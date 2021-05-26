Photo by studio-fi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Our line of thought can be summarized as follows:

Central Puerto's ( NYSE: CEPU 10 common shares. Therefore, market cap sits at $300 million.

Total gross debt amounts to ~$600 million. This includes both Central Puerto and subsidiaries' debt.

Therefore, Enterprise Value (EV) is $900 million.

"Receivables VOSA" to be collected for a total of ~$420 million.

When taking these receivables into account, we find we are basically paying ~$500 million for the company, which includes:

Today's 4,689 MW of installed capacity. An additional 204 MW currently under construction: 64MW belonging to "San Lorenzo" plant and 140 MW to "Brigadier Lopez" plant. Participation in a 2,554 MW consortium plants. Stake in natural gas distribution and transportation companies totaling 15% market share: 40.6% in DGCE, 21.6% in DGCU, and 20% in TGM.

When comparing this to 2020's EBITDA of $400 million we find we are paying 1.25x EV/EBITDA.

When comparing to projected EBITDA of ~$500 million we find we are paying the company 1x EV/EBITDA.

When considering replacement cost, we find we are getting premium assets at an incredible steep discount.

Let's dig a little deeper

Let me go through this line of thought in a little more detail, beginning with a brief review of Central Puerto's assets currently under operation.

Assets in Operation

Central Puerto has a total of 4,689MW already in operation.

Source: company presentation 3Q 2020

When all expansion projects are completed, about 25% of its power capacity will be "New Energy" remunerated mostly through USD-linked PPAs and explain almost 75% of the company's EBITDA. PPAs are being honored as of today despite a change in gov't administration, a three-year-long recession and the covid-19 pandemic. We expect they will continue to be honored in the foreseeable future. We will be discussing this later on.

About 75% of its power capacity will be "Legacy Energy" remunerated under resolution 31, 2020. Tariff adjustments had been put on hold in ARS terms since February 2020 mostly due to the covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession, which is certainly a main concern in a high-inflationary economy such as Argentina's and probably one of the main reasons why the stock has plummeted in recent times. But this tariff has just been unfrozen last week and received a +29% increase. This may not be enough when compared to inflation, but it is certainly a step in the right direction. We will be discussing this in greater detail later on as well.

Expansion Projects

La Genovena I (now completed)

La Genoveva I reached commercial operation for its 88.2 MW on November 21, 2020, and is currently remunerated under a 20-year PPA with CAMMESA. It should be highlighted that the wind farm had 2 partial CODs in September 11, 2020, and October 30, 2020, for 50.4 MW and 33.6 MW, respectively.

This power plant is therefore not fully reflected in 2020's EBITDA. It will be impacting fully in 2021's EBITDA.

This is the seventh wind farm that Central Puerto commissioned since 2016, reaching a total installed capacity of 374 MW of wind power.

Source: company presentation for 4Q 2020 (page 5)

Terminal 6 San Lorenzo (under construction)

Central Puerto is currently moving forward with the construction of the new Terminal 6 San Lorenzo cogeneration plant.

On November 21, 2020, the plant obtained partial commissioning of its 270 MW gas turbine, selling the energy under the spot market regulation (Resolution 31). In other words, it is currently been remunerated very poorly.

However, the COD for the full project is expected for the 3Q 2021. The plant will then start being remunerated under a 15-year PPA.

This is very important: once the COD takes place, the company is adding 330+ MW to be remunerated under a PPA, so we can expect a significant jump in 2022's EBITDA. It will also contribute to 2021's EBITDA since it should be fully operational during the whole 4Q, 2021.

Source: company presentation for 4Q 2020 (page 5)

Brigadier Lopez

Brigadier Lopez power plant was acquired from the argentine gov't in June 2019. It consists of a gas turbine of 280 MW. A steam turbine will be added for an additional 140MW. This is a massive project that can significantly boost Central Puerto's projected EBITDA.

Source: company presentation for 3Q 2020 (page 13)

FONI receivables

Central Puerto is the largest private player in the "FONI Consortium" operating three combined cycles totaling ~2,550MW: San Martín, Manuel Belgrano and Vuelta de Obligado.

Source: company presentation for 3Q 2020 (page 15)

San Martín and Manuel Belgrano plants

This is quite a long story but an important one. Let me start from the beginning. It all started right after the country's 2001/2002 collapse...

In 2003 Resolution 406/03 was issued, enforcing priority payments of generator’s balances. Under the priority payment plan, generators only collected the variable generation costs declared while the payments for power capacity and the remaining payments on these plants were delayed as there were not sufficient funds as a result of the country's structural deficit.

Resolution 406/03 established that the resulting monthly obligations to generators for the unpaid balance were to be considered payments without a fixed due date, or "LVFVD receivables" using the Spanish acronym. Although these obligations did not have a specified due date, the Resolution established that they would earn interest at an equivalent rate to the one received by Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico (CAMMESA) on its own cash investments.

As a result of this regulation, a portion of the invoices issued by Central Puerto's plants were not paid in full beginning in 2004. Between 2004 and 2007, the Argentine government issued a series of resolutions aimed at increasing thermal generation capacity while at the same time providing a mechanism for generators to collect their LVFVD receivables. These resolutions created funds called the "FONINVEMEM" which were administered by trusts ("the FONINVEMEM trust") and made investments in two thermal generation plants within Argentina: San Martín and Belgrano. All wholesale electricity market (WEM) creditor agents with LVFVDs, including Central Puerto, were invited to state formally their decision to participate in forming the FONINVEMEM.

Within this framework, generators created the companies Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. ("TSM") and Termoeléctrica Manuel Belgrano S.A. ("TMB"), which are engaged in managing the purchase of equipment, and building, operating and maintaining each new power plant. Under these resolutions, the FONINVEMEM trusts are the owners of the Central Termoeléctrica San Martin and Central Termoeléctrica Belgrano plants during the first ten years of operations. Upon the termination of that term, the trust assets must be transferred to TSM and TMB provided that, prior to such transference, TSM and TMB and their shareholders perform all the corporate acts necessary to allow private contributors and/or the Argentine Government to receive their correspondent shares in the capital of the power stations pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

The FONINVEMEM agreements established that the receivables mentioned above will be paid by CAMMESA in 120 equal, consecutive monthly installments commencing on the commercial operation date of the plants. Also, the agreements established that the LVFVD receivables would be collected converted to US dollar and began earning interest at LIBOR plus a spread of 1% and 2%.

Once Manuel Belgrano and San Martin plants were commissioned (on January 7, 2010 and February 2, 2010, respectively), CAMMESA began paying the LVFVD receivables. On May 2010, CAMMESA informed Central Puerto of the payment plan, including the amount of accrued interest at the CAMMESA rate which was added to the principal to be repaid in monthly installments over a ten-year period.

Since achieving commercial operations in 2010, CAMMESA have made all scheduled contractual principal and interest payments in accordance with the installment plan. On January 7, 2020, the supply agreement with TMB was terminated and on February 2, 2020, the supply agreement with TSM was terminated, therefore payments of the final installment of the 120 established in the agreement for each power stations ceased. As a result, the reimbursement for the LVFVD receivables is deemed completed.

Property rights transfer from the operating companies to private shareholders and incorporation of the Argentine Government as a shareholder is currently in process. Central Puerto is the first minority in each operating company.

This explanation and more can be found here, on page 9 to 11.

Vuelta de Obligado (VOSA) plant

In addition to San Martín and Manuel Belgrano plants, in 2010 Central Puerto approved a new agreement with the former Secretariat of Energy establishing a framework to determine a mechanism to settle unpaid trade receivables as per Resolution 406/03 accrued over the 2008 - 2011 period by the generators ("CVO receivables") and for that purpose, enabling the construction of a thermal combined cycle plant named Central Vuelta de Obligado. The CVO agreement established that the CVO receivables will be paid by CAMMESA in 120 equal and consecutive monthly installments.

Under the agreement mentioned above, generators created the company Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A., which is in charge of managing the purchase of equipment, construction, operation and maintenance of the Central Vuelta de Obligado thermal power plant.

As from March 20, 2018, CAMMESA granted the commercial operations as a combined cycle of Central Vuelta de Obligado thermal power plant and started paying the 120 equal and consecutive monthly installments.

As of today, Central Puerto has FONI receivables to be collected from CVO for approximately $410 million (including VAT) and accrue interest at a 30 days LIBOR +5% rate, to be collected in 92 monthly principal installments until May 2028.

A way oversimplified but still useful NAV calculation

How much are all these assets worth?

La Genovena I: this is an 88.2 MW wind farm remunerated under a 20-year PPA. We can well assume a value of $1 million per MW, a conservative price for renewable energy. Therefore, this wind farm alone is valued at $88.2 million.

San Lorenzo Terminal 6: this is a 390 MW combined cycle also remunerated under a 15-year-long PPA and soon to be fully commissioned. Assuming a cost of $0.9 million per MW, its value is $350 million.

This two plants add up to a (conservative) value of $440 million. As seen, company's EV is $500 million (considering FONI-VOSA receivables).

So basically, we are buying La Genovena I and San Lorenzo Terminal 6 at a fair price and getting almost 4,300 MW (some of which is actually well-remunerated "new energy") plus an additional 140 MW to be developed at Brigadier Lopez, participation in three consortium plants for an additional of 2,550 MW, and a significant stake in three transportation and distribution companies... all that for just $60 million.

This sounds ridiculous. And it is.

A much-needed tariff update for Legacy Energy

On May 19th, the argentine gov't finally granted a 29% tariff increase for Legacy Energy, which had been frozen in ARS terms since February 2020. This increase is retroactive to February 2021, so I understand this to be an adjustment for that 12-month period, indicating the gov't is trying to go for yearly updates instead of the automatic monthly inflation-adjusted scheme originally laid out.

This tariff update is well under the inflation for that 12-month period. See for example the Consumer Price Index (CPI) below showing a 40.7% increase in prices during that period.

Source: INDEC.

This is certainly worse than the original scheme that automatically adjusted tariffs on a monthly basis according to inflation, but it is much better than the situation we were only one month ago when we were uncertain if and when a tariff adjustments will occur.

Debt

Central Puerto's stand alone debt is only $298 million. When adding the $281 million for its subsidiaries we get to a total consolidated debt of $579 million, as of December 31, 2020. This is a significant improvement when compared to three months prior, when the company had $631 million in gross debt (see here, page 17). This means the company is managing to reduce its debt despite today's troubling context and several regulations that are affecting all companies' debt.

See chart below for a glance of the company's debt structure.

Source: company presentation for 4Q 2020 (page 15)

When considering 2020's EBITDA ($400 million), we get a Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.45x. Not too shabby. But projected EBITDA can easily reach $500 million when "La Genovena I" and "San Lorenzo Terminal 6" are considered. So we get a Debt/proj. EBITDA ratio of only 1.15x.

These are very low ratios on their own and yet they are not even considering the projected inflows from VOSA's $400+ million receivables we have already discussed. Just to give you an idea, during 2020 Central Puerto collected almost $80 million from these receivables.

With this in mind, I believe we can all agree that gross debt is well under control and should not posse any trouble at all, but there are still some exogenous factors to consider here. We must not forget we are dealing here with an Argentina-based company, so always changing regulations and restrictions adding more risk to any debt structure are to be expected.

In particular, Argentina's Central Bank recently decided to extend the FX regulatory restrictions established by Communication “A” 7106 until December 31, 2021 through the issuance of Communication “A” 7230. In a nutshell, companies cannot access the official FX market to fully pay back their debts and are obliged to refinance most of it. If you want to know more about Central Bank restrictions and their implications for Argentina-based companies, I suggest you read my article Banco Macro: A 21% Dividend Is Coming But There Is A Catch where I explain this in a little more detail and give you some context about today's Argentina macro situation.

The installments for the acquisition of the Brigadier Lopez plant that mature during 2021 (see chart above) are under the scope of this regulation. This is a $150+ million maturity. The company is currently maintaining negotiations with banks to reschedule those installments.

I believe Central Puerto will have no trouble at all in rescheduling those installments, but we must follow up closely these developments since they certainly do affect our investment thesis. For example, on December 2020 the company signed an amendment to this Syndicate Loan modifying, among other terms, the amortization schedule, in order to comply with the requirements of Communication "A" 7106. This modifications include a limitation for the payment of dividends during 2021 and a maximum allowed for 2022 of USD 25 million. Definitely something to keep in mind. We will have to wait and see how this new renegotiation affect dividend policies and interest rates.

Dividends

In the previous section we discussed some limitations the company is facing regarding its dividend payment policy. According to the last amendment to its Syndicate Loan, the company should not be able to pay dividends during this year, and should not exceed a $25 million payment for 2022. Now this seems like terrible news, but keep in mind the company is trading at a market cap of $300 million. If it does pay $25 million next year, that would be a 8.3% dividend yield at current prices. Not bad.

However, since the company is currently working on reschedule the installments again to comply with the Central Bank regulations, we can expect these conditions to be modified once more.

Unfortunately, this is not the end of the story. In addition to what has already been explained, Central Bank current regulations also posse a direct threat to dividend payments. Even if Central Puerto was allowed by its creditors to pay dividends, it must be able to access de FX market to do so.

In any case, we must understand that these restrictions are temporary. This is not the first time we Argentinian investors have gone through this. We assume somewhere in the near future the company should be able to pay cash dividends to its shareholders again... or maybe it can also try a share buyback program if allowed by its creditors.

When this happens, what can we expect? Well, Central Puerto's today net cashflow from operating activities is around $200 million a year (see chart below), and it will be even more once all the expansion projects are completed and debt is completely cancelled or decided to be kept stable. We must also add to this cashflow the $420 million to be received from VOSA.

Source: earnings release 1Q2021, page 9.

Conservatively speaking, if the company pays a dividend of say $50 million a year we would be getting a 16% dividend yield at current prices. That is impressive. But to be honest, I personally expect dividends to be even greater. A $100 million dividend a year would be a 33% dividend yield and this should be easily achievable once the macroeconomic situation stabilizes and the expansion projects are fully commissioned.

If this sounds crazy, just keep in mind this: in 2016 the company paid ~$100 million in dividends and ~$75 million in 2017. And this is prior to all these vast expansion projects we have already discussed.

Risks

PPAs: as seen, most of today's EBITDA relies on PPAs being honored. As of today, we have no real reasons to believe that this will not continue to be the case in the foreseeable future. PPAs have already gone through a change in gov't administration, a three-year-long recession and the covid-19 pandemic completely untouched. Gov't is paying on due time as of today nothing makes us believe they will stop doing so.

If the gov't somehow decided to unilaterally default these contracts, we would immediately be on the verge of a complete collapse in the energy sector (let alone of course the collapse of our investment thesis here). Not only gov't would be facing international lawsuits, but YPF Luz - a state-controlled company dedicated to the generation segment - would go directly to a default with its creditors probably making its parent company YPF tremble as well. Investments in the sector would come to a complete halt with severe consequences in the near future. Even investments in oil&gas would suffer the impact, since many companies rely on the cashflow from these PPAs to be able to invest in E&P. This in turn would make gas imports skyrocket, with a massive hit on the already scarce Central Bank's reserves.

Debt: the company seems very comfortable with this level of debt. As seen, Debt/proj EBITDA sits at just 1.15x. However, considering the company's history, I believe it is reasonable to expect a further deleveraging here. Central Puerto has always been a dividend player, not very interested in a high leverage.

The main concern here is that negotiations with creditors stall and somehow the company does not succeed in restructuring its debt to comply with the Central Bank's restrictions already discussed. I do not see that happening. Creditors here are not just any bondholder. They are Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, all very well aware of Argentina's situation.

FONI receivables: our thesis is based not only on the premise that PPAs will be honored, but also that the FONI receivables are collected on due time. As with the PPAs, I believe this will be the case. Remember that San Martín and Belgrano plant's receivables were indeed collected successfully on due time. More importantly: FONI receivables from VOSA are protected by reserve accounts mechanisms.

Takeaways

Central Puerto looks ridiculously cheap when compared with its expected EBITDA for 2021 and 2022 and also when taking into account replacement costs.

Risks are there, of course, as in any investment (specially in this country). But they do not seem too crazy.

I think it is reasonable to assume PPAs and FONI receivables are going to be honored and that the company will manage to successfully restructure its debt so as to sort out current Central Bank's restrictions.

These restrictions are temporary - though we cannot precise exactly how much they will last - and when lifted they will trigger a period of massive dividends.

Patience will pay off.