Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is often referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea" due to its market-leading e-commerce business. As you likely know by now, Coupang recently went public (listed on NYSE) by raising $4.6B at an eye-popping $60B valuation (making it the largest IPO by an Asian company since Alibaba). The IPO valuation is mammoth. However, the stock still bounced up by ~40% on its first trading day. Coupang quickly became a red-hot stock over the last few months and ran up too far too fast. However, the recent correction is making the stock a lot more interesting. With this in mind, here's my investment thesis for Coupang:

Investment Thesis

Coupang is South Korea's leading e-commerce marketplace with a ~24% share (as of 2020). In addition to e-commerce, Coupang has built a presence in other areas like digital advertising, grocery, and food delivery. In short, Coupang is Amazon (AMZN), UPS (UPS), and Uber Eats (UBER), all rolled into one company.

South Korea's high Internet penetration and unique geography make it a ripe market for technological innovation. And Coupang has built an Amazon-esque marketplace that looks set to dominate the emerging e-commerce market in South Korea.

The coronavirus pandemic led consumers to en-masse adoption of e-commerce in 2020. However, Coupang emerged as the only player in South Korea to capture significant market share last year. This growth is attributable to Coupang's high consumer satisfaction, which stems directly from the unique end-to-end integrated technology and infrastructure developed by the company in the last 10 years. In short, its execution and technology have built a formidable moat/competitive advantage for the company, which is reflected in the company's market share capture over the last 12 months or thereabouts.

Although Coupang is well positioned to dominate the South Korean e-commerce market and its other business initiatives do look promising, the market opportunity itself is not big enough to get massive revenue growth for a long period of time, and Sea Ltd. (SE), for instance, has greater potential white space opportunity in our eyes. To this end, the concern we have is that Coupang will reach $150B in market cap and trade at about 1x sales as a result of South Korean e-commerce saturation. This would lead to a somewhat underwhelming investment. Moreover, our central issue is that the markets in which Coupang operates are competitive, but that isn't alone the issue. We'd actually be OK with competition for Coupang, granted it could achieve monopoly market share of a virtually limitless market, but its market is not virtually limitless. It's indeed quite limited due to a low population size (of about 50M) and stagnant population growth for South Korea. Moreover, we don't believe Coupang will have much success internationally, as the competition internationally is already fiercely competitive.

Coupang's revenue growth (90% y/y) looks robust. However, its gross margin of 16% is abysmal. The company is several years away from profitability, and Coupang's management needs to build out (or grow) other value-added businesses that can command higher margins. With that being said, I believe that over the next few years Coupang will be able to benefit from economies of scale to become an FCF generative company.

Bom Suk Kim, Coupang's CEO, has proven himself to be an intrepid and dynamic business leader and a true visionary through his actions. Coupang was supposed to go public in 2015. However, Bom pulled the IPO as he thought he could build a better company. And in the last five years, Coupang has become the go-to e-commerce company for South Korean consumers and looks set to remain the dominant force for the foreseeable future.

After a big IPO bounce, Coupang's stock took a 35% plunge from an all-time high of $69, and it is now trading at about $40/share. At this price level, I like buying the stock, but the total addressable market issues loom heavy in my mind.

Introducing Coupang

In 2010, Coupang launched as a (Groupon-like) marketplace that enabled merchants to leverage technological innovation to grow and compete. However, over the years, Coupang has evolved its business model, which now resembles one-to-one with Amazon (AMZN) (minus AWS). In the past decade, Coupang spent billions of dollars on building an end-to-end integrated network of infrastructure and technology with fulfillment and last-mile delivery capabilities that's supported by machine learning-based data-driven insights and a well-diversified supply chain. Today, Coupang provides an incredible e-commerce experience to customers right from consumer's desktop to doorstep.

Furthermore, Coupang continues to launch new offerings to better serve its customers. In recent years, Coupang has expanded its business via multiple new service offerings such as Rocket Fresh (grocery), Coupang Eats (logistics food delivery), and Coupang Pay (digital financial services). Today, Coupang's network and systems support its owned-inventory selection, third-party marketplace, Rocket Delivery, Rocket WOW membership, Rocket Fresh, Coupang Eats, and Coupang Pay. We will discuss these offerings in a minute, but let's take a look at Coupang's flywheel first:

As you can see above, Coupang's flywheel is more or less the same as Amazon's flywheel. Coupang's platform is centered around delivering a better customer experience. Higher number of merchants on the platform allows customers to choose from a broader selection, which leads to better customer experiences that eventually attract more customers to Coupang’s platform. As Coupang's operations scale up, it's able to offer lower prices to its loyal customer base, thereby improving customer experience further. Moreover, Coupang's success allows the company to build more services that can improve its customers' lives exponentially.

By focusing its long-term investments on building a differentiated technology-orchestrated infrastructure and customer-facing platform, Coupang has built a robust business that can deliver significant revenue growth and cash flows at scale. Furthermore, the company already has proven its ability to build new offerings successfully through reinvestment of its cash flows - viz. Rocket WOW membership (owned-inventory selection), Rocket Fresh (grocery delivery), Coupang Eats (food delivery), and Coupang Pay (digital financial services).

The South Korean e-commerce market is fiercely competitive, so the natural question to ask is what makes Coupang so special?

Customer-centricity is the main driver of Coupang's resounding success, and here's what the company said on this subject in its IPO prospectus:

“Why force customers to choose between amazing service, low prices, and broad selection? We want our customers to have it all.” Our mission is to create a world where customers wonder, "How did I ever live without Coupang?" We strive to eliminate the conventional tradeoffs in the customer experience. “We are committed to delivering a "wow" experience to all of our customers every day. This commitment drives every aspect of our operations and pushes us to redefine the standards of e-commerce.”

Coupang began its journey with a seller-centric interface similar to Groupon but reinvented its business model to move over to a product-centric interface similar to Amazon in order to solve customer issues like duplicate listings and multiple prices. Most e-commerce players stop with digital improvements. However, the limited e-commerce infrastructure in South Korea was a limiting factor in "WOW-ing" the consumers as per Coupang.

In South Korea, these logistics limitations rendered the e-commerce experience deficient for consumers when compared to local brick and mortar retail shops. In order to wow the customer, Coupang made its first watershed decision to build an end-to-end logistics network from scratch that was powered by the latest technologies. Coupang had to invest heavily to build its network of 100 fulfillment and logistics centers in 30 cities and hire 15,000 delivery drivers:

70% of the population lives within 7 miles of a Coupang logistics center. Our operational infrastructure spans over 25 million square feet across over 30 cities, a footprint of over 400 football fields in a country that is 1% the size of the US geographically.

Today, Coupang's investments in technology, operations, and logistics are enabling the company to offer game-changing features to consumers:

Rocket Delivery — Next Day Free shipping Customers are eligible for free, one-day delivery nationwide 365 days a year—even the day before gift-giving holidays like Christmas

Dawn and Same-Day Delivery — Millions of items every day—including fresh groceries—are delivered within hours via Dawn Delivery (ordered as late as midnight, arrive before 7 am) or Same-Day Delivery (ordered in the morning, arrive same-day).

Effortless Returns — No need to pack a box or print a label. Our customers simply tap a button on the app and leave the item outside their door for pickup. Refunds are initiated the moment the item is picked up at the door.

Deliveries without Packaging — Our re-engineered fulfillment process eliminated cardboard boxes in over 75% of the parcels we package, and our latest innovation, Zero Packaging, first introduced for Rocket Fresh, eliminates almost all disposable packaging by delivering in eco-bags that are collected for reuse after each delivery.

Last Order by Midnight — Customers are promised free, next-day delivery for orders placed any time of day—even seconds before midnight.

Vast Selection of Millions of Items — Customers can order from a selection of millions of items across almost every category of goods—from tomatoes to TVs—for next-day delivery. We have the largest number of total SKU count for owned inventory products listed on our e-commerce apps and websites compared to other product e-commerce players in Korea. We also have the largest total SKU count for both owned inventory and third-party products listed on our e-commerce apps and websites compared to other product e-commerce players in Korea.

Due to South Korea's unique work culture and school hours, Coupang receives nearly 33% of its orders between 10 pm - 12 a.m. By fulfilling nearly 100% of its next-day delivery orders by dawn (within hours), Coupang is even out-Amazoning Amazon's US delivery network. Coupang is doing what no one else in the market can - guarantee one-day delivery on all Rocket orders - without reducing its selection or charging for delivery. As a result, consumers are using Coupang the most over other Korean e-commerce platforms, and they keep coming back to Coupang. In South Korea there’s just no comparison for the price and convenience offered by Coupang. This is why Coupang was the only noteworthy player to gain significant market share in 2020:

Coupang is often referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea," and if the features I just mentioned didn't explain the reasoning for this comparison, the following chart will hammer the point home:

As you can see, Coupang's e-commerce marketplace dollar retention is the closest match to Amazon. This graph shows that the consumers that bought for the first time in 2016 and 2017, now spend nearly 350% of their first-year annual spend on Coupang's platform. None of Amazon's US competitors like Walmart (WMT), Etsy (ETSY), Wayfair (W), or eBay (EBAY) have come close to what Coupang has achieved. Therefore, Coupang is a truly special business. With that being said, Coupang's market dynamics are also playing a huge role in its success.

Coupang's Total Addressable Market

As of 2019, South Korea was the fourth-largest economy in Asia and the twelfth-largest economy in the world, with an annual gross domestic product ("GDP") of $1.6 trillion and GDP per capita of $31,847. The total spend in retail, grocery, consumer food service, and travel in South Korea was $470 billion in 2019 and this figure is expected to grow to $534 billion by 2024. Moreover, South Korean e-commerce market is one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce opportunities in the world. In 2019, the total e-commerce spend was $128 billion in 2019, and it's projected to grow to $206 billion by 2024 (to become the third-largest e-commerce market in the world), at a CAGR of ~10%. The primary driver of this growth will likely be the growth of total annual e-commerce spending for all Internet buyers from ~$2,600 (in 2019) to ~$4,300 (in 2024) on a per-buyer basis.

Considering Coupang's revenue of $12B, it may appear to have a large white space opportunity. However, Coupang already has 25M customers (14M active) from a total population of 50M. So, the user growth opportunity for Coupang is somewhat limited when compared to some of our e-commerce investments such as Sea Ltd. (SE).

Consequently, Coupang is developing new offerings to expand its market opportunity, which is evidenced by the 2019 launches of Rocket Fresh (online groceries as part of Coupang's owned-inventory selection) and Coupang Eats (South Korea's largest online food delivery service). Coupang's newer initiatives (adjacent businesses to its core e-commerce business) have expanded its TAM significantly.

The following was quoted from Coupang's S-1:

Grocery Segment: The online grocery segment was $16 billion in 2019, approximately 14% of the total grocery segment of $111 billion in 2019. In addition, almost 40% of Koreans have purchased fresh groceries online, which is higher than other developed regions like Europe and North America. We believe that is a sign of high online penetration for the category in the near future. Consumer Foodservice Segment: The consumer foodservice market segment was $86 billion in 2019, of which $11 billion was from online sales, which represents online penetration of 13%. The total foodservice segment is expected to grow to $96 billion by 2024 and the online foodservice segment is expected to grow to $22 billion, at a CAGR of 15%, which represents online penetration of 23%. Advertising: In addition to our e-commerce services, we also have a new offering in the online advertising space. We offer opportunities to advertise on our websites and mobile applications, including through banner advertisements, joint promotions, and other programs. This offering is in the early stages, and we will continue to innovate. In the near-to-medium term, we expect this offering to expand our total addressable market to include the advertising market, which was $12 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $14 billion by 2024.

In addition to the size of the market opportunity, there are some key attributes that have contributed to South Korea’s high online growth, making it poised for a technology-led retail innovation. While Coupang deserves much of the credit for its success, it does enjoy some inherent advantages (natural to South Korea) that enable rapid internet innovation faster than larger countries, and these attributes include high internet penetration, high population density, and a relatively wealthy population.

High Mobile & Internet Penetration:

South Korea has the highest Internet (96%) and smartphone (94%) penetration rates of any country in the world. Mobile shopping has fueled the rapid growth of online retail, and new technologies are expected to make the mobile shopping experience even better in the future.

South Korea’s ultra-high connectivity rates make the entire 50M population the effective market for digital services. Hence, the adoption of e-commerce in South Korea has been rapid over the past decade, and the trend is likely to continue unabated for the foreseeable future due to a low e-commerce penetration rate of ~20%.

Relatively Wealthy Population:

Furthermore, South Korea boasts a relatively wealthy population, which makes the market opportunity attractive despite its smaller population versus its larger neighbors (Japan: 126M population and China: 1.4B population):

High Population Density:

Source: Goodwater

Geographically, South Korea is just 1% the size of the United States, and its usable land area is much smaller due to its geography (mountainous and forested regions). Since much of South Korea's population is limited to top cities, I believe that creating a Coupang-like logistics network is not implausible for deep-pocketed rivals like Street 11 [Amazon (right to buy 30% ownership) and SK Telecom (parent company)].

South Korea’s 50M people live in a small area, making it the third densest country in the world. All these attributes make South Korea a fertile ground for digital innovation and a country where tech-enabled change happens at an even faster pace than in other developed countries.

As I mentioned earlier, Coupang has nearly 25M customers, which leaves limited room for future user growth. As e-commerce penetration increases, the South Korean market opportunity for Coupang can saturate. Hence, Coupang will need to expand into new geographies to drive future revenue growth. However, Bom Suk Kim (Coupang's CEO) insists that he is focused on the South Korean opportunity and intends to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen in the local market (where it already dominates).

Source: Coupang CEO Bom Kim on the company's monster IPO

Bom has led Coupang admirably to where it's today, and he's an amazing business leader, but I'm getting mixed signals about the company's expansion plans. The South Korean market lacks the depth to support long-term revenue growth for Coupang. Therefore, I'm not entirely sold on the idea of buying Coupang at this stage, even though I think it will be a dominant force in the South Korean market for years to come. Anyways, let us analyze the company's financials and formulate a valuation for the business before we make a final investment decision.

Financials Analysis

In 2020, Coupang's revenue growth rate accelerated to 93%, resulting in annual revenue of ~$12B. Since, the start of Q1 2018, Coupang has managed to grow its business by 4x. Hence, one can say that the systems built by Coupang over the last decade are delivering growth at scale.

At the heart of this revenue growth are Coupang's increasing user numbers and more engagement from users. Coupang attracts and converts visitors to its apps and websites into "Active" customers who make repeat purchases. Accordingly, the Net Revenues per Active Customer and the number of Active Customers are key measures of growth. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, Coupang had ~14.8 million Active Customers (up from ~11.8 million y/y). Also, Net Revenues per Active Customer rose from $161 to $256 during 2020.

According to Coupang, its growth reflects success in attracting, retaining, and increasing the engagement of consumers. Here's what the company said in its IPO prospectus:

In our experience, improvement in customer experience directly correlates with the acceleration of customer engagement. We believe the accelerating growth in spend is due to the launch and expansion of our owned-inventory selection, Rocket Delivery, and the introduction of new benefits associated with Rocket WOW membership, Rocket Fresh, and Coupang Eats, among our other offerings. For example, one of the key long-term drivers of this growth, retention, and engagement of Active Customers is our Rocket WOW membership program, which we launched in 2019. We offer to members of our Rocket WOW membership program unlimited free shipping with no minimum spend, free returns, expedited shipping, and exclusive discounts, among other benefits. This, in turn, increases members’ engagement with our wide array of offerings and also attracts more customers to the program. A key long-term driver of increasing Net Revenues per Active Customer is the increasing participation of our customers in our Rocket WOW membership program, which comprised 32% of our Active Customers for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the frequency of purchases by Rocket WOW members was over four times that of active non-members. We have strong spend growth and retention. As customers have used our services more frequently, the spend generated by each customer cohort has grown in each year, demonstrating our value proposition. The chart below reflects the indexed growth in spend by customer cohort, irrespective of cancellations and returns, with each cohort representing customers who placed their first order with us in a given year. For example, the 2018 cohort includes all customers who placed their first order with us between January 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. Cohorts consistently increase their spend with us. For example, the 2017 cohort increased its annual spend by approximately 246% in 2020 compared to 2017. Newer cohorts have increased their spend faster than older cohorts. For example, the 2017 cohort spent approximately 80% more in 2018 compared to 2017. By comparison, the 2018 and 2019 cohorts spent approximately 98% and approximately 119% more, respectively, in their second years compared to their first years with us. Includes purchases by Rocket WOW members who were members throughout the entire period.

Financials

Coupang is growing rapidly; however, its gross margin is just 16% due to the nature of its business and intense competition in the market. The positive here is that as Coupang's revenue has grown, its operating losses have been narrowing (effect of economies of scale). Therefore, the company is making progress on its path towards profitability.

In 2020, Coupang's Cash Flow from Operations turned positive. However, the free cash flow remains negative due to heavy re-investment in its business. For now, Coupang continues to burn cash to fuel its future growth. However, the $4.6B raised in its IPO should allow the company to continue investing for growth and serve as ample liquidity.

Now, let's evaluate the company through our crucial characteristic check to see if Coupang is worthy of being a BTM Primary portfolio company.

Beating The Market's Crucial Characteristic Check

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO Bom Suk Kim founded Coupang in 2010 after dropping out of Harvard MBA just six months into the program. Now at 41 years old, he continues to lead Coupang as its CEO. Having a brave, visionary founder at the helm ensures that Coupang will continue to work towards its mission of WOWing its consumers. In my opinion, Coupang is in safe hands with Bom Suk Kim. Proprietary Tech Coupang has invested heavily in building proprietary end-to-end technology and infrastructure, which will serve as a defensible moat. Network Effects Coupang's flywheel is similar to that of Amazon. More sellers on the platform lead to more consumers and vice versa. Hence, powerful network effects are driving Coupang's success. Powerful Secular Growth Trend The rise of e-commerce is a powerful secular growth trend, and the penetration levels of 20% (e-commerce as a % of total retail) in South Korea leaves room for this secular growth trend to continue unabated for many more years. Sound Financials In 2020, Coupang's revenue growth accelerated to 90% y/y, resulting in revenue of ~$12B. Low gross margins are not ideal, but the company is making progress on its path towards profitability. The company will likely continue to lose cash for years as it focuses on long-term growth; however, the $4.6B raised in its IPO should serve as ample growth-fuel and adequate liquidity. Branding Coupang has built a very lovable brand with its customer-centric approach to business. More than 14M people (out of 51M - population of South Korea) actively use Coupang as of 2020. International Expansion Coupang currently has a presence only in South Korea (4th largest economy in Asia). We're extremely incredulous about the company's ability to expand internationally, as the ecommerce competition internationally is already extremely fierce and, in the same way Coupang is finding a formula for dominance in its home market, international rivals are finding formulas for dominance in their home markets.

Coupang's Fair Value and Expected Return

Generally, I prefer to use very conservative assumptions to value businesses. However, Coupang's monopolistic dominance and innovation capabilities have motivated me to give the company some extra credit. Today, Coupang has a gross margin of just 16%. Hence, in order to achieve the assumed potential free cash flow margin of 15%, Coupang will need to execute very diligently over the next few years. They may never be able to get there if the competition intensifies (FYI, Amazon is targeting the South Korean market aggressively, and they have the financial clout and technological capabilities to beat Coupang in their own turf). My average annualized revenue growth assumption of 20% pegs Coupang's 2031 revenue at $90B. For now, Coupang is concentrated on the South Korean market, and this market may not be big enough to achieve this level of revenue when we factor in competitive forces. Hence, Coupang might need to enter other geographies or build new products (businesses) to achieve high CAGR revenue growth over the next decade. South Korea's smaller population (that won't grow over the next decade) limits Coupang's white space opportunity, and CEO Bom Kim has maintained his commitment to stick to the South Korean market. Therefore, Coupang has its work cut out to meet these assumptions, let alone beat them.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $20 Billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 10% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 1.715 Billion Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $1.17 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 20% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to the LASV model, Coupang's fair value is $55, i.e., it is trading at a discount of ~28%. Now, let's take a look at the expected returns on a 10-year investment in Coupang. To determine the expected returns, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (30x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Over the next decade, Coupang's share price could grow from ~$40 to ~$189 (~4x) at a CAGR of ~16.80%. Since Coupang's expected return is above Beating The Market's investment hurdle rate of 15%, I rate Coupang a buy at $40, but I still can't get that enthusiastic about it. The concern remains that, like JD (JD) or Walmart (WMT), Coupang will reach $200B in revenue and trade at .75x sales due to the limited size of its TAM and lack of monopoly.

Key Takeaway: I rate Coupang (CPNG) a buy at $40, but I personally do not own it and believe other vectors for capital allocation are better at this juncture.

Thanks for reading! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section, and remember to follow for more.