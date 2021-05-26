Photo by alptraum/iStock via Getty Images

Small-cap REITs tend to stay small

As a long-term REIT investor, working to leave a legacy to my children and grandchildren, I am most interested in REITs, because they have historically outperformed stocks over the past 60 years since their invention. In the REIT world, I am looking for FROGs -- REITs that exhibit a Fast Rate of Growth. This approach has produced market-beating results for the past three years.

When I first started investing in REITs, I did not consider market cap at all. That was a mistake, and I duly paid for it. Nearly all REITs begin their lives as small-caps, but only a minority ever grow out of that status. According to research by Hoya Capital:

. . . small REITs tended to stay small, but REITs that fell into the middle 50% of market capitalization saw the best performance over the past decade. This finding is consistent with the "access to capital" growth theory: REITs that are too small have more difficulty raising growth equity, but once they reach a certain threshold, the differences in access to capital between mega-cap REITs and larger mid-cap REITs is minimal.

Small-cap REITs offer the poorest returns

In order to be considered a true FROG, therefore, there is a minimum threshold for market cap, which turns out to be $1.4 billion. Since I am investing for total return, rather than dividend yield, size matters. Hoya's research indicates that market cap is the 5th most important factor in choosing a REIT (after sector, yield, price, and leverage).

I may still invest in small-cap REITs that show great promise, but I keep my allocations small and give greatest weight to upper mid-caps. It takes an exceptional REIT to grow out of small-cap status. In this article, I examine the world's newest FROG: Summit Industrial Income (OTC:SMMCF).

A long history of rapid growth

Summit first went public in 2012 and has grown rapidly ever since. In 2016, the company reported $19.6 million in Funds From Operations (FFO). For 2020, FFO had grown to $94.4 million. That's a sizzling 4-year FFO growth rate of 48%.

During that same period, Total Cash from Operations went from $15 million to $79 million, for a scorching 52% growth rate. The share price has risen from about $6.95 three years ago to its most recent reading of $13.53, a gain of 25% per annum. For 2021, share price is up 29.8% since January 11. The company has been trading above its 10-day moving average for 12 months, above its 30-day for 10 months. Market cap has risen to $2.3 billion, placing Summit firmly in the lower mid-cap category.

SMMCF 3-year price chart:

These are extremely attractive numbers. But can they keep it up?

The current situation

The company currently has 33 million square feet of industrial assets on 153 properties in 4 Canadian provinces, with another million square feet in the pipeline, and an additional million in land to be purchased in 2021. Summit has the capacity to add another 5 million square feet thru expansion and redevelopment.

Warehouse and distribution centers comprise 85% of their square footage, but they also own and operate cold storage, cross-dock, flex, and office facilities. Current occupancy rate is an impressive 98.2%, with a weighted average lease term of 3.5 years.

Summit's largest tenant comprises only 2.7% of its total occupancy.

CEO Paul Dykeman has 31 years' experience in commercial real estate and has helmed Summit since 1998 (23 years).

Prospects for the future

Where future growth prospects are concerned, there are at least 5 significant tailwinds blowing in Summit's favor.

Record low availability rates (2.9% for Canada as a whole, 2.0% in Toronto and Montreal) Limited supply of new space due to regulatory environment Increasing demand due to e-commerce and last-mile distribution Significant increase in average monthly rents (up 60% in Canada as a whole over the past 5 years, up over 90% in Toronto, 52% in Montreal) Cap rate compression on recent transactions.

E-commerce is one of the defining trends of the 21st century and is only likely to continue growing rapidly for many years to come. Every additional $1 billion in e-commerce sales creates a demand for 1.25 million square feet of additional storage space, resulting in a projected additional demand for 42.4 million square feet of industrial space in Canada by 2024.

Management's long-term strategy is to add value thru acquisitions, development, and add-ons, plus appreciation in land value, e-commerce demand, reducing interest and strengthening an already strong balance sheet (assets/liabilities ratio a sturdy 2.34).

Summit's Competition: Dream Industrial

Summit Industrial's main competitor is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF), which is no slouch. Dream is more spread out geographically, operating in the U.S. and Europe as well as in Canada, while Summit is focused entirely in the Great White North. Dream is also much more diffuse in its focus, as it offers office, residential, industrial, retail, as well as venture capital and private equity, whereas Summit does light industrial only.

Like Summit, Dream Industrial also exhibits the earmarks of a FROG, but not to the same extent:

Metric Summit Dream 4-year FFO growth 48% 14% 4-year TCO growth 51% 23% Assets/Liabilities ratio 2.34 2.49 Dividend Yield 3.07% 5.10% 4-year dividend growth 1.94% 0.00% Payout ratio 74% 91% Market cap $2.3 B $2.1 B Share price Gain (4-year avg) 25% 11%

Summit is growing MUCH faster than Dream in the 3 crucial metrics of FFO growth, TCO growth, and share price gain, suggesting that Summit is executing much more effectively on similar opportunities. Dream Industrial would be an interesting play for a COWhand investor (Cash Only Wanted), as it offers both double-digit revenue growth and an above-average dividend yield of 5.10%. But as a long-term growth proposition, Summit is the better investment hands down, and clearly has the inside track in the light industrial space.

With demand for industrial space in Canada far outstripping new supply, there is plenty of room for both these companies to thrive. However, Summit has been outperforming Dream for several years now, and as they often say in the Motley Fool community, "winners tend to keep winning."

The downside to investing in SMMCF

Because Summit Industrial Income is a Canadian company, U.S. investors may find it a bit inconvenient. While trades in the U.S. on most brokerages have been free of charge for a couple of years now, a buy or sell transaction involving Summit incurs a $7 fee thru my online broker (TD Ameritrade), just like in the "old days." You may also have to do a quick Google search to get an up-to-the-minute quote, as those quotes are not refreshed as often for Canadian stocks. Also, the quote you find may be in Canadian dollars, in which case you need to multiply it by the exchange rate of .83 to get the quote in U.S. dollars.

Summit faces the same challenges as all industrial REITs face. According to Hoya:

As noted, for industrial REITs, the "retail apocalypse" could be a double-edged sword. Investors shouldn't forget that while e-commerce-focused firms like Amazon are a massive player, the majority of this e-commerce spending (and logistics demand) comes from brick-and-mortar based retailers who will need to remain healthy for industrial demand to continue at this frenzied pace. Several of the more troubled retail categories including clothing and general retail (which includes department stores) rank among the most significant industry exposures for the sector

Industrial REITs are highly sensitive to changes in consumer demand, so unexpected downturns in consumer well-being can adversely affect investors. As Hoya puts it:

Demand for warehouse space has historically shown a high correlation with several consumer-sensitive economic indicators reflected in the Prologis IBI Activity Index - PMI, retail sales, job growth, and inventories - which will be key indicators to watch as a predictor of leasing demand for industrial space.

Yet, in the words of Hoya Capital's December 2020 article on industrial REITs:

While the coronavirus pandemic has slammed much of the REIT sector, the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology - have been a rare "oasis of growth" this year and have continued to reward investors that have been willing to "pay-up" for quality. The "hub of e-commerce" and the hottest property sector of the last half-decade, industrial REITs are poised to outperform the broad-based REIT benchmark for the fifth consecutive year, yet we believe the logistics-boom remains in the early-to-middle innings and foresee favorable fundamentals for these REITs through most of the 2020s.

Summit Industrial Income is a strong long-term growth Buy

Adding it all up, Summit Industrial Income REIT has all the earmarks of a true FROG, a company that will probably reward long-term investors with market-beating share price gains for years to come, as it rides some of the strongest macroeconomic tailwinds of the times.

As for price, at 24.01x FFO, that too is in the sweet spot, according to Hoya's research: above average, but not in the nose-bleed range. If you wait for Summit's price to fall below the REIT average, you will likely be waiting a very long time. It has been trading above its 15-day moving average for a year, so even if you only wait for it to fall below its own 50-day moving average, you could miss out on a ton of near-term growth and long-term wealth creation.

"Bargain-hunting" is usually counterproductive for any REIT investment, but particularly if you are investing in long-term growth. The longer your horizon, the less important your price entry point becomes. But even so, the research indicates that Summit Industrial Income is ideally priced for long-term gain.