The Conundrum In Bonds

The bond markets, for a variety of reasons, are at a point of absurdity, in my opinion. In my long tenure on Wall Street, I have never seen a time that made such little sense in the fixed-income markets. The reason is obvious. It is the Fed and the other central banks of the world that have skewed the fixed-income markets into a place never seen before, as they dominate and control everything that is attached to yield, regardless of their source of funds.

The first issue is the value of American Treasuries, as compared with the sovereign debt of other nations. The United States has the largest economy in the world by far, as well as the most liquid bond markets. Yet, as demonstrated below, we have some of the highest yields on the planet as compared to other major nations.

Current Yield Spread in Basis Points U.S. 1.557% Belgium 0.178% -137.9 Canada 1.451% -10.6 Denmark 0.155% -140.2 France 0.201% -135.6 Germany -0.164% -172.1 Italy 0.968% -58.9 Japan 0.075% -148.3 Netherlands -0.013% -157.1 Spain 0.497% -106.0 U.K. 0.791% -76.6

*Data according to FactSet

Regardless of all the talk about inflation, Treasury yields have moved down recently. It is not, I assert, inflation that is driving the bond markets now, but what the Fed is doing or not doing. Inflation may be a “Fed Influencer,” but it certainly isn’t a “Market Mover,” like it was prior to the financial crisis of 2008/2009. The Fed and the other central banks have changed the rules with their intervention, and both the lack of “absolute value” and the lack of “relative value” are clearly demonstrated in the above chart of national yields.

One could even make the point that the Fed is lagging. Why should the cost of America’s borrowing be so much higher than other countries? The Biden Administration may well ask this question at some point in time. Do not expect to see any response in the financial press, however. None will be forthcoming.

The second part of the bond absurdity rests upon “credit risk.” I can assure you that in the financial markets “stuff happens.” One great example of this was last year, when oil prices fell to zero. It had never happened before and may never happen again, but it certainly did last year, and it decimated the prices of MLPs, and pipeline bonds, and anything else tied to oil as they fell from grace and into the yawning Gates of Hell. This was “stuff” beyond anyone’s worst nightmare, and yet, it happened.

The playing field of “The Great Game” is always alive with “credit risk.” It is just a question of how much you are being paid to take it. The answer these days is “virtually nothing.”

If you consider the Bloomberg Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index, with a duration of 8.49 years, you will find that you are getting just 71 basis points more than the Bloomberg Govt/Credit Index with a duration of 7.37 years. A nothing. A wisp.

“Credit risk” has been battened down the hatches and locked to the main by the actions of the Fed and by the stimulus money that has flown into the markets from the government. Money always has to go somewhere, and it has gone into the fixed-income markets past the point of absurdity, in my estimation.

Then, if you consider the mortgage markets, the Bloomberg Mortgage Index pegs the yield at 1.74%, with a duration of 4.41 years, which is only 31 basis points over the Bloomberg Govt/Credit Index with all of the possibilities for defaults, due to the pandemic, or the lengthening of payments that are associated with this market. No values in this space either.

Next, consider the American High Yield market. Here you find the Bloomberg Index pegging the yield at 4.10% and a duration 3.8 years. Here, the spread to the IG Corporate Index is just 200 basis points and the spread to the Govt/Credit Index is just 267 basis points. No value anywhere in sight. No value on the horizon.

I have warned about all of this before. I warn about it again today.

“If you have an important point to make, don't try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack.”



- Winston Churchill

Consequently, if you want yields and cash flows, you have to pivot. I have pivoted to some closed-end funds and some exchange-traded funds. They are far more complicated than a single bond, and yet, it is in these two spaces where some decent, if not outsized, yields may be found in comparison to bond yields.

In fact, some of my choices are bond funds, where leverage is utilized to provide the additional yield. So, our “borrower’s paradise,” created by the Fed and their low interest rates, may be utilized to our advantage. Also remember that the leverage is the fund’s, and not yours, and so, while you are on the hook for any change in dividends, you are not on the hook for the leverage.

If yields and monthly or quarterly cash flows are what you need, then I remind you of the proverb “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

