revenue in history.

As you can see, Epicel is commercially available for adults and kids suffering from burns (usually deep dermal or full-thickness) at least 30% of their body’s surface area. Being a permanent skin graft, Epicel can be used in combination with split-thickness autografts (or alone when the aforesaid graft is not an option due to the injury severity). A shown below, burn patients who received Epicel treatment have a much lower death (i.e., mortality) rate.

Figure 5: Superior Epicel efficacy (Source: Vericel)

NexoBrid

To boost additional revenue growth, Vericel is rapidly expanding the development for another burn treatment coined NexoBrid. It's a registrational-stage orphan drug for the debridement of severe thermal burns. As you know, North America is a lucrative market for the biopharma business. And it's great to see that Vericel has an exclusive license for the North American rights to NexoBrid.

Figure 6: NexoBrid advantages (Source: Vericel)

In 2020, Vericel enjoyed the first NexoBrid revenue of $0.9M from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (i.e., BARDA) for emergency response preparedness. Though it's not sizable, you can bet there is much higher NexoBrid revenue to come.

That is to say, the company already received the FDA acceptance of its Biologic License Application (i.e., BLA) for NexoBrid. The agency accordingly set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for June 29, 2021. Based on my integrated system of forecasting, I believe there is a 70% (i.e., strongly favorable) chance that NexoBrid will gain approval in June. My rationale rests on the sound underlying science and mechanism of action of NexoBrid as previously mentioned. Commenting on recent developments, the President and CEO (Nick Colangelo) remarked,

We entered 2021 with a great deal of momentum and delivered another quarter of strong results across both our sports medicine and burn care franchises. Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of the company’s financial profile as we continue to generate strong revenue growth and increase profitability and cash flow. Based on these results and our strong underlying business fundamentals, we remain on track for significant growth across both of our franchises and have raised our full-year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2021 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31.

From the figure below, you can see that Vericel is accelerating its revenue growth this year. Amid the COVID environment, Vericel is still enjoying remarkable growth in all franchises (i.e., Maci, Epicel, and NexoBrid). Specifically, the total revenue growth registered at the remarkable 30% mark. That is to say, it jumped from $26.7M to $34.6M from 1Q2020 to 1Q2021.

Figure 7: Strong revenue growth (Source: Vericel)

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods tallied at $3.6M and $3.7M. They're essentially the same. That makes sense because Vericel is pretty much done with the bulk of R&D for the aforementioned three franchises. The company is now more focused on ramping up commercialization.

Additionally, there was a $3.2M ($0.07 per share) net loss compared to $4.7M ($0.10 per share) decline for the same comparison. Similar to revenue growth, it's remarkable that the bottom-line earnings also improved by 30%. You can see that the streamlining of Vericel operations is paying off.

Figure 8: Key financial metrics (Source: Vericel)

About the balance sheet, there were $110M in cash and investments. Against the $26.2M quarterly OpEx, there is adequate capital to fund operations into 1Q2022 before the need for additional financing.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Vericel is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 44.9M to 45.9M, my math reveals a 2.2% annual dilution. At this rate, Vericel easily cleared my cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for Vericel is whether the company can continue to ramp up the sales of Maci, Epicel, and NexoBrid. Moreover, there is a 35% risk that NexoBrid won't gain FDA approval this June.

In the case of a negative regulatory binary, you can expect Vericel to tumble by 50% and vice versa. As a young grower, Vericel may grow too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

All in all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Vericel with the 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. As Vericel is riding the industry tailwinds in regenerative medicine, I strongly believe that their autologous cell-based therapies (Maci, Epicel, and NexoBrid) will continue to generate increasing sales growth. With people living longer, they are more prone to knee injury. Therefore, the demand for Maci will continue to increase. The burn market is also not going away any time soon.

Even with COVID, Vericel continues to post robust sales growth. As such, it underlies the power of their medicines and the growth of their sales/marketing force. In weeks from now, you can expect NexoBrid to be FDA approved. As such, it'll lead to another leap in Vericel's top-line growth. Ultimately, the company will generate bottom-line earnings in the next few years.