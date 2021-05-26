Photo by vernonwiley/E+ via Getty Images

What helped me most with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is to keep a long-term mindset. It helped me through the 2013, 2017, and now what seems like the 2021 correction.

There are a few pricing models that I look at frequently to decide if I balance my Bitcoin position up or down.

Bitcoin has a special place in my portfolio, similar to gold and silver. I have a BlockFi and Nexo account where I store part of my Bitcoin position, and I actively manage its weighting proportional to my portfolio. I also hold Bitcoin in a cold-storage wallet next to gold (GLD) and silver (SLV). Similar to Gold and Silver, I don't trade that portion of my Bitcoin holdings.

Keeping a long-term mindset similar to gold and silver helped me the most to benefit from Bitcoin.

My View on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a layer 1 network. It's a slow but proven network to transfer tokens from wallet A to wallet B. Bitcoin gains from its network effect, making it the network of choice for large and small institutions.

Build on top of Bitcoin are other layers to add scalability (layer 2) and payment solutions (layer 3).

A layer 2 network is Litecoin (LTC-USD), which adds scalability and speed to Bitcoin's network.

On top of layer 2, we add layer 3, the payment solution. It could be PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ) that are well-known to customers and offer solutions for merchants.

Charts that help me

The first chart I'd like to introduce is the Bitcoin rainbow chart. This chart is an accumulation of different models. Let's dig into it.

Source: Blockchaincenter.net

The rainbow chart is just a tidied up and prettier version of a regression model developed in 2013.

Source: User Trolololo on Bitcointalk.com

An important law that these analyses use is Metcalfe's law. The Metcalfe law defines the value of a network (originally the telecommunication network). It dictates that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of connected clients to the network.

Originally: Network Value (NV)= C*n² (with n = number of connected users, C as a factor)

This law was modified as there are a limited amount of "useful" connections. There are multiple modified versions of this law. For example, Odlyzko Law: NV = n * log(n)

Source: cryptolab research

As mentioned before, Bitcoin is a layer 1 network, and as the ecosystem on top of layer 1 is built, we don't see many of the active users on the Bitcoin blockchain anymore. So we have to use models to predict further adoption of users.

In one of my next articles, I'll discuss how the "large transactions volume" will play a more important role as many transactions are accumulated on layer 2 and 3 networks and then processes as one big transaction on layer 1.

The next important part of the rainbow chart is the logistic function. The logistic function or model is important in biology, chemistry, and many other areas where adoption, growth, or population plays a role.

The base assumption something can grow exponentially, but nothing can grow indefinitely.

Back in 2013/14, I found SlipperSlope's pricing model. It's simplistic and uses the logistic function and a max price for Bitcoin of $1 million per coin.

Source: Author + Bitcoin LM Model from SlipperySlope (2013)

The rainbow chart incorporates this logistic function but considers a population growth rate of 3% YoY indefinitely. Even the human population won't grow indefinitely, but it's a good base assumption.

The red line in the chart above is the regression line that I created based on a maximum Bitcoin price of $1 million and an adoption period of 24 years.

The formula for the logistic function is as follows.

Source: Wikipedia - Logistic function

The rainbow in the rainbow chart uses multiple of these regression lines with a certain width. It provides comparability of adoption rate, speed, and stable price in the future.

It's the most proven model over the last seven years since its creation by user Trolololo on bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin domination and Altcoin Season

I've been using Bitcoin's domination since 2017/18 when the ICO-mania started. Bitcoin's market domination plummeted to 32%, and altcoins briefly dominated the market.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com, Market dominance as of 24th of May 2021

The domination chart is a new indicator, but helpful in assessing how capital flows from lower risk areas (Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD), Tether (USDT-USD)) to higher risk areas (Meme coins, shitcoins, scams, ...)

While it makes sense to look at this market dominance as a whole, there is an indicator that was developed by Holger that gives a nice altcoin summary.

It's called the altcoin season index.

Source: blockchaincenter.net

This index compares Bitcoin's performance against the top 50 coins in the market over the last 90 days.

Here is another chart including the 2017/18 timeframe.

Source: blockchaincenter.net

Bitcoin was the first blockchain application and had the strongest network. See the Metcalfe Law discussed before. If altcoins increase more than Bitcoin over an extended period of time, to me, that's an increased speculation affinity in the market.

Conclusion

There is no right indicator to estimate where Bitcoin is in terms of adoption and potential market capitalization.

The long-term outlook for Bitcoin is bright as adoption continues and active addresses increase.

As we advance, estimating the number of active addresses becomes increasingly difficult as Bitcoin is a layer 1 network with scalability solutions (layer 2) built on top of it.

Next up

We'll take a look at Unique addresses used and how they're showing a clear regression.

Source: blockchain.com

We'll also talk about large transaction volume, in/out of the money around the current Bitcoin price, 100trillionUSD's stock to flow (S2F) model.

The S2F model has an interesting backstory that we'll look into and understand what we see.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or message me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.