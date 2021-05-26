Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) experienced yet another impressive quarter. The company reported a Q4 EPS of $1.88 and net bookings of $784.53 million, beating expectations by $0.90 and $115.9 million respectively. Despite the gradual return to normalcy from COVID-19, interest in Take-Two's games continues to reach all-time highs. In fact, Take-Two reported net bookings of $3.6 billion for FY2021, which actually represents a 20% growth from F2020.

Even as consumers are starting to return to normal life, their interest in interactive gaming continues to grow. Take-Two's immersive open-world games like GTA 5 are actually witnessing record-breaking numbers, especially with the resurgence of role playing mods. This trend towards higher engagement will likely continue given the strength of Take-Two's pipeline.

Take-Two's stock surged after reporting strong quarterly results on May 18th.

Data by YCharts

Robust Pipeline

One of the major takeaways from Take-Two's quarter is how strong the company's pipeline is. Take-Two's pipeline, which CEO Strauss Zelnick described as the "strongest pipeline in our company’s history," contains dozens of new titles spread across its major divisions. The company plans to release 21 titles in F2022 alone, which include "immersive core releases" for new and existing franchises.

Take-Two's strong pipeline should be great news for investors worried about the company's reliance on its flagship titles like GTA. While Take-Two has done a great job of diversifying over the past few years, it appears as if the company's product offering will grow even more significantly over the next few years. While franchises like GTA and Red Dead will likely always account for a disproportionate percentage of the company's revenue, Take-Two will be less reliant on these titles moving forward.

GTA Remains on Top

GTA 5 continues to perform incredibly well for Take-Two. GTA 5 is experiencing longevity that is unheard of in the AAA gaming space. Despite being released back in 2013, GTA 5 is still selling millions of copies every quarter. As of Q4, Take-Two has sold more than 145 million and accounts for 42% of sales in the entire series.

The versatility, quality, and scale of GTA 5 continue to attract players in the millions despite the fact that GTA 5 is nearly a decade old. In fact, GTA 5 has been the top viewed game on Twitch now for months, which speaks volumes given that the game is competing against free-to-play juggernauts like League of Legends and Fortnite.

The continual DLCs and upcoming remaster of GTA 5 will only bolster sales until the release of GTA 6. While GTA 6 is likely still many years away, the momentum of GTA 5 will almost certainly make GTA 6 the biggest video game release of all time. Although GTA fans are frustrated by the long wait-time for GTA 6, Rockstar has built enough content on GTA 5 for years to come.

GTA 5 continues to be a money-making machine for Take-Two. In fact, mods like RP are making the game more popular than ever.

Source: Rockstar Games

Impressive Lineup

While Take-Two is still relatively top-heavy, the company is developing an increasingly strong and diversified product lineup. Take-Two now owns top performing franchises across several genres such as turn-based strategy and sports simulation. In fact, Take-Two's latest quarterly success was largely driven by the outperformance of NBA 2K21.

Aside from GTA, Take-Two owns genre-leading franchises such Civilization, Borderlands, NBA 2K, Mafia, and a plethora of others. This lineup will only grow in the coming years given the strength of Take-Two's pipeline. Although GTA will likely remain Take-Two's main money maker for the foreseeable future, the company is becoming less reliant on this particular franchise.

Take-Two has a growing list of games to fall back if GTA underperforms. In fact, Take-Two's NBA 2K series is the most popular basketball simulation series in the industry.

Source: 2K

Risks

Despite Take-Two's impressive pipeline, the company's current valuation is still highly dependent upon its GTA franchise. The outcome of GTA 6, in particular, will be incredibly important for Take-Two's long-term prospects. Given that GTA 6 has yet to be announced and is still many years away, investing in Take-Two is still relatively risky.

Investors are essentially betting that GTA 6 will be a huge success given the company's valuation of $20 billion and forward P/E ratio of 38. Despite the high expectation of GTA 6, all signs point to a release that may be even bigger than most expect. GTA 5 is still building momentum and will likely translate to a monster GTA 6 release even if the release comes years down the line.

Conclusion

Take-Two continues to outperform expectations in the already red-hot gaming industry. The company is building an incredibly strong portfolio and continues to perform incredibly well despite the absence of major releases. Even at Take-Two's current market capitalization of $20 billion, the company still has more room for upward movement.