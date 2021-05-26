Photo by deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

In today's article, I write to discuss VOXX International's (NASDAQ:VOXX) Q4 FY 2021 results. However, before we do that, I want to briefly share my view on VOXX's management team. Although I applaud SA author, Vince Martin, for writing a comprehensive recent article on VOXX: (The Story Comes Back Around To Management), I respectfully disagree with his characterization of the VOXX management team. Incidentally, last week, I spent a full hour on the phone with both Glenn Wiener (Head of IR) and Pat Lavelle (CEO of VOXX). Both gentlemen were very gracious with their time and I spent the entire time asking qualitative questions and learning a lot more about VOXX's three segments. That said, as my one hour phone call wasn't a formal interview per se, the conservation is beyond the scope of this article. However, my long-winded point is that I was impressed with Pat's vision, command of the businesses, the competitive landscape, and how he is thinking a few moves ahead on the chessboard.

Why VOXX Has Traded Poorly Since February 2021

On January 11, 2021, after the bell, VOXX reported blockbuster Q3 FY 2021 earnings (period ending November 30, 2020). The next day, VOXX was vaulted from obscurity to front page news as its shares leapt 57.7% with 4.4 million shares changing hands (18.3% of its entire share count). Prior to this report, VOXX's average daily trading volume might have an average of no more than 200K shares per day. And although its Q2 FY 2021 earnings report was strong, years of inconsistent earnings reports and a lack of EPS meant that this stock was mostly owned by retail investors. Moreover, as of today, I don't even think there is any current sell-side coverage despite a $342 million market capitalization (as of last night's close).

To cut to the chase, and with the benefit of hindsight, VOXX turned into a momentum stock from January 12th - February 17, 2021. As the famous saying goes, no one rings a bell at the top, so it didn't become crystal clear that VOXX's momentum crested on February 17th until a few weeks after the fact, as VOXX's stock didn't have enough energy to make a run at its February 17th high. Incidentally, note that Cathie Woods' ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made its high-water mark on February 16th, just shy of $160 per share, and fell $60 points (37.5%) from that all-time high before its recent and modest rebound.

Outside of VOXX's momentum breaking down, there were fears that VOXX's stellar Q2 and Q3 FY 2021 results were a flash in a pan and that its Consumer Electronics business got turbo charged by Covid. Secondly, with the persistent drum beat of news coverage chronicling the chip shortage in the automotive industry, market participants might have theorized that VOXX's Automotive segment would hit a growth wall as OEMs would delay or pare backorders.

(Enclosed below are VOXX's three segments by sales).

Lo and behold, I would argue VOXX's Q4 FY 2021 results dispelled these fears.

Per VOXX's May 13th Q4 FY 2021 earnings press release, Pat explicitly states that they are expecting FY 2022 revenue growth and strong bottom line performance. If investors were fearing a decline in sales and a sharp drop in EPS, management certainly didn't express that in their May 13th release.

Lavelle continued, "Looking ahead and barring any major downturns in the economy or changes that could impact our customer base, we are poised for growth in Fiscal 2022 and anticipate strong bottom line performance. In the years that follow, we believe we are in an excellent position to continue this trend due to the volume of automotive awards received and others we expect will materialize.

For perspective, in FY 2021 (ended February 28, 2021), VOXX's Adj. EBITDA was $46 million compared to only $4.9 million in FY 2020.

EBITDA in Fiscal 2021 was $44.4 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in Fiscal 2020 of $11.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of $56.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2021 was $46.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2020 of $4.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of $42.1 million.

And its sales in FY 2021 grew 42.7%, to $563.6 million.

Net sales in the Fiscal 2021 year ended February 28, 2021 were $563.6 million, an increase of $168.7 million or 42.7% as compared to $394.9 million in the Fiscal 2020 year ended February 29, 2020.

VOXX's EPS in FY 2021 was $1.09 per diluted share. So if management is telling you they are set up for growth in FY 2022 and strong bottom line performance, again, this more or less dispels the bear case that this was just a 6 to 12 month Covid bump and post Covid VOXX's top line and EPS will shrink in FY 2022.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, VOXX has 24 million shares outstanding. So $14.29 (May 25th closing price) x 24 million shares equal a market capitalization of $343 million and the company has $50 million of net cash on its balance sheet. Therefore, we are looking at an enterprise value of only $293 million.

TTM EBITDA: $46 million

Q4 FY 2021 (ending February 28, 2021): $10.3 million

Q3 FY 2021 (ending November 30, 2020): $24.5 million

Q2 FY 2021 (ending August 31, 2020) : $13.9 million

Q1 FY 2021 (ending May 31, 2020): loss of $3.4 million

So an EV/ Adj. EBITDA of only 6.36X ($293 million / $46 million) is pretty cheap considering management commentary about its FY 2022 outlook.

Highlights From the Q4 FY 2021 Conference Call

(All quotes are from the Q4 FY 2021 conference call)

1) Big OEM wins on the Automotive Side

But why we are so optimistic is about the next few years, and I will turn it down to the segments to highlight why. In automotive on my last conference call, I noted that VOXX Automotive had received over 400 million in new awards with proximately 330 million of incremental business. The majority was for our new rear entertainment system evolve with Amazon Fire TV built in.

2) Management Thinks Its Automotive Can Grow To $230 million plus (from FY 2020 revenues of $114 million)

With the new programs coming online in our fiscal second and third quarter, along with a full-year of DEI’s results, the automotive segment is poised for growth, and we believe will double within the next two to three years, when you compared against fiscal 2020. This segment has the potential to grow even more in the following years. Our core automotive business is strong, our customer roster is expanding and we are selling into new markets with new product lines.

3) Strength of Premium Audio, led by Klipsch

In consumer electronics, the group had an exciting year marked by the establishment of the premium audio company, led by the Klipsch management teams and the formation of 11-TC. We launched several new products, which were well-received by our customers and consumers. We expanded our retail distribution and through 11-TC added distribution of the Onkyo Pioneer lead segment players. As we announced last week, we are pursuing the acquisition of on-field home entertainment brands with Sharp, as our partner. We had modest sales in fiscal 2021, and our outlook in fiscal 2022 is based on the successful resolution of this transaction. The final agreement will be presented to the Onkyo’s shareholders on June 25th. It is our hope that, we can finalize the agreement and then work to expand the business significantly. This business did over 200 million in sales just two years ago, and we believe with our premium audio company, management team and existing infrastructure, we can rebuild worldwide sales over the next few years. On our third quarter call, I said that we expected to see premium audio product sales grow by over 100 million. And we finished the year with sales up by almost $130 million. The big retail quarter for us, as many of you know is Q3 as that is the big holiday selling season. And prior to the holidays, we will be launching a number of new products in home theater, sound bar and headphone categories, all with target launch dates between June and August.

4) Big Product Innovation on the Consumer Electronics Side for Holiday 2021 (FY 2022)

Coming to market in June will be our cinema 810 and 1200 sound bars with Dolby Atmos. Customers are very bullish on these new units as our cinema 400 and 600 series did very well and in fact, the 400 series was named the best sound bar for under $300 by Siemens. We will also be launching our new true wireless headphones in August, the T-52 will lead the way and it is a high tech headphone with sound cancellation and the first to have an integrated operating systems control content and your phone through head gestures. If you get a phone call and are listening to music, you shake your head and reject the call or nod to accept it. If you want to change a song you can simply control that with motions, very unique features. As we announced recently, the 11TC will also carry the TX and esoteric audio brands and will start to generate sales in the second quarter with initial distribution being in the United States.

5) They have planned for the chips shortages and have chips for FY 2022

These are - in order to be on the OEM, these are automotive grade chips that work in an automotive environment. But we have secured enough chips to launch the product and price the land is pretty much on target as far as the launch the first vehicle that will come out with their new grand in the year. And we have secured enough boards for it get us through that launch and supply additional products for the year.

Putting It All Together

In a market very frothy in many pockets, with VOXX shares trading at under $15 per share, I would argue that investors are looking a gift horse in the mouth. It would be unimaginable to think that anyone could create this company from scratch with its three segments, strong revenue streams, clean balance sheet, and strong brands for anything close to only $300 million. Klipsch has 25% U.S. market share and has done exceptionally well in its Premium Audio swim lane. The automotive business has a lot of momentum and has a number of big OEM wins, so clearly, its technology is compelling. And I would argue that the Eyelock business is a long-dated call option as there are a number of interesting applications where biometrics can play a unique role. I look at the $62 million of cumulative EBITDA losses in the biometrics business as the necessary R&D dollars required to create the valuable IP for real world applications in this nascent field. Myopically looking at the historical EBITDA burn (R&D spend) in the biometrics business and concluding it has no equity value is way too premature.

As mostly a small cap value investor, I am very much accustomed to buying stocks that are out of favor, overlooked, and that have stock charts that don't look great. I am happy to go against the grain once again and I have bet 10% of my portfolio in VOXX with a cost basis in the low $16s. Moreover, when a stock is out of favor I find it fascinating that people can spend an inordinate amount of time trying to work out why the stock price is down and can get easily distracted, obsessed even, in short-term stock price movements. Perhaps, instead, investors' bandwidth would be better allocated to recognizing that Mr. Market can regularly experience wide mood swings from very optimistic to very pessimistic in short-time spans, less than three months in this case. Our job, as value investors, is to separate the wheat from the chaff and bet when we think we are getting paid appropriately to take equity risk.

VOXX sure looks like a quality business that is trading at a very attractive valuation (less than 6.5X EV/ FY 2021 Adj. EBITDA).

Finally, as issuing the 10-K always takes longer than the 10-Qs, VOXX's Q1 FY 2022 ends on May 31, 2021, and the subtext from management's Q4 FY 2021 conference call, remember that took place on May 13th, was that Q1 FY 2022 was fine.

See here:

Our projections are for growth over the full-year. But we also know it will be choppy in the quarters due to chipset, products and container shortages. We are not alone here. It is an issue most companies are facing right now. We are almost through our first quarter. And our growth has continued. But these issues could impact growth in Q2 with container shortages or port short delays pushing some sales out of the quarter or losing a turn here or there.

VOXX shares sure look compelling to me under $15 per share.