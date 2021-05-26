Photo by AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

About the best thing I can say about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) so far for 2021 is that the shares have managed to outperform a weak tape for biotech (the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is down about 10% versus Neurocrine’s flattish performance), though that comparison looks much worse for NBIX shares over a 12-month period.

I’d previewed some of the drivers of this weakness in earlier pieces – namely challenges to the Ingrezza franchise from the pandemic and a pipeline with few high-probability value-driving readouts. Indeed, Ingrezza has been quite weak, and while blaming that weakness on the pandemic is plausible, it doesn’t fix anything.

I still own these shares and I’m still bullish on the long-term potential, but I’ve cut back my Ingrezza expectations (again). I continue to believe that crinecerfont is an underappreciated asset, but with a pipeline still weighted more toward early-stage assets (there will be several Phase II studies underway by the end of 2021), this is a stock that could take some time to work again.

Another Weak Set Of Numbers For Ingrezza

Expectations weren’t particularly high for Ingrezza in the first quarter, given the ongoing impact of the pandemic on in-person psychiatric visits, and especially so after soft results from Teva’s (TEVA) Austedo. Even so, the 4% sequential decline in revenue was a modest miss (2% to 3%), as very modest prescription growth was offset by a tougher insurance reauthorization process and higher gross/net discounting.

Neurocrine may be a “reopening trade”, but I don’t expect Ingrezza to just snap back in a V-shaped recovery. Management did report improving trends late in the quarter, but the implied guidance for the next quarter (low-to-mid-$250M’s) was still around 5% shy of expectations. Management is launching a new direct-to-consumer TV campaign, and Teva is also conducting one for Austedo, but I believe it’s going to take time not only for in-patient visits to resume, but for diagnosing/prescribing trends to change.

The biggest threat to the Ingrezza program is that Neurocrine and Teva may have already largely captured the severe tardive dyskinesia patients that are clear-cut candidates for treatment with this class of drugs. While many experts argue that TD is a more prevalent (and life-altering) issue that commonly accepted in the psychiatric community, psychiatrists have been reluctant to diagnose and prescribe for the condition, and penetrating the patient population with less severe symptoms will be a laborious process. I don’t think that’s quite the case, but it is a risk factor to keep in mind – the real addressable market for Ingrezza could be materially smaller than the theoretical market would suggest.

No Joy Elsewhere

Ingrezza isn’t the only Neurocrine drug under pressure from the pandemic – the launch of Ongentys has gone nowhere fast, with sales of just $1.4M in the quarter, about half of sell-side expectations. Underlying prescription growth (as per IQVIA data) was stronger, with a sequential doubling of prescriptions, and I believe some of the shortfall there is due to formulary issues and sampling.

I don’t think Ongentys is “broken” and I think investors should be patient here. Launching a drug when you can’t make in-person sales calls is difficult, and while many doctors should be familiar with the concept of COMT inhibition as an adjunctive treatment for Parkinson’s, prior drugs in this class had poor side-effect/tolerability profiles, so there’s definitely a physician education/re-education component to the story. If sales are still poor in the second half of 2022, then we can talk about whether this is a failed program.

That brings me to elagolix, sold by Neurocrine’s partner AbbVie (ABBV) as Orilissa and Oriahnn. Years ago AbbVie estimated that elagolix could be a $2B/year drug in 2025; sales for the quarter were $30M, and royalties to Neurocrine amounted to $4.5M.

Patient and physician awareness seems to still be a major issue with elagolix, and I find this surprising given AbbVie’s marketing capabilities. I can’t say how committed AbbVie still is to this program, though I can’t imagine AbbVie would have started the study in PCOS if they were ready to cut bait on the program.

The upcoming approval (assumed) and launch of Myovant’s (MYOV) relugolix is going to bring a competitor into the field with the same basic mechanism of action, one with once-daily dosing versus twice-daily for elagolix. Given the weak sales of elagolix, I’m not sure relugolix is actually a big threat (you can’t rob an empty safe), and it’s at least conceivable that it will increase overall awareness of this drug class as a treatment option.

Pipeline Risks Are Still High

Neurocrine has a fairly robust pipeline in terms of the number of candidates and indications, but it’s a pipeline that skews early-stage and toward riskier indications. If these candidates beat the odds and succeed the rewards can be great, but the flip side is a higher risk of clinical failure.

With Ingrezza, the company recently successfully completed a Phase III study (J-KINECT) in Japan that should drive approval here and modest addressable market expansion. Management is also planning to initiate two new Phase III studies, one in an undisclosed neurological indication and one in an undisclosed psychiatric indication.

I’ve tried to do a little more digging into patent filings and clinical literature to see what could be in store. There’s some evidence that VMAT2 inhibitors as add-on therapy can improve results for patients being treated for schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder, and possibly PTSD. There’s also some evidence that the drug could play a role in treating methamphetamine abuse, but I can’t imagine how challenging that trial would be. On the neuro side, there are movement disorders like Parkinson’s, tremor, and autism-related movement disorders where VMAT2 inhibition could help. It’s also entirely possible that Neurocrine targets something that isn’t currently in the literature.

Elsewhere, the company has started a Phase II study of NBI-827104 (licensed from Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF)) in essential tremor to go along with the Phase II study underway in pediatric CSWS. Management is also planning Phase II studies for NBI-921352 (licensed from Xenon (XENE)) for SCN8A-DEE and focal-onset seizure. The company is also planning two Phase II studies for two additional Takeda (TAK) compounds – NBI-1065845 in refractory MDD and NBI-1065846 for anhedonia in depression.

Neurocrine is also pushing on with luvadaxistat (formerly known as NBI-1065844). The INTERACT study failed to show efficacy in treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, but management is following up on a positive signal that the drug could improve cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. It’s a valid addressable market, but a long shot unless that secondary endpoint signal was truly strong (management hasn’t shown any data).

Last and not at all least is the Phase III CAHtalyst study of crinecerfont in pediatric patients with CAH. This study will enroll 81 patients with a primary endpoint of change in baseline A4 (a key biomarker), as well as changes in glucocorticoid dose, 17-OHP levels, and bone growth.

The Outlook

I’ve decided to stretch out the timeline in my model to peak revenue for Ingrezza by 18 months, as it is clear that Neurocrine is going to need to invest more time and energy into driving prescription growth. That change drives the value of the TD indication down to around $80/share (from $92/share), and there still could be risk to my nearly $3B peak revenue estimate.

That drives a lower fair value of about $117.50/share. While I do assign some modest value for the luvadaxistat and epilepsy programs, there is meaningful upside if Phase II results are clearly positive. Likewise with the Takeda psychiatry compounds and the follow-on valbenazine (Ingrezza) indications. I’m still bullish on crinecerfont (worth about $16.50/share in my model), and a successful Phase III study could add over $10/share on top of that, not to mention a badly-needed positive shift in sentiment.

The Bottom Line

Neurocrine has sorely tested investor patience, and the shares are still about 30% below their 52-week high. Management has taken swings at multiple high-risk programs and seen multiple failures, and “doubling down” on luvadaxistat may not be the best use of resources. On the other hand, I respect management for seeking out indications where there are few (if any) attractive therapeutic options and significant market potential for an effective drug. If you want a biotech focusing on “me too” programs in established drug classes, this isn’t the stock for you.

I’m still bullish on Neurocrine, but that’s a longer-term call. A sharper recovery in Ingrezza would be very welcome, but isn’t my base case, and it’s going to take time for Phase II programs to mature. Still, for those who can afford the risk, it’s a name to consider at this point of neutral-to-weak sentiment.