It's been an exciting few weeks in the precious metals sector (GLD), with the gold price finally coming back to life. Given the strength in the gold price, we've seen a busy month for updated resource estimates and economic studies, with companies looking to showcase their projects at higher gold prices. The most recent company to release an economic study is Montage Gold (OTCPK:MAUTF), with a projected ~203,000-ounce production profile at its Kone Project in Cote d'Ivoire. While a large project, operating costs are relatively high, and upfront costs are quite hefty. Based on Kone's much higher upfront costs relative to peers, and an inferior After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio to peers, I believe there are much more attractive juniors to invest in currently.

Montage Gold released a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for its Kone Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire, which sits 350 kilometers northwest of the political capital of Yamoussoukro and more than 200 kilometers northwest of Perseus' (OTCPK:PMNXF) Yaoure Mine. The project is currently home to ~4.0 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.59 grams per tonne gold in the inferred category, with a 0.20 gram per tonne cut-off grade, calculated at a $1,500/oz gold price. While the recently released PEA showcases a massive project with peak production above ~300,000 ounces per annum, the life of mine results are more sobering, and the costs to get Kone into production are quite high relative to other African projects. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

The recently released PEA by Montage envisions a simple open-pit operation in Cote D'Ivoire with a conventional truck & shovel mining fleet, with 87% of ore processed being fresh, allowing for very low lime consumption. The planned annual throughput is 11 million tonnes per annum with an average head grade of 0.65 grams per tonne gold and an estimated recovery rate of 89.4% over the life of mine. Based on a 14.7-year mine life, the average annual production profile comes in at ~205,000 ounces, with ~249,000 ounces over the first 9 years and total recoverable gold of just over 3 million ounces. It's important to note that the PEA is based on inferred resources and is therefore very early-stage, and we could see some material differences in the PEA vs. the Feasibility Study planned before year-end.

Kone has a very impressive production profile relative to undeveloped projects in Africa like Seguela (~140,000 ounces), Kalana (~150,000 ounces), Kobada (~80,000 ounces), and Bombore (~120,000 ounces). This is because Kone's average annual gold production for the first 9 years comes in at 249,000 ounces which dwarfs even Endeavour's (OTCQX:EDVMF) high-grade Fetekro Project and average annual gold production is estimated at ~203,000 ounces at Kone. However, benefiting from economies of scale, a low strip ratio (0.93), and low rock hardness, projected costs are quite high at $975/oz for Kone. This is well behind Kobada ($782/oz), Bombore ($730/oz), Kalana ($901/0z), Fetekro ($838/oz), and Seguela (~$700/oz).

In addition to relatively high operating costs vs. its peer group, the upfront capex is also very high, estimated at ~$490 million in the PEA stage. The main costs are the plant ($263 million), tailings & water storage ($54 million), and pre-production mining ($32 million), with a $65 million contingency. We could see slight cost escalations as we progress towards the Feasibility Study, where we often see upwards of a 10% increase in capital costs with more conservative figures used. In comparison, Seguela, Kalana, and Bombore are all expected to be built for less than ~$300 million based on current studies in place.

If we compare Kone with a larger list of other undeveloped gold projects globally, we can see that a ~$490 million upfront capex bill places it among the most expensive medium-scale gold projects globally. In comparison, Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek is expected to produce ~30% more gold-equivalent ounces per year, with a much lower capex bill that should come in below ~$300 million. So, while Kone benefits from size with a massive plant, its low grades offset this high throughput rate, making it a large but costly project to build on a relative basis.

If we look at Kone from another perspective (upfront capital costs & operating costs) the project doesn't stand up well here either. As we can see, Kone has one of the highest cost profiles among undeveloped gold projects globally, even if the projected AISC is slightly below the industry average ($975/oz vs. $1,010/oz). This makes Kone an unlikely takeover target given that suitor would have to plunk down half a billion in upfront capital for a project that likely wouldn't complement its margin profile. The higher costs at Kone are partially related to a 2% royalty payable to Maverix (MMX), a 0.5% community development fund royalty, and a sliding scale royalty payable to the government.

In the chart below, we can see the most attractive gold projects sit in the bottom left quadrant (low operating costs, low upfront capital), and the least attractive projects sit in the top right quadrant (high operating costs, high upfront capital). Montage's Kone Project sits in the least favorable position among 24 projects surveyed on these two metrics and is not even on the edge of the quadrant, but in a much worse position than peers like Troilus Gold's (OTCQX:CHXMF) TGP Project and Artemis' (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater Project. In summary, I do not see Kone as special at all, which means that Montage will need to fund this project on its own, with the takeover aspect being highly unlikely.

Finally, moving to a financial standpoint, the After-Tax NPV (5%) for Kone comes in at $652 million at $1,600/oz and $495 million at $1,500/oz. One way to assess a project is the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio, which gives an idea of the bang per buck spent for the project. The average among more than 20 undeveloped gold projects at a $1,500/oz gold price is 2.16, with one of the most attractive projects being Skeena's Eskay Creek at above 2.70 to 1.0. Kone comes in at 1.01 at a $1,500/oz gold price based on an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $495 million and upfront capex estimates of ~$490 million. So, once again, the project does not stack up well against peers at all, made worse by the fact that it's in an inferior operating jurisdiction (Cote D'Ivoire).

Occasionally, I will make bets on miners in less favorable jurisdictions like Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF) in 2016, but the key is that these projects are exceptional relative to other projects out there. Roxgold's Seguela was another recent example of the jurisdictional risk being easily offset by the fact that it was a top-10 project globally. In Kone's case, this is arguably one of the least attractive undeveloped gold projects globally, so taking on the additional jurisdictional risk makes little sense. So, while the stock is undoubtedly cheap at a P/NAV of less than 0.20 at a $1,500/oz gold price, I don't see this as an attractive project worth betting on. This is especially true when considering elevated jurisdictional risk with a Tier-3 jurisdiction profile.

Montage Gold's Kone PEA leaves a lot to be desired, even if it does boast a very impressive average annual production profile of ~203,000 ounces per annum. In a market with over 50 undeveloped gold projects globally with ~100,000-ounce production profiles, I don't see any reason to venture into the least attractive jurisdictions unless the projects are world-class. Kone might have size, but it loses points for relatively high operating costs and a very hefty capex bill, making this a much less attractive bet than its peers. For this reason, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, with several more attractive projects in safer jurisdictions.