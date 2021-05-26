Photo by AlxeyPnferov/iStock via Getty Images

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) enthusiasts are back, but it makes interesting reading to see the basis for optimism. The analysis from two recent optimistic pieces is based on chart analysis and optimistic views about coal prices. The current situation for Peabody Energy reminds me of the situation early in 2020, when I wrote about my scepticism concerning good times coming. My take on 2020 for Peabody was justified as the BTU share price started 2020 at $9.99 and finished 2020 at $2.41. Here I look at some critical and perhaps overlooked issues that leads me to conclude that 2021 might play out like 2020 did for BTU, notwithstanding that so far the share price trajectory in 2021 is upwards. Peabody Energy really is in long term decline. There are more interesting places for investors to place their hard earned cash.

Peabody Energy's recent budget repair

At the end of 2020 Peabody Energy was facing a lot of problems, most notably concerning its substantial looming debt repayments. This led to doubts about its ability to avoid a second bankruptcy, but debt was restructured. However, this left the company with a substantially higher interest rate on its debt and with the company precluded from paying a dividend or participating in share buybacks before December 31, 2024. This means that good times for investors can only come from share price appreciation. At the moment this is working, but there are a number of structural things happening in the coal industry that suggest that this situation is unlikely to continue. Investors thinking that the current euphoria will lead soon to resumption of happy dividends or share buybacks need to think again.

The general picture for Peabody continues to deteriorate. When I last wrote in October 2020 (reporting on Q2 2020) Peabody reported $848.5 million cash, total assets of $4.95 billion and total liabilities of $3.96 billion. In Q1 2021 the comparable figures are $623.7 million cash, total assets of $4.49 billion and total liabilities of $3.59 billion. A new President and CEO James Grech has been appointed as of June 1. James Grech is a 30 year coal industry veteran and perhaps the thought is that he will bring fresh eyes to how to better position Peabody's business. The question is whether deep industry knowledge is what the company needs as the market for its single product disappears.

Ways of seeing value in Peabody Energy

There are a lot of ways that a company's prospects can be viewed. There is a whole school of investors who rely on charts to deduce future stock price movements. Walter Zelezniak has an optimistic analysis based solely on Peabody Energy's recent chart history. I respect the work done by chart followers as this is a legitimate way of crystal balling a company's near term price movements. However, the underlying business must be addressed before becoming too enamoured by where the chart seems to be pointing. I think BTU's business is in real trouble because the coal industry is in rapid decline. The company has performed poorly since shortly after relisting following bankruptcy. However, in the past 6 months the BTU share price has shown a prolonged and substantial rise from $1.14 to $5.84, a substantial 5 fold increase (although a significant part of this rise has come in recent days).

German coal power heads for the exit

The situation in the US coal industry is in rapid decline, but what about Germany, the country that many fossil fuel supporters see (despite evidence to the contrary) as still hooked on coal? Germany has recently completed its first tender for shutting down hard coal plants. The goal was to contract closure of 4 GW of hard coal capacity in the first of 7 rounds aimed at closure of 23 GW of hard coal towards exiting all coal generation by 2038. The tender was oversubscribed so that 11 plants covering 4.788 GW were accepted for closure. The big companies were prominent with RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and Vattenfall both achieving support for closure of 2 plants and Uniper SE closure of 1 plant. The competition meant that the average closure price (Euro 66,259/MW) was substantially below the ceiling of Euro 165,000/MW. This is clear evidence that coal power isn't economic in Germany. Surprisingly, although the scheme was established to get higher emissions plants out of the system, some of Germany's most modern coal power facilities were included in the successful bids.

Given the German situation, which is being repeated around the world, it is perhaps not surprising that major coal power technology providers Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) have both announced that they will not take orders to supply technology for new coal power plants.

Asian markets disappearing

An issue not spoken about much yet is that of uncertainty about costs of fuel (coal, gas) in supporting a fossil fuel powered grid. Once built, solar PV and wind power provide stable input prices (essentially nil) because the power comes locally from sun and wind. This fact, combined with dramatic falls in the construction cost of renewable energy projects, undoubtedly is responsible for the fact that all around the world new power generation is now dominated by renewable energy.

This issue is coming to a head in Bangladesh where the 8th Five Year Plan addresses consideration of subsidies and ballooning capacity payments for fossil fuel power producers. The IEEFA (Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis) is urging that the new energy and power master plan currently being developed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency take account of the new Bangladesh Five Year plan. If this happens coal and increased LNG will be abandoned in favour of cheaper and low emissions renewables.

The two big emerging power users (China and India) are both focusing on managing the cost structure of their coal fired power plants by focusing on locally produced coal. This is not good news for companies like BTU whose business model is substantially reliant of export of coal to China, India and a small number of other Asian countries (notably Japan, South Korea, Taiwan). Political disputes between China and Australia have essentially meant the cessation of Australian thermal coal imports by China and it is finding new markets to replace the Australian coal. The countries that have been highlighted to pick up slack in coal demand, because they have had big plans for coal power plant expansion, are reversing these plans. For example in 2015 Bangladesh, The Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia had plans for 125.5GW of new coal plants, but there has been an 80% reduction in these plans so that the current pipeline for new coal plants in these 4 countries is now 25.2GW.

It is important to note that markets that seemed solid and long term are disappearing in the immediate time frame. Regarding coal exports to the Asian region that are critical to Peabody's business, it used to be that the only market was China which would be locked in to coal for the long term. Then it was India. Then it was South Korea, Japan, Taiwan. Now it is Vietnam, The Philippines, Bangladesh.

China is still being talked up as there are still many coal plants under development. What is overlooked by coal bulls is the decline in coal plant utilisation in China as many new plants get turned on. The key point is how much coal is being used, not the reported 400 GW of excess coal plant capacity.

Conclusion

Irrational optimism can do wonderful things for the share price of a struggling coal company. And so it was shortly before the end of 2020 when Peabody Energy announced a deferral of debt consideration from 2022 out to the end of 2024, which led to a dramatic share price increase based on hope of recovery in seaborne metallurgical and/or thermal coal demand and pricing. In the past month things get less and less credible, with commentary earlier this week that Peabody Energy's 28.9% share price increase in a single day could be attributed to forecast of warmer than normal weather over the next two weeks! Of course this short term spike spluttered out within days. I stay with the view that share price increases in Peabody Energy over the last few weeks (up 75% over the past month) as having little basis in reality. This means that what goes up will come down. There are more interesting investment opportunities.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the rapid changes as energy gets decarbonized. If my commentary helps provide perspective for you and your financial advisor's investment decisions about fossil fuels in general and Peabody Energy in particular, please consider following me.