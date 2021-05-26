Photo by Ruggiero_S/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis. In the meantime, the share lost almost 50 percent. The Kontoor Brands (KTB) spin-off, in which V.F. Corp bundled its former Jean's business, was severely affected. During the pandemic, the temporary closure of offices and retail locations left its mark on V.F. Corps fiscal 2021.

In April 2020, I pointed out the excellent risk/reward ratio at V.F. Corp and bought more company shares myself. Since then, the stock has returned 65 percent (including dividends). Thus, it has only marginally underperformed the S&P 500 (which brought a return of 70 percent). However, V.F. Corp lost almost 10 percent of its value after announcing the latest quarterly figures, so this is only a snapshot. And as I write this article, the stock is 22 percent off its all-time high.

I think that in a rather hot market, V.F. Corp still offers a good risk/reward ratio. The stock is not cheap, but currently at a level where I am comfortable enough to buy more shares.

FY 2021 was ugly, and the share price drop justified

No question, FY 2021 was ugly. Group-wide, revenue decreased by 12 percent. For the four strategically important brands, Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies, the decline in revenue was 11 percent. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) business remained strong, though declining by only 5 percent. Also, V.F. Corp's China business was pleasant. In 2021, revenue in China exceeded $1 billion for the first time, underlining the strategic importance of the Chinese market for apparel.

Furthermore, V.F. Corp was able to expand its digital business here. Sales through digital DTC channels increased by 67 percent. Operating income decreased by 47 percent. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS even fell by more than 50 percent. The payout ratio rose to almost 150 percent in the meantime, whereas it does not usually exceed 60 percent. So overall, the share price drop at the beginning of 2020 therefore quite accurately anticipated this development of the underlying business.

The last quarter was pretty nice, but base effects have to be taken into account

At last, however, the sun started to shine again. In the fourth quarter of 2021, V.F. Corp delivered good figures in my view, even though base effects have to be taken into account here (V.F. Corp. has changed its earnings period in 2018/2019. Its fiscal year now ends in March and no longer in December).

Revenue increased 23 percent to $2.6 billion in the latest fourth quarter. Organic growth amounted to 16 percent. Adjusted operating income increased organically by 59 percent, while adjusted EPS even doubled. All four strategic brands contributed to the growth. Vans grew 13 percent, The North Face grew 28 percent, Timberland grew 25 percent, and Dickies grew 22 percent. Highlights were organic growth of 65 percent in the DTC Digital business and nearly 100 percent in Mainland China.

For the full year 2022, V.F. Corp is optimistic and expects continued good momentum for both the Group and the strategic brands:

Moving now to our outlook for fiscal 2022, we expect total VF revenue to approximate $11.8 billion, representing about 28% growth from fiscal '21 and a low double-digit increase relative to our prior peak revenue in fiscal 2020. This includes approximately $600 million of Supreme revenue. Excluding the Supreme business, our fiscal 2022 outlook implies growth of about 23%, representing high single-digit growth relative to fiscal 2020. By brand, we expect Vans to generate between 26% and 28% growth, representing a 7% to 9% increase relative to prior peak revenue. The North Face is expected to increase between 25% and 27%, representing 14% to 16% growth relative to fiscal 2020 and surpassing $3 billion in global brand revenue. We expect Timberland to increase between 16% and 18%, which implies revenue in line with prior peak levels. Lastly, we expect continued strength from, Dickies with growth accelerating to between, 10% and 12%, which implies revenue up about 20% from fiscal 2020.

In that respect, I also welcome the fact that V.F. Corp wants to reduce debt to a somewhat better level during the year:

But I think if you look at the sort of the balance sheet side as we're seeing - as we've returned to sort of more normal EBITDA level this year, we look at our leverage position and the - we're focused on leverage, first and foremost, to bring that leverage back in line, and we've got the ability to do that. We think we're going to exit this year taking into consideration some debt paydown opportunities that leverage back net leverage at 2.5 to 3 times.

M&A activities

Management will reshape V.F. Corp's portfolio further in the future. As the company announced, V.F. Corp entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Occupational Workwear businesses. According to an investor presentation V.F. Corp published last year, the sale will include nine brands (Red Kap, V.F. Solutions, Bulwark, Workrite, Walls, Terra, Kodiak, Work Authority, Horace Small) that generated revenue of $865 million and adjusted operating income of $130 million in fiscal 2019. The following brands are affected.

In addition, V.F. Corp is busy integrating the Supreme brand, which it bought for $2.1 billion. V.F. Corp hopes to increase Supreme's sales by 8 to 10 percent per year. In 2021, sales topped $500 million, so Supreme should gradually crack $1 billion over the next few years. So yes, I think that in a few years, we will say that V.F. Corp. managed to grab a pearl at an excellent price.

Upside potential

Right off the bat, V.F. Corp is no bargain, and we can tell that by several methods. One way is to discount V.F. Corp's future cash flow. Management expects to grow sales by 28 percent in 2022. For calculating the DCF, I assume that V.F. Corp will increase revenues by 12 percent for the following years. I also expect an improvement in the operating margin. Therefore, for my DCF calculation, I work with an operating margin between 14 and 15 percent for the coming years. So, overall, we have the following data for our DCF calculation.

DCF Model, source: www.alphaspread.com/estimates by author

Based on my estimates, we see a fair intrinsic value of V.F. Corp's share at a share price of approx. $70.55. Compared to the current market price of $78, the company's shares are somewhat overvalued, indicating a potential downside risk of almost 10 percent.

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author

A look at the fundamentals supports this picture. Even with the expected result for 2022, the adjusted P/E is around 25, which is far above the historical average of 19. The forward P/C ratio of almost 20 is also too high for me. Based on the expected results for 2022, we see a downside potential of nearly 25 percent. Even for the expected 2023 results, we still consider the shares to be overvalued. We have to wait until 2024 and assume growth of at least 10 percent per year for V.F. Corp to reach a somewhat fair valuation.

Fair value calculation for V.F. Corp, source: www.dividendstocks.cash

I'm not arguing about the exact range of percentages or the respective down- or upside potential. These are all approximations. However, I still think that the picture is consistent here. V.F. Corp is no bargain.

Conclusion

While I see the V.F. Corp stock as slightly overvalued, I still added some shares into my retirement portfolio. The reasons are simple. I am very happy with the management. The growth initiatives are taking effect. It even looks like the momentum may accelerate. The DTC business, the digital business, and the growth in China and the core brands make me optimistic. In the short term, there is a downside risk. That's okay. I am aware of that risk. I think long-term, and I've invested in the long-term prospects of this excellent company. For long-term investors who can live with some volatility, the recent price dip has created a fair opportunity to buy shares of V.F. Corp and I took advantage of it.